Bret Stephens: New rules for a new world
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is being described as the end of the post-Cold War era. This isn’t quite accurate. Since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, we’ve seen three different eras. Each of them lasted about a decade.
There were the End of History years of the 1990s, when Washington thought the main task of foreign policy was to usher the world into a more democratic, free-market, rules-based order. Those priorities faded after 9/11, when no international issue mattered more to policymakers than the fight against militant Islamism. A decade later, after Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011, Barack Obama effectively called an end to the war on terror, saying it was time to “focus on nation building here at home.”
This was a decade whose animating instincts were typified by two telling reactions by two presidents to two crises — both involving Ukraine.
The first was Obama’s tepid response to Russia’s 2014 seizure of Crimea, after which he refused to provide Kyiv with lethal military aid on the theory that Ukraine’s future was a core Russian interest but not an American one. The second was Donald Trump’s attempted shakedown of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2019, in which he tried to hold up security assistance to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on the Biden family.
In other words, Obama looked at Ukraine and asked, “What’s in it for us?” Trump looked at Ukraine and asked, “What’s in it for me?” For neither president was the question of staving off another Russian invasion, much less of encouraging Ukraine’s democratic development, a particular priority.
Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin looked at Ukraine and concluded: “It’s all for me.”
The Russian president may have had various motives for invading Ukraine. But it would be foolish to suppose that he wasn’t also enticed — by our seeming indifference to Ukraine’s fate; by the willingness of successive American presidents to continue to do business with him even as he invaded neighbors, poisoned dissidents, hacked our networks and meddled in our elections; by Europe’s military weakness and growing reliance on Russian energy; by the coalescing of an Axis of Autocracy bent on overthrowing the American-led liberal order.
All of this made Putin’s Ukraine gambit seem like a good bet — except for his failure to reckon with the courage of the Ukrainian people, their magnificent president, and his own military’s ineptitude. That courage has given the West time to regroup to help save Ukraine. It should also be an opportunity to rethink the way in which we look at foreign affairs for the next decade. We need new rules for a new world.
What should they be? A few ideas:
Free trade for the free world.
Economic nationalism never works. De-linking the Russian economy from the rest of the world is already painful. And the only long-term hope for decoupling from China is through deeper economic integration of free and allied nations.
That means the revival of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and a free-trade agreement with the European Union and another one with Britain.
Help those who help themselves.
If a lesson of the past 20 years is that we cannot fight for the freedom of those who won’t fight for it themselves, the lesson of Ukraine is that we can at least give those who will fight the tools so they can finish the job.
One model is the deal for nuclear-powered submarines that the U.S. and Britain signed last year with Australia, which the administration needs to accelerate if it’s going to be a deterrent to China.
Another model is Israel, which we arm with American jets so that we never need defend it with U.S. troops.
Parallel global institutions.
China has trashed the World Trade Organization by refusing to meet its commitments. Russia trashed Interpol by using the agency to persecute political dissidents. The Biden administration may not want to exit those legacy organizations, but it can downgrade their relevance by investing in new or nascent organizations in which democracy buys membership.
Be honest about energy.
The world will need carbon-based fuels for decades to come. And we are better off extracting more of it in North America — including on U.S. federal land — than by asking Saudi Arabia to ramp up production or hoping to get more from Venezuela and Iran with sanctions relief.
The alternative to increasing domestic oil and gas production isn’t only clean alternative energy. It’s also filthy petrostate energy.
Get serious about defense.
The dumbest debate in foreign-policy circles is whether China or Russia is the graver threat. The real answer is that we don’t have the luxury of choosing.
But we do have the luxury of spending more on defense, which, at less than 4% of gross domestic product, is about half of what we spent in the prosperous 1980s. A 500-ship Navy — a 200-ship increase — should be a national priority.
Play to win.
“Here’s my strategy on the Cold War,” Ronald Reagan once told his adviser Richard Allen: “We win, they lose.”
He said that in 1977, when it seemed like a pipe dream. Twelve years later, it was a fact.
Let’s aim for a world unhaunted by the likes of Vladimir Putin.
ASK IRA: Do Heat need Kyle Lowry with eyes on the rim?
Q: There are times when you actually need your starting point guard to score the ball. — Ray, Deerfield Beach.
A: I could not agree more, and that is one of the first things I noticed after moving past Kyle Lowry’s 10 assists on Wednesday night. It is one thing to defer when Jimmy Butler is available and when Tyler Herro is at the top of his game. But neither of those were the case on Wednesday night against the Suns. This was a game when Kyle needed to take more than three shots, especially after stepping into a 3-pointer on his first attempt of the night. Yes, there is honor among point guards in keeping the shots down and the assists up. But this one called for eyes on the rim, as well. To be fair, it also was Kyle’s second game back after being away from the team for week.
Q: We lost to the best team in the league. In my opinion, ain’t no shame in that. We blew them out last time and they responded with their own punch back. On to the next game. — Saint.
