Russia underestimated Ukraine’s resistance, US officials say

Many studies show men and women gain weight differently, as our bodies store and mobilize body fat in different ways. The placement of fat is different for both men and women as well. Body fat in women is typically stored on their thighs and hips.

Even though there is not enough research when it comes to why women gain more weight than men, many people believe hormones are a significant factor. Other factors include stress, anxiety, and overall health.

If you are not losing weight no matter how hard you work out or maintain your diet, it may be because of your hormones. However, do not lose hope, because diet pills on the market specifically increase fat burning for women.

You may notice there are hundreds of different brands that cater to losing weight for women. But, how do you know the best weight loss pills for women? We spent hours researching all the most popular weight loss pills brands and narrowed it down to the top five best diet pills for women below.

PhenQ: Best Overall & Top Rated LeanBean: Women Centric Weight Loss Pills Trimtone: Best for Appetite Suppression Hourglass Fit: Best For Metabolism Powher Cut: Best For Active Women & Boosts Energy Levels

#1. PhenQ: Best Weight Loss Pills Overall

PhenQ is voted the best weight loss pills for women which uses a powerful formula to tackle all of the factors that can slow down or hinder your weight loss progress. Aside from a healthy diet and exercise, PhenQ may boost the fat-burning capability of your body.

Unlike most weight loss pills, PhenQ has been the top choice for hundreds and thousands of women worldwide. This supplement may contribute to your metabolism, increasing the number of calories you can burn each day. It may also prevent the production of new fat cells, so you can maintain the figure you worked hard for.

The founders of PhenQ use intensive research and consistent testing to give the highest quality supplement to its users.

We all know how certain food cravings can distract us from our goals and destroy our diet entirely. However, PhenQ also contains appetite suppressants, so you can avoid overeating and stick to your diet. Moreover, mood plays a huge role when it comes to weight loss, and PhenQ helps manage your mood and boost your energy so you can get more exercise.

What PhenQ Does

May contribute to your metabolism to burn more calories and fat

May help you curb your cravings and prevent overeating as it has appetite suppressant ingredients

May prevent the production of new fat cells

May manage your mood and boost your energy level

How It Works

This weight loss supplement for women uses well-researched and scientifically-backed ingredients that may contribute to your metabolism and target the factors that prevent you from losing weight. The ingredients may induce thermogenesis, which increases your internal body temperature, burning more body fat.

One of the ingredients included in PhenQ is Capsimax Powder, or more commonly known as black pepper. This ingredient may prevent the production of new fat cells and boost fat burn in your body, speeding up your weight-loss goals.

This supplement also uses Caffeine to give you more energy and keep you focused throughout the day. It can be challenging to finish your workout routine if you have low energy levels, and PhenQ addresses this problem.

Components

Capsimax Powder

Chromium Picolinate

Caffeine

L-carnitine

Magnesium

Nopal

Niacin or Vitamin B3

Proprietary Blend

PhenQ recommends taking two pills every day to aid with your weight loss. But unfortunately, many users do not see drastic changes to their weight until three months of regular use.

PhenQ Is Best For

PhenQ is an ideal weight loss pill for women who want to get rid of a huge amount of belly fat and keep it off long-term. PhenQ all-natural weight loss pills target multiple factors for weight loss, including appetite suppression, increasing metabolism and fat burning.

If you are having difficulty losing weight because you overeat or tend to give in to your cravings, PhenQ may be for you. PhenQ may also boost your energy levels to help you get through that final legwork in the gym.

Pros

Brand uses extensive research and testing

Natural weight loss supplement that works

Designed for women to lose weight fast

Maybe effective for boosting metabolism and burning calories fast

May induce thermogenesis

May increase energy for longer workouts

May curb appetite

May enhance mood

Money back guarantee

Cons

May take up to three months to see results

#2. Leanbean: Best Diet Supplement for Women

If you are struggling with stubborn body fat, Leanbean may be for you. This weight loss pill uses natural and high-quality ingredients that may help boost fat burning in your body. Also, the supplement does not contain any harmful additives or stimulants.

