Miller Lite Free Rides returns on St. Patrick’s Day

St. Paul Public Schools administrators are ready to lift the face mask mandate at their schools, but the school board wants more time to hear from the community.

Last week, the district quietly added a discussion on face masks to a special Saturday meeting, with plans to vote on the issue Tuesday. But the board on Tuesday postponed that vote until March 22, their regular monthly meeting, where the public is invited to comment.

Board member Jeanelle Foster said families have been focused on the ramifications of a potential teacher strike, which was canceled Monday night when the union reached an agreement with district negotiators.

The board has heard some input on masks but not as much as members want.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month significantly revised its mask recommendations, saying they should be worn indoors in public only when new coronavirus case and hospitalization rates in a county are high.

That change, along with a dramatic decline in new cases across the country, caused many local and state governments to cancel or roll back their mask mandates, including the City of St. Paul, and Ramsey, Washington and Dakota counties.

As of Monday, masks were required in 39 percent of the nation’s 500 largest school districts, according to Burbio’s school tracker.

Currently, only three Minnesota counties — Olmsted, Wabasha and Polk — are in the CDC’s high category.

Superintendent Joe Gothard said that on one Monday in January, the district recorded 293 new cases of people who were in a district school while infectious. Lately, daily case numbers have been in the single digits.

“That’s why we’re having this conversation,” he said. “Because things really have changed.”

Mary Langworthy, the district’s health and wellness director, recommended the board drop its mask mandate except when Ramsey County cases are high, in accordance with CDC guidance.

At least one board member wants to be more cautious. Chauntyll Allen said it “doesn’t make sense” to remove coronavirus mitigation measures when case rates decline.

“I just feel like it’s our responsibility to keep this district safe, and safe means masks” and other mitigation measures, she said.

Other board members expressed concern about a possible spike in new cases once students return to school following spring break.

Langworthy said the district could encourage families to have a coronavirus test sent home with students. She also noted that although the district stopped contact tracing last week, it could still quarantine “an entire classroom if we see an uptick in a particular room.”

If the board does lift the mandate, students with special needs may qualify for services in other settings. The district’s online school also has some room for students who don’t want to go to school if their peers aren’t masked.