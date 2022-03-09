St. Charles County woman charged after absconding with 7-year-old daughter

Share Pin 0 Shares

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Police in St. Charles County say a woman who does not have legal custody of her daughter knocked down a state worker during a supervised visit and absconded with the little girl.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged the woman with fourth-degree assault and interference with custody.

Police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 7-year-old Piper Johnson after her mother, 35-year-old Valerie Jean Baker, forcefully took her from a caseworker and fled. Authorities are concerned for the girl’s safety.

“She came to visit her children, who are 7 and 9 years old. She is required to have supervised visits with her children,” said Captain David Tiefenbrunn, St. Charles County Police Department.

Investigators say Baker does not have custody because the state classified her as unfit.

“We dealt with her in the past,” Tiefenbrunn said. “The main reason custody was taken away was her erratic behavior and mental stability.”

Authorities say the two left the St. Charles City-County Boone’s Trail Library Branch in New Melle.

“During this supervised visit, a DFS worker was present along with the grandparents. …During this visit, the mother pushed the DFS worker and made threats to the grandmother,” Tiefenbrunn said. “She took the 7-year-old child and she attempted to take the 9-year-old but he pulled away from her.”

As police search for 7-year-old Piper, detectives released new photos of her mother’s car – a dark blue 2018 Toyota Corolla. It is missing the front driver’s side quarter panel and the front driver’s side door handle. The car has a Missouri license plate of CW8Z1G.

Just before 8 a.m. on Monday, a license plate reader observed Baker’s vehicle in Colorado, west of Denver, nearing the Utah border.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.

In the meantime, prosecutors say they did not charge Baker with more serious offenses like kidnapping and parental kidnapping because elements of the crime do not meet the threshold for those charges.