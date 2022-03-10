News
Beloved St. Louis chef Rich LoRusso dies at 63
ST. LOUIS — Rich LoRusso was revered and respected when it came to fine dining. His kitchens have kept customers satisfied for decades.
LoRusso, the chef and co-owner of LoRusso’s Cocina, died Wednesday morning after a battle with a rare form of ALS. He was 63.
Frank Cunetto, the owner of Cunetto’s House of Pasta, shared fond memories of his longtime friend.
“I always thought of him as a friend first and colleague more than a competitor,” said Cunetto. “We shared customers, a lot of customers. He would bounce ideas off of me or borrow something from me and I’d borrow something from him.”
LoRusso and Cunetto would take vacations together with their families, sharing laughs, many meals, and a whole lot of memories. Friends and family knew of the struggles LoRusso was facing.
His civic-mindedness made him an upstanding member of the St. Louis community.
“He is just one of those who rose above and wasn’t just a guy who owned a restaurant,” said John Carney, a radio host and LoRusso’s longtime friend.
Over the past 22 years, LoRusso donated his time and food to Carney’s nonprofit foundation, even while his health was failing.
“This year, obviously with the ALS, he was having trouble speaking, and he couldn’t get out of bed,” said Carney. “He whispered to his wife, ‘I don’t care, I want to have a restaurant there.’ So, we had them do food at my event which was just two weeks ago.”
On the same day he died, the restaurant bearing his last name was open for business – just as LoRusso would have requested, serving the public and making meals and memories for many St. Louisans.
“What a great guy and great friend, and they don’t make too many like that. And he’s going to be missed,” said Cunetto.
Missouri GOP feud peaks in fight over sexual assault bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder is calling out a faction of fellow Republicans for torpedoing bipartisan bills by tacking on anti-abortion provisions and other controversial policies.
Thompson Rehder on Wednesday says the Conservative Caucus crossed a line by targeting bills aimed at helping new mothers and child abuse and sexual assault survivors.
Conservative Caucus members now are trying to add hot-button policies to bipartisan bills, frustrating fellow Republicans and Democrats. But Thompson Rehder says that will only lead to both policies failing.
McGovern’s Pub hosts tent party Saturday; Landmark Center brings back two days of Irish dance, culture
When a pandemic broke out, Pat Beamer erected a giant tent in the parking lot at Patrick McGovern’s Pub on West Seventh Street and threw a party. It was the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day, mere days before the governor temporarily shuttered indoor dining at restaurants in light of the public health crisis.
The next year, the pub owner did it again, even without the assistance of neighboring restaurant and bar owners.
“A lot of these guys didn’t want to go ahead through COVID, but I did,” said Beamer with pride.
This year promises to be McGovern’s largest tented celebration to date — a partial revival of the “LuckyPalooza” street festival he launched with fellow restaurateur Dave Cossetta in 2015. The street won’t be closed for weekend St. Patrick’s Day revelers, but the DJ is primed to party and the beer will be served green (literally).
“The last two years, we had great crowds,” said Beamer, who estimates McGovern’s handed out 12,000 wristbands a year ago after carding visitors at the door.
WEAR A TOUCH OF GREEN
Wearing a touch of green is highly recommended. Kissing the Blarney stone is not. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday, and the tent will be in service from 2 p.m. to midnight. More information is online at patmcgoverns.com.
McGovern’s parking lot-palooza isn’t the only luck o’ the Irish celebration staying the course or making a comeback this year.
After two years of virtual celebrations, the Irish Music and Dance Association will host its 19th annual “Day of Irish Dance” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the downtown Landmark Center, 75 West 5th St., followed by its 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 17 at the same location.
Between the two events, look for Celtic vendors, a pipe band and regional and local entertainment, including 500 dancers from 11 Irish dance schools. Out of the Mist Celtic Theater will perform. Admission costs for each event are $5-$7, and free for kids ages 5 and under. Visit imda-mn.org for more information.
At 5 p.m. on March 15, the Minnesota Music Cafe at 501 Payne Ave. will host the Miss Shamrock Coronation.
St. Paul’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back, albeit reverse-course from Rice Park to Mears Park with an after-party at CHS Field. At noon on March 17, a Thursday, the St. Patrick’s Association will host some 98 parade units marching down 5th Street. More information is online at StPatsMn.org.
Tickets go on sale Friday for the 42nd annual Minnesota Irish Fair, which will be held August 12-14 at Harriet Island. The fair, bringing culture “from Grafton Street to Galway’s shores to the banks of the Mississippi,” has lined up musical acts, storytellers, children’s activities and the Real Irish Comedy Tour. More information is online at tickets.irishfair.com/tickets.
In Minneapolis strike, teachers say kids aren’t all right
MINNEAPOLIS — Teachers in Minneapolis say they’ve noticed more kids with anxiety and depression. One school counselor says she’s seen more fights and drug use. Some kids tell parents they’re frustrated — because learning stops when teachers have to deal with disruptive students in class.
Increased mental health services for students in Minneapolis, where the problems of the COVID-19 pandemic were compounded by the trauma of George Floyd’s killing, is a key issue for the more than 4,500 educators and support staff who were on strike for a second day Wednesday.
“These kids have been through hell,” said Erika Brask, who has a daughter in the district. And of the teachers, she said: “What we have expected of them is not sustainable.”
“Because there’s not enough mental health support in schools the teachers have to deal with it, and the kids are the ones who suffer,” she said.
The union is seeking reduced caseloads for special education teachers, school psychologists, social workers and counselors. It’s also seeking increased reserves of special education aides and others to help teachers.
Ben Polk, a special education aide, said he deals with understaffing every day.
Polk said he is typically assigned to assist two to three students in a classroom with “very high behavioral needs.” Because there aren’t enough aides to help other students who need support, he often winds up helping six or seven in a classroom of 35.
“That’s not possible for one person to do,” he said. “It’s crowded, everyone suffers. … It’s too intense an environment for the teacher to really do their job and the kids to get the education they’re entitled to.”
Superintendent Ed Graff has acknowledged children and teachers need more mental health support. The district said it is spending some of nearly $90 million in federal COVID-19-relief funding on mental health.
But Graff has said the teachers’ requests — which also include higher wages — would cost roughly $166 million annually beyond what’s currently budgeted. He said the district has a $26 million budget shortfall for next year.
“We have all these priorities that we want to have happen. And we don’t have the resources. And someone’s got to be able to say, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t do it,’” Graff has said.
At least 2,000 Minneapolis teachers, staffers and supporters bundled up for a rally outside the state Capitol on Wednesday. Speakers demanded that the state tap its $9.25 billion surplus to increase school funding.
Kelsey Clark, a school counselor at South High School and a member of the bargaining team, said her school has five counselors, each with a caseload of about 300 to 350 students — a ratio she said was lower than most. She said having a mental health support team — including social workers and psychologists — is vital for all schools.
“Over this year and the past few years there have been so many things in the world — the pandemic that is still happening, us going to distance learning,” said Clark, whose school is near the site of Floyd’s murder. “There have been so many deaths due to racial incidents, due to COVID, that have just had a traumatic impact on students.”
She said she has seen rising cases of anxiety and depression, more violence and more drug use. Two weeks ago, she was the first adult called to help after a student passed out due to drugs. Another student came to her office and broke down, saying they couldn’t concentrate due to anxiety and stress.
“In the past our mental health team would do presentations and do grade-level assemblies about different things, whether it’s consent or offering resources,” she said. “We haven’t been able to do things in that way. The last assembly we did try and have, a fight broke out.”
She said a lower counselor-to-student ratio would allow staff to head off potential problems.
Brask said her elementary-age daughter has anxiety and sensory processing disorder that can make it hard for her to concentrate if it’s noisy. Sometimes she’ll fidget, and sometimes she just becomes overwhelmed and can shut down. Her daughter often needs extra support, she said.
She worked out a plan for her daughter to have a standing time to see the school social worker, but the meeting sometimes doesn’t happen if the social worker has to deal with a crisis, Brask said.
And when students are disruptive in class, it can affect her daughter — but the teachers take the brunt of it, she said.
“Unless they have kids in the district and know what is going on, people have no idea how hard these teachers work to compensate for the lack of support they receive from the district,” she said.
