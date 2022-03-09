News
Officials: Burnsville High locked down due to weapon report
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — High school officials in a Minneapolis suburb say there has been no gunfire and no one has been injured after police responded to a report of a weapon in the building Tuesday.
Officers were called to Burnsville High School about 11:30 a.m. after someone reported a weapon on-site, according to a statement on the school’s website.
The school was locked down and police began a search for a weapon. School officials say no weapon has been found, but officers continue to search the building.
Parents were advised not to pick up their children as the lockdown remains in place, according to the statement.
Burnsville is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Minneapolis.
News
Biden bans Russian oil, warns of higher prices at US pumps
By ZEKE MILLER, MIKE BALSAMO and JOSH BOAK
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, but he acknowledged it will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump.
The action follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission in the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion. Energy exports have kept a steady stream of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.
“We will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war,” Biden declared, calling the new action a “powerful blow” against Russia’s ability to fund the ongoing offensive.
He warned that Americans will see rising prices, saying, “Defending freedom is going to cost.”
Biden said the U.S. was acting in close consultation with European allies, who are more dependent on Russian energy supplies and who he acknowledged may not be able to join in immediately. The announcement marked the latest Biden attempt at cutting off Russia from much of the global economy and ensuring that the Ukraine invasion is a strategic loss President Vladimir Putin, even if he manages to seize territory.
“Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin,” Biden said.
Zelenskyy in a tweet praised Biden’s action: “Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin’s war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market. Encourage other countries and leaders to follow.”
The European Union this week will commit to phasing out its reliance on Russia for energy needs as soon as possible, but filling the void without crippling EU economies will likely take some time. The U.K., which is no longer part of the EU, announced Tuesday that oil and oil products from Russia will be phased out by the end of the year.
Unlike the U.S., which is a major oil and gas producer, Europe relies on imports for 90% of its gas and 97% of its oil products. Russia supplies 40% of Europe’s gas and a quarter of its oil. The U.S. does not import Russian natural gas.
The issue of oil sanctions has created a conflict for the president between political interests at home and efforts to impose costs on Russia. Though Russian oil makes up only a small part of U.S. imports, Biden has said he was reluctant to ban it, cutting into supplies here and pushing gasoline prices higher.
Inflation is at a 40-year peak, fueled in large part by gas prices, and that could hurt Biden heading into the November midterm elections.
“Putin’s war is already hurting American families at the gas pump,” Biden said, adding, “I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home.”
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 Tuesday, rising by 10 cents in one day, and up 55 cents since last week, according to auto club AAA.
Biden said it was understandable that prices were rising, but cautioned the U.S. energy industry against “excessive price increases” and exploiting consumers.
Even before the U.S. ban many Western energy companies including ExxonMobil and BP moved to cut ties with the Russia and limit imports. Shell, which purchased a shipment of Russian oil this weekend, apologized for the move on Tuesday amid international criticism and pledged to halt further purchases of Russian energy supplies. Preliminary data from the U.S. Energy Department shows imports of Russian crude dropped to zero in the last week in February.
In 2021, the U.S. imported roughly 245 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products from Russia — a one-year increase of 24%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
“It’s an important step to show Russia that energy is on the table,” said Max Bergmann, a former State Department official who is now a senior fellow at the Democratic-leaning Center for American Progress.
Bergmann said it wasn’t surprising that the U.S. was able to take this step before European nations, which are more dependent on Russian energy.
“All of this is being done in coordination, even if the steps are not symmetrical,” he said. “We are talking to them constantly.”
The White House said the ban on new purchases was effective immediately but the administration was allowing a 45-day “wind down” for continued delivery under existing contracts.
The news of Biden’s decision Tuesday was first reported by Bloomberg.
The White House announcement comes amid bipartisan pressure on Capitol Hill to ban Russian energy and impose other economic costs.
Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave a big boost when she declared, “Ban it.”
On Monday, Democrats on the powerful Ways & Means Committee posted, then removed, an announcement on a bipartisan bill to ban Russian oil imports and slap further trade sanctions on the country, according to an aide, because of pushback from the White House to acting before Biden had made his decision.
“President Biden is finally doing what members of Congress have been pushing for all along,” Sen John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and a member of party leadership, said Tuesday. “His decision to ban Russian oil is a much-needed step to kill Putin’s cash cow.”
Said Jason Furman, a Harvard professor and former economic adviser to President Barack Obama: “The United States economy can fully handle any of the challenges associated with higher oil prices. But it will bring some challenges. We’re going to have higher prices at the pump, and there’s no way around that.”
Pelosi said the House would go forward with a vote Tuesday on legislation to ban the Russian oil imports, impose trade costs on Russia and expand sanctions authority against Russians for attacks on civilians in Ukraine.
Before the invasion, Russian oil and gas made up more than a third of government revenues. Global energy prices have surged after the invasion and have continued to rise despite coordinated releases of strategic reserves, making Russian exports even more lucrative.
As a consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and international partners have sanctioned Russia’s largest banks, its central bank and finance ministry, and moved to block certain financial institutions from the SWIFT messaging system for international payments.
But the rules issued by the Treasury Department allow Russian energy transactions to keep going through non-sanctioned banks that are not based in the U.S. in an effort to minimize any disruptions to the global energy markets.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he opposes a European ban on Russian energy imports and that there’s no other way to meet the European Union’s needs for motor fuel, heat and electricity, and industrial use. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said Tuesday that when he visited Washington last week, U.S. officials acknowledged Europe was in a different situation.
“They told me in the talks that they will neither demand nor ask that Germany do the same. But I would extrapolate from that for us, and for me, that we need as soon as possible to create the possibility to take similar measures.”
While Russian oil makes up a small amount of overall U.S. energy imports, the U.S. could replace Russian crude with imports from other oil-rich nations, but that could prove politically problematic.
Key U.S. senators are warning the Biden administration from seeking any oil import deal from the Nicolas Maduro regime in Venezuela.
“The Biden administration’s efforts to unify the entire world against a murderous tyrant in Moscow should not be undercut by propping up a dictator under investigation for crimes against humanity in Caracas,” said Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, in a statement late Monday. “The democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people, much like the resolve and courage of the people of Ukraine, are worth much more than a few thousand barrels of oil.”
___
AP writers Matthew Daly, Lisa Mascaro and Chris Megerian contributed.
News
Russell Wilson headed to Broncos in trade: report
Another quarterback domino has fallen.
The Seahawks have agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos, according to an ESPN report.
It’s the end of an era in Seattle and yet another stud QB headed to a crowded AFC. It also takes Wilson off the table for QB-hungry teams like the Panthers and Saints, or even ones less certain to be in the market, like the Giants and Eagles.
Aaron Rodgers had been linked to Denver after the Broncos hired his former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, as head coach, but Rodgers reached a deal to return to Green Bay on Tuesday.
The return for the Seahawks includes QB Drew Lock and “multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players,” according to reports.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
()
News
What happens to the NFC North if QB Aaron Rodgers leaves the Green Bay Packers?
During Super Bowl week last month in Los Angeles, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur scheduled an important business lunch. Over the course of three seasons, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had peppered LaFleur with snippets of praise and nuggets of insight about the position coach who helped oversee his early rise.
Tom Clements was with Rodgers when the Packers quarterback won his only Super Bowl in February 2011. He was there when Rodgers won league MVP honors in 2011 and again in 2014. Thus at a pivotal point in team history, LaFleur owed it to himself at least to sit down with Clements — to break bread, pick his brain and see if he had any interest in coming back to work in Green Bay.
“We interviewed each other to some level,” LaFleur told reporters last week at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. “Just with the conversations we had, it’s pretty easy for me to see why he is such a great quarterbacks coach and developer and such a great communicator.”
LaFleur owed it to Rodgers to make every effort possible to keep the star quarterback around. And to keep Rodgers around, the Packers have to keep him happy. After all, they lost two key offensive coaches shortly after their surprise playoff exit in January. Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett departed to become the Denver Broncos head coach, while quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy came to Chicago as the Bears coordinator.
Any hopes the Packers have of keeping Rodgers hinge on their ability to create an attractive working environment. And for Rodgers, who developed a strong bond with Clements over 11 seasons from 2006-16, the appeal of familiarity and comfort is a strategic sell.
To the surprise of no one, LaFleur acknowledged last week that Rodgers “had a significant role” in the decision to reach out to Clements.
“It was very intriguing,” LaFleur added, “when we had an opportunity (to meet).”
That lunch in L.A., it turns out, was the first step in Clements’ return to Lambeau Field. The Packers hired him as their new/old quarterbacks coach on Feb. 18 and continued to cross their fingers.
Last week the most popular buzz circulating through the combine was that Clements, at 68, didn’t suspend his retirement after one year to hustle back to Green Bay to mold third-year quarterback Jordan Love.
Clements’ hiring had to be a sign, right? Surely Rodgers is destined to be back in Green Bay for one more run at a Super Bowl.
While there has been plenty of speculation and a sprinkling of puzzling messages from the quarterback himself, there has been no official announcement on Rodgers’ plans. That declaration is expected sometime in the next week — perhaps as early as Tuesday.
It’s a momentous decision that will have a significant impact on the NFL’s competitive landscape in 2022. And depending on which way Rodgers’ gratitude and cleansed colon cause him to lean, it could further shake up an NFC North that is in real flux.
Your move, Aaron.
Scramble mode
The Packers have won three consecutive NFC North titles and have won the division in eight of the 12 seasons that Rodgers started at least 10 games. That dominance figures to continue if Rodgers stays in a division with the other three teams in scramble mode.
The Bears and Minnesota Vikings both hit the detonation button a day after they met in a meaningless season finale in January. The Bears, after a dismal 6-11 campaign, switched out their Ryan-and-Matt GM-coach combo — from Pace and Nagy to Poles and Eberflus — and are preparing fans for a slow crawl back to relevance.
None of the new leaders at Halas Hall is talking about rebounding from an 11-loss season and morphing immediately into a championship contender. Instead, Poles, Eberflus and their staffs are buckling in for what’s likely to be a demanding and tedious transition year in 2022. Prepare yourself accordingly, Chicago.
The Vikings fired GM Rick Spielman, who had been with the organization since 2006, then launched Mike Zimmer, their head coach for the last eight seasons. They’re rebooting under the guidance of a 40-year-old analytics guru in new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, whose first major move was to hire 36-year-old Kevin O’Connell as his head coach.
Both men must now figure out what they’re going to do with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who carries a $45 million salary-cap hit for the final year of his contract in 2022.
Will the Vikings keep Cousins for the final year of his deal as a very well-compensated bridge quarterback? Will they try to restructure his contract or even extend it to lessen the cap hit for next season while offering a vote of confidence beyond 2022? Will there be a potential trade market for Cousins?
“Everything is in play,” Adofo-Mensah said last week. “Those conversations are ongoing. I can’t tell you anything at this moment. But we will communicate and we will do whatever is best for the Minnesota Vikings. And Kirk will do what’s best for Kirk.”
Figuring that out is step one for a new regime that also has to revive its defense as the Vikings shift from a 4-3 system to a 3-4 under new coordinator Ed Donatell, a former Bears assistant.
Finally, the Detroit Lions are exuding a great deal of optimism as they head into their second season under the guidance of GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell. Sure, the Lions went winless through November last season, losing several close games in the most Lions-y ways possible. And, yes, their 3-13-1 record was better than only one team: the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
Last-place finish. Top-five draft pick. Familiar territory to the Lions for certain.
