News

Snow sweeps across Missouri this week

Published

1 min ago

on

Snow sweeps across Missouri this week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri is expecting another round of winter weather this week. The snow is expected to start falling across northwestern parts of the state tonight and move southeast. It should be in the St. Louis area by Friday morning.

The heaviest snow is expected across central, northeast, and southeast Missouri and west-central Illinois. Northwestern Missouri may see 4-8 inches of snow. This may make some roads difficult to drive on.

Expected snowfall in Missouri

Meteorologist Linh Truong reports that the winter system is expected to move into the St. Louis area late Thursday night. The wintery mix may include some freezing rain, then snow by Friday morning. She says that the snow will last most of the day on Friday. Accumulations could be around 1-2 inches.

The winter precipitation may slow Thursday evening and Friday morning’s rush hours.
Slick roads are always an issue for heavy traffic in the major metropolitan areas. The National Weather Service recommends slowing down while driving and giving snowplows plenty of room to work.

We are expecting a dry weekend. It will be cold on Saturday with highs in the 30s and much warmer on Sunday with high temps near 60.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.

News

Russian Cyber Attacks in Ukraine Are Delaying SpaceX’s Mars Rocket

Published

50 mins ago

on

March 9, 2022

By

Russian Cyber Attacks in Ukraine Are Delaying SpaceX's Mars Rocket
Russian Cyber Attacks in Ukraine Are Delaying SpaceXs Mars Rocket

In the past two weeks, SpaceX has been sending free Starlink terminals to Ukraine, at the request of its government, to help the country maintain internet connectionafter the Russian invasion. An initial shipment of Starlink devices arrived in Ukraine on Feb. 28. Since then, they have apparently become a potential target for Russian cyber hackers, according to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. And the company is so busy dealing with the issue that it has to delay the maiden flight of Starship, the spaceship designed to transport humans to the Moon and Mars, Musk said.

In a series of tweets on March 4 and March 5, Musk said some Starlink terminals near conflict areas in Ukraine were experiencing signal jamming for several hours at a time and company had reprioritized resources to addressing the problem. As a result, he said he is anticipating slight delays in Starship and the second-generation Starlink satellites, which are expected to be launched by a Starship rocket.

The latest Starship prototype is awaiting its first orbital test flight at a launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas, pending the Federal Aviation Administration’s completion of an environmental review.

The nature of the attacks on Starlink are still unknown

Musk didn’t elaborate on the nature of Starlink’s service disruption in Ukraine or what kind of cyberattack it was exposed to. SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a press inquiry.

Signal jamming can be a sign of a denial-of-service (DoS) cyberattack, which is accomplished by flooding a target network with traffic until the target cannot respond or simply crashes, thus blocking access of legitimate users, explains Tim Redfearn, an information technology and cybersecurity manager at ADS Inc., a Virginia-based military equipment supplier.

“Because the Starlink internet service is provided from satellites, Russians don’t have the ability to shut it down unless they hack or disrupt the service,” Redfearn said.

On Feb. 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, a Viasat satellite that provides broadband service in Ukraine and other parts of Europe, was hacked, causing signal loss across Europe. German and French officials said last week the cyberattack could be related to Russia.

A similar scheme could be happening to Starlink. In a tweet on March 3, Musk advised Starlink users in Ukraine to exercise caution because Starlink “is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high.”

It’s unclear how many Starlink terminals are active in Ukraine and who are using them. A photo tweeted by Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s digital transformation minister, on Feb. 28 suggested that the initial shipment contained dozens of terminals.

News

Viking Mississippi cruise ship touches water for first time

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 9, 2022

By

Viking Mississippi cruise ship touches water for first time
HOUMA, La. (AP) — Viking’s highly-anticipated Mississippi River cruises between New Orleans and St. Paul, Minnesota, are a step closer to reality.

The company celebrated the “float out” of its new 386-guest Viking Mississippi ship on Monday at Edison Chouest Offshore’s LaShip shipyard in Houma, Louisiana, beginning its final stage of construction, the company said in a news release.

“It is a proud moment that this new ship has met an American waterway for the first time,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking. “Our guests have long wanted to sail the Mississippi River with Viking, and we very much look forward to welcoming them on board this summer.”

The ship is set to debut in June, bringing more than 7,500 guests to the river and more than 17,600 during the first full sailing season in 2023, company officials said.

Currently scheduled ports of call on Viking’s Mississippi River itineraries include seven states: Louisiana (Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans and St. Francisville); Mississippi (Natchez and Vicksburg); Tennessee (Memphis); Missouri (Hannibal, St. Louis); Iowa (Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport); Wisconsin (La Crosse); and Minnesota (Red Wing, St. Paul).

News

Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 9, 2022

By

Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
By FATIMA HUSSEIN

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should jump in and create its own digital currency.

The Biden administration views the explosive popularity of cryptocurrency as an opportunity to examine the risks and benefits of digital assets, said a senior administration official who previewed the order Tuesday on the condition of anonymity, terms set by the White House.

Under the executive order, Biden also has directed the Treasury Department and other federal agencies to study the impact of cryptocurrency on financial stability and national security.

Brian Deese and Jake Sullivan, Biden’s top economic and national security advisers, respectively, said the order establishes the first comprehensive federal digital assets strategy for the United States.

“That will help position the U.S. to keep playing a leading role in the innovation and governance of the digital assets ecosystem at home and abroad, in a way that protects consumers, is consistent with our democratic values and advances U.S. global competitiveness,” Deese and Sullivan said Wednesday in a joint statement.

The action comes as lawmakers and administration officials are increasingly voicing concern that Russia may be using cryptocurrency to avoid the impact of sanctions imposed on its banks, oligarchs and oil industry due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Mark Warner, and Jack Reed asked the Treasury Department to provide information on how it intends to inhibit cryptocurrency use for sanctions evasion.

The Biden administration has argued that Russia won’t be able to make up for the loss of U.S. and European business by turning to cryptocurrency. Officials said the Democratic president’s order had been in the works for months before Russia’s Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine last month.

Daleep Singh, a deputy national security and economic adviser to Biden, told CNN on Wednesday that “crypto’s really not a workaround for our sanctions.”

The executive order had been widely anticipated by the finance industry, crypto traders, speculators and lawmakers who have compared the cryptocurrency market to the Wild West.

Despite the risks, the government said, surveys show that roughly 16% of adult Americans — or 40 million people — have invested in cryptocurrencies. And 43% of men age 18-29 have put their money into cryptocurrency.

Coinbase Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, said the company had not seen a recent surge in sanctions evasion activity.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week that “many participants in the cryptocurrency networks are subjected to anti-money laundering sanctions” and that the industry is not “completely one where things can be evaded.”

As for the Federal Reserve getting involved with digital assets, the central bank issued a paper in January that said a digital currency “would best serve the needs” of the country through a model in which banks or payment firms create accounts or digital wallets.

Some participants in digital currency welcome the idea of more government involvement with crypto.

Adam Zarazinski, CEO of Inca Digital, a crypto data company that does work for several federal agencies, said the order presents the opportunity to provide “new approaches to finance.”

“The U.S. has an interest in growing financial innovation,” Zarazinksi said. He added that China and Russia were looking at crypto and building their own currency. More than 100 countries have begun or are piloting their own digital sovereign currency, according to the White House.

Katherine Dowling, general counsel for Bitwise Asset Management, a cryptocurrency asset management firm, said an executive order that provides more legal clarity on government oversight would be “a long term positive for crypto.”

But Hilary Allen, a financial regulation professor at American University, cautioned against moving too fast to embrace cryptocurrencies.

“I think crypto is a place where we should be putting the brakes on this innovation until it’s better understood,” she said. “As crypto becomes more integrated into our financial system it creates vulnerabilities not just to those who are investing in crypto but for everybody who participates in our economy.”

On Tuesday, the Treasury Department said its financial literacy arm would work to develop consumer-friendly materials to help people “make informed choices about digital assets.”

“History has shown that, without adequate safeguards, forms of private money have the potential to pose risks to consumers and the financial system,” said Nellie Liang, undersecretary for domestic finance.

___

Associated Press writers Thalia Beaty in New York and Christopher Rugaber in Washington contributed to this report.

