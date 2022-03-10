News
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and JAMES ANDERSON
DENVER (AP) — A grand jury in Colorado has indicted a county election clerk who sowed doubt about the 2020 presidential election, alleging she was part of a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology that is used across the country, according to the indictment made public Wednesday.
Tina Peters, a Republican elected in 2018 to oversee elections in Mesa County, was charged with seven felony and three misdemeanor counts, including attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and first-degree official misconduct. Also facing charges in the case is Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley.
Over the past year, Peters has appeared onstage with supporters of former President Donald Trump who made false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Peters recently announced plans to launch a campaign for Colorado secretary of state, on the podcast of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.
The indictment, filed in Mesa County District Court, alleges that Peters and Knisley were part of a “deceptive scheme which was designed to influence public servants, breach security protocols, exceed permissible access to voting equipment, and set in motion the eventual distribution of confidential information to unauthorized people.”
An email seeking comment from Peters’ representatives was not immediately returned. Authorities said an arrest warrant had been issued. An attorney for Knisley didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.
State election officials first became aware of a security breach in Mesa County last summer when a photo and video of confidential voting system passwords were posted on social media and a conservative website.
Because each Colorado county has unique passwords maintained by the state, officials identified them as belonging to Mesa County, a largely rural area on the border with Utah that Trump won in the 2020 presidential election with nearly 63% of the vote. President Joe Biden won Colorado overall with 55.4% percent of the state’s vote.
Peters in August of 2021 appeared onstage at a “cybersymposium” hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has promoted Trump’s claims of a stolen election and promised to reveal proof of that during the event.
While no evidence was provided, a copy of Mesa County’s voting system hard drive was distributed and posted online, according to attendees and state officials.
The copy included proprietary software developed by Dominion Voting Systems that is used by election offices around the country. Experts have described the unauthorized release as serious, saying it provided a potential “practice environment” that would allow anyone to probe for vulnerabilities that could be exploited during a future election.
Peters has previously said she had no knowledge of how the copy came to be distributed and declined to say who was with her when the copy was made.
“I didn’t go in to try to address some conspiracy theory,” Peters told the The Associated Press in an interview earlier this year. “It’s just my responsibility to protect, and solely my responsibility to protect election records.”
But state officials, in various court documents, have outlined what they believe happened. It began when officials asked the county for a list of people who would be present for a routine visit by the state to prepare voting systems ahead of elections in 2021.
As part of the process known as a “trusted build,” files from the previous election are deleted and the software that manages elections is replaced with the original version. This is a security measure that ensures election officials are using software that has not been altered.
According to the indictment, Peters falsely introduced a person as a county employee during the state officials’ May 25 and May 26 visit for the “trusted build.” County records showed that an access card assigned to the person was used to enter a secure area in the election office the Sunday before.
Authorities have been working to determine the identity of that person, who is believed to have made two copies of the county’s voting system hard drive — one before the visit by state officials and one after it.
The person whose name and background check was presented to state officials ahead of the visit testified before the grand jury that they were, in fact, not present at the state visit and were never hired by the county, according to the indictment.
Peters has said she had the authority and an obligation to make the copies. State authorities, however, said Peters was only allowed to back up certain files and was not authorized to make a copy of the entire hard drive. Federal authorities also are investigating.
In the meantime, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold persuaded a judge to prohibit Peters from overseeing last year’s elections in Mesa County and has asked for a similar injunction in this year’s elections.
In a statement, Griswold — a Democrat seeking re-election this year — said: “Officials tasked with carrying out elections do so in public trust and must be held accountable when they abuse their power or position.”
Peters announced in February that she is running for Griswold’s position, saying she would “stand up to the Biden administration that wants to run our country in the ground with nationalized elections.”
She joins a group of Republican candidates this year who are seeking to oversee elections in their state while questioning the integrity of the 2020 presidential election — despite no evidence of widespread fraud or a coordinated scheme to manipulate voting machines. Experts have expressed concern that candidates who don’t have faith in elections increase the risk of insider attacks or efforts to interfere in vote counting.
A Republican primary opponent, Pam Anderson, said Wednesday that Peters’ indictment “further erodes voter confidence.” Anderson is a former chief of the Colorado County Clerks Association and a former clerk in suburban Jefferson County.
