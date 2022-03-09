News
Truth may be stranger than the ‘The Thing About Pam’ TV series
O’FALLON, Mo. – Pam Hupp sits in a state prison in northern Missouri serving a life sentence for murder; she’ll eventually face trial for another killing. The two murders left three families irrevocably harmed and spurred investigations into law enforcement corruption and prosecutorial malfeasance.
The fascination with the Hupp saga has led to exposés on true crime television and podcasts, as well as two books, and now an NBC miniseries. Beginning March 8, NBC will air the six-part series “The Truth About Pam” starring two-time Academy Award-winner Renée Zellweger as Hupp.
But it’s possible the nationwide fascination with this case would not have happened and, most importantly, an innocent man would still be in prison, if not for the dogged pursuit of FOX 2 investigative journalist Chris Hayes, who sought to discover the real truth about Pam Hupp. Hayes followed the case since the beginning, through multiple hearings and trials, to help free a wrongly-convicted man and shine a light in the direction of the real culprit.
Betsy Faria was stabbed to death at her home in December 2011. Betsy’s husband, Russ, found his wife had been stabbed dozens of times with a steak knife. He was convicted in 2013 for Betsy’s murder after a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigation used Hupp as a star witness.
Russ was later exonerated of Betsy’s murder after new evidence surfaced during a 2015 re-trial. That evidence involved $150,000 in life insurance proceeds, signed over to Hupp just days before Betsy’s murder. Hupp was never named as a suspect during the initial Faria investigation.
Learn more: The entire story behind the Russ Faria Case
In August 2016, Hupp shot and killed Louis Gumpenberger in her O’Fallon, Missouri home. Prosecutors believed it was a plot by Hupp to deflect the heat she was feeling from law enforcement outside of Lincoln County.
The investigation revealed that Hupp had sought out Gumpenberger and brought him back to her home on the day of the shooting. Gumpenberger had $900 and a handwritten note in his pockets at the time of his death. The note listed instructions to kidnap Hupp, get “Russ’ money,” and then kill Hupp. Investigators said Hupp placed those items on Gumpenberger after his death.
In June 2019, Hupp submitted an Alford plea to avoid the death penalty in the Gumpenberger case. She admitted that the state of Missouri had enough evidence to convict her of Gumpenberger’s murder, although as recently as October 2020, Hupp has claimed she was pressured to take a plea deal.
Five years after being exonerated, Russ Faria settled a $2 million lawsuit against Lincoln County for his wrongful prosecution. He works full-time at a local motorcycle shop and contributes to the Midwest Innocence Project. But he still wants justice for his slain wife.
Meanwhile, Gumpenberger’s mother won a $3 million wrongful-death suit against Hupp. Unfortunately, that judgment may never be collected unless Hupp attempts to make money on her infamy.
News
St. Louis County Council aims for compromise on $210M convention center expansion
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council voted to give preliminary approval on a compromise measure to allow the $210 million St. Louis Convention Center expansion to go forward and build a $40 million recreation center in north St. Louis County.
St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Rita Days has been accused of holding up the expansion project over her demands for the rec center.
She contends that convention center officials promised years ago to build a rec center, something convention officials deny.
The chairwoman said she’s getting a lot of help from the University of Missouri-St. Louis to find a suitable location. Days said this idea was pushed by her late predecessor Hazel Erby.
At tonight’s meeting, Councilman Mark Harder had questions about the long-term viability of the recreation center, with Days vowed to address all of his concerns.
In the end, the majority voted to give the measure preliminary approval. The last hurdle will be a final vote. No date for that has been set.
News
Wild get their swagger back with 5-2 win over Rangers
Minutes after the Wild bowed to the Dallas Stars on Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center, with a suddenly fragile locker room still trying to come to grips with the latest letdown, Matt Dumba rose from his stall to address his teammates.
He challenged everyone to give a little bit more amid an all-too-familiar midseason swoon, then, in concert with the rest of the leadership group, made sure coach Dean Evason didn’t even think about cancelling practice the following day.
The boys wanted to work.
“We weren’t taking the day off anyway,” Evason said with a laugh. “But it’s nice to hear from our group.”
When the Wild showed up to TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul on Monday morning, Evason put them through the gauntlet for 45 minutes, then ended practice with a faceoff drill so intense that assistant coach TJ Jindra actually strapped on a helmet before dropping the puck.
“We asked for it,” Marcus Foligno said. “We wanted a work day. It’s something we need to do in order to get out of this thing.”
That hard work paid off in spades on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center as the Wild got their swagger back with a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers.
As impressive as the victory was on a macro level, there were also snapshot moments throughout the game that the Wild can latch onto moving forward. Like the dominant performance in the opening 20 minutes of play. Or the ability to respond to some adversity after a blatant missed call midway through the game.
Those things were nowhere to be found during a recent stretch that saw the Wild lose 8 of 10 games amid a free fall down the Western Conference standings.
While the Wild deserve all the credit for their win, they got some help before the puck ever dropped. Instead of starting Igor Shesterkin, who is current running away with the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender, the Rangers gave Alexandar Georgiev the nod between the pipes.
Not long into the first period Ryan Hartman beat Georgiev with a shot from the slot to put the Wild in front 1-0. A few minutes later, Joel Eriksson Ek made it 2-0, redirecting a shot from Foligno after a cross-ice pass from Jordan Greenway.
With the Wild in full control at that point, the Rangers cut the deficit to 2-1 early in the second period when Dryden Hunt buried a feed from Ryan Strome.
To make matters wore, Mika Zibanejad potted a shorthanded goal for the Rangers a few minutes later to tie the game at 2-2. That came after the officials watched Zibanejad hook Mats Zuccarello to create a loose puck. Needless to say, Evason was none too pleased, and he got his money’s worth with his tirade from the bench.
That emotional swing would’ve been enough to break the Wild into a million pieces throughout their recent slump. Not this time around.
Instead, Kevin Fiala stopped the bleeding about a minute later with a power play goal to make it 3-2 in favor of the Wild. That got the announced crowd of 18,356 back on their feet, and Foligno kept them cheering later in the second period, finishing off an incredible pass from Dumba to stretch the lead to 4-2. For good measure, Fiala added a pretty goal to make it 5-2, effectively ending the game.
That proved to be the final score as the Wild locked it down in front of Cam Talbot throughout the third period to secure the much-needed win.
News
Joplin police officer killed, 2 others injured after shooting
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) – A Joplin police officer has died following a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Two other officers were injured and taken to the hospital.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near 4th and Range Line, where officers initially responded to a disturbance. Police said the officers attempted to take a suspect into custody, but he shot two of the officers and fled in a stolen patrol car.
The suspect then wrecked the patrol car near 9th and Connecticut and fled on foot. The suspect fired shots again and injured another officer. Responding officers fired at the suspect and struck him. The suspect is dead.
A press conference will be held at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday with further updates.
Truth may be stranger than the ‘The Thing About Pam’ TV series
St. Louis County Council aims for compromise on $210M convention center expansion
Wild get their swagger back with 5-2 win over Rangers
Joplin police officer killed, 2 others injured after shooting
McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
Scott Jensen picks ex-Viking Matt Birk as running mate in campaign for governor
Citing Russian oil ban, Walz and other Democratic governors propose suspending federal gas tax
Miller Lite Free Rides returns on St. Patrick’s Day
St. Paul schools keep mask mandate for now as board postpones vote
Chicago Bears free-agent tracker: Sam Mustipher and Jesper Horsted among 3 players tendered exclusive-rights contracts
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News7 days ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing