News
Shooting suspects in custody after overnight police chase
ST. LOUIS – Two shooting suspects are in custody Wednesday morning after leading police on a chase.
It all started when an employee was shot in the leg and robbed around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in north St. Louis at Northview Village Apartments.
Officers chased the men into Illinois and then back into Missouri where they crashed their car along I-270 at Riverview Drive. Both men were taken into custody. The shooting victim is expected to survive.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
Chicago Bears Q&A: How long until a playoff run is realistic? Would Amari Cooper be a good target for the offense?
With the new league year and the official opening of free agency now just one week away, the Tribune’s Brad Biggs answers reader questions about how the Chicago Bears plan to address holes at offensive line, defensive tackle and wide receiver — among others.
How long until a serious playoff push is a reality for the Bears? — @porkys_gristle
By serious playoff push, I assume you mean a scenario better than sneaking into the NFC field as the No. 7 seed, which the Bears managed to do at the end of the 2020 season. That’s a difficult question to answer because a ton is unknown about this roster, maybe more than I’ve ever seen for the Bears in early March. New general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus have a massive amount of work to do with so many players entering free agency and so many holes on the depth chart.
Who figured in March 2018 that the Bears would go from a five-win season under John Fox to a 12-win season under Matt Nagy? You could have won a tidy sum of money betting on the Bears at that time. The NFL sells hope every year with examples of teams that went from worst to first. The Cincinnati Bengals, who reached the Super Bowl, are the best and most recent example. Of course, not every last-place team has a quarterback like Joe Burrow and a top-five draft pick to add a wide receiver like J’Marr Chase.
I look at the Bears and figure Poles and the coaching staff will need two full offseasons to get this roster in a position where they feel much better about it. There are so many starting spots that need to be filled this offseason, and the team is operating with only five draft picks — and just two in the top 100 — barring trades to acquire more. The defense is changing from a 3-4 base to a 4-3, which probably doesn’t require as dramatic a turnover of players as you might think, but the Bears will be looking for players who match the skill sets they prioritize. The offense is severely lacking playmakers. It will take heavy lifting and a high strike rate in the draft and free agency to really strengthen the roster this year.
The news Tuesday that Aaron Rodgers is staying with the Green Bay Packers for a reported four-year contract extension only complicates matters. This wasn’t unexpected, but the Packers are the prohibitive division favorite as long as Rodgers is playing quarterback.
It’s realistic to expect to see some real gains from the Bears in 2023, especially if the coaching staff can make a difference. It will be interesting to see if Chairman George McCaskey is on board with a rebuilding process that requires a level of patience. If quarterback Justin Fields can make a big jump in Year 2 with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, that would speed up the timetable for the Bears returning to relevance. If Fields is what the Bears hope, they will be well-positioned. Finding a quarterback is far and away the most difficult thing to do in the NFL. At this point, I doubt the teams that passed on Fields in the draft last year are regretting that move. That doesn’t mean they won’t regret it a year from now.
So Poles and Eberflus have a flurry of moves to make and Fields needs to develop. Those processes will go hand in hand as we see how the Bears grow.
With the rumors of Amari Cooper becoming a cap casualty in Dallas and Allen Robinson’s possible departure, under what conditions, if any, does it make sense for the Bears to pursue Cooper as a No. 1 WR? — Bob, Silver Spring, Md.
Cooper, who will turn 28 in June and is preparing for his eighth season, would be a massive upgrade for the Bears. I tend to think they would have to overpay to land him considering the state of the team’s offense. Cooper had 68 receptions for 865 yards (12.8 average) and eight touchdowns last year, only the second time in his career he was under 1,000 yards. The Cowboys signed him to a $100 million contract in 2020, but it essentially was a two-year deal because of the way the guarantees were structured. With his $20 million base salary for this season becoming guaranteed on the fifth day of the league year, the Cowboys have an out. They have other talented receivers in CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, whom they reportedly are working to re-sign even though he is coming off an ACL injury. Cooper would make sense for the Bears but not at something close to the $20 million annual average he was earning with the Cowboys. You could wind up paying for past production if you believe Cooper is beyond his prime. There should be a solid market for him, so I would be a little surprised if he wound up with the Bears. But you never know.
I have heard the talk about Ryan Poles wanting to upgrade the offensive line. Ryan Pace made a big attempt to do so last year. Particularly for Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, how can Poles make a judgment on their value without having his coaching staff working with them and them playing in some games? I would hate to see the Bears devote even more draft capital on the O-line when much improvement is in the offing with better coaching and a year for those guys to mature. If this rebuild is going to take some time, I hope he does not overkill the O-line when so much else is also needed. — B.J., Buffalo Grove
I don’t know if I would classify what Pace did last offseason as a “big attempt” to overhaul the offensive line. The Bears made a big attempt to fix their quarterback situation by trading up to draft Fields, and they got into bidding for left tackle Trent Williams in free agency before he re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers. What they did was make a mistake in cutting left tackle Charles Leno, who was under contract at a reasonable price and went on to perform well for Washington. Jenkins missed more than half the season with a back injury that forced the team to sign 39-year-old Jason Peters. The Bears re-signed Germain Ifedi to play right tackle and he was below average.
