Timberwolves continue to stack wins

The Timberwolves have won five straight games, and are heavy favorites to win at home Wednesday against Oklahoma City to run the streak to six. That would equal the franchise’s first six-game winning streak since the 2003-04 season that ended in the Western Conference Finals.

Not even the 2017-18 Jimmy Butler-led Wolves achieved such a feat.

What a long way for a team to come after it struggled so mightily to string wins together last season. The 2020-21 Timberwolves (37-29) won their first two games this season, then went four months without winning consecutive games again. This current streak is Minnesota’s fifth four-plus-game winning streak this season.

Naz Reid said the difference between then and now is in Minnesota’s mindset.

“Last year, we’d win and I’d feel like it was the NBA Finals,” Reid said. “This year, we win and, OK, we’re trying to get wins in a row, not just one win then drop two, one win then drop two. We’re trying to be consistent this year, and I feel like everybody is all in.”

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said with the position the team was in last year, wins brought relief “that you didn’t lose.” Relief isn’t a feeling that drives further success.

“That’s where the letdown comes from. Rather than when you’re a team that’s winning more, you’re trying to play to a certain standard, try to play every night to a certain level, and it takes some of that relaxation out of it. I think that’s been one,” Finch said. “Two, just a little bit more professional approach all the way around. Keeping our eyes on the long-term goal is also important, and that’s the other thing. Short-term, medium-term, long-term goals, we try to frame those for our guys as much as possible. So that takes a lot of the living game-to-game out of it.”

The long-term goal of a playoff seed — currently, of nabbing a top-six seed — is a driving force to come to the gym every day.

“We’re playing for something this year. It motivates us to go out there and lock in and play every game like it’s our last, because we’re fighting for a playoff spot, trying to reach that No. 6 seed,” Jarred Vanderbilt said. “Every game matters at this point. That’s really our motivation and our focus right now.”

These Wolves are hungrier than ever.

“You can see it by the way we’re playing, the way we’re locking in and focusing. Just trying not to get complacent with the way we’re playing,” Vanderbilt said. “For a lot of the guys, this will be their first taste of the playoffs, hopefully, if everything plays how it’s supposed to play. Just being in that hunt. Some of the guys haven’t been in the hunt at this time of year.

“Usually, this time of year is when everything is falling down a little bit, because you aren’t even in the playoff hunt. To be even in the hunt and competing, even winning this many games at this point in the season is a testament to how great our group is, how locked in we are, the coaching staff, the whole organization, every person we have.”