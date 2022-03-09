News
Walter Mondale memorial service set for spring in Minneapolis
A memorial service honoring the life and legacy of former Vice President Walter Mondale will be held at the University of Minnesota on Sunday, May 1.
The service, an afternoon of remembrance and reflection, is scheduled from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Northrop Auditorium on the Minneapolis campus. The event will be live streamed for those who cannot attend in person.
There will not be a memorial service for the former vice president in Washington, D.C.
Mondale died in Minneapolis on April 19, 2021, at age 93.
Born in Ceylon, Minn., in 1928, he was appointed to his first public office, Minnesota Attorney General, by Gov. Orville Freeman in 1960. Four years later, Gov. Karl Rolvaag chose him to fill the U.S. Senate seat that Hubert Humphrey vacated after he was elected vice president. Mondale was first elected to the Senate in 1966 and re-elected in 1972.
When Jimmy Carter won the Democratic nomination for president in 1976, he selected Mondale as his running mate. After Carter and Mondale were defeated in their bid for re-election in 1980, the former vice president resumed practicing law.
Mondale won the Democratic nomination for president in 1984, but he lost the election in a landslide to Republican President Ronald Reagan. He returned to private law practice in Minneapolis in 1987.
President Bill Clinton appointed him ambassador to Japan in 1993.
When U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone, who was running for re-election, died in a plane crash in 2002, Minnesota Democrats chose Mondale to replace the senator on the ballot. Republican Norm Coleman narrowly defeated Mondale for that seat.
In retirement, Mondale often taught classes at the University of Minnesota Law School and the Hubert Humphrey School of Public Affairs.
Boys hockey state tournament: Class A tournament primer
The favorites are all here: In Class A, the defending champ, Gentry Academy, moved up to Class 2A this season, and was thus unable to defend its title this week. But there are a number of Class A titans ready to take the Stars’ place up top. Hermantown is always atop that list.
The Hawks’ state tournament quarterfinal loss last season came after the roster was depleted by COVID-19 close contacts, and they’re the top seed and favorite to take this year’s title. Hermantown’s only losses this season came to Class 2A state tournament teams Cretin-Derham Hall and Maple Grove.
But don’t count out Warroad and Mahtomedi, the tournament’s No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. The Zephyrs were the 2020 champs and they’re always sharpened all season by a heavy Class 2A schedule and can make a run on the back of star netminder Ben Dardis. Warroad is back at the X for a second straight year after a 10-year hiatus. It met Hermantown in mid-January and dropped a 2-1 contest. The Warriors have a Mr. Hockey finalist in Daimon Gardner, a Clarkson commit with 39 goals and 37 assists this season.
Hello, Minneapolis: For the first time since 1994, a public school program from Minneapolis is in the state tournament. The Minneapolis Novas are a co-op made up of the city’s public schools, and they have breathed life back into the hockey community.
And as much as the Novas are a feel-good story, don’t count them out to do some damage while in St. Paul. Minneapolis is the No. 4 seed with a number of good wins on its resume this season. The Novas are led by senior forward Jack Hanson.
Late movers: Two Class A state entrants arrive in St. Paul on Wednesday with sub-.500 records in Monticello (13-14-1) and New Prague (11-15-2). Both will be massive underdogs in their quarterfinal games on Wednesday — Monticello against Warroad, and New Prague against Hermantown — but each David earned the right to get their respective shot at Goliath.
2,700 Ecolab workers to return to downtown St. Paul, Eagan on April 4
After embracing remote work during the pandemic, Ecolab, one of the largest private companies in downtown St. Paul by workforce, will begin bringing workers back to its U.S. campuses on April 4.
That includes roughly 1,500 associates in downtown St. Paul, as well as some 1,200 workers at a research and design facility in Eagan, where many roles had never gone fully remote. Other major U.S. campuses include Naperville, Ill., and Greensboro, North Carolina.
The corporation, which employs roughly 44,000 workers worldwide and is known for its ubiquitous water treatment and hygiene products, will allow employees to continue to operate remotely up to 40 percent of the time, on average, depending upon their responsibilities.
“There may be certain roles or certain positions where they may need to be in the office more than that,” said spokesperson Roman Blahoski.
The announcement of Ecolab’s return follows similar decisions by Securian and Ramsey County to begin calling workers back into their downtown St. Paul offices in person at least a few times per week on a rolling basis, with the first groups of workers expected back the week of March 21.
School bus involved in 3-vehicle crash in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Authorities are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in south St. Louis.
The crash happened near Gravois Avenue and South Tucker Boulevard around 5:00 p.m. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash or whether anyone was injured.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story are more information becomes available.
