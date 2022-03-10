News
After several pandemic postponements, My Chemical Romance will play Xcel Energy Center in September
Reunited emo rock band My Chemical Romance will headline St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 15.
Tickets for the highly anticipated concert, which was postponed several times due to the pandemic, are priced from $495 to $146.50 are on sale now through Ticketmaster.
Lead singer Gerard Way and drummer Matt Pelissier formed the band in New Jersey shortly after the September 11 attacks. Way said seeing the World Trade Center towers fall made him realize “music was this thing I secretly wanted to do.” Way’s younger brother Mikey joined the group on bass and named them after Irvine Welsh’s novel “Ecstasy: Three Tales of Chemical Romance.”
After releasing their 2002 debut album “I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love” on an independent label, My Chemical Romance signed to Reprise Records. Thanks in large part to heavy touring, the band’s 2004 effort “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge” went triple platinum, as did its follow-up “The Black Parade.”
My Chemical Romance made “The Black Parade” with Green Day producer Rob Cavallo and took a much more mainstream approach, earning many comparisons to Queen. For their next record, 2010’s “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys,” the band embarked on an arena tour that brought them to the X in September 2011. Two years later, they broke up without citing any specific reasons.
In 2019, the band announced they were reuniting for what fans thought was a one-off show that December in Los Angeles theater. It sold out in four minutes and grossed $1.4 million. In January 2020, they revealed a full North American tour that sold out in less than six hours.
Thursday and the Homeless Gospel Choir will open for the band in St. Paul.
News
Missouri infant found after endangered person advisory
UPDATE: The baby has been found and is safe.
ARNOLD, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory for a missing infant Wednesday. The three-month-old was missing with her babysitter. The mother did not hear back from the sitter about their location.
The baby was found shortly after the endangered person advisory was issued.
News
MoDOT warns of Thursday, Friday commutes ahead of snowy forecast
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–With a late winter storm bringing a warning for the Kansas City region and up to three inches of snow for the St. Louis area, the Missouri Department of Transportation is warning that Friday’s “commute could be difficult for most parts of the state,” according to a news release.
Snow could start accumulating in the state Wednesday and continue through Friday morning’s commute.
“Most forecast models show the entire state being impacted by varying amounts of accumulation. Everyone should be prepared to drive in less-than-perfect road conditions for the next two days,” Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer said.
Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.
MoDOT will have crews working around the clock until roads are considered “mostly clear.”
News
Missouri House tries again for photo voter ID requirement
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri lawmakers are trying again to require photo identification to vote.
The GOP-led House on Tuesday advanced a photo identification requirement for voters. The bill needs another vote of approval to go to the Senate.
Missouri voters in 2016 amended the state constitution to require photo IDs. But the Missouri Supreme Court later gutted the rule.
Republican supporters say photo identification makes voting more secure. Democrats argue photo IDs only prevent voter impersonation, which they say is not an issue.
Another measure approved Tuesday would amend the Constitution again to try to require photo identification.
By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press
