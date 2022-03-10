News
Could the unique approach of Mike McDaniel and his coaching staff help Dolphins land free agents?
If there was a common theme to be grasped from NFL draft prospects’ takeaways from meeting with the Miami Dolphins at the scouting combine last week, it was how much they simply enjoyed speaking with new coach Mike McDaniel and his coaching staff.
If a prospect Miami is linked to was asked to list teams he has met with, the Dolphins were among the first mentioned. If asked how conversations with the Dolphins went, several players lit up, making it apparent they would love to get drafted by Miami.
“Hopefully they like me,” said Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller during his combine media interview.
It seems to be a point of emphasis for McDaniel. He already doesn’t have your typical look for an NFL head coach. He’s also bringing his unique, amicable approach to communicating with players.
In an era where the notion of empowering athletes is reaching a new peak, McDaniel appears to be taking a lead in this regard in his first offseason as a head coach. Interestingly, he has used the same “empower” word multiple times in interviews when speaking of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The only problem with making such an impression on draft prospects is that the Dolphins are at the mercy of the other 31 teams’ picks to determine which ones they actually end up landing. A lot of it could go down as somewhat of a wasted effort on players that are several years from having their own option of where to play.
But what if this approach exhibited during the combine last week is just a preview for how McDaniel and his staff will handle free-agent sitdowns next week? Whereas the combine interviews are more so for the prospects to make an impression on teams, in the free-agent realm, the impression the Dolphins make on the player can pay immediate dividends.
The Dolphins will navigate the free-agent market to fill needs along the offensive line, at receiver, inside linebacker, running back or find depth at other positions before determining where holes remain for the late April draft. As they key in on who their prime targets at various positions will be, McDaniel’s approach, which could be considered player-friendly and one that this new generation of players prefers, may work to his benefit.
“I enjoy seeing people face to face,” McDaniel said from the combine. “It’s part of the process I enjoy and I know [general manager Chris Grier] enjoys.”
The new way of the Dolphins is not to say it will surely be a determining factor in free agents’ decisions. Players need to get as much money as they can while the opportunity is there. They need to be scheme fits, fill a need for a team and go to a city where they’ll enjoy living; at least the latter should work to Miami’s benefit. But playing for coaches that are enjoyable to work with has to fit into the equation somewhere.
What were the draft prospects saying from the combine?
Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean found McDaniel and his staff to be personable and not pry into uncovering potential negatives from their personal lives.
“I loved that meeting because we were able to talk ball for a lot of reasons,” Dean said. “There weren’t so many character questions — not saying anything is wrong with character questions — but I love talking about ball and learning about defense and having that love for the game.”
It’s a far cry from the days of ex-Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland asking wide receiver Dez Bryant if his mom was a prostitute in a combine interview.
“They definitely understand what it’s like in the player’s head,” said Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, “and it’s going to be a better connection than a coach yelling at you or ripping your [expletive] for something stupid.”
Kinnard called it a “heart-to-heart” conversation with the Dolphins and said he likes how many former players are on the staff. Miami has former standout cornerbacks Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain and wide receiver Wes Welker on the staff coaching those respective positions. Several others played the game at other levels, including offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, who was a lineman at UConn.
Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson said he had a “great” conversation with the Dolphins that involved them teaching him through board work and chalk talk.
Free agent negotiations can begin on Monday with the official start to free agency slated for next Wednesday. The NFL draft runs from April 28-30.
Ahead of return to Philly, Kyrie Irving has advice for Ben Simmons
If Ben Simmons needs advice on how to deal with animosity from the fanbase of his previous team, all he needs to do is seek out No. 11.
Boston-area fans booed Kyrie Irving every second he was visible at the TD Garden in the Nets’ loss to the Celtics on Sunday. They chanted “Kyrie sucks!” after Irving turned in a performance below his own superstar standards in the Nets’ six-point loss to a division rival.
Simmons can expect the same type of visceral reaction on Thursday against the 76ers from the very Philadelphia fanbase he ostracized with his decision not to participate in training camp activities or join his teammates for games this season. The 25-year-old Australian forward held-out and ultimately forced his way to Brooklyn in the blockbuster James Harden trade.
He will not play in the Nets’ March 10 matchup against the Sixers – the first matchup between newfound rivals since the Feb. 10 Harden deal – but he will sit with his teammates on the bench.
Which means the fans who once cheered him will heckle him to the high heavens, just like they did Irving in his return to Boston.
Irving, at least after the Nets’ loss to the Celtics, said he and Simmons hadn’t spoken about dealing with vitriol from a scorned fanbase. He said it’s not quite the same because Simmons will be a spectator, while Irving has played at the TD Garden five times since leaving Boston for Brooklyn in the summer of 2019.
“We all react differently, and we all prepare in our own ways, and me as one of the leaders on the team, it’s just to be there for him and support (him) every moment that we’re together out on the floor,” Irving said. “Off the floor as well, but it’s never easy to get traded, to leave a team in free agency. We’ve seen people burn jerseys. We’ve seen people throw things from the crowd. We’ve seen fans go on social media, we’ve seen so much of our game be turned into somewhat of a spectacle for people to enjoy and cheer for and the emotions run high.