Most fat-burning supplements contain caffeine, and some people may find difficulty falling asleep after drinking the supplement. However, Leanbean uses Green Coffee instead of caffeine to avoid that extra nervousness given by normal coffee.

This weight loss supplement is for women who would like to get that energy boost without disturbing their sleep schedule and who want to lose weight fast. Leanbean focuses on toning your arms and legs while burning away any stubborn body fat.

Leanbean may also help reduce your cravings and calorie intake because it contains Glucomannan, which helps suppress appetite. This supplement may also improve the processing of fat in your body; so, more fat is burned, and less fat is stored.

How It Works

This fat burning supplement uses three different methods to address the issues you may face when trying to lose weight. It contains natural ingredients that do not contain any additives and stimulants. Leanbean is also vegan-friendly.

Leanbean gives you three grams of Glucomannan, which may help suppress your appetite and keep your diet on track. This ingredient may also help you feel fuller, preventing you from overeating and reducing the calories you eat each day.

This supplement also contains ingredients that may contribute to your metabolism. Leanbean supports fat metabolism, so your body can burn more fat and prevent it from storing additional fats in your body.

Leanbean may also give you that necessary energy boost so you can stay focused and energetic all day. This thermogenic fat burner supplement also contains less caffeine, which is perfect for people who are sensitive to it.

Components

3,000 mg Glucomannan

Choline

Chromium

Vitamin B6, B12

Chloride

Zinc

Green Coffee

Turmeric

Garcinia Cambogia

Acai berries

Black Pepper

The recommended dosage for Leanbean is two pills, three times a day. However, if you have difficulty controlling your cravings, you can also drink water with every pill to improve its appetite-curbing effects.

Leanbean Is Best For

If you are suffering from stubborn fat that will not go away, Leanbean may be for you. This supplement may help tone your muscles and burn away any stubborn belly fat. Leanbean is also specifically made for women who are having difficulty suppressing their appetite.

Leanbean is best for women who do not like high caffeine content in their fat-burning supplements. This weight loss supplement is also vegan-friendly and only uses natural ingredients. In addition, Leanbean contains minerals that may contribute to your metabolism, allowing you to burn more fat each day.

Pros

Vegan-friendly and does not contain any stimulants

May help burn belly fat and give you toned muscles

May contribute to your metabolism to burn more calories each day

Contains Glucomannan, which may help suppress appetite

May improve fat metabolism in your body, which may prevent the storage of fat

Cons

Some users may have difficulty sleeping due to caffeine content

#3. Trimtone: Natural Weight Loss Pill For Suppressing Appetite

One of the factors that slow down our weight-loss progress is unhealthy eating habits. One of the first ways you could lose weight is by having a healthy relationship with food. However, constant cravings can lead to overeating, and it may prevent you from sticking to your diet.

This fat burner for women targets unhealthy eating habits and helps reduce your appetite so you can avoid overeating during mealtime. Aside from that, the Trimtone weight loss pill may also have an effect metabolism, while also suppressing your cravings.

The founders of Trimtone believe that losing weight can be done naturally, and the weight-loss supplement uses 100% natural ingredients to give you that fat burn boost. Many women use Trimtone because you only need to take one capsule a day, making it perfect for those who are busy.

What Trimtone Does

May contribute to your metabolism, which leads to burning more fat

May curb your appetite, helping you break free from unhealthy eating habits

Uses natural ingredients that may reduce your appetite and prevent overeating

Only need to take one capsule each day before breakfast to boost fat burn

How It Works

Our body naturally burns calories every day. Our metabolism is responsible for burning calories even at rest. However, having a slow metabolism can cause you to gain weight easily, leading to unnecessary fat.

Trimtone focuses on improving your metabolism, which may help burn more fat even at rest. This supplement also contains Green Coffee, which may help boost your energy levels so you can put in more work at the gym.

Aside from boosting your energy levels, Green Coffee may also improve your digestion, which can aid in more fat loss. Trimtone also contains ingredients that may help suppress your appetite to avoid overeating and help you stick to your diet.

Components

Coffee

Chlorogenic Extract

Green tea compounds

Melegueta pepper

Konjac

The recommended dosage for Trimtone is one pill per day, taken before breakfast. You should take the pill with water, which may help improve its appetite-suppressing effects.

Trimtone Is Best For

Trimtone is the best weight loss pill for those who would like to lose weight gradually. This supplement may help curb your appetite and help you stick to your diet for the long term. If you are struggling with sticking to your diet, this weight loss supplement may be for you.

Trimtone is ideal for women who are eating well, but still struggling to lose weight fast, because it only requires you to take one capsule a day before breakfast. This supplement does not have any filler or additives and only uses natural ingredients to boost fat burn.

Pros

May burn fat fast

100% natural ingredients to reduce appetite

Only requires taking one capsule a day

May boost metabolism

No fillers or additives

May boost energy levels

Cons

Will not see quick results, as weight loss is gradual

#4. Hourglass Fit: Ideal for Metabolism & Mood

Another one of the factors that prevent us from losing weight is our mood. It may not look like it, but stress and our mood play a huge role in losing weight. Research shows stress can lead to weight gain.

The Hourglass Fit weight loss pill contains 5-HTP, which may help you manage your mood. Heavy exercise and calorie-restricted diets can cause irritability and a foul mood. 5-HTP may help lift your mood and prevent you from snacking due to stress.

Hourglass Fit also contains Glucomannan to help suppress your appetite and avoid any cravings. Working in harmony with 5-HTP, Hourglass Fit may help you stick to your diet for longer. Hourglass Fit also contains Zinc, which may help improve your immune system.

How It Works

This weight-loss supplement uses three methods to help quicken your weight-loss journey. First, Hourglass Fit reduces your calorie intake every day to help you lose weight and burn more fat. The ingredients may naturally boost your body’s ability to burn more calories.

Second, Hourglass Fit may help boost your energy throughout the day. Eating fewer calories each day may cause you to feel lethargic and exhausted. However, Hourglass Fit may help increase your energy levels so you can stick to your exercise routine.

Lastly, Hourglass Fit may help with suppressing your appetite and controlling your cravings. It contains ingredients like Glucomannan, which makes you feel fuller for longer, so you can eat fewer calories each day and burn more fat.

Components

Konjac Fiber

Zinc

Capsimax

Vitamin B6

Bioperine

5-hydroxytryptophan

Riboflavin

To get the most out of Hourglass Fit, you must take one pill, four times a day. We recommend drinking each dose with water to help with suppressing appetite.

Hourglass Fit Is Best For

If you prefer a much gentler weight-loss supplement, Hourglass Fit may be for you. Hourglass Fit is different from others because it contains 5-HTP, which may help improve your mood and prevent weight gain caused by stress.

The supplement also contains Glucomannan paired with 5-HTP, which may help in reducing appetite and curbing cravings. This effect may cause you to eat fewer calories each day, making your weight loss progress faster.

Hourglass Fit is also best for people who do not like caffeine in their weight-loss supplements. If you are looking for a weight-loss pill without any caffeine, this supplement is ideal for you. The brand uses a scientific formula and high-quality natural ingredients to promote weight loss.

Pros

May help manage mood

May suppress appetite

Caffeine-free

High-quality, natural ingredients

Gentler weight-loss supplement compared to others

Cons

One pill four times a day may be inconvenient for some

#5. Powher Cut: Boosts Energy Levels

Eating a calorie-deficit diet can cause us to have low energy levels throughout the day. This effect can be a problem, especially if you have an exercise routine you want to keep up with in the gym. However, Powher Cut may help in this situation, as it is a supplement that focuses on boosting your energy to keep you going through your weight-loss journey.

Powher Cut uses powerful and effective ingredients that may contribute to your metabolism and energy levels. It does not contain any additives or harmful chemicals and only aids you to get through tougher exercise routines and improve your overall endurance.

Aside from this, Powher Cut also contains caffeine, which may contribute to your metabolism, allowing you to burn more calories each day. The supplement also helps suppress your appetite, so you can avoid excessive snacking while on a diet.

How It Works

This supplement works by increasing your energy levels so you can stay in the gym longer and burn more calories. The Powher supplement also contains effective and powerful ingredients that may help reduce the fatigue and tiredness you feel after a workout.

If you are feeling lethargic and exhausted because of your calorie-restricted diet, Powher Cut may be for you. The supplement may also help with normal fat metabolism, allowing your body to burn more fat without storing new fat cells.

Our cravings can be attributed to a spike in our blood glucose, causing us to crave sugar and carbohydrates. Powher Cut may help improve blood glucose levels, so you can avoid those cravings you feel even after a meal.

The supplement is also great for more active women because it may boost their endurance and strength. Powher Cut also contains Konjac Fiber, which may help keep you feeling full and help reduce the calories you eat every day.

Components

1,000mg Konjac Root

33.33mg Natural Caffeine

30mg Choline Bitartrate

40mcg Chromium Picolinate

33.33mg Magnesium Citrate

Vegetable Cellulose

18.22mcg Amino Acid Chelate

To get the best out of Powher Cut, take two capsules before every meal, three times a day. You should take it before your breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Powher Cut Is Best For

If you are one of the many women who are still struggling to get rid of body fat despite being in the gym all day, this supplement may be for you. The supplement may naturally contribute to your metabolism, so you can burn more calories each day.

Aside from this, Powher Cut is also excellent for women who are feeling tired and exhausted while on their diet. This supplement may boost your energy levels so you can put more energy into your routine workout.

Powher Cut does not contain any harmful additives, and it contains ingredients that may help with appetite suppression. Aside from boosting your energy, Powher Cut also helps you feel fuller for longer, so you can avoid overeating during mealtimes.

Pros

Uses effective and powerful ingredients that may promote weight loss

May help boost your energy levels so you can stay in the gym for longer

May contribute to your metabolism and support weight loss

May help improve your endurance and strength, which is necessary for daily tasks and strenuous exercises

No additives or harmful chemicals

May help avoid overeating

Cons

Two capsules three times a day may be inconvenient for some

Factors to Keep in Mind Before Buying Weight Loss Pills

There are a lot of women’s weight-loss pills in the market, but not all of them are created the same. Other lower quality brands are not as effective compared to the top brands. So, how do you know which one is better than the rest? Below is a buying guide you can use when looking for the top weight-loss supplement in the market.

Components

One of the most important factors that you should consider when buying weight-loss pills is the ingredients included in the product. You should look for supplements that use effective ingredients that promote weight loss.

Additionally, always look for products that are extremely transparent in the ingredients included in their supplement. Checking the ingredients beforehand can also help you avoid any adverse reactions if you are allergic to any of the ingredients.

Most components use caffeine in their appetite suppressants. However, if you are sensitive to caffeine, you may want to avoid weight-loss supplements that contain ingredients like coffee. You can also take the supplement a few hours before you sleep to avoid any disturbance in your sleep schedule.

Aside from caffeine, look for any harmful additives or fillers that your supplement may have. These additives may cause harm to your health and prevent weight loss. While supplements with natural ingredients are preferred, always look for any harmful fillers in the supplement.

Recommended Dose

If you are a busy woman, you may not have the time to take up to four weight-loss pills a day. Therefore, it is crucial to consider the recommended dose each weight loss supplement requires before purchasing them.

Most weight loss supplements require you to take them before every meal. You can take these weight loss pills if you would like to curb your appetite and avoid cravings. We recommend taking the appetite suppressants with water for maximum efficacy.

Adverse Effects

Before purchasing any weight-loss pills, you should always check whether the supplement causes any adverse effects. Top weight-loss pills should not cause any risk or harm to your health. However, if you have any underlying medical condition, you should always consult your doctor before adding a supplement to your diet.

User Testimonials

Another way you can check whether the supplement is effective is the User Testimonials of the brand. Users who found success in using the supplement prove the pill’s efficacy.

However, not all people are the same, and the pill that works for you may not work for someone else. You can also see the amount of time and weight each user loses while taking the supplement by looking at its user testimonials.

Value and Risk-Guarantee

Value and price are other factors you should consider when buying a weight-loss supplement. However, while the price is important, you should not buy cheap products that may cause harm to your health.