But as surprising as anything amid the chatter at the combine was the outside intrigue in the Lions’ potential to make a quick climb. With the No. 2 pick in next month’s draft, they have a chance to add an immediate difference-maker to a rising defense. Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, anyone? Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux or Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton?
The Lions also are positioned to attack free agency next week with aggressiveness, likely to go hard after a top-shelf receiver to add to an offense that has a sturdy line, a rising standout running back in D’Andre Swift and a solid tight end in T.J. Hockenson. And even with the shrug-worthy Jared Goff still penciled in at quarterback, there’s a consensus growing around the NFL that Campbell has assembled a bright and united coaching staff and gotten the requisite buy-in from his locker room.
Holmes, meanwhile, has drawn praise for his vision and leadership and will have a chance to make significant upgrades to the roster over the next seven weeks. He seemed eager last week to take those swings.
‘It’s a lot to take on’
As hungry as Bears fans may be to have their team back in the postseason and looking to end its 11-year drought without a playoff win, 2022 doesn’t figure to be the meal that will satisfy their appetite. At last week’s combine, folks around the league spoke of the Bears with sobering indifference.
The most popular judgment: The Bears are irrelevant right now, so far away from doing anything that would cause ripples big enough to be noticed by the rest of the league.
On the plus side, the Bears are not in a desperate hunt for a quarterback in a year when neither the free-agent market nor an ordinary draft class has much to offer. But there’s a prevailing sense that the team is stuck in the forest of mediocrity, miles away from contending for anything meaningful as Poles gets started on a roster overhaul that promises to be extensive.
As one league source noted, Bears fans best ready themselves for a mostly dull transition year as the new regime attempts to repopulate the depth chart with many more high-level difference-makers.
Poles continues to emphasize that standards need to be raised inside Halas Hall — across the board. He has talked openly about sharpening the information-gathering process in scouting and establishing a “performance team” that will, in part, focus on variables such as body fat and optimal weight.
Said Poles: “It just comes down to setting in stone what we want and then following through on that.”
Now the Bears, like so many other teams, will keep their peripheral vision on Rodgers, waiting to learn what his future holds and how that might affect the window of opportunity in the NFC North.
The Packers hired LaFleur on Jan. 8, 2019. He is now the longest-tenured coach in the NFC North, a three-time division champion looking to extend his run of dominance. LaFleur has a 39-9 regular-season record with Rodgers as his starting quarterback, including a 15-3 mark in the division.
Needless to say, LaFleur wants Rodgers to know he’s still very much wanted in Green Bay. Hence, the Clements hiring. But LaFleur also is trying to avoid coming across as overbearing.
“You always want to be respectful,” he said. “I know it’s a lot to take on. He has a lot to think about. Certainly I’m making sure that I’m consistently communicating with him. But I also want to be respectful of his time and the process that he has to go through.”
Across the division, Campbell was asked last week whether he has been paying close attention to the Rodgers saga.
“No,” he said firmly. “Unless he’s leaving. Is he leaving?”
He laughed out loud and insisted he isn’t worried about that decision.
“I have to assume he’s going to be (with the Packers) next year,” Campbell said. “That’s what we have to be ready for. That’s what we’re going to have to play against. And that’s the standard that’s been set in our division. You have to try to unseat him.”
Officials: Burnsville High locked down due to weapon report
Biden bans Russian oil, warns of higher prices at US pumps
Russell Wilson headed to Broncos in trade: report
What happens to the NFC North if QB Aaron Rodgers leaves the Green Bay Packers?
QB Aaron Rodgers reportedly agrees to a big contract to stay with the Green Bay Packers
West Lakeland Township residents appeal decision to put tribe’s land in federal trust
After Years of Stumbling, the Met Museum is Changing With the Times
Murder charge: Man found shot in St. Paul a day after ‘Lee Blood’ picked him up
COVID-19 Tuesday update: Improving MN numbers clouded by deaths of younger residents
Fitch analysis: MLB owners could cover loss of entire 2022 season
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News7 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing