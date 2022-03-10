Connect with us

Cannabis activists urge Missouri House to legalize marijuana

Published

1 min ago

on

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Cannabis activists lined up in Jefferson City to urge lawmakers to fully legalize marijuana.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report they’re looking for support for “The Cannabis Freedom Act”. It combines numerous marijuana-related bills into one. The measure would legalize possession and use of the drug for those 21 and older.

They want lawmakers to act quickly to derail a competing ballot initiative called “Legal Missouri 2022”.
It would give current medical marijuana businesses the first shot at full recreational sales, however, the state would still have the ability to limit licenses.

News

After several pandemic postponements, My Chemical Romance will play Xcel Energy Center in September

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 10, 2022

By

Reunited emo rock band My Chemical Romance will headline St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 15.

Tickets for the highly anticipated concert, which was postponed several times due to the pandemic, are priced from $495 to $146.50 are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Lead singer Gerard Way and drummer Matt Pelissier formed the band in New Jersey shortly after the September 11 attacks. Way said seeing the World Trade Center towers fall made him realize “music was this thing I secretly wanted to do.” Way’s younger brother Mikey joined the group on bass and named them after Irvine Welsh’s novel “Ecstasy: Three Tales of Chemical Romance.”

After releasing their 2002 debut album “I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love” on an independent label, My Chemical Romance signed to Reprise Records. Thanks in large part to heavy touring, the band’s 2004 effort “Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge” went triple platinum, as did its follow-up “The Black Parade.”

My Chemical Romance made “The Black Parade” with Green Day producer Rob Cavallo and took a much more mainstream approach, earning many comparisons to Queen. For their next record, 2010’s “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys,” the band embarked on an arena tour that brought them to the X in September 2011. Two years later, they broke up without citing any specific reasons.

In 2019, the band announced they were reuniting for what fans thought was a one-off show that December in Los Angeles theater. It sold out in four minutes and grossed $1.4 million. In January 2020, they revealed a full North American tour that sold out in less than six hours.

Thursday and the Homeless Gospel Choir will open for the band in St. Paul.

News

Missouri infant found after endangered person advisory

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 10, 2022

By

UPDATE: The baby has been found and is safe.

ARNOLD, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered person advisory for a missing infant Wednesday. The three-month-old was missing with her babysitter. The mother did not hear back from the sitter about their location.

The baby was found shortly after the endangered person advisory was issued.

News

MoDOT warns of Thursday, Friday commutes ahead of snowy forecast

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 10, 2022

By

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–With a late winter storm bringing a warning for the Kansas City region and up to three inches of snow for the St. Louis area, the Missouri Department of Transportation is warning that Friday’s “commute could be difficult for most parts of the state,” according to a news release.

Snow could start accumulating in the state Wednesday and continue through Friday morning’s commute.

“Most forecast models show the entire state being impacted by varying amounts of accumulation. Everyone should be prepared to drive in less-than-perfect road conditions for the next two days,” Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer said.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.

MoDOT will have crews working around the clock until roads are considered “mostly clear.”