Peters faces other legal troubles stemming from allegations that she obstructed a police officer assisting with a search warrant and violated court rules by using a tablet to record a hearing involving Knisley.
In a separate development Wednesday, a coalition of civil and voting rights organizations filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a group of Trump supporters from going door-to-door in Colorado seeking to support voter fraud claims that already have been debunked.
___
Cassidy reported from Atlanta.
___
This version corrects that Peters was indicted on 10 counts, not 13.
News
Could the unique approach of Mike McDaniel and his coaching staff help Dolphins land free agents?
If there was a common theme to be grasped from NFL draft prospects’ takeaways from meeting with the Miami Dolphins at the scouting combine last week, it was how much they simply enjoyed speaking with new coach Mike McDaniel and his coaching staff.
If a prospect Miami is linked to was asked to list teams he has met with, the Dolphins were among the first mentioned. If asked how conversations with the Dolphins went, several players lit up, making it apparent they would love to get drafted by Miami.
“Hopefully they like me,” said Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller during his combine media interview.
It seems to be a point of emphasis for McDaniel. He already doesn’t have your typical look for an NFL head coach. He’s also bringing his unique, amicable approach to communicating with players.
In an era where the notion of empowering athletes is reaching a new peak, McDaniel appears to be taking a lead in this regard in his first offseason as a head coach. Interestingly, he has used the same “empower” word multiple times in interviews when speaking of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The only problem with making such an impression on draft prospects is that the Dolphins are at the mercy of the other 31 teams’ picks to determine which ones they actually end up landing. A lot of it could go down as somewhat of a wasted effort on players that are several years from having their own option of where to play.
But what if this approach exhibited during the combine last week is just a preview for how McDaniel and his staff will handle free-agent sitdowns next week? Whereas the combine interviews are more so for the prospects to make an impression on teams, in the free-agent realm, the impression the Dolphins make on the player can pay immediate dividends.
The Dolphins will navigate the free-agent market to fill needs along the offensive line, at receiver, inside linebacker, running back or find depth at other positions before determining where holes remain for the late April draft. As they key in on who their prime targets at various positions will be, McDaniel’s approach, which could be considered player-friendly and one that this new generation of players prefers, may work to his benefit.
“I enjoy seeing people face to face,” McDaniel said from the combine. “It’s part of the process I enjoy and I know [general manager Chris Grier] enjoys.”
The new way of the Dolphins is not to say it will surely be a determining factor in free agents’ decisions. Players need to get as much money as they can while the opportunity is there. They need to be scheme fits, fill a need for a team and go to a city where they’ll enjoy living; at least the latter should work to Miami’s benefit. But playing for coaches that are enjoyable to work with has to fit into the equation somewhere.
What were the draft prospects saying from the combine?
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean found McDaniel and his staff to be personable and not pry into uncovering potential negatives from their personal lives.
“I loved that meeting because we were able to talk ball for a lot of reasons,” Dean said. “There weren’t so many character questions — not saying anything is wrong with character questions — but I love talking about ball and learning about defense and having that love for the game.”
It’s a far cry from the days of ex-Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland asking wide receiver Dez Bryant if his mom was a prostitute in a combine interview.
“They definitely understand what it’s like in the player’s head,” said Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, “and it’s going to be a better connection than a coach yelling at you or ripping your [expletive] for something stupid.”
Kinnard called it a “heart-to-heart” conversation with the Dolphins and said he likes how many former players are on the staff. Miami has former standout cornerbacks Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain and wide receiver Wes Welker on the staff coaching those respective positions. Several others played the game at other levels, including offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, who was a lineman at UConn.
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson said he had a “great” conversation with the Dolphins that involved them teaching him through board work and chalk talk.
Free agent negotiations can begin on Monday with the official start to free agency slated for next Wednesday. The NFL draft runs from April 28-30.
()
News
Ahead of return to Philly, Kyrie Irving has advice for Ben Simmons
If Ben Simmons needs advice on how to deal with animosity from the fanbase of his previous team, all he needs to do is seek out No. 11.
Boston-area fans booed Kyrie Irving every second he was visible at the TD Garden in the Nets’ loss to the Celtics on Sunday. They chanted “Kyrie sucks!” after Irving turned in a performance below his own superstar standards in the Nets’ six-point loss to a division rival.
