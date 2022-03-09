News
Lockdown lifted, no weapon found at Burnsville High School
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Police responding to a report of a weapon at a suburban Minneapolis high school gave the all-clear Tuesday after a three-hour search found nothing suspicious.
A lockdown was put in place at Burnsville High School about 12:30 a.m. when the search began. Authorities said no weapon was discovered and there were no injuries.
School principal Dave Helke said in mid-afternoon note to parents that students would be released immediately and buses would run their normal routes. All after-school activities were canceled.
Burnsville is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Minneapolis.
News
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
By ZEKE MILLER, MIKE BALSAMO and JOSH BOAK
WASHINGTON (AP) — Striking harder at Russia’s economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s onslaught in Ukraine. The major trade action, responding to the pleas of Ukraine’s embattled leader, thrust the U.S. out front as Western nations seek to halt Putin’s invasion.
Americans will feel pain, too – at the gas pump – Biden acknowledged, declaring, “Defending freedom is going to cost.”
The imports have been a glaring omission in the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion. Energy exports have kept a steady stream of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.
“We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” Biden said, calling the new action a “powerful blow” against Russia’s ability to fund the ongoing offensive.
Biden said the U.S. was acting in close consultation with European allies, who are more dependent on Russian energy supplies and who he acknowledged may not be able to join in immediately. The announcement marked the latest Biden attempt at cutting off Russia from much of the global economy and ensuring that the Ukraine invasion is a strategic loss for Putin, even if he manages to seize territory.
“Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin,” Biden said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a tweet praised Biden’s action: “Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin’s war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market. Encourage other countries and leaders to follow.”
The European Union this week will commit to phasing out its reliance on Russia for energy needs as soon as possible, but filling the void without crippling EU economies will likely take some time. The U.K., which is no longer part of the EU, announced Tuesday that oil and oil products from Russia will be phased out by the end of the year.
Unlike the U.S., which is a major oil and gas producer, Europe relies on imports for 90% of its gas and 97% of its oil products. Russia supplies 40% of Europe’s gas and a quarter of its oil. The U.S. does not import Russian natural gas.
The issue of oil sanctions has created a conflict for the president between political interests at home and efforts to impose costs on Russia. Though Russian oil makes up only a small part of U.S. imports, Biden has said he was reluctant to ban it, cutting into supplies here and pushing gasoline prices higher.
Inflation is at a 40-year peak, fueled in large part by gas prices, and that could hurt Biden heading into the November midterm elections.
“Putin’s war is already hurting American families at the gas pump,” Biden said, adding, “I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home.”
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 Tuesday, rising by 10 cents in one day, and up 55 cents since last week, according to auto club AAA.
Biden said it was understandable that prices were rising, but cautioned the U.S. energy industry against “excessive price increases” and exploiting consumers.
Even before the U.S. ban many Western energy companies including ExxonMobil and BP moved to cut ties with the Russia and limit imports. Shell, which purchased a shipment of Russian oil this weekend, apologized for the move on Tuesday amid international criticism and pledged to halt further purchases of Russian energy supplies. Preliminary data from the U.S. Energy Department shows imports of Russian crude dropped to zero in the last week in February.
In 2021, the U.S. imported roughly 245 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia — a one-year increase of 24%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“It’s an important step to show Russia that energy is on the table,” said Max Bergmann, a former State Department official who is now a senior fellow at the Democratic-leaning Center for American Progress.
Bergmann said it wasn’t surprising that the U.S. was able to take this step before European nations, which are more dependent on Russian energy.
“All of this is being done in coordination, even if the steps are not symmetrical,” he said. “We are talking to them constantly.”
The White House said the ban on new purchases was effective immediately but the administration was allowing a 45-day “wind down” for continued delivery under existing contracts.
The news of Biden’s decision Tuesday was first reported by Bloomberg.
The White House announcement comes amid bipartisan pressure on Capitol Hill to ban Russian energy and impose other economic costs.
Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a big boost when she declared, “Ban it.”
On Monday, Democrats on the powerful Ways & Means Committee posted, then removed, an announcement on a bipartisan bill to ban Russian oil imports and slap further trade sanctions on the country, according to an aide, because of pushback from the White House to acting before Biden had made his decision.
