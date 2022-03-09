News
MLB, union bargain into night to salvage 162-game season
By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiators for locked-out players and Major League Baseball bargained into the night for the second time in a week ahead of Commissioner Rob Manfred’s Tuesday deadline to reach a deal preserving a 162-game season.
Union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer and general counsel Ian Penny headed a bargaining team that met in the morning at MLB’s office across the street from Radio City Music Hall.
About three hours later, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, Executive Vice President Morgan Sword and Senior Vice President Pat Houlihan made the three-block walk for a 20-minute visit to the union’s office overlooking Rockefeller Center.
The sides continued speaking later in the day by telephone.
On the 97th day of baseball’s second-longest work stoppage, the sides appeared to be trading numbers on the key economic issues of the luxury tax, the amount of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and minimum salaries.
It remained unclear whether this more intensive phase of talks could lead to an agreement or yet another breakdown in oft-strained talks that have dragged on for nearly a year.
About 16 1/2 hours of bargaining in Jupiter, Florida, that began Feb. 28 produced progress but led only to an angry breakdown in talks the following day, when Manfred announced the first two series for each team during the season had been canceled.
While it appears there is no chance opening day could take place as scheduled March 31, MLB told the union that Tuesday is the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow a modified 162-game schedule, along with full salary and service time needed to reach free agency for players.
MLB offered Monday to lift the luxury tax threshold for this year from its previous proposal of $220 million to $228 million, with certain tradeoffs, a person familiar with the negotiations said, confirming a move first reported by The Athletic. The union began the week at $238 million.
The union entered Monday asking for an $80 million bonus pool for this year and MLB was at $30 million. MLB offered a $700,000 minimum salary and the union asked for $725,000.
There were greater differences in the final four seasons of the proposed five-year deal. The union’s proposed figure for 2026 was $263 million at the start of the week.
John Shipley: Let’s hope we’re not left with Stupid Baseball
One thing to consider when picking sides in the current Major League Baseball lockout is that like virtually all hostages, you have no voice in this battle. You are powerless, and when it’s over only you will have lost.
It’s your fandom, your love for baseball and its place in your life, that is being used by each side to get its way. The only certainty about what will come of this spectacle is that you will pay for the changes, whether it’s for tickets, hot dogs or the ability to watch games on cable television. Owners and players will each get a little more of what they want, and you’re the ATM.
You can decide later whether you want to, or can afford to, make baseball a priority in your life.
The real shame will be if baseball, after being further strip-mined by billionaires (worse) and millionaires (not much better), is less than it was, that we are left with Stupid Baseball. Because while wrestling over money, owners and players are also somehow discussing how to make baseball easier for players, as if how the game is actually played inside the chalk is relevant to labor talks.
Depending on which tweets we’re to believe, owners and players are using their differences to change significant ways the game has been played for decades. Considering that owners and their mouthpiece, the formerly independent Commissioner of Baseball, used the coronavirus pandemic to dumb down extra innings and make sure pitchers will never bat again, it’s easy to believe it all.
The most remarkable had been the assertion by MLB Network reporter Jon Heyman that owners and players have agreed to ban the defensive shift, an astonishing acknowledgment that major league hitters can’t play baseball well enough to beat a defense giving them, in some cases, an entire side of the field. The bags are about to get larger, as well, so it’s easier to steal bases, and the players union introduced the idea of the postseason “ghost win.”
It’s so close to coming off the rails that when a parody Twitter account tweeted Tuesday that it was agreed the bunt would eliminated, a lot of fans took it at face value. In light of recent news, and on the heels of significant rules changes in 2021, it was believable.
Owners and players have every right to hash out minimum salaries, draft and free agency parameters, arbitration, medical, retirement, etc. They have every right to expand or shrink the regular and/or postseason. Those are labor and management issues. That’s theirs. But is capital ‘B’ Baseball theirs, too?
Some rules have changed, most notably when baseball lowered the pitcher’s mound and shrank the strike zone in an attempt to kickstart offense after the 1968 season. But other than the designated hitter being adopted by the American League in 1973, the game has remained largely the same. Now, with owners making more than ever, we’re told amputation is required to save the patient.
Last season, a new rule required a pitcher to face at least three batters, limiting a manager’s ability to exploit a left-right matchup, offensively or defensively, and one that started extra innings with a runner on second base. Now, it’s the defensive shift — a cagey and legal, if frustrating, challenge to offenses — about to be 86’d.
The shift, by the way, isn’t new; teams were shifting Ted Williams. It’s just become popular because batters — swinging for the fences since junior high — are unable and/or unwilling to make their shifting overlords regret it.
Eliminating strategy is a bad idea. It’s part of baseball’s appeal that the more you know about it, whether it’s the rules or a pitcher’s repertoire or a batter’s weaknesses, the more entertaining it is. At this rate, we’ll be watching a pitcher face nine batters who score runs by driving in ghost runners by 2030. Stupid Baseball.
It seems especially shortsighted to make these kinds of decisions during heated labor negotiations. Baseball’s finances are theirs to parse and parcel, but is the Game — capital ‘G’ — theirs too?
Suffering goes on in encircled Mariupol as evacuation fails
By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and YURAS KARMANAU
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Corpses lie in the streets of Mariupol. Hungry people break into stores in search of food and melt snow for water. Thousands huddle in basements, trembling at the sound of Russian shells pounding this strategic port city.
“Why shouldn’t I cry?” Goma Janna demanded as she wept by the light of an oil lamp below ground, surrounded by women and children. “I want my home, I want my job. I’m so sad about people and about the city, the children.”
