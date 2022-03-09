Kyllo holds off challenge in West Lakeland Township Board election

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — FOX 2 obtained frightening video of a rockslide barreling into an apartment building near Arnold in Jefferson County, amid new concerns about it possibly happening again.

Large boulders broke away from a bluff behind an apartment building on Richmond Court early Sunday morning. Video from resident Bret Wagner’s security camera shows them barreling into his kitchen.

“I woke up to a loud crashing noise…rolled back over and went to sleep,” he said. “About an hour or so later the fire department was in my room, yelling at me, telling me to wake up. I was wondering what they were doing in my house.”

The apartments are built just below the bluff that partially collapsed after heavy rains over the weekend.

“Oh my gosh,” said neighbor, Meriah Smith, covering her mouth in astonishment after seeing the video.

That video has neighbors wondering if more will fall. Workers used a skid steer to move the boulders away from the building, but gaping holes in the structure remained Tuesday afternoon. One of the holes is in Wagner’s kitchen, where he often worked from home at the computer on the kitchen table right. The boulders crashed through the wall and sliding back door.

It destroyed a “Batman” Lego collector’s item and Wagner’s treasured outdoor smoker-grill. Thankfully, neither Wagner, a single father, nor his 11-year-old son, were in the path.

“The entire time I’ve lived there, I’ve joked that that was going to happen. We always laughed and said, ‘One day that will all come crashing down. Hopefully, I’m not here when it does,” he laughed.

He made a point to be certain his renter’s insurance would cover this very thing. It had yet to pay and his landlords had not offered another apartment, he said.

The landlords told FOX 2 there were no other units available and that their insurance claim had yet to go through, either.

Neighbors certainly sympathized.

“Gas is $5 a gallon!” Smith exclaimed. “Honestly, if it happened to us, we’d have nowhere to go. I can’t afford a hotel until this gets repaired.”

“(Just) glad I wasn’t up to working,” Wagner said.

The Red Cross was helping but he said it would only cover a few days at a hotel.

Inspectors have declared two units ‘unsafe’ but people are still living in the adjoining apartments which inspectors deemed to be structurally sound.

County Councilmembers and State Rep. Dan Shaul, (R) Jefferson County, want more to be done to address potential rockslides in the future.

An engineer will assess the potential threat and possible need for a barrier wall to keep all residents out of harm’s way, according to the Director of Jefferson County Services, Eric Larson.