“President Biden is finally doing what members of Congress have been pushing for all along,” Sen John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and a member of party leadership, said Tuesday. “His decision to ban Russian oil is a much-needed step to kill Putin’s cash cow.”
Said Jason Furman, a Harvard professor and former economic adviser to President Barack Obama: “The United States economy can fully handle any of the challenges associated with higher oil prices. But it will bring some challenges. We’re going to have higher prices at the pump, and there’s no way around that.”
Pelosi said the House would go forward with a vote Tuesday on legislation to ban the Russian oil imports, impose trade costs on Russia and expand sanctions authority against Russians for attacks on civilians in Ukraine.
Before the invasion, Russian oil and gas made up more than a third of government revenues. Global energy prices have surged after the invasion and have continued to rise despite coordinated releases of strategic reserves, making Russian exports even more lucrative.
As a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and international partners have sanctioned Russia’s largest banks, its central bank and finance ministry, and moved to block certain financial institutions from the SWIFT messaging system for international payments.
But the rules issued by the Treasury Department allow Russian energy transactions to keep going through non-sanctioned banks that are not based in the U.S. in an effort to minimize any disruptions to the global energy markets.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he opposes a European ban on Russian energy imports and that there’s no other way to meet the European Union’s needs for motor fuel, heat and electricity, and industrial use. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said Tuesday that when he visited Washington last week, U.S. officials acknowledged Europe was in a different situation.
“They told me in the talks that they will neither demand nor ask that Germany do the same. But I would extrapolate from that for us, and for me, that we need as soon as possible to create the possibility to take similar measures.”
While Russian oil makes up a small amount of overall U.S. energy imports, the U.S. could replace Russian crude with imports from other oil-rich nations, but that could prove politically problematic.
Key U.S. senators are warning the Biden administration from seeking any oil import deal from the Nicolas Maduro regime in Venezuela.
“The Biden administration’s efforts to unify the entire world against a murderous tyrant in Moscow should not be undercut by propping up a dictator under investigation for crimes against humanity in Caracas,” said Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, in a statement late Monday. “The democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people, much like the resolve and courage of the people of Ukraine, are worth much more than a few thousand barrels of oil.”
___
AP writers Matthew Daly, Lisa Mascaro and Chris Megerian contributed.
News
‘Guaranteed income’ among St. Louis mayor’s priorities for $500 M in COVID funds
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The American Rescue Plan will send over $500 million to St. Louis, and city officials are still working on how to use the windfall. The Housing, Urban Development, and Zoning Committee met this morning to discuss the distribution of the funds.
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is also outlining her priorities for the money. Some of her proposals include a Guaranteed Basic Income pilot for St. Louis families, addressing vacant buildings, early childhood education, and more.
“We are pleased the Committee recognized the mayor’s concerns regarding the $249 million yet to hit the City’s bank account and the need for community input. We have made our priorities clear for $40 million this spring, which includes Direct Cash Assistance/a Guaranteed Basic Income pilot, an American with Disabilities Act transition plan, addressing vacancy, and much more,” writes a spokesman for the mayor’s office. “We will see what the Committee proposes on Thursday and assess from that point.”
St. Louis City and County are also working to divvy up the $790 million settlement from the Rams. No decision has been made yet. But, elected officials are hoping to do something transformational for the region.
The mayor’s letter
The mayor’s office sent this letter to the Housing, Urban Development & Zoning committee early this morning:
To the Members of the Housing, Urban Development, and Zoning Committee, The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reverse decades of disinvestment in St. Louis communities, helping us build a city that is fairer and more prosperous across racial lines and zip codes.
Already through the first round of funding, nearly 300 youth have been served through an ARPA-funded basketball program, the City has deployed incentives to lift our COVID-19 vaccination rate, more than 7,000 St. Louis families have received direct payments to help put food on the table, and that’s just the start.
Whether it’s the first installment of ARPA funding or redistricting, community engagement is essential to produce the best result. In early January, my office met with President Reed’s to discuss how we best use the rest of the funding we currently have in the bank to support St. Louis families – nearly $109 million, $69.5 million of which has already been allocated by the Board in the capital bill in line with the Capital Committee’s recommendations. Since my office was not consulted prior to last week’s Housing, Urban Development, and Zoning (HUDZ) Committee, I wanted to ensure my administration’s position on the next installment of ARPA funding is clear.
My office’s discussions with President Reed’s staff to this point have not addressed the $249 million still on its way to St. Louis, expected to hit the City’s bank account in the coming months. Last week, Chairman Boyd stressed the need to begin appropriating this yet-to-arrive funding immediately. This is concerning; public input for such a significant allocation has been almost nonexistent, and City departments are assessing their budgets to ensure that ARPA funds amplify the impact of their budget priorities to build a strong foundation for a successful St. Louis well beyond 2026.
The Board will be rushing to make a more than $240 million critical appropriation right up to the end of the current legislative session without necessary input and a comprehensive vetting of proposals. As such, I encourage the Board to focus on the nearly $40 million funds currently in the bank as emphasized in my office’s discussions with President Reed’s staff.
My priorities for this funding include:
- Direct Cash Assistance, or a similar Guaranteed Basic Income pilot for St. Louis families;
- An American with Disabilities Act transition plan to put St. Louis on the path to better accessibility and equity;
- Infrastructure improvements in North St. Louis to prime neighborhoods surrounding the future National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency for further growth;
- Early childhood education to help families return to the workforce;
- Support for our Department of Health so they can continue their critical work to protect St. Louisans from COVID-19;
- Building stabilization, maintenance, deconstruction and demolition to address vacancy and combat blight;
- Traffic calming and street paving to protect people driving, walking, or biking;
- Support for our arts institutions and neighborhood placemaking.
St. Louis has until 2024 to appropriate and 2026 to spend these federal funds, and we are
spending current appropriated funds as quickly as we can in line with US Treasury regulations, city processes, and guidelines set out by the Board of Aldermen. As St.
Louisans look to us to seize this incredible opportunity for our city, my administration will
work with City departments to solicit input on appropriations. I am also ready to work
together to stand up public town halls and hearings to listen to the public’s priorities for the next tranche of ARPA funds, similar to the public input process currently underway in St. Louis County. Doing so will help St. Louis set priorities and develop a strategy to leverage public dollars for maximum impact, especially as we aim to reverse decades of
disinvestment in North St. Louis.
We must govern with an open ear to St. Louis residents and with an eye to maximizing the impact of this funding. Throwing together a proposal for funding with no further public input and no input from our City’s departments does not honor those principles. Until then, based on the concerns outlined above, I cannot support an appropriation of hundreds of millions of dollars at this time.
Sincerely,
Tishaura O. Jones
Mayor, City of St. Louis
Cc: Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed
News
Russell Wilson will be traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos for a package of picks and players
The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul of draft picks and players, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can’t become official until the new league year starts March 16.
The Broncos were seen as the front-runner for Aaron Rodgers before the two-time reigning MVP agreed to stay with the Green Bay Packers as the highest-paid player in NFL history. Then the Broncos landed a Super Bowl-winning quarterback anyway — and one who’s five years younger than Rodgers, 38.
NFL Network reported the Seahawks agreed to send Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-rounder, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.
In Wilson, the Broncos finally have a worthy successor to Peyton Manning, who retired six years ago. Since then, the Broncos have churned through 10 starting quarterbacks, including a different starter in each of the last five season openers.
Wilson started 149 regular-season games and 16 playoff games before suffering a fractured middle finger on his right hand and missing three games last season, when he went 6-8. The Seahawks finished 7-10, the only losing season in Wilson’s tenure.
He helped the Seahawks to their only Super Bowl title with a 43-8 thumping of Manning and the Broncos in the 2013 season.
AP’s Rob Maaddi and Tim Booth contributed.
()
Lockdown lifted, no weapon found at Burnsville High School
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
‘Guaranteed income’ among St. Louis mayor’s priorities for $500 M in COVID funds
Russell Wilson will be traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos for a package of picks and players
St. Louis police union upset after officer cited in alderman stop
1st trial in Capitol riot ends in conviction on all counts
COVID hospitalizations in Missouri dip below 1,000 patients for first time in 4 months
Broncos land Russell Wilson in blockbuster trade that reshapes NFL
Omar Kelly: Dolphins putting franchise tag on Mike Gesicki is merely a Band-Aid
St. Louis could see snow just in time for St. Patrick’s Day festivities
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News7 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing