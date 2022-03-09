News
Kyllo holds off challenge in West Lakeland Township Board election
West Lakeland Town Board Chairman Dan Kyllo survived a challenge in Tuesday’s township election, defeating township resident Nathan Aamot.
Kyllo, who has served on the board since 2005, received 436 votes; Aamot received 368 votes. There was one write-in vote.
Aamot until January served as the president of Citizens Opposed to Municipal Water. He said he became interested in township politics in 2020 when he learned of plans to retrofit a municipal water system into the township. The municipal water system was recommended by the state because of pollution concerns and would have been paid for through settlement money the township obtained from 3M Co. to deal with perfluorochemicals found in drinking water in Washington County; state officials ultimately decided to move forward with individual “point of entry” treatment systems for the houses in the township.
In May Township, town board supervisor John Pazlar received 29 votes in an uncontested race. There are 2,167 registered voters in the township.
Residents attending the annual meeting in May Township also approved a 1.75 percent increase in the township’s 2023 levy to $980,920 and voted to continue the gopher bounty at $1.50 per pair of front paws. Last year, for the first time in township history, township officials did not pay out any bounty money, Town Clerk Linda Tibbetts said.
Man, 60, charged with fatally beating girlfriend in north-central Minnesota home
A 60-year-old man was charged with killing his 66-year-old girlfriend Sunday at their north-central Minnesota home.
Harold Wassather was charged by the Morrison County attorney’s office with second-degree murder, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen announced in a news release Tuesday.
About 9:40 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call from a person stating he received a phone call from his friend, later identified as Wassather, who indicated he killed his girlfriend.
The sheriff’s office and the Motley Police Department responded to a house. At the home, law enforcement authorities found Wassather and detained him while authorities conducted a search. Law enforcement authorities discovered a dead woman, identified as Christine Nygard, inside the house. Authorities took Wassather into custody and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded to assist with the investigation.
Nygard and Wassather were in a relationship and lived together at the residence, the sheriff’s office said.
Nygard’s body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The autopsy determined her cause of death as blunt-force head and chest trauma and the manner of death was ruled homicide.
Larsen said because the investigation is ongoing, he would make no further comments.
Video shows rockslide crashing into Jefferson County apartment
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — FOX 2 obtained frightening video of a rockslide barreling into an apartment building near Arnold in Jefferson County, amid new concerns about it possibly happening again.
Large boulders broke away from a bluff behind an apartment building on Richmond Court early Sunday morning. Video from resident Bret Wagner’s security camera shows them barreling into his kitchen.
“I woke up to a loud crashing noise…rolled back over and went to sleep,” he said. “About an hour or so later the fire department was in my room, yelling at me, telling me to wake up. I was wondering what they were doing in my house.”
The apartments are built just below the bluff that partially collapsed after heavy rains over the weekend.
“Oh my gosh,” said neighbor, Meriah Smith, covering her mouth in astonishment after seeing the video.
That video has neighbors wondering if more will fall. Workers used a skid steer to move the boulders away from the building, but gaping holes in the structure remained Tuesday afternoon. One of the holes is in Wagner’s kitchen, where he often worked from home at the computer on the kitchen table right. The boulders crashed through the wall and sliding back door.
It destroyed a “Batman” Lego collector’s item and Wagner’s treasured outdoor smoker-grill. Thankfully, neither Wagner, a single father, nor his 11-year-old son, were in the path.
“The entire time I’ve lived there, I’ve joked that that was going to happen. We always laughed and said, ‘One day that will all come crashing down. Hopefully, I’m not here when it does,” he laughed.
He made a point to be certain his renter’s insurance would cover this very thing. It had yet to pay and his landlords had not offered another apartment, he said.
The landlords told FOX 2 there were no other units available and that their insurance claim had yet to go through, either.
Neighbors certainly sympathized.
“Gas is $5 a gallon!” Smith exclaimed. “Honestly, if it happened to us, we’d have nowhere to go. I can’t afford a hotel until this gets repaired.”
“(Just) glad I wasn’t up to working,” Wagner said.
The Red Cross was helping but he said it would only cover a few days at a hotel.
Inspectors have declared two units ‘unsafe’ but people are still living in the adjoining apartments which inspectors deemed to be structurally sound.
County Councilmembers and State Rep. Dan Shaul, (R) Jefferson County, want more to be done to address potential rockslides in the future.
An engineer will assess the potential threat and possible need for a barrier wall to keep all residents out of harm’s way, according to the Director of Jefferson County Services, Eric Larson.
Truth may be stranger than the ‘The Thing About Pam’ TV series
O’FALLON, Mo. – Pam Hupp sits in a state prison in northern Missouri serving a life sentence for murder; she’ll eventually face trial for another killing. The two murders left three families irrevocably harmed and spurred investigations into law enforcement corruption and prosecutorial malfeasance.
The fascination with the Hupp saga has led to exposés on true crime television and podcasts, as well as two books, and now an NBC miniseries. Beginning March 8, NBC will air the six-part series “The Truth About Pam” starring two-time Academy Award-winner Renée Zellweger as Hupp.
But it’s possible the nationwide fascination with this case would not have happened and, most importantly, an innocent man would still be in prison, if not for the dogged pursuit of FOX 2 investigative journalist Chris Hayes, who sought to discover the real truth about Pam Hupp. Hayes followed the case since the beginning, through multiple hearings and trials, to help free a wrongly-convicted man and shine a light in the direction of the real culprit.
Betsy Faria was stabbed to death at her home in December 2011. Betsy’s husband, Russ, found his wife had been stabbed dozens of times with a steak knife. He was convicted in 2013 for Betsy’s murder after a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigation used Hupp as a star witness.
Russ was later exonerated of Betsy’s murder after new evidence surfaced during a 2015 re-trial. That evidence involved $150,000 in life insurance proceeds, signed over to Hupp just days before Betsy’s murder. Hupp was never named as a suspect during the initial Faria investigation.
Learn more: The entire story behind the Russ Faria Case
In August 2016, Hupp shot and killed Louis Gumpenberger in her O’Fallon, Missouri home. Prosecutors believed it was a plot by Hupp to deflect the heat she was feeling from law enforcement outside of Lincoln County.
The investigation revealed that Hupp had sought out Gumpenberger and brought him back to her home on the day of the shooting. Gumpenberger had $900 and a handwritten note in his pockets at the time of his death. The note listed instructions to kidnap Hupp, get “Russ’ money,” and then kill Hupp. Investigators said Hupp placed those items on Gumpenberger after his death.
In June 2019, Hupp submitted an Alford plea to avoid the death penalty in the Gumpenberger case. She admitted that the state of Missouri had enough evidence to convict her of Gumpenberger’s murder, although as recently as October 2020, Hupp has claimed she was pressured to take a plea deal.
Five years after being exonerated, Russ Faria settled a $2 million lawsuit against Lincoln County for his wrongful prosecution. He works full-time at a local motorcycle shop and contributes to the Midwest Innocence Project. But he still wants justice for his slain wife.
Meanwhile, Gumpenberger’s mother won a $3 million wrongful-death suit against Hupp. Unfortunately, that judgment may never be collected unless Hupp attempts to make money on her infamy.
