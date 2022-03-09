News
Miami Dolphins sign two exclusive rights free agents
The Miami Dolphins retained two youngsters who contributed significantly in all three phases of the game last season.
Miami extended one-year contracts to tailback Salvon Ahmed and cornerback Elijah Campbell, who were both exclusive right free agents this offseason, committing to pay each $895,000 if they make it out of training camp and on to the 53-man roster next season.
Ahmed, who shined as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2020, rushing for 319 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 75 carries, gained 149 rushing yards on 54 carries last season, and caught 12 passes for 117 yards.
Campbell, who the Dolphins got off of the waiver wire in September, contributed two special teams tackles in the seven games he played before being placed on injury reserve in late November because of a toe injury he suffered in a game.
Before the injury Campbell had emerged as one of the Dolphins’ top gunners, handling punt coverage responsibilities. He was playing ahead of cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, the team’s 2020 first-round pick.
Ahmed and Campbell were the only two exclusive right players on Miami’s roster, but the Dolphins have six restricted free agents they must make a decision on before the NFL’s new league year begins on March 16.
Cornerback Nik Needham and Jamal Perry, receiver Preston Williams, linebacker Sam Eguavoen, safety Sheldrick Redwine and tailback Patrick Laird will all learn their status with the team in the coming days based on what tender — if any — the Dolphins place on them.
A restricted free agent is a player with three NFL seasons and an expiring contract. Restricted free agents can negotiate with any interested teams, just as unrestricted free agents can, but their original teams can tender RFAs with qualifying offers from three tiers. All the tenders give the original teams the ability to match any contract offer before losing a player and some carry draft-pick compensation if a player signs elsewhere.
A tender is a one-year commitment, and its salary is based on the level of tender given to these restricted free agents.
A first-round tender is worth roughly $5.5 million. A second-round tender is worth $3.9 million and a right of first refusal tender is worth $2.4 million.
Needham, who has started 22 games the past three seasons, contributing 171 tackles, six interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble, is the only restricted free agent the Dolphins are expected to tender. But there’s a strong possibility that Miami could re-sign the other free agents at any point after March 16.
The deadline for restricted free agents to sign their offer sheets is April 22, and April 27 is the deadline for the players current team to exercise their right of first refusal to restricted free agent.
Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry
By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis public school teachers hit the picket lines on Tuesday, saying they are fighting to ensure the “safe and stable schools our students deserve” and for better wages for the lowest-paid support professionals.
For many families of the 29,000 students in one of Minnesota’s largest school districts, an extended walkout by the nearly 3,300 teachers could mean a return to the struggles of balancing work and child care that they have faced throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Molly Dengler, co-president of the parent-teacher association at a Spanish immersion elementary school in downtown Minneapolis, said the PTA is using WhatsApp to inform parents, connect them with child care and help them organize learning groups.
They’re all hoping for a short strike, said Dengler, who has a first-grade son.
“We all have real jobs,” she said. For many families, “maybe today they could call out of work, but it’s not sustainable to keep calling out of work.”
No talks were scheduled.
Union leaders said district officials would not compromise on wages, especially a “living wage” for education support professionals, as well as caps on class sizes and more mental health services for students.
“We are on strike for safe and stable schools, we’re on strike for systemic change, we’re on strike for our students, the future of our city and the future of Minneapolis public schools,” Greta Callahan, president of the teachers’ chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, said outside a middle school where more than 100 union members and supporters picketed in freezing weather.
The average annual salary for Minneapolis teachers is more than $71,000. The union says that puts them among the lower-paid districts in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area. A main union demand is a starting salary of $35,000 for education support professionals, compared with the current $24,000, which union officials say is essential to hire and retain people of color.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said students and parents across the county have relied on school nurses, support staff and educators to create “as normal a situation as possible” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“How do you attract Black and brown teachers if you don’t pay a living wage?” Weingarten said.
Minneapolis administrators have cited a $26 million budget shortfall for next year that they say would be $97 million without one-time federal funding. The district says it lost 3,000 students during the pandemic, leading to reduced state aid.
According to the Association of Metropolitan School Districts, Twin Cities-area districts face a combined shortfall of more than $230 million for the 2022-23 school year. It cited the costs of special education and English learner programs, and the failure of state funding to keep pace with inflation.
In the St. Paul district, with about 34,000 students, teachers and administrators reached a tentative agreement late Monday to avert a strike. The teachers union said the agreement would raise pay, maintain caps on class sizes and increase mental health supports.
The Minneapolis district advised parents to arrange child care, and said bagged breakfasts and lunches would be available for pickup at schools.
Suzanna and Bryan Altman plan to sign up their third-grade daughter, Annette, for a day camp that offers classes and activities in science and technology. The Altmans, who both work in technology, made it through remote school days of Annette’s first- and second-grade years because they worked from home and set up a mini pod with another family. They consider themselves lucky to have “a lot of resources available to us,” including willing grandmothers.
Mark Spurlin, who has 6-year-old twins in kindergarten at the same Sapnish immersion school as Dengler, said it could be a challenge to get through an indefinite strike. Day care would cost him and his wife, Megan, about $50 to $60 a day per boy.
“I could take a leave of absence, which would be unpaid, to stay home with the boys, but that would be difficult to do,” said Spurlin, a teacher at a suburban high school who was home with COVID-19 when the strike began.
Spurlin, who is Black, said his first teaching job was with the Minneapolis district but that he was laid off a few years ago amid budget cuts. He said the district needs to figure out how to keep teachers of color while dealing with current seniority rules that disproportionately affect them.
“Minneapolis has a problem. And Minneapolis Public Schools has an issue. And if there needs to be a strike to deal with them, I totally understand,” Spurlin said. “But we’re also just a small family unit that just — we want to support, we’re there — but we also have to do a lot of things to make it work.”
Associated Press writer Doug Glass contributed to this report.
This story has been updated to correct the last name of the president of the teachers’ chapter of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers to Callahan, instead of Cunningham, and to note that the union’s news conference was held outside a middle school, not an elementary school.
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities arrested six teenagers accused of shooting into a group that had gathered outside an Iowa high school, killing a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounding two teenage girls, police said Tuesday.
The suspects are each charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the Monday afternoon shooting on the grounds of East High School, near Des Moines’ downtown, about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) from the Capitol. Police said gunshots fired outside the school came from several shooters from multiple vehicles.
Police named the suspects as Octavio Lopez, 17; Henry Valladares-Amaya, 17; Manuel Buezo, 16; Romero Perdomo, 16; Alex Perdomo, 15; and Nyang Chamdual, 14. All are from Des Moines and the school district didn’t identify any as attending East.
Police identified the 15-year-old killed as Jose David Lopez, of Des Moines.
Lopez, who was not a student at the school, was the intended target of the drive-by shooting, police said. The other two shot are females, 16 and 18, who both attend East and were among a group standing with Lopez when they were inadvertently shot, police said. Police had not released the surviving victims’ names by Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the 16-year-old girl remained hospitalized Tuesday in serious condition, while the 18-year-old remained hospitalized in critical condition.
“While this incident occurred outside of a school, it could have occurred in any one of our neighborhoods,” police said. “The school is where the suspects found their target.”
Police said search warrants were conducted at five Des Moines homes and six vehicles in the hours after the shooting. Investigators seized six guns during those searches, police said.
According to court documents, neighborhood camera footage captured the shooting. It showed a group of five teens gathered near a curb when three vehicles passed by and then returned, with people inside firing multiple shots at the group.
Surveillance footage also showed vehicles matching the description from the shooting site departing another site and then returning soon after the shooting. The footage showed individuals that took part in the shooting, according to court documents.
Investigators recovered about 20 spent shell casings at the shooting site and found another 15 in the vehicles that police said were used in the shooting.
On the day of the shooting, calls started pouring in around 2:50 p.m. Monday, shortly before classes were scheduled to dismiss for the day, police spokesman, Sgt. Paul Parizek said.
The district said in a news release that the school was immediately put into lockdown and students were kept inside while police investigated. They were dismissed around 3:30 p.m. after law enforcement gave an all clear.
Principal Jill Versteeg described what happened as “everyone’s worst nightmare” and urged parents to “hug your students and love them.”
Officials had already suspended classes districtwide Tuesday so juniors could take the ACT college admissions test. The ACT exams and parent-teacher conferences were canceled Tuesday at East High School. The district also was making grief counselors available.
Superintendent Thomas Ahart said school shootings have “become too common” and said that “real change to gun laws and access would go a long way to help us.”
“Our staff and students,” he said, “are forced to train for these incidents and the trauma associated with the repeated drills and incidents will remain with them for years to come. It’s unfortunate that our state and our country have become a place where firearms are far too easily accessible.”
A motive was not immediately known.
Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert went to the school after the shooting and expressed frustration at the violence.
“Unfortunately what happened here today was just another pointless tragedy in our community,” Wingert told TV station WOI-TV. “People using firearms to settle their differences.”
Police said it was the fourth homicide in Des Moines this year.
This report includes contributions from Heather Hollingsworth, reporting from Mission, Kansas. Beck reported from Omaha, Nebraska.
Russia underestimated Ukraine’s resistance, US officials say
By NOMAAN MERCHANT and ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States believes Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine’s resistance before launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties, the Biden administration’s top intelligence official told lawmakers Tuesday.
The testimony, in a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee, amounted to the first public assessment of the 2-week-old war by the nation’s senior intelligence officials, who offered their insights into the thinking and motives of Russian President Vladimir Putin as his forces continue their march through Ukraine.
The officials made clear that Russia’s assault has been slowed by unexpected resistance by Ukrainian defenders and that it was now uncertain if Putin would proceed with a “maximalist” strategy to try to capture all of Ukraine or would settle for something short of that. Either way, they said they believed he was determined to press his invasion forward despite mounting casualties, global sanctions and efforts by Western nations to isolate the Kremlin, including a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports.
“We assess Putin feels aggrieved the West does not give him proper deference and perceives this as a war he cannot afford to lose,” Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said. “But what he might be willing to accept as a victory may change over time given the significant costs he is incurring.”
The U.S. officials who testified Tuesday noted that the invasion has played out largely as they had forecast, in contrast to Putin’s own overly rosy assessments of the speed with which he could take the country. U.S. officials, for instance, assess that Putin had banked on being able to seize the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, within the first two days of the campaign but he has yet to be able to fully encircle the city, CIA Director William Burns said.
“He was confident that he had modernized his military and they were capable of quick, decisive victory at minimum cost. He’s been proven wrong on every count,” said Burns, a longtime Russia expert and former ambassador to Moscow. “Those assumptions have proven to be profoundly flawed over the last 12 days of conflict.”
Asked at one point by Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, whether he considered Putin to be “crazy,” Burns replied that he considered the Russian leader to be increasingly insulated and hardened in his views.
“In my opinion, that doesn’t make him crazy, but it makes him extremely difficult to deal with,” Burns said.
Russian troops killed in the invasion probably number between 2,000 and 4,000, said Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, though he noted that assessment was made with “low confidence.”
Even so, Moscow’s forces have managed to lay siege to Ukrainian cities and cut off food, water, heat and medicine, with continued shelling throwing into jeopardy attempts to evacuate civilians from the bombarded port of Mariupol, a city of 430,000. Asked about efforts to cut off food and water to Kyiv, Berrier said he could not say how many days of supplies the city had but that the situation could become “somewhat desperate” in 10 days to two weeks.
There are growing calls in Washington for the CIA and the Pentagon to support a potential Ukrainian insurgency. While Russia’s forces are larger and more powerful than Ukraine’s, an insurgency supported by U.S.-funded arms and training could significantly aid Ukraine’s defense.
Despite Putin’s announcement that he would raise Russia’s alert level for nuclear weapons, Haines said the U.S. has not observed unusual changes in Russia’s nuclear force posture.
Several officials pledged their agencies’ full effort to supporting the Ukrainian resistance. Much of the intelligence community’s work in Ukraine likely will take place in secret. But FBI Director Chris Wray said that at Ukraine’s request, the bureau had worked with social media companies to take down accounts linked to Russia that were spreading Ukrainian military disinformation.