Instead, look for products that are cost-effective yet use powerful ingredients that may promote weight loss. You can also look for brands that offer a money-back guarantee, so you can get a full refund if you are not satisfied with the product.

What Makes Women Different Than Men When It Comes to Weight Loss?

Unlike men, women are more prone to weight gain. This is because the body composition of a woman makes her more likely to gain fat around her thighs and hips. While there is not enough research on why this is the case, many people link it to pregnancy and hormones.

Women gain more weight around these areas to support pregnancy. There are other factors why women gain weight, but stress and hormones may play a huge role in losing and gaining weight. Men also have more lean muscles compared to women, which is essential for burning fat while at rest.

However, studies show that while women gain more weight than men, women are more likely to keep the weight off compared to men. Constant exercise and a healthy diet are key to losing weight and keeping it off.

If you are following a healthy, calorie-deficit diet and doing regular exercise, yet still finding you are not losing weight, it may be because of hormones. Consult with a medical professional so they can formulate a diet specifically for you.

Different Kind of Weight Loss Pills Made for Women

Different factors affect our weight-loss journey, which is why different types of weight loss pills can help promote weight loss and quicken your weight-loss journey. Below are some of the different kinds of diet pills made specifically for women.

Metabolism Boosters

These kinds of weight-loss pills contribute to our body’s metabolism, allowing us to burn more calories and fat even at rest. Our body naturally burns calories and fat even without exercise. However, some people may have a slower metabolism compared to others.

People with slower metabolisms may be prone to weight gain, and you can increase the speed of your metabolism by exercising and eating food that promotes fat burn. Metabolism boosters are weight-loss pills that focus on using thermogenic weight-loss ingredients that may contribute to your metabolism, allowing you to burn more calories each day.

Preventing Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are one of the most important food groups that our body needs. Carbohydrate is our source of energy, which is necessary for daily tasks. However, the modern diet causes us to eat complex carbohydrates that are harder to break down.

These complex carbohydrates can cause you to store more fat. Some weight-loss pills and supplements help prevent carbohydrates by preventing your body from digesting complex carbohydrates. This effect prevents fat from being stored in your body.

Curbing Appetite

Another type of weight-loss supplement is the type that curbs your appetite. Unfortunately, many women struggle with curbing their appetite, which ends up with them giving in to their cravings and destroying their diet.

Supplements that help curb appetite make you feel fuller for longer periods so you can reduce the calories you intake and lose more weight. These supplements may also help with mood management so you can avoid stress-eating.

What to Look for in the Best Weight-Loss Pills

Konjac Fiber

Konjac Fiber is a type of soluble fiber that may help suppress your appetite. This fiber expands in your body, which can help you feel fuller for longer, preventing you from overeating. This effect may also help curb your cravings and keep your diet on track.

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green Coffee is a coffee bean that has not been roasted yet. However, research shows Green Coffee Bean extract promotes weight loss and contributes to your metabolism. This ingredient is also a natural antioxidant.

Garcinia Gummi-Gutta

Garcinia Gummi-Gutta is also commonly known as Garcinia Cambogia. This ingredient is commonly used in cuisines due to its flavor. Aside from its taste, recent research also shows that Garcinia Gummi-Gutta may help promote weight loss.

It may also help suppress your appetite and boost the oxidation of fat in your body.

Green Tea Extract

Green Tea has multiple medical health benefits, including improving digestion. Green Tea Extract is a natural antioxidant that may also help in promoting weight loss. Research shows drinking green tea alone can help you lose an additional two pounds over a few weeks.

CLA Fat

CLA is a type of omega-6 fatty acid that may promote weight loss. This ingredient may also help lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Coffee

Coffee is a common ingredient that can be found in our daily lives. However, coffee can not only give you that energy boost but may promote weight loss as well. Caffeine is commonly found in weight-loss supplements because it is naturally a thermogenic ingredient.

Raspberry Ketones

Raspberry Ketone is commonly found in all kinds of berries. Recent research shows Raspberry Ketones have anti-obesity effects, which may help with weight loss.

Medically Approved Diet Pills That Can Be Prescribed

Aside from natural weight-loss supplements, you can also look at medically approved weight-loss pills that can be obtained over the counter.

Orlistat

This diet pill is one of the most common prescription pills all over the world. Orlistat may help reduce the amount of stored fat in your body and promote weight loss. This supplement should be paired with a low-calorie diet that your doctor monitors.

Orlistat is recommended for obese and overweight people who would like to lose weight. However, this supplement may prevent you from absorbing necessary vitamins like Vitamin A, D, E, and K, so consult your doctor before using the medication.

Contrave

If you are having trouble losing weight mostly because of stress and other mental health disorders, Contrave may be for you. Contrave is a weight-loss pill that is a combination of bupropion and naltrexone, which helps manage mood.

Contrave should be taken with a low-fat meal and diet, so if you are doing a diet like Keto, this pill may not be for you. This medication may also cause sleeping disorders, so if you experience this symptom, avoid taking the supplement before bedtime.

Phentermine

Phentermine is another diet pill that is approved by doctors to be taken with a calorie-restricted diet. This diet pill contains a drug called sympathomimetic amines, which may help suppress your appetite and prevent you from overeating.

Consult your doctor about the proper recommended dosage you should take when using Phentermine. Depending on your progress, your medical professional may increase or decrease the number of pills you should take.

Belviq

Belviq is a weight-loss supplement that can help you lose weight and keep it off. The weight-loss drug works by modifying the receptors in your brain, which are responsible for controlling your appetite.

However, a recent request by the FDA in 2020 caused Belviq supplements to be discontinued. The FDA indicates the use of Belviq has been connected to an increase in the risk of cancer.

Xenical

Xenical is another brand for the weight-loss pill Orlistat. Just like Orlistat, this diet pill works by preventing fat absorption in your body. However, this pill has a higher dose compared to Orlistat, which is why you need a prescription to get this pill.

Users of Xenical report fat being excreted from their bodies after just a day. Your body does not digest fat, which may lead to adverse effects like abdominal pain or digestive issues. This weight-loss pill may also cause a deficiency in Vitamin D.

Do You Need a Medical Prescription For Over The Weight Loss Supplements?

You do not need a medical prescription for most of the weight-loss pills in the market. Weight-loss supplements are also available over-the-counter. However, some powerful medically approved drugs may require a medical prescription.

You should also take note that not all weight-loss supplements are approved by the FDA. So, always do your research and look at its ingredients before purchasing a weight-loss pill and adding it to your diet.

Some prescription pills, like Xenical, are now banned and discontinued by the FDA. The reason for this is because users of the pill may have an increased risk for cancer. So, watch out for diet pills discontinued by the FDA to avoid any health risks.

Are There Any Negative Side Effects To Women’s Diet Pills?

If you are buying from a trusted brand, there should be no negative side effects caused by the weight-loss pills. While you may experience mild symptoms like abdominal pain, these symptoms should go away with time.

However, if the symptoms do not go away after some time, you should immediately stop using the diet pill and consult a doctor. Other diet pills may contain ingredients like caffeine, which may cause you to feel jittery.

If you find yourself nervous and unable to fall asleep, we recommend taking the diet pill hours before your bedtime. You can also look for diet pills that do not use caffeine in their ingredients to avoid this side effect.

How Can You Get the Most Out of Female Weight Loss Pills?

Losing weight cannot be done overnight, and diet pills are only there to help you with weight loss. Aside from taking diet pills, you should also follow a healthy, calorie-deficit diet and get a good amount of exercise.

Keep in mind you can only lose weight by eating fewer calories or burning more calories than you take each day. If you are struggling with losing weight due to cravings, you may want to look for supplements that may help curb your appetite.

Conclusion: Are Diet Pills Good For Women Looking to Lose Weight Fast?

Research shows women are more prone to weight gain compared to men. However, there are multiple diet pills in the market that are specifically made for women’s weight loss. These supplements may help contribute to your metabolism and curb your appetite. Our recommendation would be to try PhenQ for its natural ingredients and great results.

Aside from a healthy diet and constant exercise, adding diet pills may help speed up the progress of your weight-loss journey. However, you should always do your research and consult a medical professional before adding any weight-loss pill to your daily routine.

