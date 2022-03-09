News
Russell Wilson will be traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos for a package of picks and players
The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul of draft picks and players, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can’t become official until the new league year starts March 16.
The Broncos were seen as the front-runner for Aaron Rodgers before the two-time reigning MVP agreed to stay with the Green Bay Packers as the highest-paid player in NFL history. Then the Broncos landed a Super Bowl-winning quarterback anyway — and one who’s five years younger than Rodgers, 38.
NFL Network reported the Seahawks agreed to send Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-rounder, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.
In Wilson, the Broncos finally have a worthy successor to Peyton Manning, who retired six years ago. Since then, the Broncos have churned through 10 starting quarterbacks, including a different starter in each of the last five season openers.
Wilson started 149 regular-season games and 16 playoff games before suffering a fractured middle finger on his right hand and missing three games last season, when he went 6-8. The Seahawks finished 7-10, the only losing season in Wilson’s tenure.
He helped the Seahawks to their only Super Bowl title with a 43-8 thumping of Manning and the Broncos in the 2013 season.
AP’s Rob Maaddi and Tim Booth contributed.
News
St. Louis police union upset after officer cited in alderman stop
ST. LOUIS–There’s more fallout from a February traffic stop involving a St. Louis alderman that has parties on both sides calling for an apology.
The St. Louis Police Officer’s Association Tuesday said the officer who pulled over St. Louis Alderman Joe Vaccaro on February 10 on Interstate 44 near Jefferson Avenue has been cited for employee misconduct, citing uncivil treatment.
Vaccaro has complained that the officer was rude during the stop, and didn’t have a mask on. The officer is heard on bodycam video instructing Vaccaro, who got out of his vehicle after it stopped, to get back inside for the safety of both parties. Vaccaro was unable to immediately produce proof of insurance and was ticketed. The officer is later seen on video explaining how to go to court to have the ticket thrown out.
Vaccaro claimed that St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden offered to have the tickets fixed; Hayden said last week that he did have the power to do it, but didn’t. He also said in a news conference that he defended the officer’s actions and called on Vaccaro to apologize for his behavior.
An internal affairs investigation may be ongoing.
A police spokesperson declined to comment on personnel matters Tuesday.
“No matter the outcome of the IAD investigation, this allegation will permanently stain the police officer’s employment history. Meanwhile, the city politician whose obnoxious behavior caused the incident escapes without any accountability,” Jay Schroeder, President of the St. Louis Police Officers Association said in a statement. “I call on the SLMPD to immediately stop this investigation, exonerate the officer and remove any reference of it from his employment file.”
News
1st trial in Capitol riot ends in conviction on all counts
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and COLLEEN LONG
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man was convicted on Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first trial among hundreds of cases arising from last year’s riot.
A jury also convicted Guy Wesley Reffitt of obstructing Congress’ joint session to certify the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, of interfering with police officers who were guarding the Capitol and of threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the attack. Jurors deliberated about three hours and convicted him on all counts.
The verdict could be a bellwether for many other Capitol riot cases. It could give Justice Department prosecutors more leverage in plea negotiations and discourage other defendants from gambling on trials of their own.
Reffitt, 49, of Wylie, Texas, didn’t testify at his trial, which started last Wednesday. He showed little visible reaction to the verdict, but his face was covered by a mask.
Outside court, his wife Nicole said the verdict was “against all American people. You’re going to be convicted on your First Amendment rights. All Americans should be wary. This fight has just begun.”
She said her husband was being used as an example by the government. “You are all in danger,” she said.
During the trial’s closing arguments on Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Risa Berkower told jurors that Reffitt drove to Washington, D.C., intending to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. Reffitt proudly “lit the fire” that allowed others in a mob to overwhelm Capitol police officers near the Senate doors, the prosecutor said.
Reffitt was not accused of entering the Capitol building. Defense attorney William Welch said there is no evidence that Reffitt damaged property, used force or physically harmed anybody.
The defense lawyer urged jurors to acquit Reffitt of all charges but one: He said they should convict him of a misdemeanor charge that he entered and remained in a restricted area.
Reffitt faced a total of five counts: obstruction of an official proceeding, being unlawfully present on Capitol grounds while armed with a firearm, transporting firearms during a civil disorder, interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, and obstruction of justice.
He will be sentenced June 8. He could receive 20 years in prison on the top charge alone, but he’s likely to face far less time behind bars. Other rioters have pleaded guilty; the longest sentence so far is five years and three months for Robert Palmer, a Florida man who pleaded guilty to attacking police officers at the Capitol.
The riot resulted in the deaths of five people, including a police officer. More than 100 officers were injured. Rioters caused over $1 million in damage to the Capitol.
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich presided over Reffitt’s trial. Trump nominated her in 2017.
Welch has said Reffitt worked as a rig manager and as a consultant in the petroleum industry before COVID-19 restrictions effectively shut down his business.
Jurors saw videos that captured the confrontation between a few Capitol police officers and a mob of people, including Reffitt, who approached them on the west side of the Capitol.