“Everybody reacts differently to it. As long as his focus is on the game: I said when I was here last year in Boston, if you focus on the game, then I don’t think there’s any bad blood, but in terms of the criticism that people like to bring from watching (from) the audience or yelling things from the sideline, and you’re calling somebody out by their name, some people react differently.”
Celtics fans chanted “F*** Kyrie!” in his return to Boston at the TD Garden in the Nets’ first-round playoff series last season. He responded by stepping on the halfcourt Celtics logo – Lucky the Leprechaun – after a standout performance in Game 4. In response, a Celtics fan threw a water bottle at Irving on his way into the locker room and was later arrested for his actions.
“People call me out by my name here in Boston, or they’ve said some over the line things and it’s a natural reaction to be able to go out and respond.” Irving said. “But ultimately we get paid a lot of money to do this. We have to keep our calm, we have to keep our cool, and we have the refs out there to protect the game. We have our security and it’s just (that) we want to go out there and enjoy it, and I want Ben to enjoy it and have fun doing what he loves to do.”
It remains unclear when Simmons will make his Nets debut. The Philly Voice’s Kyle Neubeck reports that league sources expect Simmons to file an official grievance against the Sixers some time after Thursday to reclaim the $20 million he has been docked in fines by the team this season. The Sixers fined Simmons because he did not go to a team doctor to address his mental health issues and never submitted documentation to the Sixers proving he sought and addressed those issues with an outside doctor.
The Sixers – both his former star teammate Joel Embiid and head coach Doc Rivers – also threw Simmons under the bus after his poor performance in their upset second-round playoff exit to the Atlanta Hawks last season. The Nets have listed Simmons as out due to conditioning and back soreness.
Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters in Charlotte on Tuesday that going back and facing that Philadelphia crowd – even if just as a spectator – could be good for Simmons’ growth.
“I don’t think he’s naive to think he’s not going to get some boos. I hope he enjoys it, it’s a part of the game,” Nash said Tuesday morning. “He’s on our team. He needs to be with his teammates and get the whole Philly thing out of the way a little bit. Maybe it never goes away, but the first time it’s always nice to kind of deal with it and move on.”
Irving knows those boos never go away. He called Celtics fans “the scorned girlfriend who just wants an explanation on why I left but still hoping for a text back,” and knows Simmons is going to be subject to the same kind of visceral reaction from the fans he left this season.
“Going back to Philly, of course it’s going to be crazy,” Irving said. “Even for us: I didn’t play (for) Brooklyn my first year, and Boston Celtics fans were still chanting ‘Kyrie sucks,’ and I put out an Instagram post about a bunch of things in life meaning more than this game, and those are the moments where you just realize sports has its own political atmosphere, and it has its own rules and you’ve got to adjust to it.
“So when I was talking to fans at the end of the game, I’m like ‘I love this, man. We’ll see you again. One game.’”
Kyrie Irving hangs 50 on Hornets to push Nets back to 8th seed
Kevin Durant saw the look in Kyrie Irving’s eyes.
Irving had just come off a dud in Boston, a 19-point performance in a loss to the same team he once played for, in front of the same fans he told he wanted to play with forever, only to leave them for Brooklyn after two seasons.
Great players, however, rarely have two off games in a row. Irving reminded the world on Tuesday in Charlotte: He is one of the all-time greats – even if the NBA left him off its Top 75 list.
“Everything he does is pure,” Durant said after giving Irving a round of applause postgame. “He led us all night. He hit big shots when we needed to, and it was just incredible – an incredible performance.”
This is what happens when Irving, fresh off a subjectively average game in the Nets’ loss in Boston – a game he conceded got the best of him emotionally – plays like the star he’s proven to be. The Nets’ superstar guard scored 50 points on just 15-of-19 shooting from the field in a 132-121 win in Charlotte. He became just the third player in NBA history to score 50 points on fewer than 20 field goal attempts and just the fifth player in league history to score 50 points on 75% shooting or better from the field.
“Obviously I didn’t play my best game in Boston,” Irving said after the game. “Tonight, we just wanted to have a fresh start, and I know that me coming out (and) playing aggressive, it sparks an energy in our team, and it makes everyone else’s job a lot easier, and it felt good tonight, too, just to do it in the flow of the game.
“It wasn’t really forced. I wasn’t trying to go out there and get 50. It just ended up happening and the energy and the flow of the game allowed it to happen. That makes for some special team wins.”
His season-high scoring outburst featured a nine-trey barrage as he pelted the Hornets from downtown all night.
As a result, Irving near-singlehandedly powered the Nets to victory over the Hornets. It was a must-win game that vaulted the Nets (33-33) above the Hornets (32-34) for the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed. The Nets watched the Hornets cut their 34-point first-half advantage down to as little as 13 by the fourth quarter before Irving danced around Charlotte’s P.J. Washington to end their run.
“We know we’re fighting for our lives every game to try to get in the playoffs, stay in the play-in; and so we know how important every game is,” said Durant, who finished with 14 points on 13 shots. “So it’s good to get a W.”
