Mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter and ‘Yo-Yo Ma of the harp’ Bridget Kibbey featured in Schubert Club’s 140th season
Swedish mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter and pianist Kristian Bezuidenhout will open the newly announced 2022-23 Schubert Club International Artist Series with performances Aug. 1 and 3 at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in downtown St. Paul.
Schubert Club’s Featured Artist for the 2022-23 Season is American harpist Bridget Kibbey, who has been called the “Yo-Yo Ma of the harp.” She will perform on the Ordway Concert Hall stage Dec. 1-2 with violinist Alexi Kenney. The program will include a new work written for the pair by Minneapolis-based composer Libby Larsen.
Now in its 140th year, the Schubert Club is Minnesota’s oldest arts organization. The upcoming season includes both the International Artist Series, held at the Ordway, and Music in the Park, which features more intimate chamber music concerts at St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ.
Subscriptions are priced from $280 to $95 for the International Artist Series and $150 for Music in the Park. They go on sale at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, via schubert.org or by phone at 651-292-3268. Single ticket sales open in August.
The International Artist Series includes:
- Von Otter and Bezuidenhout; 2 p.m. Nov. 1 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3.
- Kibbey and Kenney; 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.
- Bach Collegium Japan with Masaaki Suzuki, director/harpsichord, and baritone Roderick Williams; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 and 2 p.m. Feb. 8.
- Benjamin Beilman, violin, and pianist Roman Rabinovich; 10:30 a.m. March 17 and 3 p.m. March 19, 2023.
- Pianist Beatrice Rana; 3 p.m. April 16, 2023.
The Music in the Park Series features:
- Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble; 4 p.m. Oct. 9.
- Merz Trio; 4 p.m. Nov. 13.
- Emerson String Quartet; 4 p.m. Feb. 12.
- Kibbey and Calidore String Quartet; 4 p.m. Feb. 26.
- Violinist Randall Goosby; 4 p.m. March 12, 2023.
- Jasper String Quartet and soprano Maria Brea; 4 p.m. April 23, 2023.
Schubert Club also has special events at the top and bottom of the season to mark its 140th season, including:
- The interactive installation Sound Sculpture; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 24; Landmark Center, St. Paul; free.
- Sound Sculpture, with live music, dance and spoken word; 4 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25; Landmark Center; ticket details will be announced in early summer.
- Season closer performance featuring the U.K. family act the Kanneh-Masons; 3 p.m. May 7; Ordway Concert Hall; International Artist Series subscribers have early access to tickets, with single tickets going on sale in August.
Jefferson County planning to build its first crime lab
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Jefferson County is planning to build its first crime lab, and officials said the lab is important for the entire St. Louis region.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office storage room is filled with DNA and evidence waiting to be tested.
“DNA evidence can be a hugely critical part to solving a case and holding the suspect accountable,” said Grant Bissell, the public safety information coordinator for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Bissell said the county doesn’t have its own crime lab – so it’s had to send DNA evidence to the Missouri Highway Patrol in Jefferson City. Bissell said the state has been backed up for years with thousands of cases.
“They are literally dealing with every county and every police agency across the state that doesn’t have it on prime lab,” Bissell said.
Bissell said in 2020, the Highway Patrol limited the types of evidence it would process to only homicide and rape crimes. The state also said it wouldn’t accept any evidence that didn’t contain blood or other bodily fluid. Bissell said many of their theft and home invasion evidence has not been tested yet because of those changes. He also said there is still a long wait for the evidence they can give to the state.
“Even though they have scaled that back, the turnaround time can still be 9, 10, 12,13, even 14 months to get evidence that they are going to process,” Bissell said. “We have to explain to these victims that look this is going to take time.”
The county came up with a solution – to build its own crime lab, using money the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
“Our hope is that with this new crime lab but once it comes online that that timeframe will be drastically reduced,” Bissell says.
The proposal is for the crime lab to be built 20 minutes from the sheriff’s office at the detective in Pevely, Missouri. It will not only process DNA evidence – but digital evidence as well that are found on phones, cars, and computers.
“It’s a bigger picture thing beyond the county because 46% of the inmates in our jail right now live somewhere outside of Jefferson County. This will have an impact across the entire St. Louis region as opposed to just the Jefferson County area,” Bissell adds. “It’s going to be a game-changer as far as being able to provide justice for people in Jefferson County.”
Bissell said the crime lab is in the very early stages of planning, so there’s no timeline yet on when it should be built.
Gas lines may be more at risk than ever with record digging in St. Charles County
O’FALLON, Mo. – In O’Fallon, Missouri—the scene of last week’s home explosion—there’s been almost as much digging by utility companies so far this year as we’d normally see in one full year.
City of O’Fallon Communications Director Tom Drabelle looked up the numbers for us.
“I knew we were high. I didn’t realize we were that high,” he said.
Drabelle said they’re on pace to issue about 1,300 excavation permits this year when they usually average under 300.
The reason? Broadband.
“We have three companies right now that are trying to put broadband in this area. St. Charles County, and actually Lincoln County, really are somewhat behind some of the other areas around the country,” Drabelle said.
It was broadband digging that led to the home explosion on March 1. Missouri has a safety net to prevent this – Missouri One Call. Anyone who digs must call to have utilities marked before digging.
Missouri One Call reports to FOX 2 that calls have increased every year lately, from 985,028 in 2019 to 1,104,807 calls in 2021. That’s a 12% increase over two years.
Those are the people doing the right thing by calling, as required by law. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office goes after those who don’t.
We pulled the latest available reports from the attorney general’s Pipeline Safety Unit, finding the office entered 51 settlement agreements with companies that violated the Missouri Underground Facility Safety and Damage Prevention Act. The office is currently compiling for FOX 2 a list of lawsuits its recently filed against companies accused of dangerous digging.
O’Fallon can’t stop someone from digging. According to a newly released Missouri House report on broadband development, the state is behind 32 other states when it comes to broadband service. That means local regulators are focused on tracking the work and monitoring that it’s cleaned up.
“So far we haven’t had to hire more staff, but if it were to continue like this moving forward, it would certainly be something we would have to look at,” Drabelle said.
There’s more on this issue we’re looking into here in the Fox Files, including training for those who are digging on behalf of a broadband company. Missouri currently has no requirements for an excavator – no required training and no required licensing.
Dua Lipa mines classic disco and Europop during high-energy Target Center concert
British pop star Dua Lipa hit Target Center on Tuesday night on a tour in support of her sophomore album “Future Nostalgia.”
In front of a Minneapolis crowd of more than 14,000, the 26-year-old more than delivered on both promises of the record’s title. The nostalgia comes through in Lipa’s songs, which largely exist in the ’70s disco/’80s Europop realm, with some modern production techniques on top of it all.
That was clear from the start of the show, when Lipa introduced the song “Physical” — which cheekily quotes the line “let’s get physical” from Olivia Newton-John’s 1981 smash — with an ’80s aerobics-themed video that introduced her 10 dancers, two of whom whizzed around on roller skates.
And, well, the show itself felt both nostalgic and futuristic. The massive production offered nods to the past (“Levitating” sounds plucked from “Confessions On a Dance Floor”-era Madonna, “Break My Heart” echoed early Lady Gaga) and the forthcoming (assuming one day humans will square dance on Mars like in “Love Again”) through a dizzying and dazzling array of special effects, razor-sharp choreography and Lipa’s array of costume changes, including a stunning black Thierry Mugler catsuit reminiscent of Cher’s headline-grabbing outfit from her “If I Could Turn Back Time” video.
Lipa’s sound may be a throwback, but her set list was most certainly not. She’s been a massive star abroad since 2015 and her U.S. career took off two years later. But Tuesday night, she performed all 11 songs from “Future Nostalgia,” “Fever” (a duet with Belgian singer Angele from the French version of the album), “We’re Good” (from the deluxe version of the record) and “Cold Heart” (her most recent hit, a collaboration with none other than Sir Elton John).
Just a few older tracks made the cut, including “Be the One” (her European breakthrough), “New Rules” (her stateside breakthrough) and “One Kiss,” perhaps the globe’s biggest summer of 2018 hit.
It’s a gutsy move, especially as Lipa is playing the largest venues of her career on this tour. But she exuded true star confidence Tuesday night, in both her husky vocals and slinky moves. For sure, the show was full of highlights, including the blissful one-two punch of “Electricity” and a rousing, extended version of “Levitating” that saw Lipa hovering over the arena floor, surrounded by stars and planets hanging from above.
It’s clear Lipa is positioning herself in the Madonna/Gaga universe as far more than just another pop star. She’s not there yet, but Tuesday’s epic concert suggested she’s got what it takes to get there.