Reffitt was armed with a Smith & Wesson pistol in a holster on his waist, carrying zip-tie handcuffs and wearing body armor and a helmet equipped with a video camera when he advanced on police, according to prosecutors. He retreated after an officer pepper sprayed him in the face, but he waved on other rioters who ultimately breached the building, prosecutors said.
Before the crowd advanced, Reffitt used a megaphone to shout at police to step aside and to urge the mob to push forward and overtake officers. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler said Reffitt played a leadership role that day.
During last Friday’s testimony, prosecutors zoomed in on a video image of Reffitt at the Capitol. FBI Special Agent Laird Hightower said the image shows “a silvery metallic linear object” in a holster protruding from under Reffitt’s jacket as he leaned forward.
Shauni Kerkhoff, who was one of the Capitol police officers who tried to repel Reffitt, said she launched pepperballs that didn’t stop him from advancing. She testified that Reffitt appeared to be leading the crowd up stairs toward police.
Reffitt’s 19-year-old son, Jackson, testified last Thursday that his father threatened him and his sister, then 16, after he drove home from Washington. Reffitt told his children they would be traitors if they reported him to authorities and said “traitors get shot,” Jackson Reffitt recalled.
He said the threat terrified him. His younger sister, Peyton, was listed as a possible government witness but didn’t testify. She said that she would talk more later on her own time, but: “Kids should never be used against the parents.”
Jackson Reffitt used a cellphone app to secretly record his father boasting about his role in the riot. Jurors heard excerpts of that family conversation.
Jackson Reffitt initially contacted the FBI on Christmas Eve, less than two weeks before the riot, to report concerns about his father’s behavior and increasingly worrisome rhetoric. But the FBI didn’t respond until Jan. 6, after the riot erupted.
Another key witness, Rocky Hardie, said he and Reffitt were members of “Texas Three Percenters” militia group. The Three Percenters militia movement refers to the myth that only 3% of Americans fought in the Revolutionary War against the British.
Hardie drove from Texas to Washington with Reffitt. He testified that both of them were armed with holstered handguns when they attended then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally before the riot erupted. Reffitt also took an AR-15 rifle to Washington but left it locked up in his car, Hardie said.
Hardie said Reffitt talked about dragging lawmakers out of the Capitol and replacing them with people who would “follow the Constitution.” Hardie also said Reffitt gave him two pairs of zip-tie cuffs in case they needed to detain anybody.
Reffitt was arrested less than a week after the riot. The FBI found a handgun in a holster on a nightstand in the defendant’s bedroom when they searched his home near Dallas.
More than 750 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. Over 220 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors. and over 110 of them have been sentenced. Approximately 90 others have trial dates.
News
COVID hospitalizations in Missouri dip below 1,000 patients for first time in 4 months
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Missouri hospitals has dropped below 1,000 for the first time since Nov. 14, 2021, as the number of overall cases has plummeted in recent weeks and months.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,126,500 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 599 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 15,623 total deaths as of Tuesday, March 8, an increase of 208. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.39%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths announced on a particular day occurred in the last 24 hours.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 302; yesterday, it was 287. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 3,272. Month-to-month, that’s a 90.8% decrease.
The state health department no longer updates the dashboard on weekends; the cases, deaths, and rolling average remain the same for the three-day period.
|Month
|Cumulative case fatality rate
on the final day of the month
|March 2020
|1.06%
|April 2020
|4.35%
|May 2020
|4.71%
|June 2020
|4.71%
|July 2020
|2.52%
|August 2020
|1.81%
|September 2020
|1.68%
|October 2020
|1.65%
|November 2020
|1.28%
|December 2020
|1.41%
|January 2021
|1.47%
|February 2021
|1.66%
|March 2021
|1.74%
|April 2021
|1.74%
|May 2021
|1.77%
|June 2021
|1.77%
|July 2021
|1.70%
|August 2021
|1.68%
|September 2021
|1.70%
|October 2021
|1.71%
|November 2021
|1.70%
|December 2021
|1.61%
|January 2022
|1.30%
|February 2022
|1.36%
The state has administered 21,144 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
State health officials report 63.3% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 74.3% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
But how many have tested positive and died from COVID after getting all their shots?
Just 8.03% of 3.45 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 277,231 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 1,611 people (or 0.05%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County have vaccinated at least 60% of their populations. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of Boone, Atchison, Jackson, Franklin, Cole, Greene, and Jefferson, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS does track probable or pending COVID deaths. However, those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates. FOX 2 does not include probable or pending numbers.
Approximately 51.9% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 132,943 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 97,604 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 39.4% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|37,594
|December 2021
|74,376
|January 2022
|255,880
|February 2022
|51,380
|March 2022
|2,606
Missouri has administered 9,689,296 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of March 7, 21.9% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 4.3% positivity rate as of March 5. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1, 2021.
As of March 5, Missouri is reporting 969 COVID hospitalizations. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 19% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
Across Missouri, 182 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 23%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of March 7, the CDC identified 79,094,974 cases of COVID-19 and 955,958 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.21%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09%. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136% (2017-2018), 0.131% (2016-2017), 0.096% (2015-2016), and 0.17% (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3%. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021% case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
Trending
