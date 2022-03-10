News
Conor Sen: Progressive economic policy only gets harder from here
The short-lived era of progressive economic policy making is dead. War in Ukraine has led to at least a short-term surge in the price of commodities like oil, and has made both inflation and national security more salient in the minds of voters.
Midterm elections are usually rough for the sitting president’s party, and at the moment a divided government is looking more likely in 2023 than the chance of Democrats retaining control of both Congress and the White House. But don’t look for 2023 to be a replay of the political environment we had in 2011 after Republicans swept Congress under President Barack Obama.
Back then the economy was struggling with high unemployment, but Republicans weren’t interested in increasing spending, which led to many policy fights over the next several years. So the U.S. got slower economic growth and higher unemployment than we would have with a more pro-spending agenda.
Here in 2022, the odds are rising that inflation will remain a concern while national security and energy security are front of mind for most Americans. Given that progressive ideas will probably get nowhere at this point, center-right policies supported by both Democrats and Republicans will get most of the attention. Here are a few I’d like to see emerge:
If inflation remains a concern in 2023, the body best-positioned to address it is the Federal Reserve. Rather than easing up interest rates, as they’re going to do this year — while keeping them below their estimate of neutral, 2.5% — they should become more restrictive, raising the Fed Funds rate to 3% or more.
There’s still time this year for supply chains to heal and pandemic-related factors to normalize, so it’s possible this won’t be necessary. But it’s also possible that it will be, and we should expect the Fed to move in that direction if inflation is still running north of 4% next year.
Congress isn’t off the hook when it comes to inflation, but many of the policies it could pass take years to play out, such as investments in infrastructure. But one policy that would help moderate a large source of short-term inflation would be a consumption tax on durables such as automobiles and household appliances. It would be an effective, though unpopular, way of reducing demand.
Durables comprise 13% of the consumer price index basket and have soared by 18.4% over the past year, when in most years they hardly rise in price at all. Taxing these types of goods for some number of months or until their prices normalize would target a main area of inflation as an alternative to even higher interest rates. When prices cool down, the tax could be quickly lifted.
The intersection of national security and energy security is the most intriguing area where a divided government might come together. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a Democrat who hails from a state former President Donald Trump won by almost 40% in 2020, may best encapsulate this kind of politics. Manchin tweeted out on Wednesday a call for #AmericanEnergyIndependence now, linking it to national security.
Both Republicans and Democrats have room for agreement here. Weaning Americans off foreign oil in the name of national security might have been a pipe dream 20 years ago, but it’s plausible now. In the short run that might mean incentivizing domestic oil companies to increase production.
I’d consider going even farther. We’re in a transitional decade when it comes to energy in the U.S. as we boost investment and production in renewable sources like wind and solar while remaining dependent on oil and gas. As we’re experiencing right now, disruptions in fossil fuel supplies remain incredibly painful.
Utility companies have a regulated rate of return on their investments; We could use a similar guarantee to increase oil production, with the provision that the policy sunsets after some number of years when renewable energy sources have come online.
To mitigate opposition from climate activists, increased investments in renewable energy and infrastructure would have to be part of the deal. Nuclear energy production should be on the table, too. As Germany has learned, phasing out nuclear energy before renewable sources can pick up the slack increases a country’s dependence on foreign oil — potentially from hostile nations such as Russia. That doesn’t make sense on either a climate or a national security basis.
This is the beginning of a list of potential center-right ideas, but it illustrates the mindset we should be getting into as we move forward.
Political winds are shifting, national security concerns are on the rise and inflation is looking more persistent than first thought. There’s room for agreement to address these issues, but it’s going to need some buy-in from President Joe Biden, senators like Manchin and Republicans in Congress, rather than depending on a consensus of the Democratic Party.
Celebrate Pi Day with our favorite local pies
We’ve just passed First Fish Fry Friday (our new, made-up Minnesota holiday), and we’re on to a more established food holiday, Pi Day!
Like all good Midwesterners, we love pie and any excuse to down a flaky-crusted (or cookie, or graham cracker, we’re not picky) delight.
Pi Day is celebrated on 3/14 because the mathematical constant pi can be shortened to 3.14. The first known official celebration of the day was at the San Francisco Exploratorium, where physicists and staff members marched around one of its circular spaces and ate fruit pies when they were done. It has continued to grow since then.
Here are a few of our favorite spots for pie. Be sure to order ahead, because we’re not the only ones who love Pi Day. Seriously, it’s the busiest day of the year for most of these spots.
Vikings and Goddesses
This little shop, which is delivery and pick-up only for now, opened during the pandemic in part of the former Izzy’s space on Marshall Avenue in St. Paul.
The pies are created by baker and cookbook author Rachel Anderson (her résumé includes Birchwood Cafe, Revival and Bellecour locally, and she also baked professionally in New York City), and she starts with local Baker’s Field Flour and Hope Creamery butter.
The shop works with local farmers to use seconds and surplus crops in the pies, which are often twists on classic combinations. The traditional crusts here are sturdy but flaky and buttery, and we loved the delicate lavender lemon meringue and an uber-chocolatey French silk with a puddle of Chambord-spiked raspberry sauce to brighten things up.
$28 for a whole pie; 2036 Marshall Ave., St. Paul; vikingsandgoddessespiecompany.com
The Buttered Tin
For nearly 10 years, this sunny little cafe has been serving baked goods and delicious breakfast and lunch to Lowertown neighbors. Though pies by the slice are not generally available, you can order fresh whole pies, or frozen pies to bake at home. They also sell frozen blueberry crumble and French apple pies at Kowalski’s grocery stores.
We recently ordered a blueberry crumble and it was a favorite among the adults and young adults who were lucky enough to sample it. With a flaky, real-butter crust, tiny, sweet-tart blueberries and just the right amount of crumble, it is easily a go-to pie for any time of the year.
$28 for a whole pie; 237 E. Seventh St., St. Paul, 651-224-2300 or 2445 Marshall St. N.E., Minneapolis, 612-234-4224; thebutteredtin.com
Hot Hands Pie & Biscuit
We are huge fans of this bakery in general, and obviously, their stellar pies are a big part of the draw. Baker extraordinaire Tara Coleman’s creativity knows no boundaries — the perfect example might be the newest pie on their menu, which features a crust made of Cheezits and a fluffy peanut butter filling. It tastes like an upgrade on those fluorescent orange crackers with peanut butter you ate as a kid, and it’s delicious. The toasted vanilla pie — with a Nilla Wafer crust and a malty vanilla custard filling — is also unforgettable.
But our favorite pies from Hot Hands are probably of the savory variety. Chicken, buffalo chicken or vegetable, they’re all made-from-scratch goodness encased in a perfectly flaky, salty crust. They’re individually sized, but we usually have a hard time finishing one.
$5-6 a slice for sweet pies, $28-$34 for a whole sweet pie; $12.95-$13.95 for savory pies; 272 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-300-1503; hothandspie.com
Pie & Mighty
Visit this Powderhorn pie spot and find yourself waiting in a 10-person line for pie as the scent of butter and pastry wafts from their entranceway. Pie & Mighty offers pie by the slice, whole pies and dandy pies, which is a handheld, Pop Tart-esque option. Slices and dandy pies are first-come, first-served, and whole pie ordering takes place through their newsletter, Pie Loop, pieandmightymsp.com/the-pie-loop, which is currently the only way to get your hands on one of their whole pies. Get there early if you want a few slices; we arrived one Saturday morning 10 minutes after they opened to find a long line already forming on Chicago Avenue. Tuck into their butternut squash, caramelized onion, sage and goat cheese dandy pie. It was delivered to me still warm from the oven and an ideal savory pastry to begin the day with. As far as slices go, you can’t go wrong with any of their weekly options: the old-fashioned chocolate pie was fudgy and rich; while the cherry pie (made with the same lard- and butter-laden pie dough as the old-fashioned chocolate pie) allowed the flaky and layered honey-tinted pie crust to shine. Oh, and the key lime slice? Rich, mouth-puckering bliss.
$6 for slices, $32-33 for whole pies, $5-6 for dandy pies, prices may vary per weekly pie selection; 3553 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; 612-822-2132; pieandmightymsp.com
Sarah Jane’s Bakery
Alongside their cookies, breads, cakes and more, this Northeast Minneapolis bakery staple offers up a long list of pies — some year-round, some seasonal— ready to order. Customer favorites, according to one helpful cashier, include their rhubarb custard pie (“Because Minnesotans love rhubarb,” the cashier told us) and the Maine wild blueberry pie. The Michigan sour cherry pie is also a smash. There’s something quite classic about a Sarah Jane’s pie in a just-like-grandma-made-it way.
Pies start at $12.50-18.50 and prices vary per flavor, 2853 Johnson St. N.E.; Minneapolis; 612-789-2827; sarahjanesbakery.com
Hi-Lo Diner
Sure, Hi-Lo isn’t a pie establishment, but it’s surely an establishment that knows how to bring their pie A-game. After one Sunday brunch, we ordered a slice of black bottom banana cream pie, Hi-Lo’s take on traditional banana cream with a chocolate-y, ganache-y twist. Hi-Lo also serves up a hand in the jar pie: an Oreo-crusted, chocolate ganache and peanut butter custard delight. On this pi day, celebrate with a visit to this 1957 diner and conclude your Fodero breakfast with a slice of one of their signature pies.
$6, 4020 Lake St. E., Minneapolis; 612-353-6568; hi-lo-diner.com
Little Free Library launches a mobile app
Need to find a free book, fast?
Now there’s an app for that.
The Little Free Library (LFL), the local nonprofit behind those neighborhood book boxes that span the world, launched a mobile app on Tuesday to help bookworms locate their next read — or find a box to donate some books; it’s also a way to deepen connections between volunteer stewards and their patrons; a tool to check out libraries in faraway places.
The app is also a way for the library stewards to highlight their collections to a wider audience via updates and photos; it includes a virtual guest book feature, too.
“The LFL community has been asking for an app for a long time!” said Megan Hanson, LFL’s Senior Digital Producer, in a press release. “It’s the natural next step for our popular web map. What’s so exciting is the app empowers anybody with a smartphone to easily find and share books. We really focused on creating a user-friendly map in this first version, but moving forward we aim to make the app even more interactive and fun.”
The mobile app was created in collaboration with the Jed Mahonis Group, an upper Midwest tech team of developers, designers and project managers. We downloaded it a day after it launched and, by searching the east metro, found a few libraries worth checking out, including a St. Paul library that can be followed on Instagram at Instagram.com/our.little.book.collection.
While there are more than 125,000 Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and in 112 countries, not every library will be listed; this is because the website’s map, and thus the app, feature registered libraries of patrons who have opted in to the sharing.
The app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.
In celebration of the new app, the nonprofit, which was founded in 2009 and is based in Hudson, Wis., will give away one $500 gift card to use in its online store. To qualify, participants must create an account in the Little Free Library mobile app using a valid email address by 11:59 p.m. on May 1. More info at Littlefreelibrary.org/app.
‘Star Trek: Picard’ S2E2 Recap: Lost in a Corrupted Timeline
This week’s Star Trek: Picard indulges in one of the franchise’s favorite tropes — the dark parallel universe — and delivers the most heightened, borderline silly episode of the series to date. “Penance” establishes the stakes for the season’s story arc, but it remains to be seen how any of this adventure in spacetime will relate to the emotional themes set up in the premiere.
We pick up where “The Star Gazer” left us, as Picard finds himself on an alternate, fascist Earth with his old adversary Q (John de Lancie). In this reality, Picard is a genocidal conquering General of the Confederation of Earth, and has personally executed dozens of alien leaders (such as Deep Space Nine’s Dukat and Martok and Spock’s father, Sarek). But he’s shaken not only by the revelations about this parallel world, but by Q’s uncharacteristic displays of anger, instability and perhaps even disorientation. Nearly three decades apart have done nothing to diminish the chemistry between de Lancie and Patrick Stewart, who hide kernels of their characters’ concern for one another in their verbal sparring, but there’s also a new layer of intensity to their performances. We last saw Picard and Q together in the series finale of The Next Generation, when they parted on good terms; here Q goes so far as to strike Picard across the face, drawing blood.
Picard assumes that he has found himself in a nightmare of Q’s making, but Q holds Picard responsible for this broken world, claiming it’s a reflection of Picard’s fear, the result of some failure we don’t yet fully understand. Picard might, though — when he asks Q what he needs to atone for, Q replies, “I think you know,” and Picard falls silent, breaking eye contact. Might this have something to do with the flashback to Picard’s childhood that we glimpsed last week? Or with the Stargazer’s disastrous confrontation with the Borg? Or, even, somehow, to Picard’s emotional barriers? It seems we’ll have to wait a while longer for an answer.
True to his usual m.o., Q has provided Picard with some help to set things right. The rest of his gang (save for Soji, who is conspicuously absent) has also retained their memories of their previous lives. Seven of Nine finds that she is now President Annika Hansen, a version of herself who was never assimilated by the Borg and is married to a man she knows only by his title, “Magistrate” (Jon Jon Briones). Rios is back in command of La Sirena and leading the charge in the Confederacy’s war against Vulcan. Elnor is a member of a rebel band who narrowly avoids execution thanks to Raffi, herself a high-ranking intelligence officer. Dr. Jurati discovers that her life is not much different, as she’s a lonely lab rat whose only companion is a cartoon cat AI she programmed herself (voiced by Patton Oswalt). One by one, the crew reassembles in San Francisco, the site of the Confederacy’s annual Eradication Day ceremony where Seven and Picard are expected to execute the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching) in front of a live audience. This Borg Queen is of a more familiar variety than the one seen in last episode; I’ll dive more into her characterization and Wersching’s performance in next week’s review.
Star Trek has a long tradition of introducing nasty, warlike counterparts of our characters and their idyllic United Federation of Planets. The Mirror Universe and its tyrannical Terran Empire have allowed the casts of The Original Series, Deep Space Nine, Enterprise, and Discovery the opportunity to ham it up as piratical or vampiric “evil twins,” to varying levels of success. Discovery, produced in the 2010s and ‘20s in the shadow of rising American fascism, has taken a far less campy approach to the Mirror Universe, suggesting (correctly) that there isn’t anything fun about a ruthless xenophobic empire ruling the galaxy through fear. Though specifically not the Mirror Universe, the Confederation of Earth is essentially the same idea, positing that humanity could have easily become the villains had they given into hate and fear rather than embracing diversity and peaceful exploration. “Penance” similarly highlights the cruelty of this timeline rather than milking comically evil versions of familiar characters for cute gags. The episode’s most powerful moment is when Seven, reading a militaristic speech written for her counterpart, reluctantly forces her way through the word “resistance.”
Nevertheless, the tone of the episode is never permitted to become too grim. There’s some fish-out-of-water humor, as Seven attempts to hide that she doesn’t know her husband’s name. Raffi, who resents taking a backseat to Seven’s work in their own timeline, makes a few cracks about President Hansen’s marriage. Most of Elnor’s lines (of which he has very few) are jokes at the expense of his honesty and youthful enthusiasm. Both the best and worst gags of the episode belong to Dr. Jurati, who is in full Joss Whedon Motormouth Mode. Alison Pill is genuinely very good at delivering Jurati’s goofy, wordy, self-deprecating monologues, but “Penance” relies far too heavily on lazy “well, that just happened” humor, almost always from her character’s mouth. There’s also a squabble between former couple Jurati and Rios in the middle of the climax, and Rios calling out that this is not the time for such an argument doesn’t make it any less out of place.
Similarities to the Mirror Universe aside, our heroes soon learn that this is not an alternate universe but their own corrupted timeline. Via her transdimensional awareness, the Borg Queen surmises that this reality is the result of a single change to history, presumably made by Q in Los Angeles in the year 2024. The Confederacy has no time travel technology, so Picard and company plan to jump to the past the old-fashioned way, using the slingshot maneuver perfected by Kirk and Spock in The Original Series and The Voyage Home. Since they don’t have a genius Vulcan at their disposal, they’ll have no choice but to bring the Borg Queen with them to make the necessary calculations for the trip. This means rescuing her from execution and escaping together to La Sirena before Seven’s guards realize that they’re not who they appear to be. Disabling the facility’s defenses takes longer than expected, and La Sirena is pursued and boarded by the Magistrate. Elnor takes a gnarly-looking disruptor blast, and the rest of the party is held at gunpoint as the episode comes to a close.
It’s difficult to judge the shape of any story from the first few chapters, and that goes double for a story involving time travel. We can only assume that the themes and questions introduced last week in the prime timeline somehow relate to the disastrous future seen in this one, and that we will eventually understand Q’s intervention and how it connects to Picard’s personal baggage. So far, though, it’s a lot to chew on, as we have now been introduced to two settings in spacetime and been promised that the real plot will take place in a third. The mysteries are still piling up, and our only hint as to the nature of the true flashpoint of the story is a talking statue seen in the dark timeline’s San Francisco Bay of Adam Soong (Brent Spiner), yet another identical ancestor of Data’s who we will presumably meet in the 21st century. Once we get there, the story will no doubt balloon to incorporate more characters and subplots, each with their own questions to answer. With any luck, everything we’ve seen so far is part of a complex domino rally. For the time being, we’re just along for the ride, and fortunately the ride is pretty entertaining.
