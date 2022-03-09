News
St. Paul schools keep mask mandate for now as board postpones vote
St. Paul Public Schools administrators are ready to lift the face mask mandate at their schools, but the school board wants more time to hear from the community.
Last week, the district quietly added a discussion on face masks to a special Saturday meeting, with plans to vote on the issue Tuesday. But the board on Tuesday postponed that vote until March 22, their regular monthly meeting, where the public is invited to comment.
Board member Jeanelle Foster said families have been focused on the ramifications of a potential teacher strike, which was canceled Monday night when the union reached an agreement with district negotiators.
The board has heard some input on masks but not as much as members want.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month significantly revised its mask recommendations, saying they should be worn indoors in public only when new coronavirus case and hospitalization rates in a county are high.
That change, along with a dramatic decline in new cases across the country, caused many local and state governments to cancel or roll back their mask mandates, including the City of St. Paul, and Ramsey, Washington and Dakota counties.
As of Monday, masks were required in 39 percent of the nation’s 500 largest school districts, according to Burbio’s school tracker.
Currently, only three Minnesota counties — Olmsted, Wabasha and Polk — are in the CDC’s high category.
Superintendent Joe Gothard said that on one Monday in January, the district recorded 293 new cases of people who were in a district school while infectious. Lately, daily case numbers have been in the single digits.
“That’s why we’re having this conversation,” he said. “Because things really have changed.”
Mary Langworthy, the district’s health and wellness director, recommended the board drop its mask mandate except when Ramsey County cases are high, in accordance with CDC guidance.
At least one board member wants to be more cautious. Chauntyll Allen said it “doesn’t make sense” to remove coronavirus mitigation measures when case rates decline.
“I just feel like it’s our responsibility to keep this district safe, and safe means masks” and other mitigation measures, she said.
Other board members expressed concern about a possible spike in new cases once students return to school following spring break.
Langworthy said the district could encourage families to have a coronavirus test sent home with students. She also noted that although the district stopped contact tracing last week, it could still quarantine “an entire classroom if we see an uptick in a particular room.”
If the board does lift the mandate, students with special needs may qualify for services in other settings. The district’s online school also has some room for students who don’t want to go to school if their peers aren’t masked.
Chicago Bears free-agent tracker: Sam Mustipher and Jesper Horsted among 3 players tendered exclusive-rights contracts
The NFL’s new league year begins March 16, opening the door for free agents to sign with new teams.
As Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles prepares to rework the roster in his second month on the job, the Tribune will track all of the Bears arrivals and departures and provide insight into what they mean.
Tuesday
The Bears tendered one-year contracts to exclusive-rights free agents Sam Mustipher, Jesper Horsted and Lachavious Simmons.
What it means: Mustipher started all 17 games for the Bears at center in 2021 after starting seven in 2020. He was an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2019, when he spent the year on the practice squad. Poles will reveal in the weeks ahead whether the Bears see Mustipher as a continued starter or whether they will bring in his replacement and keep him as depth.
Horsted, a tight end, has seen limited playing time with the Bears over three years. He caught two touchdown passes — his only two catches — in seven games in 2021. He had eight catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in 2019 and spent 2020 on the practice squad.
Simmons, an offensive lineman the Bears drafted in the seventh round in 2020, played in two games in 2021, stepping in for a start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.
Exclusive-rights free agents are players with two or fewer accrued seasons and an expired contract. When their teams tender them contracts, they can’t negotiate with other teams.
MLB, union bargain into night to salvage 162-game season
By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Negotiators for locked-out players and Major League Baseball bargained into the night for the second time in a week ahead of Commissioner Rob Manfred’s Tuesday deadline to reach a deal preserving a 162-game season.
Union chief negotiator Bruce Meyer and general counsel Ian Penny headed a bargaining team that met in the morning at MLB’s office across the street from Radio City Music Hall.
About three hours later, Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem, Executive Vice President Morgan Sword and Senior Vice President Pat Houlihan made the three-block walk for a 20-minute visit to the union’s office overlooking Rockefeller Center.
The sides continued speaking later in the day by telephone.
On the 97th day of baseball’s second-longest work stoppage, the sides appeared to be trading numbers on the key economic issues of the luxury tax, the amount of a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players and minimum salaries.