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in this encircled city of 430,000, and Tuesday brought no relief: An attempt to evacuate civilians and deliver badly needed food, water and medicine through a designated safe corridor failed, with Ukrainian officials saying Russian forces had fired on the convoy before it reached the city.
Nearly two weeks into the invasion, the Russians have advanced deep along Ukraine’s coastline in what could establish a land bridge to Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014. Mariupol, which sits on the Azov Sea, has been surrounded by Russian soldiers for days.
Mariupol, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, is in a “catastrophic situation.”
In other developments in the Russian invasion:
— Poland offered to give all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S., apparently agreeing to an arrangement that would allow them to be used by Ukraine’s military. But Pentagon press secretary John Kirby later said the plan is not “tenable” and raises serious concerns for the NATO alliance. He said the U.S. would discuss it further with Poland.
— U.N. officials said that 2 million people have now fled Ukraine.
— Russia’s economic isolation deepened as U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports and Shell said it will no longer buy oil and natural gas from the country. Also, Adidas and McDonald’s said they are suspending their operations in Russia.
For days, as Moscow’s forces have laid siege to Ukrainian cities, attempts to create corridors to safely evacuate civilians have stumbled amid continuing fighting and objections to the proposed routes. Ukraine has rejected Moscow’s offers of corridors that lead civilians to Russia or its ally Belarus.
The Russian military has denied firing on convoys and charged that the Ukrainian side is blocking evacuation efforts.
One evacuation did appear successful Tuesday, with Vereshchuk saying that 5,000 civilians, including 1,700 foreign students, had been brought out via a safe corridor from Sumy, an embattled northeastern city of a quarter-million people where overnight strikes killed 21, including two children.
Natalia Mudrenko, the highest-ranking woman at Ukraine’s U.N. Mission, told the Security Council that the people of Mariupol have “been effectively taken hostage,” by the siege. Her voice shook with emotion as she described how a 6-year-old died shortly after her mother was killed by Russian shelling. “She was alone in the last moments of her life,” she said.
Authorities in Mariupol planned to start digging mass graves for all the dead, though the number is unclear. The shelling has shattered buildings, and the city has no water, heat, working sewage systems or phone service.
Theft has become widespread for food, clothes, even furniture, with locals referring to the practice as “getting a discount.” Some residents are reduced to scooping water from streams.
With the electricity out, many people are relying on their car radios for information, picking up news from stations broadcast from areas controlled by Russian forces or Russian-backed separatists.
Ludmila Amelkina, who was walking along an alley strewn with rubble and walls pocked by gunfire, said the destruction had been devastating.
“We don’t have electricity, we don’t have anything to eat, we don’t have medicine. We’ve got nothing,” she said, looking skyward.
Across the country, thousands are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in nearly two weeks of fighting. Russian forces have seen their advances stopped in certain areas — including around Kyiv, the capital, where a vast armored column has been stalled for days — by fiercer resistance than expected from the Ukrainians.
Late Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video showing him standing near the presidential offices in Kyiv. Behind him were piles of sandbags, a snow-dusted fir tree and a few cars.
It was the second video in 24 hours showing him near the country’s seat of power, apparently made to dispel any doubts about whether he had fled the city.
“Snow fell. It’s that kind of springtime,” he said in a soft voice. “You see, it’s that kind of wartime, that kind of springtime. Harsh. But we will win.”
Timberwolves continue to stack wins
The Timberwolves have won five straight games, and are heavy favorites to win at home Wednesday against Oklahoma City to run the streak to six. That would equal the franchise’s first six-game winning streak since the 2003-04 season that ended in the Western Conference Finals.
Not even the 2017-18 Jimmy Butler-led Wolves achieved such a feat.
What a long way for a team to come after it struggled so mightily to string wins together last season. The 2020-21 Timberwolves (37-29) won their first two games this season, then went four months without winning consecutive games again. This current streak is Minnesota’s fifth four-plus-game winning streak this season.
Naz Reid said the difference between then and now is in Minnesota’s mindset.
“Last year, we’d win and I’d feel like it was the NBA Finals,” Reid said. “This year, we win and, OK, we’re trying to get wins in a row, not just one win then drop two, one win then drop two. We’re trying to be consistent this year, and I feel like everybody is all in.”
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said with the position the team was in last year, wins brought relief “that you didn’t lose.” Relief isn’t a feeling that drives further success.
“That’s where the letdown comes from. Rather than when you’re a team that’s winning more, you’re trying to play to a certain standard, try to play every night to a certain level, and it takes some of that relaxation out of it. I think that’s been one,” Finch said. “Two, just a little bit more professional approach all the way around. Keeping our eyes on the long-term goal is also important, and that’s the other thing. Short-term, medium-term, long-term goals, we try to frame those for our guys as much as possible. So that takes a lot of the living game-to-game out of it.”
The long-term goal of a playoff seed — currently, of nabbing a top-six seed — is a driving force to come to the gym every day.
“We’re playing for something this year. It motivates us to go out there and lock in and play every game like it’s our last, because we’re fighting for a playoff spot, trying to reach that No. 6 seed,” Jarred Vanderbilt said. “Every game matters at this point. That’s really our motivation and our focus right now.”
These Wolves are hungrier than ever.
“You can see it by the way we’re playing, the way we’re locking in and focusing. Just trying not to get complacent with the way we’re playing,” Vanderbilt said. “For a lot of the guys, this will be their first taste of the playoffs, hopefully, if everything plays how it’s supposed to play. Just being in that hunt. Some of the guys haven’t been in the hunt at this time of year.
“Usually, this time of year is when everything is falling down a little bit, because you aren’t even in the playoff hunt. To be even in the hunt and competing, even winning this many games at this point in the season is a testament to how great our group is, how locked in we are, the coaching staff, the whole organization, every person we have.”