Simmons can expect the same type of visceral reaction on Thursday against the 76ers from the very Philadelphia fanbase he ostracized with his decision not to participate in training camp activities or join his teammates for games this season. The 25-year-old Australian forward held-out and ultimately forced his way to Brooklyn in the blockbuster James Harden trade.
He will not play in the Nets’ March 10 matchup against the Sixers – the first matchup between newfound rivals since the Feb. 10 Harden deal – but he will sit with his teammates on the bench.
Which means the fans who once cheered him will heckle him to the high heavens, just like they did Irving in his return to Boston.
Irving, at least after the Nets’ loss to the Celtics, said he and Simmons hadn’t spoken about dealing with vitriol from a scorned fanbase. He said it’s not quite the same because Simmons will be a spectator, while Irving has played at the TD Garden five times since leaving Boston for Brooklyn in the summer of 2019.
“We all react differently, and we all prepare in our own ways, and me as one of the leaders on the team, it’s just to be there for him and support (him) every moment that we’re together out on the floor,” Irving said. “Off the floor as well, but it’s never easy to get traded, to leave a team in free agency. We’ve seen people burn jerseys. We’ve seen people throw things from the crowd. We’ve seen fans go on social media, we’ve seen so much of our game be turned into somewhat of a spectacle for people to enjoy and cheer for and the emotions run high.
“Everybody reacts differently to it. As long as his focus is on the game: I said when I was here last year in Boston, if you focus on the game, then I don’t think there’s any bad blood, but in terms of the criticism that people like to bring from watching (from) the audience or yelling things from the sideline, and you’re calling somebody out by their name, some people react differently.”
Celtics fans chanted “F*** Kyrie!” in his return to Boston at the TD Garden in the Nets’ first-round playoff series last season. He responded by stepping on the halfcourt Celtics logo – Lucky the Leprechaun – after a standout performance in Game 4. In response, a Celtics fan threw a water bottle at Irving on his way into the locker room and was later arrested for his actions.
“People call me out by my name here in Boston, or they’ve said some over the line things and it’s a natural reaction to be able to go out and respond.” Irving said. “But ultimately we get paid a lot of money to do this. We have to keep our calm, we have to keep our cool, and we have the refs out there to protect the game. We have our security and it’s just (that) we want to go out there and enjoy it, and I want Ben to enjoy it and have fun doing what he loves to do.”
It remains unclear when Simmons will make his Nets debut. The Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck reports that league sources expect Simmons to file an official grievance against the Sixers some time after Thursday to reclaim the $20 million he has been docked in fines by the team this season. The Sixers fined Simmons because he did not go to a team doctor to address his mental health issues and never submitted documentation to the Sixers proving he sought and addressed those issues with an outside doctor.
The Sixers – both his former star teammate Joel Embiid and head coach Doc Rivers – also threw Simmons under the bus after his poor performance in their upset second-round playoff exit to the Atlanta Hawks last season. The Nets have listed Simmons as out due to conditioning and back soreness.
Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters in Charlotte on Tuesday that going back and facing that Philadelphia crowd – even if just as a spectator – could be good for Simmons’ growth.
“I don’t think he’s naive to think he’s not going to get some boos. I hope he enjoys it, it’s a part of the game,” Nash said Tuesday morning. “He’s on our team. He needs to be with his teammates and get the whole Philly thing out of the way a little bit. Maybe it never goes away, but the first time it’s always nice to kind of deal with it and move on.”
Irving knows those boos never go away. He called Celtics fans “the scorned girlfriend who just wants an explanation on why I left but still hoping for a text back,” and knows Simmons is going to be subject to the same kind of visceral reaction from the fans he left this season.
“Going back to Philly, of course it’s going to be crazy,” Irving said. “Even for us: I didn’t play (for) Brooklyn my first year, and Boston Celtics fans were still chanting ‘Kyrie sucks,’ and I put out an Instagram post about a bunch of things in life meaning more than this game, and those are the moments where you just realize sports has its own political atmosphere, and it has its own rules and you’ve got to adjust to it.
“So when I was talking to fans at the end of the game, I’m like ‘I love this, man. We’ll see you again. One game.’”
()
News
Kyrie Irving hangs 50 on Hornets to push Nets back to 8th seed
Kevin Durant saw the look in Kyrie Irving’s eyes.
