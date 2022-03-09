News
Suffering goes on in encircled Mariupol as evacuation fails
By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV and YURAS KARMANAU
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Corpses lie in the streets of Mariupol. Hungry people break into stores in search of food and melt snow for water. Thousands huddle in basements, trembling at the sound of Russian shells pounding this strategic port city.
“Why shouldn’t I cry?” Goma Janna demanded as she wept by the light of an oil lamp below ground, surrounded by women and children. “I want my home, I want my job. I’m so sad about people and about the city, the children.”
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in this encircled city of 430,000, and Tuesday brought no relief: An attempt to evacuate civilians and deliver badly needed food, water and medicine through a designated safe corridor failed, with Ukrainian officials saying Russian forces had fired on the convoy before it reached the city.
Nearly two weeks into the invasion, the Russians have advanced deep along Ukraine’s coastline in what could establish a land bridge to Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014. Mariupol, which sits on the Azov Sea, has been surrounded by Russian soldiers for days.
Mariupol, said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, is in a “catastrophic situation.”
In other developments in the Russian invasion:
— Poland offered to give all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S., apparently agreeing to an arrangement that would allow them to be used by Ukraine’s military. But Pentagon press secretary John Kirby later said the plan is not “tenable” and raises serious concerns for the NATO alliance. He said the U.S. would discuss it further with Poland.
— U.N. officials said that 2 million people have now fled Ukraine.
— Russia’s economic isolation deepened as U.S. President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports and Shell said it will no longer buy oil and natural gas from the country. Also, Adidas and McDonald’s said they are suspending their operations in Russia.
For days, as Moscow’s forces have laid siege to Ukrainian cities, attempts to create corridors to safely evacuate civilians have stumbled amid continuing fighting and objections to the proposed routes. Ukraine has rejected Moscow’s offers of corridors that lead civilians to Russia or its ally Belarus.
The Russian military has denied firing on convoys and charged that the Ukrainian side is blocking evacuation efforts.
One evacuation did appear successful Tuesday, with Vereshchuk saying that 5,000 civilians, including 1,700 foreign students, had been brought out via a safe corridor from Sumy, an embattled northeastern city of a quarter-million people where overnight strikes killed 21, including two children.
Natalia Mudrenko, the highest-ranking woman at Ukraine’s U.N. Mission, told the Security Council that the people of Mariupol have “been effectively taken hostage,” by the siege. Her voice shook with emotion as she described how a 6-year-old died shortly after her mother was killed by Russian shelling. “She was alone in the last moments of her life,” she said.
Authorities in Mariupol planned to start digging mass graves for all the dead, though the number is unclear. The shelling has shattered buildings, and the city has no water, heat, working sewage systems or phone service.
Theft has become widespread for food, clothes, even furniture, with locals referring to the practice as “getting a discount.” Some residents are reduced to scooping water from streams.
With the electricity out, many people are relying on their car radios for information, picking up news from stations broadcast from areas controlled by Russian forces or Russian-backed separatists.
Ludmila Amelkina, who was walking along an alley strewn with rubble and walls pocked by gunfire, said the destruction had been devastating.
“We don’t have electricity, we don’t have anything to eat, we don’t have medicine. We’ve got nothing,” she said, looking skyward.
Across the country, thousands are thought to have been killed, both civilians and soldiers, in nearly two weeks of fighting. Russian forces have seen their advances stopped in certain areas — including around Kyiv, the capital, where a vast armored column has been stalled for days — by fiercer resistance than expected from the Ukrainians.
Late Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video showing him standing near the presidential offices in Kyiv. Behind him were piles of sandbags, a snow-dusted fir tree and a few cars.
It was the second video in 24 hours showing him near the country’s seat of power, apparently made to dispel any doubts about whether he had fled the city.
“Snow fell. It’s that kind of springtime,” he said in a soft voice. “You see, it’s that kind of wartime, that kind of springtime. Harsh. But we will win.”
Associated Press reporters from around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP's coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
Timberwolves continue to stack wins
The Timberwolves have won five straight games, and are heavy favorites to win at home Wednesday against Oklahoma City to run the streak to six. That would equal the franchise’s first six-game winning streak since the 2003-04 season that ended in the Western Conference Finals.
Not even the 2017-18 Jimmy Butler-led Wolves achieved such a feat.
What a long way for a team to come after it struggled so mightily to string wins together last season. The 2020-21 Timberwolves (37-29) won their first two games this season, then went four months without winning consecutive games again. This current streak is Minnesota’s fifth four-plus-game winning streak this season.
Naz Reid said the difference between then and now is in Minnesota’s mindset.
“Last year, we’d win and I’d feel like it was the NBA Finals,” Reid said. “This year, we win and, OK, we’re trying to get wins in a row, not just one win then drop two, one win then drop two. We’re trying to be consistent this year, and I feel like everybody is all in.”
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said with the position the team was in last year, wins brought relief “that you didn’t lose.” Relief isn’t a feeling that drives further success.
“That’s where the letdown comes from. Rather than when you’re a team that’s winning more, you’re trying to play to a certain standard, try to play every night to a certain level, and it takes some of that relaxation out of it. I think that’s been one,” Finch said. “Two, just a little bit more professional approach all the way around. Keeping our eyes on the long-term goal is also important, and that’s the other thing. Short-term, medium-term, long-term goals, we try to frame those for our guys as much as possible. So that takes a lot of the living game-to-game out of it.”
The long-term goal of a playoff seed — currently, of nabbing a top-six seed — is a driving force to come to the gym every day.
“We’re playing for something this year. It motivates us to go out there and lock in and play every game like it’s our last, because we’re fighting for a playoff spot, trying to reach that No. 6 seed,” Jarred Vanderbilt said. “Every game matters at this point. That’s really our motivation and our focus right now.”
These Wolves are hungrier than ever.
“You can see it by the way we’re playing, the way we’re locking in and focusing. Just trying not to get complacent with the way we’re playing,” Vanderbilt said. “For a lot of the guys, this will be their first taste of the playoffs, hopefully, if everything plays how it’s supposed to play. Just being in that hunt. Some of the guys haven’t been in the hunt at this time of year.
“Usually, this time of year is when everything is falling down a little bit, because you aren’t even in the playoff hunt. To be even in the hunt and competing, even winning this many games at this point in the season is a testament to how great our group is, how locked in we are, the coaching staff, the whole organization, every person we have.”
Jordan Greenway returns to Wild lineup after ‘frustrating’ absence
After missing the past six games, Jordan Greenway was set to return to the Wild lineup on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center.
He suffered an upper-body injury midway through the Feb. 22 loss to the Ottawa Senators, somehow finishing the game despite the pain. Asked how managed to do that, Greenway laughed before responding, “Adrenaline. It’s a crazy drug.”
“To be honest, I didn’t feel it as much as I thought I would,” he said. “I figured it was something where I could finish.”
When he woke up the next morning, though, the pain hit him. In total, Greenway missed the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the home-and-home with the Calgary Flames, road games against the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres, and most recently, the game against the Dallas Stars.
Without the 6-foot-6, 230-pound Greenway in the lineup, the Wild limped to a 1-5-0 record, looking physically outmatched on most nights.
“It’s frustrating, for sure, especially with some of the results that we’ve had the last couple of weeks,” Greenway said. “But it happened. It’s in the past and we can only go from here. That’s what I’m focused on.”
His return to the lineup meant the Wild were at full strength for the first time in a couple of months. It also meant Greenway got reunite with linemates Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno.
It’s no secret that trio has been the Wild’s most effective line for much of this season. And they were thrilled to get back together.
“The last couple of days we’ve been excited,” Greenway said. “Obviously I’m pumped to get back and to be back with them. We’re going to try to continue where we left off and bring some energy and get things going again.”
Though players gain a different perspective watching the games from above, Greenway’s diagnosis of the recent struggles has nothing to do with X’s and O’s. He simply thinks the Wild have been overthinking the game the past couple of weeks.
How can they remedy those issues?
“Just keeping it a little bit more simple,” Greenway said. “I think when we get into a little lull that we have been in we usually talk about getting back to basics and simplifying things. Typically after doing that for a good amount of time we can start making some more plays. That’s kind of what we were talking about today. I think if we find a way to do that, it’ll lead to good things for us.”
St. Charles County woman charged after absconding with 7-year-old daughter
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Police in St. Charles County say a woman who does not have legal custody of her daughter knocked down a state worker during a supervised visit and absconded with the little girl.
Late Tuesday afternoon, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged the woman with fourth-degree assault and interference with custody.
Police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 7-year-old Piper Johnson after her mother, 35-year-old Valerie Jean Baker, forcefully took her from a caseworker and fled. Authorities are concerned for the girl’s safety.
“She came to visit her children, who are 7 and 9 years old. She is required to have supervised visits with her children,” said Captain David Tiefenbrunn, St. Charles County Police Department.
Investigators say Baker does not have custody because the state classified her as unfit.
“We dealt with her in the past,” Tiefenbrunn said. “The main reason custody was taken away was her erratic behavior and mental stability.”
Authorities say the two left the St. Charles City-County Boone’s Trail Library Branch in New Melle.
“During this supervised visit, a DFS worker was present along with the grandparents. …During this visit, the mother pushed the DFS worker and made threats to the grandmother,” Tiefenbrunn said. “She took the 7-year-old child and she attempted to take the 9-year-old but he pulled away from her.”
As police search for 7-year-old Piper, detectives released new photos of her mother’s car – a dark blue 2018 Toyota Corolla. It is missing the front driver’s side quarter panel and the front driver’s side door handle. The car has a Missouri license plate of CW8Z1G.
Just before 8 a.m. on Monday, a license plate reader observed Baker’s vehicle in Colorado, west of Denver, nearing the Utah border.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000.
In the meantime, prosecutors say they did not charge Baker with more serious offenses like kidnapping and parental kidnapping because elements of the crime do not meet the threshold for those charges.
