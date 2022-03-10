News
Costume Designer Paul Tazewell Talks Building Characters Through Fabric and Color
A designer of costumes for musical theater for nearly thirty years, Paul Tazewell, recently nominated for an Oscar for his work on West Side Story, understands how fabric moves. From Ariana DeBose’s swirling yellow swing dress in West Side Story, to the flying white tailcoats in Hamilton, Tazewell has a personal and sensual feel for clothing that is meant to be danced in. In Spielberg’s West Side Story, Anita’s now famous dress as she sings “America,” with its unreal shade of lemon yellow, steals the scene. While inspired by naturalistic photographs from the 1950s, many of the film’s costumes seem to erupt out of a dream. It’s all very Spielberg, with the director’s knack for shining up and modernizing classic Americana and combining gritty period detail with sunny nostalgia. As Anita and her pals dance battle across the West Side in “America,” tearing up the sidewalk in their crimson petticoats, the film is like an homage to the genre of American musical theatre itself.
Tazewell straddles a space between fantasy, realism, and practicality in his costumes for the film. He discussed with Observer how he delves into a character’s psyche when designing: imagining the intimate thinking that goes into how a character would choose clothes: how the colors and shapes they are drawn to and find flattering say something about them and tap into how they see themselves. For Anita’s character in West Side Story, Tazewell thought not just about what she would wear but, as a dressmaker herself, what she would sit down at a sewing machine and create—delving into Anita’s head as she chooses fabric and fantasizes about dazzling a gym full of onlookers. Tazewell himself learned to sew at a young age and he tapped into his personal experience of making clothes for himself and his friends in his designs for Anita. This intimate thinking about clothes, he told Observer, stemmed from a very real place inside of him. He wanted that to ring true for the audience watching the film.
Getting his start on Broadway designing costumes for the 1996 original production of George C. Wolfe’s Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk, Tazewell’s renown grew through his work on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights and later Hamilton, for which he won a Tony Award. His other Broadway credits include MJ: The Musical, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, The Color Purple, and Caroline, Or Change. Recently, in his film and television work, he designed costumes for Harriett and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, as well as Disney’s filmed production of Hamilton.
In an unusual move for Steven Spielberg, who mainly uses the same designers for his movies over and over again, Tazewell was sought out specifically for West Side Story because of his work on Hamilton. Spielberg told Tazewell that he wanted a naturalistic look for his film. He wanted the movie to look like New York actually looked in 1957, when the original Broadway production of the musical was staged. As a result, Tazewell spent a lot of time looking at photographs of New York from that period, including Bruce Davidson’s photos of Caucasian gangs in New York, and Gordon Parks’ 1950s photos of people of color around the city.
Drawing inspiration from period photography, Tazewell described to Observer developing a color palette for the film that was grounded in realism but spoke to the characters’ feelings, backgrounds, and fantasies. The Sharks and the Jets, the warring gangs in the musical, have what Tazewell described as “team colors.” The Jets are styled in blues and grays, blending in with the concrete, steel, and asphalt of the city itself. Theirs is a cool toned world, and their playground is a construction site made of rubble. Their clothes are meant to represent people who aren’t interested in trying very hard. They don’t need to try to fit in. They’ve been told their whole lives that they are what normal looks like. As white people they are established already in the neighborhood and only interested in keeping their territory.
The Puerto Rican Sharks, meanwhile, have a brighter and more aspirational palette. They exist in a warmer world of color, reflective of the tropical island they came from. They have goals and dreams, and, unlike the Jets, they have jobs and are more concerned about what they look like.
“The Sharks are coming from a more formal background where the Catholic Church, family are very important to them,” Tazewell told Observer. “I pulled from my own experience of self-representation and how you clothe yourself to look respectable—that was more front and center for the Sharks as an aspirational community.”
Tazewell sees his politics coming out in these designs in the way that he honors the different groups being represented. Through his costumes he wants to tell the story not just of a particular character, but of their entire community, “marrying their personality with what their life experience has been.” He is interested in the fashion choices a character would make based on who they are, where they come from, and how they wish to be seen.
Tazewell’s psychoanalytic approach to costumes, his inquisitiveness about culture and character, and his willingness to bring his personal experience into his creations, reveals an artist working from a place of creative abundance. He is the first Black man to ever be nominated for an Oscar for Best Costume Design. Tazewell has given to the world the unforgettable image of Anita in her yellow dress descending on Manhattan like a molten sun. His Oscar frontrunner status seems richly deserved.
Russian attack on hospital stirs outrage as talks stall
By EVGENIY MALOLETKA and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people brought condemnation down on Moscow on Thursday, with Ukrainian and Western officials branding it a war crime, while the highest-level talks yet yielded no progress toward stopping the fighting.
Emergency workers renewed efforts to get food and medical supplies into besieged cities and get traumatized civilians out.
Ukrainian authorities said a child was among the dead in Wednesday’s airstrike in the vital southern port of Mariupol. Seventeen people were also wounded, including women waiting to give birth, doctors, and children buried in the rubble.
Images of pregnant women covered in dust and blood dominated news reports in many countries and brought a new wave of horror over the 2-week-old war sparked by Russia’s invasion, which has killed thousands of soldiers and civilians, shaken the foundations of European security and driven more than 2.3 million people from Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Russian leaders that the invasion will backfire on them as their economy is strangled. Western sanctions have already dealt a severe blow to the economy, causing the ruble to plunge, foreign businesses to flee — including, on Thursday, investment bank Goldman Sachs — and prices to rise sharply.
“You will definitely be prosecuted for complicity in war crimes,” Zelenskyy said in a video address. “And then, it will definitely happen, you will be hated by Russian citizens — everyone whom you have been deceiving constantly, daily, for many years in a row, when they feel the consequences of your lies in their wallets, in their shrinking possibilities, in the stolen future of Russian children.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed such talk, saying the country has endured sanctions before.
″Just as we overcame these difficulties in the previous years, we will overcome them now,” he said at a televised meeting of government officials. He did, however, acknowledge the sanctions create “certain challenges.”
Millions more have been displaced inside the country. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Thursday that about 2 million people — half the population of the capital’s metropolitan area — have left the city, which has become virtually a fortress.
“Every street, every house … is being fortified,” he said. “Even people who in their lives never intended to change their clothes, now they are in uniform with machine guns in their hands.”
Bombs fell on two hospitals in a city west of Kyiv on Wednesday, its mayor said. The World Health Organization said it has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities since the invasion began.
Western officials said Russian forces have made little progress on the ground in recent days. But they have intensified the bombardment of Mariupol and other cities, trapping hundreds of thousands of people, with food and water running short.
Temporary cease-fires to allow evacuations and humanitarian aid have repeatedly faltered, with Ukraine accusing Russia of continuing its bombardments. But Zelenskyy said 35,000 people managed to get out on Wednesday from several besieged towns, and more efforts were underway on Thursday in eastern and southern Ukraine — including Mariupol — as well as in the Kyiv suburbs.
The Mariupol city council posted a video showing buses driving down a highway. It said a convoy bringing food and medicine was on the way despite several days of thwarted efforts to reach the city.
“Everyone is working to get help to the people of Mariupol. And it will come,” said Mayor Vadym Boychenko.
Images from the city, where hundreds have died and workers hurried to bury bodies in a mass grave, have drawn condemnation from around the world. Residents have resorted to breaking into stores for food and melting snow for water. The city has been without heat for days as nighttime temperatures fall below freezing and daytime ones hover just above it.
“The only thing (I want) is for this to be finished,” Volodymyr Bykovskyi said as he stood by a freshly dug trench where bodies were being buried. “I don’t know who’s guilty, who’s right, who started this. Damn them all, those people who started this!”
When the series of blasts hit the children’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol, the ground shook more than a mile away. Explosions blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building. Police and soldiers rushed to the scene to evacuate victims, carrying a bleeding woman with a swollen belly on a stretcher past burning and mangled cars. Another woman wailed as she clutched her child.
Regional Ukrainian police official Volodymir Nikulin, standing in the ruins, called the attack “a war crime without any justification.” Britain’s Armed Forces minister, James Heappey, said that whether the hospital was hit by indiscriminate fire or deliberately targeted, “it is a war crime.”
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, on a visit to Ukraine’s neighbor Poland, backed calls for an international war-crimes investigation into the invasion, saying, “The eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed concerns about civilian casualties as “pathetic shrieks” from Russia’s enemies. He claimed without providing evidence that the Mariupol hospital had been seized by far-right radical fighters who were using it as a base — despite the fact that photographs from the aftermath showed pregnant women and children at the site.
Several rounds of talks have not stopped the fighting, and a meeting in a Turkish Mediterranean resort between Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, failed to find much common ground.
In their highest-level talks since the war began, the two sides discussed a 24-hour cease-fire but did not make progress, Kuleba said. He said Russia was still seeking “surrender from Ukraine.”
“This is not what they are going to get,” he said, adding that he was willing to continue the dialogue.
Lavrov said Russia was ready for more negotiations but showed no sign of softening Moscow’s demands.
Russia has alleged that Western-looking, U.S.-backed Ukraine poses a threat to its security. Western officials suspect Putin wants to install a government friendly to Moscow in Kyiv as part of an effort to draw the former Soviet state back into its orbit.
Russia’s military is struggling, facing heavier losses and stronger Ukrainian resistance than it apparently anticipated. But Putin’s forces have used airpower to pummel key cities, often shelling populated areas.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, 91-year-old Alevtina Shernina sat wrapped in a blanket, an electric heater at her feet, as cold air blew in through a damaged window. She survived the brutal World War II siege of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, and is now under siege again, her health too fragile for her to be moved.
Her daughter-in-law Natalia said she was angry that Shernina “began her life in Leningrad under the siege as a girl who was starving, who lived in cold and hunger, and she’s ending her life” in similar circumstances.
“There were fascists there and there are fascists here who came and bombed our buildings and windows,” she said.
___
Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and Felipe Dana and Andrew Drake in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed along with other reporters around the world.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
St. Paul, Minneapolis lift mask mandates at city facilities
With COVID-19 case counts and hospital admissions dropping, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have lifted their mask mandates at city government offices and facilities.
The mayor, who had signaled in his recent State of the City address that he would gradually roll back emergency measures, had previously lifted mask requirements at restaurants and city-licensed businesses on Feb. 24, in step with Minneapolis.
A vaccine-or-test mandate that rankled restaurant owners was lifted shortly before Valentine’s Day.
In announcing the end of masking requirements, the mayor noted that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control had identified the “COVID-19 Community Level” in Ramsey County as low.
The CDC’s indicators focus on new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 residents over a seven-day total, as well as the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients over the same timeframe. Ramsey County reported 118.11 cases per 100,000 residents, well below the 200 case benchmark that would trigger greater concern.
Hospital admissions were at 6.1 admissions per 100,000 residents, and hospital beds occupied by COVID patients were at 5.9 percent, which are both within the CDC’s low-risk ranking.
“We are entering a new, promising phase of our recovery,” said Carter, in a written statement. “While we still have work to do, I’m glad we are in the place to safely wind down emergency masking measures.”
The mayor’s office noted that anyone may continue to mask as they see fit, and urged anyone with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 to wear a mask.
The Best Blazers That Add Polish to Any Outfit
When it comes to polished layering pieces, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a harder-working item than a quality blazer. The menswear-inspired garment, which was once synonymous with stuffy and frumpy corporate attire, has evolved into an essential wardrobe staple, with the ability to seamlessly pull together even the sloppiest of ensembles. Throwing on a blazer adds an instant air of sophistication and style, whether it’s elevating a casual jeans and a white tee outfit, spicing up a slip dress or going the suiting route with a pair of wide-legged pants.
Blazers are one of the most versatile items in your wardrobe since you can style them in so many different ways, whether you’re going a professional, buttoned-up route or opting for a more street style-esque vibe, and pair your blazer with denim and a crop top. An elegant, tailored blazer can easily take you into evening, while a slouchy, oversized silhouette adds a little edge to your ensemble. You can even throw one on with leggings and a tank. While blazers are a key wardrobe staple all year long, they’re another example of a powerhouse transitional piece, since they’re ideal for that awkward, in-between weather when a winter jacket is far too much, but it’s not quite time to head out without a light layer.
There’s truly a blazer for every type of dresser and all kinds of occasions, whether you’re seeking an edgy leather silhouette, a breezy linen version, a fitted double breasted style or a loose cotton style. Below, see the best blazers to shop right now.