Irving had just come off a dud in Boston, a 19-point performance in a loss to the same team he once played for, in front of the same fans he told he wanted to play with forever, only to leave them for Brooklyn after two seasons.
Great players, however, rarely have two off games in a row. Irving reminded the world on Tuesday in Charlotte: He is one of the all-time greats – even if the NBA left him off its Top 75 list.
“Everything he does is pure,” Durant said after giving Irving a round of applause postgame. “He led us all night. He hit big shots when we needed to, and it was just incredible – an incredible performance.”
This is what happens when Irving, fresh off a subjectively average game in the Nets’ loss in Boston – a game he conceded got the best of him emotionally – plays like the star he’s proven to be. The Nets’ superstar guard scored 50 points on just 15-of-19 shooting from the field in a 132-121 win in Charlotte. He became just the third player in NBA history to score 50 points on fewer than 20 field goal attempts and just the fifth player in league history to score 50 points on 75% shooting or better from the field.
“Obviously I didn’t play my best game in Boston,” Irving said after the game. “Tonight, we just wanted to have a fresh start, and I know that me coming out (and) playing aggressive, it sparks an energy in our team, and it makes everyone else’s job a lot easier, and it felt good tonight, too, just to do it in the flow of the game.
“It wasn’t really forced. I wasn’t trying to go out there and get 50. It just ended up happening and the energy and the flow of the game allowed it to happen. That makes for some special team wins.”
His season-high scoring outburst featured a nine-trey barrage as he pelted the Hornets from downtown all night.
As a result, Irving near-singlehandedly powered the Nets to victory over the Hornets. It was a must-win game that vaulted the Nets (33-33) above the Hornets (32-34) for the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed. The Nets watched the Hornets cut their 34-point first-half advantage down to as little as 13 by the fourth quarter before Irving danced around Charlotte’s P.J. Washington to end their run.
“We know we’re fighting for our lives every game to try to get in the playoffs, stay in the play-in; and so we know how important every game is,” said Durant, who finished with 14 points on 13 shots. “So it’s good to get a W.”
The stars aligned in Charlotte for Irving’s breakout game.
He already had enough fuel after his subpar performance against the Celtics. Lining up against Terry Rozier – the former Celtics backup guard who believed he sacrificed the most by Irving’s arrival via trade – could have given him a boost, too. Not to mention the Irving supporters were out at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, just a two-hour, 15-minute drive from Duke University, where Irving dazzled in a limited number of games as a Blue Devil before declaring for the 2011 NBA Draft.
Plus the Hornets looked less like a professional basketball roster in the first half and more like an AAU team: disorganized, turnover-prone, and a flat-out mess. Irving took advantage of the open looks he got from downtown, shooting 9-of-12 from three-point range. His personal single-game record is 11 threes made, and Warriors’ sniper Klay Thompson holds the all-time record with 14 threes in a single outing.
“He’s incredible. It’s a career highlight reel every night,” said head coach Steve Nash. “We obviously have a special player on our hands, and tonight, he was unbelievably efficient and difficult to defend.”
Unfortunately for Irving, the Nets organization and Nets fans alike, this is the kind of performance Brooklyn has been robbed of for home games at Barclays Center.
Mayor Adams repealed the Key2NYC vaccine mandate for indoor venus, allowing the unvaccinated Irving to walk into The Clays as a spectator with his teammates, but there remains a private sector employer’s vaccine mandate that restricts Irving from taking two steps off the bench onto the floor to compete with his teammates. As a result, if the mandate remains in place, Irving will only be available for five of the Nets’ remaining 16 games this season, including Thursday’s upcoming showdown against James Harden, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on their own home turf.
This is the deal the Nets signed up for, and on nights like Tuesday, it’s all worth it. The drama, the in and out of the lineup, hell, even the Nets’ middling record becomes just a blip on the championship radar when Irving has a night for the ages.
“He’s one of those scorers that his shots are not super-explosive, it’s just that he’s steady throughout the whole game and then you look up and he has a big scoring night,” Durant said. “So that shows you got truly gifted and talented and special and hardworking Kyrie is.
“Younger players, you should watch this game (to) learn what it takes to score at that level at 5-10, 5-11. [Irving is listed as 6-2] For him to score that easy, that was just a MasterClass.”
()
