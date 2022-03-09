News
West Lakeland Township residents appeal decision to put tribe’s land in federal trust
Three West Lakeland Township residents have filed notice of appeal in response to the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ decision to put 112 acres of township land into federal trust.
The land, owned by the Prairie Island Indian Community, is near the northeast corner of Interstate 94 and Manning Avenue. Once placed in federal trust, it will no longer be subject to local taxes, laws or building restrictions.
The notice of appeal letter was signed by township residents Richard Leone, Steven Norenberg and Lisa Ranum. Leone said Monday the group would not comment until after the “full formal appeal has been filed with the BIA.”
The West Lakeland Township board voted unanimously Thursday night not to appeal the BIA decision.
Ranum raised concerns at that meeting that the tribe might build a casino on the site, but board chairman Dan Kyllo said the tribe intends to use the land for housing and commercial purposes.
The tribe, which has about 1,050 members, has expressed a desire to be farther away from the Prairie Island nuclear power plant near Red Wing, which is just 600 yards from the tribal community.
Prairie Island Indian Community spokesman Eric Pehle said Monday that the tribe had received the residents’ notice of appeal. Any interested parties can appeal a notice of decision with the Interior Board of Indian Appeals, he said.
“We do not have any opinion on whether the individuals have taken an effective appeal,” Pehle said. “The decision is that of the United States Department of the Interior, and we expect that they will fully defend their decision.”
Kyllo on Monday said he could not comment on the residents’ appeal notice.
News
After Years of Stumbling, the Met Museum is Changing With the Times
In November, New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art announced it received a gift of $125 million from longtime trustees Oscar L. Tang and Agnes Hsu‐Tang, the largest single donation in the institution’s history. Now a few months later, Max Hollein, the director of the Met appointed in 2018, has begun to outline the immediate plans for the 150-year-old museum, which has already kicked off an extensive renovation process that includes a new contemporary and modern art wing and an updated wing for the arts of Africa, Oceania, and the Americas designed by architect Kulapat Yantrasast. The influx of new money and structural overhauls come as the Met has pledged to remove the now-infamous Sackler family name from seven exhibition spaces and return ill-gotten artifacts to their countries of origin, changes that indicate the institution is working to symbolically shed its skin.
Reassessing its history and its relationship with the materials that comprise the Met’s vast collection is an ongoing project for the institution. Efforts have only kicked into high gear, though, since the upswing from the Met’s recent low period: In 2017, the museum was grappling with a $40 million deficit, implementing waves of layoffs and postponing plans for a new wing. The Met’s previous director, Thomas P. Campbell, stepped down in June of that year.
Over the last couple of years, the Met has repatriated several objects after evidence emerged that they were originally acquired by collectors via illicit means. In October the Met announced it would return a 10th century Nepalese sculpture to its country of origin after researchers determined it had likely been originally stolen from Kathmandu’s Durbar Square 50 years ago. In June, the Met sent two Benin Bronzes and a brass plaque back to Nigeria.
In addition, Hollein said he wants to rethink the way the museum’s arts of Africa, Oceania, and the Americas are displayed. Their current home, the Michael C. Rockefeller Wing, was originally built in 1982, and the new design will include an expansion of the space and the installation of a new glass wall to better illuminate the objects. Yantrasast’s renderings of the new Rockefeller Wing also include off-white stone plinths, and the general intended effect feels much more like a pristine Chelsea gallery space than a grand hall in an entrenched museum.
“I don’t want to criticize other museums, but more often than not, the arts of Africa and Oceania are displayed in an environment that is dark, theatrical, dramatized,” Hollein told the Wall Street Journal. Yantrasast, Hollein added, has designed “a contemporary environment that’s respectful of the materials.”
News
Murder charge: Man found shot in St. Paul a day after ‘Lee Blood’ picked him up
When Regis A. Jones didn’t return home after a man picked him up in St. Paul on Thursday, his girlfriend tried to reach him.
She’s pregnant and very close to her due date, and reported to police that Jones always responded to text messages and answered phone calls. Jones, 31, told her he was going somewhere with “Lee Blood” and would be home in a second, but then he stopped responding.
On Friday at 11:25 a.m., emergency responders sent to an alleyway behind the 600 block of Blair Avenue in Frogtown found Jones shot in the head and pronounced him dead. It looked like Jones’ body “had been at that location for some time as it appeared to be frozen,” according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.
Police identified “Lee Blood” as Delaquay Williams, 27, and arrested him Sunday. He is now charged with second-degree intentional murder, not premeditated.
The criminal complaint doesn’t spell out a reason for the shooting, though it describes a recent dispute over a gun.
When police asked Jones’ girlfriend if she ever saw Williams with a gun, she said Jones had borrowed a gun from Williams, according to the complaint. She said a few weeks earlier, after she and Jones got into a domestic dispute, Jones gave the gun to another friend. That friend claimed to have thrown the gun out a window after seeing police and getting scared.
Williams told Jones the gun wasn’t his, so Jones needed to get it back, the complaint said.
A woman had reported on Feb. 19 that Williams stole her 9mm handgun.
GUNSHOT HEARD THURSDAY NIGHT
When Jones’ body was discovered, there was a single casing six inches from his shoe and he was unarmed.
Two neighbors told officers that they heard a gunshot around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and didn’t call police at the time.
At 6:05 p.m. Thursday, surveillance video showed a red sedan stopped in the 700 block of Blair Avenue and a blue sport-utility vehicle stopped behind. A man got out of the sedan driver’s seat and went to the SUV’s driver window, before he returned to the red car and drove away. The blue SUV stayed where it was parked.
Home video surveillance from Jones’ girlfriend showed a red sedan pulled into the driveway at 6:12 p.m. and the driver knocked on the door, calling for Jones using his nickname.
Video from the area where Jones’ body was found showed a vehicle’s headlights coming down the alley at 6:31 p.m. Another video showed the vehicle stopping near a garage, and two car doors could be heard closing. Footsteps were heard walking on snow and ice, there was a single gunshot, and then the sound of a single set of quick footsteps and a car door shutting, the complaint said.
Other cameras showed that the red car pulled out of the alley and the driver honked its horn. When the red car pulled onto Blair Avenue, the blue SUV followed it.
ARRESTED SUNDAY
After Jones’ girlfriend couldn’t reach him Thursday night, she contacted Williams. He told her Jones “was probably with someone else,” the complaint said.
She told Williams he could be seen on video leaving with Jones and, when she didn’t answer other calls from Williams, he sent her a text message that said, “You a clown … my brother gone and you sayin I did it????,” according to the complaint.
Police arrested Williams at his sister’s residence in Shakopee and he confirmed his nickname is “Lee Blood.”
An investigator asked Williams if he’d recently lost a friend.
“Williams said he just wanted to know why he was there,” the complaint said. “Williams was told his name was all over (Jone’s) death and police wanted to talk to him about that. Williams then asked for a lawyer.”
Williams is being held in the Ramsey County jail.
He was released from prison on intensive supervised release in November; he was listed as a fugitive at the time of his Sunday arrest for allegedly violating conditions of his supervised release, according to a Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesman.
Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for shooting and injuring a man in St. Paul in March 2018.
In another shooting in February 2018, Williams was charged with attempted murder and crime committed for the benefit of a gang. Those charges were dismissed and he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. He wasn’t allowed to possess guns due to two convictions for aiding and abetting aggravated robbery, according to the criminal complaints from 2018.
News
COVID-19 Tuesday update: Improving MN numbers clouded by deaths of younger residents
Minnesota’s coronavirus outbreak has improved dramatically in the past few weeks, but there’s still risk from COVID-19, which is underscored by three recent deaths of younger metro residents.
The Minnesota Department of Health pandemic report for Tuesday includes the deaths of Ramsey and Hennepin county residents in their early 30s and an Anoka County resident in their 20s. Since the pandemic began, fewer than 1 percent of COVID-19 deaths have been people under the age of 35.
The 20 new fatalities reported Tuesday ranged in age from their 20s to more than 100. Ten resided in private homes, nine in long-term care and one in a behavioral health facility.
Deaths are not reported uniformly because each fatality is investigated. The latest reported deaths occurred between December 2021 and March 2022.
The death toll is now 12,221 since the pandemic began with 82 percent of the fatalities seniors. Another 190 deaths are suspected to be caused by COVID-19, but the person who died never had a positive coronavirus test.
While Tuesday’s death report included three younger Minnesotans, overall deaths have begun to decline. So have the rates of test-positivity, new cases and hospitalizations.
By most measures, Minnesota’s coronavirus outbreak hasn’t been this under control since summer.
The 1,457 new cases reported Tuesday from over the weekend put the current seven-day rolling average for test-positivity at about 3.2 percent. There are 366 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 44 in intensive care.
An estimate 4,300 Minnesotans with known cases are recovering at home.
Health officials say vaccines are the best way to avoid a severe infection and to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But protection wanes considerably after five months and boosters are recommended for everyone 12 and older.
New data released by the health department Tuesday shows about 65 percent of eligible residents who needed a booster have gotten one. Roughly 70 percent of Minnesotans 5 and older have completed their initial vaccination series.
