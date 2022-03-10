Connect with us

Architect responsible for many St. Louis landmarks Gyo Obata dies at 99

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Architect responsible for many St. Louis landmarks Gyo Obata dies at 99
 ST. LOUIS – World-famous St. Louis architect Gyo Obata died at 99 years old.

He’s the “O” in the HOK architectural firm. He designed many of the city’s landmarks including Lambert International Airport, the planetarium, the Eagleton courthouse, the Living World exhibit at the zoo, and SIUE.

He also designed the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois and the National Air and Space Museum in DC.

Obata graduated from Washington University in 1945.

News

Church in Webster Groves hosts fundraiser for tornado victims

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 10, 2022

By

Church in Webster Groves hosts fundraiser for tornado victims
ST. LOUIS – The First Congregational Church of Webster Groves is celebrating March 10th, “International Day of Awesomeness”, with a fundraiser for survivors of a tornado in Mayfield, Ky.

Rod Cooper is a First Congregational member, who grew up in Kentucky. He, along with Emeritus Reverend Jan Barnes, Phil Schoulberg, and other members gathered people to help in the disaster zone and provide resources to send to Kentucky. 

The tornado devastated the town in December 2021. If you want to help with the International Day of Awesomeness Fundraiser, you can make a tax-deductible donation.

Community Foundation of West Kentucky
Attn: Mayfield DRS
PO Box 7
Paducah, KY 42002

Make your check payable to Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
In the Check Memo spot, please insert the following: CFWK-STL.

News

U.S. House approves ban on Russian oil imports; Rep. Cori Bush votes no

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 10, 2022

By

U.S. House approves ban on Russian oil imports; Rep. Cori Bush votes no
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation that would ban Russian oil imports to the United States, an effort to put into law the restrictions announced by President Joe Biden in response to the escalating war in Ukraine.

Going further than Biden’s import ban on Russian oil, the bill making its way through Congress would also encourage a review of Russia’s status in the World Trade Organization and signal U.S. support for sanctions on Russian officials over human rights violations, as the U.S. works to economically isolate the regime.

Lawmakers in both parties have been eager to act, willing to risk higher gas prices at home in order to support Ukraine with a show of U.S. bipartisanship. The legislation was approved Wednesday, 414-17, and now goes to the Senate.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) was among those voting no. Her office has not returned a message seeking comment on her vote.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, who helped draft the bill, acknowledged it may cost more to fill up tanks at home to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tanks abroad.

“It is one way to demonstrate our solidarity,” Doggett said during the debate.

News

Man sentenced for filming sexual abuse of Jefferson County girl

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 10, 2022

By

Man sentenced for filming sexual abuse of Jefferson County girl
ST. LOUIS – A registered sex offender from St. Louis County is going to federal prison after admitting to filming himself abusing a child and secretly recording videos of another minor in the bathroom.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Scott Reinhardt II pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of production of child pornography.

Scott Reinhardt II. (Source: Missouri Sex Offender Registry via the Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Reinhardt, 36, sexually abused one victim, who was under the age of 10 at the time, between Feb. 1, 2020 and Dec. 13, 2020, in Jefferson County.

According to a plea agreement, Reinhardt used his cellphone to record video and produce images of the abuse. Reinhardt used the same phone to record the second victim while she was nude in the bathroom of a home he shared with the victim’s mother.

Reinhardt was placed on the sex offender registry after being convicted in November 2014 for one count of second-degree statutory rape and two counts second-degree statutory sodomy for raping a 14-year-old in Jefferson County. He was sentenced to five years in state prison for those crimes.