A: A reasonable take. Considering how the Heat competed recently against the Bulls, Bucks, Nets and 76ers, it’s almost as if the Suns are at a different level. And that was without Chris Paul on Wednesday night. But the Heat also were without Jimmy Butler. If the Heat’s greatest concern is losing out on homecourt advantage to the Suns in the NBA Finals, then that is a not a bad problem to have.
Q: Dewayne Dedmon cannot hold up any longer. Time for Omer Yurtseven to get that second spot. — Alex.
A: First, let’s not overstate Omer Yurtseven’s statistics during Wednesday night’s garbage time. Those are empty calories. But it certainly has been an uneven run for Dewayne Dedmon since he returned from his back spasms, with just 22 points in his last six games. I’m just not sold on Erik Spoelstra having playoff-race confidence in Omer at this stage. But if Caleb Martin is lost for any appreciable time with his hyperextended knee, and if Markieff Morris doesn’t make it back any time soon, then Spoelstra might have to consider more height in the power rotation.
Truck rams west St. Louis Walgreens and tries to steal ATM
ST. LOUIS – A person tried to steal the ATM at a Walgreens in west St. Louis early Thursday morning.
A truck rammed the front door of the store located at Manchester and McCausland at about 4 a.m. The suspects then tried to hook the ATM to the truck and pull it out of the store.
FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Conor Sen: Progressive economic policy only gets harder from here
The short-lived era of progressive economic policy making is dead. War in Ukraine has led to at least a short-term surge in the price of commodities like oil, and has made both inflation and national security more salient in the minds of voters.
Midterm elections are usually rough for the sitting president’s party, and at the moment a divided government is looking more likely in 2023 than the chance of Democrats retaining control of both Congress and the White House. But don’t look for 2023 to be a replay of the political environment we had in 2011 after Republicans swept Congress under President Barack Obama.
Back then the economy was struggling with high unemployment, but Republicans weren’t interested in increasing spending, which led to many policy fights over the next several years. So the U.S. got slower economic growth and higher unemployment than we would have with a more pro-spending agenda.
Here in 2022, the odds are rising that inflation will remain a concern while national security and energy security are front of mind for most Americans. Given that progressive ideas will probably get nowhere at this point, center-right policies supported by both Democrats and Republicans will get most of the attention. Here are a few I’d like to see emerge:
If inflation remains a concern in 2023, the body best-positioned to address it is the Federal Reserve. Rather than easing up interest rates, as they’re going to do this year — while keeping them below their estimate of neutral, 2.5% — they should become more restrictive, raising the Fed Funds rate to 3% or more.
There’s still time this year for supply chains to heal and pandemic-related factors to normalize, so it’s possible this won’t be necessary. But it’s also possible that it will be, and we should expect the Fed to move in that direction if inflation is still running north of 4% next year.
Congress isn’t off the hook when it comes to inflation, but many of the policies it could pass take years to play out, such as investments in infrastructure. But one policy that would help moderate a large source of short-term inflation would be a consumption tax on durables such as automobiles and household appliances. It would be an effective, though unpopular, way of reducing demand.
Durables comprise 13% of the consumer price index basket and have soared by 18.4% over the past year, when in most years they hardly rise in price at all. Taxing these types of goods for some number of months or until their prices normalize would target a main area of inflation as an alternative to even higher interest rates. When prices cool down, the tax could be quickly lifted.
The intersection of national security and energy security is the most intriguing area where a divided government might come together. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat who hails from a state former President Donald Trump won by almost 40% in 2020, may best encapsulate this kind of politics. Manchin tweeted out on Wednesday a call for #AmericanEnergyIndependence now, linking it to national security.
Both Republicans and Democrats have room for agreement here. Weaning Americans off foreign oil in the name of national security might have been a pipe dream 20 years ago, but it’s plausible now. In the short run that might mean incentivizing domestic oil companies to increase production.
I’d consider going even farther. We’re in a transitional decade when it comes to energy in the U.S. as we boost investment and production in renewable sources like wind and solar while remaining dependent on oil and gas. As we’re experiencing right now, disruptions in fossil fuel supplies remain incredibly painful.
Utility companies have a regulated rate of return on their investments; We could use a similar guarantee to increase oil production, with the provision that the policy sunsets after some number of years when renewable energy sources have come online.
To mitigate opposition from climate activists, increased investments in renewable energy and infrastructure would have to be part of the deal. Nuclear energy production should be on the table, too. As Germany has learned, phasing out nuclear energy before renewable sources can pick up the slack increases a country’s dependence on foreign oil — potentially from hostile nations such as Russia. That doesn’t make sense on either a climate or a national security basis.
This is the beginning of a list of potential center-right ideas, but it illustrates the mindset we should be getting into as we move forward.
Political winds are shifting, national security concerns are on the rise and inflation is looking more persistent than first thought. There’s room for agreement to address these issues, but it’s going to need some buy-in from President Joe Biden, senators like Manchin and Republicans in Congress, rather than depending on a consensus of the Democratic Party.