I agree it’s somewhat difficult for the new staff to evaluate Jenkins and, to a lesser extent, Borom. But if they believe the offensive line needs major work, they have to start acting on that initiative now and not push the ball down the road. We’ve seen what happens when the Bears wait to address the offensive line. I think Jenkins and Borom could figure in the team’s plans, but Poles didn’t want to shed any light on where he thinks they might line up. Maybe he wants to have in-person discussions with them first. Maybe it’s undetermined until the team sees what other options it can add. Maybe both factors are in play. I also agree there are a lot of needs elsewhere, but as emphatic as Poles was about needing to improve the offensive line, can he really downplay the needs there now?
I’m curious how much input, if any, Ryan Poles had last draft for Kansas City when the Chiefs selected center Creed Humphrey? Hoping it points to good things for the upcoming Bears draft. — @scuttler22
Since John Dorsey took over as general manager in 2013, the Chiefs have used a very open process when evaluating players, an approach Poles has adopted with the Bears. What that means is a room full of scouts and evaluators openly discussing players as they look through reports and film. So when someone says the scouting process was “collaborative,” it really was. It’s probably impossible to single out one person responsible for the Chiefs’ shrewd second-round selection of Humphrey, who helped stabilize the offensive line after they went big in free agency to sign guard Joe Thuney. Poles is someone the Chiefs turned to, even before Dorsey arrived, to evaluate offensive linemen. He played the position, so he has a good idea of what he’s looking for. Assistant GM Ian Cunningham is also a former offensive lineman, so the Bears have a couple of good sets of eyes to consider additions at this position.
What are the Bears going to do about defensive tackle? — @marlow0822
That’s a good question and a significant one when considering their needs on both sides of the ball. The Bears need not only starters, but also ample depth. There’s a good chance they release nose tackle Eddie Goldman. I find it hard to believe they would pay him $8.86 million this season with Goldman having an $11.8 million cap number. Those numbers simply don’t match what he put on film last season. Is there a scenario in which Goldman would agree to play for less this season? I suppose that’s possible, but I’d only be guessing if that’s a consideration for either party. Without Goldman, the Bears would have even more work to do as Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols are headed to free agency. Khyiris Tonga looked like he has a future last season. Fortunately, the draft is pretty deep at this position. The question is whether the Bears can identify a disruptive talent who can come in and be a quality three technique. It’s a big question for Eberflus and one of the real unknowns for the defense.
With all of the buzz for Ohio State’s Chris Olave, and I seriously doubt he falls to the Bears, have either Matt Eberflus or Ryan Poles said anything about the WRs currently on the roster? Dazz Newsome is similar in height and speed: 4.38-second 40-yard dash. — @blindmellojelly
The only wide receiver under contract the Bears have discussed publicly is Darnell Mooney, and all indications are they are very high on him, which is not surprising. They haven’t said a word about Newsome, whose 40 time at North Carolina’s pro day last spring was 4.59 — a world of difference from 4.38. There’s really no comparison between Olave and Newsome, and you’re correct that Olave is unlikely to make it out of Round 1. Newsome no doubt will get an opportunity to show what he can do, but he’s a long shot to be a serious contributor.
What is a realistic contract for Marquez Valdes-Scantling and the Bears? — @jkudia413
Whoever signs Valdes-Scantling will be paying for his upside as a big-play threat. Valdes-Scantling can fly and has a good frame at 6-foot-4, 206 pounds. He has been a third and mostly fourth option for the Packers and had 26 receptions for 430 yards (16.5 average) with three touchdowns last season. In 2020, he caught 33 passes for 690 yards (20.9 average) and six scores. Consistency has been an issue for Valdes-Scantling, and the question is how would he look as a No. 2 or No. 3 option with a quarterback who isn’t as talented as Aaron Rodgers. Some guys are ready for bigger roles when they reach their second contract. Some guys get overpromoted. Spotrac.com estimated a three-year contract in free agency for Valdes-Scantling with a total value of a little more than $24 million. He’s an interesting target, especially when you consider Getsy knows everything about him.
Is there a Bears player off the radar a little bit that will be sought after in free agency? — Todd C., Lombard
Interesting question. I imagine multiple teams will have interest in safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, who has been the unofficial captain of the special teams unit the past few seasons. Houston-Carson got only mild interest in free agency a year ago but was used more in the sub package on defense by Sean Desai last season. He’s a top-tier special teams player and has taken advantage of his opportunities on defense. He probably has reached the point where he can command a multiyear contract with a decent guarantee. I would not be surprised if the Seattle Seahawks, where Desai is now, have interest. Former Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor went to the Carolina Panthers, so they could be in the mix along with the New York Giants and perhaps more teams. Houston-Carson won’t break the bank, but I’d be surprised if the Bears got him back this time on a one-year deal. I imagine Poles wants to try to keep him too.
What are the Bears going to do at wide receiver? — Frank G., Pittsburgh
The high-end options that could have reached the open market are disappearing. The Packers have used the franchise tag on Davante Adams. The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly struck a deal with Mike Williams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping Chris Godwin in place. The Cowboys reportedly are working to re-sign Gallup. That adds up to fewer big fish available in free agency and also enhances the market value of a player such as Allen Robinson. Christian Kirk of the Arizona Cardinals is a skilled slot receiver and should have a strong market. The Bears will have to piece together some combination of experienced players via free agency and rookies via the draft. It’s a good class for wide receivers, and with some luck they could get a nice player in the second or third round.
Given the Russell Wilson trade news today, how would you compare what the Bears gave up/got in Justin Fields? I know hindsight can be 20/20 but would be interested in your views. If Fields progresses, then I guess having him on a rookie deal is a huge bonus in comparison? — @dawestley
The Bears certainly gave up less to trade up and select Fields than they would have needed to pay the Seahawks in a trade for Wilson, which they tried hard to make happen 12 months ago. So as short as the Bears are on draft capital right now, they would be even shorter had they acquired Wilson. It’s hard to wrap your arms around this one now because we don’t know how good Fields can be. His upside remains immense, but his rookie season was dreadful. By any measurement, Mitch Trubisky had a more successful first season. Fields’ biggest supporters will place an avalanche of blame on former coach Matt Nagy. If they wind up being right, Fields could take a major step forward in his second season, especially if the Bears can make the improvements on the offensive line they have hinted at. If Fields doesn’t pan out, none of it really matters. If he makes the necessary steps this season to be on track as a developing franchise quarterback, certainly having him on a cost-controlled rookie contract is a plus for the new front office.
()
News
3 people wounded in north St. Louis shooting Tuesday night
ST. LOUIS – Three people were wounded in a shooting late Tuesday night.
It happened at about 11:45 p.m. when someone shot two women in the leg and a man in the arm along Athlone Avenue near Penrose Street in north St. Louis. All three victims are expected to survive.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
Duluth street taqueria to open new spot in St. Paul
After traveling around Mexico and tasting tacos at more than 150 street taquerias, Chef Rob Giuliani, a Twin Cities restaurant scene native, is taking all that he’s learned and bringing it to downtown St. Paul.
Giuliani is taking Tacos Tacos Tacos, originally a one-year Duluth-based restaurant experiment, 150 miles south, with plans in the works to expand throughout the metro area within the next year and add a food truck to the budding authentic taco empire.
The taco joint will open this summer and function as a quick-service eatery seven days a week. The spot is a former Jimmy John’s within walking distance of the Xcel Energy Center, and Giuliani plans to extend hours for concerts, games and other high-volume events.
Tacos Tacos Tacos intends to stay true to the integrity of street taquerias in Mexico. What a patron will find on Giuliani’s menu is what they’ll find if they head south of the border: tacos al pastor, slow simmered beef tacos, nopales, homemade tortillas (eventually), classic taco toppings (cilantro, white onion and lime wedges) and not a chicken or fish taco in sight.
The order-and-go concept, Giuliani said, paired well with pandemic protocols. When Giuliani opened the Duluth Tacos Tacos Tacos location in March 2021, the operation went so well that it garnered statewide acclaim. “When people found out that we were holding true to a traditional taqueria, that really resonated with them,” Giuliani explained, “even though some people are like, ‘Why don’t you have chicken?’ Well, because that’s not something a taqueria offers. We want to be true.”
Another thing? Your tacos will be made as speedy as possible, and that’s a promise. “If making a taco takes you more than four minutes, that’s slow,” Giuliani said. Giuliani recalls traveling through Mexico as a kid and witnessing street tacos made before his eyes. There was an interactive element to watching tacos come together in front of him that he wants to recreate in his taco spots.
“If we can say that we’re part of showing people authentic Mexican food, then we’re happy to be a part of that,” Giuliani said.
Expect more Tacos Tacos Tacos locations to pop up soon, and spot the food truck roaming around Minnesota this summer.
Tacos Tacos Tacos
- Hours: 11 a.m.–11 p.m., seven days a week (extended hours on select days)
- Address: 241 W. 7th St., St. Paul
- On the web: taqueriamn.com
Shooting suspects in custody after overnight police chase
Chicago Bears Q&A: How long until a playoff run is realistic? Would Amari Cooper be a good target for the offense?
3 people wounded in north St. Louis shooting Tuesday night
Duluth street taqueria to open new spot in St. Paul
Clear skies for Wednesday, with high temps in the 50s
The secret to the best cornbread? Masa harina
High gas prices mean increase in Metro riders, possible decrease in truckers
Fish fry season: Have your own at home with these recipes
Man shot in Alton, Illinois drives to St. Louis truck stop before hospital
Nicholas Goldberg: Another thing that makes Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination special
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing