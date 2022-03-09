QB Aaron Rodgers reportedly agrees to a big contract to stay with the Green Bay Packers

When Regis A. Jones didn’t return home after a man picked him up in St. Paul on Thursday, his girlfriend tried to reach him.

She’s pregnant and very close to her due date, and reported to police that Jones always responded to text messages and answered phone calls. Jones, 31, told her he was going somewhere with “Lee Blood” and would be home in a second, but then he stopped responding.

On Friday at 11:25 a.m., emergency responders sent to an alleyway behind the 600 block of Blair Avenue in Frogtown found Jones shot in the head and pronounced him dead. It looked like Jones’ body “had been at that location for some time as it appeared to be frozen,” according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Police identified “Lee Blood” as Delaquay Williams, 27, and arrested him Sunday. He is now charged with second-degree intentional murder, not premeditated.

The criminal complaint doesn’t spell out a reason for the shooting, though it describes a recent dispute over a gun.

When police asked Jones’ girlfriend if she ever saw Williams with a gun, she said Jones had borrowed a gun from Williams, according to the complaint. She said a few weeks earlier, after she and Jones got into a domestic dispute, Jones gave the gun to another friend. That friend claimed to have thrown the gun out a window after seeing police and getting scared.

Williams told Jones the gun wasn’t his, so Jones needed to get it back, the complaint said.

A woman had reported on Feb. 19 that Williams stole her 9mm handgun.

GUNSHOT HEARD THURSDAY NIGHT

When Jones’ body was discovered, there was a single casing six inches from his shoe and he was unarmed.

Two neighbors told officers that they heard a gunshot around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and didn’t call police at the time.

At 6:05 p.m. Thursday, surveillance video showed a red sedan stopped in the 700 block of Blair Avenue and a blue sport-utility vehicle stopped behind. A man got out of the sedan driver’s seat and went to the SUV’s driver window, before he returned to the red car and drove away. The blue SUV stayed where it was parked.

Home video surveillance from Jones’ girlfriend showed a red sedan pulled into the driveway at 6:12 p.m. and the driver knocked on the door, calling for Jones using his nickname.

Video from the area where Jones’ body was found showed a vehicle’s headlights coming down the alley at 6:31 p.m. Another video showed the vehicle stopping near a garage, and two car doors could be heard closing. Footsteps were heard walking on snow and ice, there was a single gunshot, and then the sound of a single set of quick footsteps and a car door shutting, the complaint said.

Other cameras showed that the red car pulled out of the alley and the driver honked its horn. When the red car pulled onto Blair Avenue, the blue SUV followed it.

ARRESTED SUNDAY

After Jones’ girlfriend couldn’t reach him Thursday night, she contacted Williams. He told her Jones “was probably with someone else,” the complaint said.

She told Williams he could be seen on video leaving with Jones and, when she didn’t answer other calls from Williams, he sent her a text message that said, “You a clown … my brother gone and you sayin I did it????,” according to the complaint.

Police arrested Williams at his sister’s residence in Shakopee and he confirmed his nickname is “Lee Blood.”

An investigator asked Williams if he’d recently lost a friend.

“Williams said he just wanted to know why he was there,” the complaint said. “Williams was told his name was all over (Jone’s) death and police wanted to talk to him about that. Williams then asked for a lawyer.”

Williams is being held in the Ramsey County jail.

He was released from prison on intensive supervised release in November; he was listed as a fugitive at the time of his Sunday arrest for allegedly violating conditions of his supervised release, according to a Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesman.

Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for shooting and injuring a man in St. Paul in March 2018.

In another shooting in February 2018, Williams was charged with attempted murder and crime committed for the benefit of a gang. Those charges were dismissed and he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. He wasn’t allowed to possess guns due to two convictions for aiding and abetting aggravated robbery, according to the criminal complaints from 2018.