It remained unclear whether this more intensive phase of talks could lead to an agreement or yet another breakdown in oft-strained talks that have dragged on for nearly a year.
About 16 1/2 hours of bargaining in Jupiter, Florida, that began Feb. 28 produced progress but led only to an angry breakdown in talks the following day, when Manfred announced the first two series for each team during the season had been canceled.
While it appears there is no chance opening day could take place as scheduled March 31, MLB told the union that Tuesday is the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow a modified 162-game schedule, along with full salary and service time needed to reach free agency for players.
MLB offered Monday to lift the luxury tax threshold for this year from its previous proposal of $220 million to $228 million, with certain tradeoffs, a person familiar with the negotiations said, confirming a move first reported by The Athletic. The union began the week at $238 million.
The union entered Monday asking for an $80 million bonus pool for this year and MLB was at $30 million. MLB offered a $700,000 minimum salary and the union asked for $725,000.
There were greater differences in the final four seasons of the proposed five-year deal. The union’s proposed figure for 2026 was $263 million at the start of the week.
___
More AP MLB: and
John Shipley: Let’s hope we’re not left with Stupid Baseball
One thing to consider when picking sides in the current Major League Baseball lockout is that like virtually all hostages, you have no voice in this battle. You are powerless, and when it’s over only you will have lost.
It’s your fandom, your love for baseball and its place in your life, that is being used by each side to get its way. The only certainty about what will come of this spectacle is that you will pay for the changes, whether it’s for tickets, hot dogs or the ability to watch games on cable television. Owners and players will each get a little more of what they want, and you’re the ATM.
You can decide later whether you want to, or can afford to, make baseball a priority in your life.
The real shame will be if baseball, after being further strip-mined by billionaires (worse) and millionaires (not much better), is less than it was, that we are left with Stupid Baseball. Because while wrestling over money, owners and players are also somehow discussing how to make baseball easier for players, as if how the game is actually played inside the chalk is relevant to labor talks.
Depending on which tweets we’re to believe, owners and players are using their differences to change significant ways the game has been played for decades. Considering that owners and their mouthpiece, the formerly independent Commissioner of Baseball, used the coronavirus pandemic to dumb down extra innings and make sure pitchers will never bat again, it’s easy to believe it all.
The most remarkable had been the assertion by MLB Network reporter Jon Heyman that owners and players have agreed to ban the defensive shift, an astonishing acknowledgment that major league hitters can’t play baseball well enough to beat a defense giving them, in some cases, an entire side of the field. The bags are about to get larger, as well, so it’s easier to steal bases, and the players union introduced the idea of the postseason “ghost win.”
It’s so close to coming off the rails that when a parody Twitter account tweeted Tuesday that it was agreed the bunt would eliminated, a lot of fans took it at face value. In light of recent news, and on the heels of significant rules changes in 2021, it was believable.
Owners and players have every right to hash out minimum salaries, draft and free agency parameters, arbitration, medical, retirement, etc. They have every right to expand or shrink the regular and/or postseason. Those are labor and management issues. That’s theirs. But is capital ‘B’ Baseball theirs, too?
Some rules have changed, most notably when baseball lowered the pitcher’s mound and shrank the strike zone in an attempt to kickstart offense after the 1968 season. But other than the designated hitter being adopted by the American League in 1973, the game has remained largely the same. Now, with owners making more than ever, we’re told amputation is required to save the patient.
Last season, a new rule required a pitcher to face at least three batters, limiting a manager’s ability to exploit a left-right matchup, offensively or defensively, and one that started extra innings with a runner on second base. Now, it’s the defensive shift — a cagey and legal, if frustrating, challenge to offenses — about to be 86’d.
The shift, by the way, isn’t new; teams were shifting Ted Williams. It’s just become popular because batters — swinging for the fences since junior high — are unable and/or unwilling to make their shifting overlords regret it.
Eliminating strategy is a bad idea. It’s part of baseball’s appeal that the more you know about it, whether it’s the rules or a pitcher’s repertoire or a batter’s weaknesses, the more entertaining it is. At this rate, we’ll be watching a pitcher face nine batters who score runs by driving in ghost runners by 2030. Stupid Baseball.
It seems especially shortsighted to make these kinds of decisions during heated labor negotiations. Baseball’s finances are theirs to parse and parcel, but is the Game — capital ‘G’ — theirs too?