The stars aligned in Charlotte for Irving’s breakout game.
He already had enough fuel after his subpar performance against the Celtics. Lining up against Terry Rozier – the former Celtics backup guard who believed he sacrificed the most by Irving’s arrival via trade – could have given him a boost, too. Not to mention the Irving supporters were out at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center, just a two-hour, 15-minute drive from Duke University, where Irving dazzled in a limited number of games as a Blue Devil before declaring for the 2011 NBA Draft.
Plus the Hornets looked less like a professional basketball roster in the first half and more like an AAU team: disorganized, turnover-prone, and a flat-out mess. Irving took advantage of the open looks he got from downtown, shooting 9-of-12 from three-point range. His personal single-game record is 11 threes made, and Warriors’ sniper Klay Thompson holds the all-time record with 14 threes in a single outing.
“He’s incredible. It’s a career highlight reel every night,” said head coach Steve Nash. “We obviously have a special player on our hands, and tonight, he was unbelievably efficient and difficult to defend.”
Unfortunately for Irving, the Nets organization and Nets fans alike, this is the kind of performance Brooklyn has been robbed of for home games at Barclays Center.
Mayor Adams repealed the Key2NYC vaccine mandate for indoor venus, allowing the unvaccinated Irving to walk into The Clays as a spectator with his teammates, but there remains a private sector employer’s vaccine mandate that restricts Irving from taking two steps off the bench onto the floor to compete with his teammates. As a result, if the mandate remains in place, Irving will only be available for five of the Nets’ remaining 16 games this season, including Thursday’s upcoming showdown against James Harden, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on their own home turf.
This is the deal the Nets signed up for, and on nights like Tuesday, it’s all worth it. The drama, the in and out of the lineup, hell, even the Nets’ middling record becomes just a blip on the championship radar when Irving has a night for the ages.
“He’s one of those scorers that his shots are not super-explosive, it’s just that he’s steady throughout the whole game and then you look up and he has a big scoring night,” Durant said. “So that shows you got truly gifted and talented and special and hardworking Kyrie is.
“Younger players, you should watch this game (to) learn what it takes to score at that level at 5-10, 5-11. [Irving is listed as 6-2] For him to score that easy, that was just a MasterClass.”
After 11 months, Heat’s Oladipo on threshold of season debut, upgraded to questionable for Monday
An argument is this truly could be a case to where to the Victor goes the spoils.
The question is how much will be there to claim when Victor Oladipo begins his NBA return, which is expected to come in Monday night’s game against the Houston Rockets at FTX Arena.
Oladipo was formally upgraded to questionable on Sunday’s injury report for Monday’s game, the first time this season he has been listed as something other than “out.”
While March 7 certainly is not the optimal day for a season debut, the reality is that the Miami Heat’s disjointed season has been loaded with such challenges.
Consider that if Kyle Lowry, again listed as out for Monday, continues to miss additional time due to his family reasons, it is possible that by week’s end Oladipo could approach alongside Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro the minutes total Lowry has. Lowry has played 74 this season alongside that trio.
“It can’t do anything but make us a lot better,” reserve forward Caleb Martin said of Oladipo’s return. “So that’s the scary thing about it.”
Considering Oladipo has be out since May quadriceps surgery, with his five-on-five practice time this season limited to five such sessions with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the learning curve figures to expedited, with a just a month left until the April 10 regular-season finale.
“Through this entire process,” coach Erik Spoelstra said, “I’ve really respected and admired how Vic is able to keep his positive spirit. It really is a unique quality. I love that quality about him. He always has a smile on his face. He brings a great, positive spirit every single day to work.
“This is going back to the summer, when it probably was most frustrating, or the season starting and the excitement. Everybody gets to start going and playing in games, and he’s doing the majority of his work behind the scenes. So he’s really taken the necessary steps.”
So what matters most with Oladipo poised to take the court for the Heat for the first time since April 8, 2021, one of four appearances with the Heat since being acquired from the Rockets at the 2021 NBA trading deadline?
Rotation role: There does not appear to be a path to a starting role unless Spoelstra is willing to sacrifice the spacing provided by Duncan Robinson.
So Oladipo’s role could come down to the numbers game with a bench that has kept the Heat afloat under often dire situations this season.
Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon (because of the need of a second big man) are the seeming locks at the top of the reserve rotation.
Oladipo over Gabe Vincent is a possibility, but that could come down to showing an ability play alongside Herro, who possesses a similar skill set as Oladipo. Even then, Herro figures to stand as the dominant ballhandler of the two.
No matter, forward Jimmy Butler said, talent finds a way.
“He looks great,” he said of Oladipo. “He’s been working for a long time, countless amounts of hours in rehab in the gym, in the weight room. And I’m excited for him to get back.”
Added elements: Oladipo gives the Heat another player able to get a shot off the dribble, as well as play in attack mode. Thus the comparisons to Herro’s style.
Unlike Herro, he also is viewed as a quality defender, perhaps to offer more of a two-way component to the closing rotation.
Where Oladipo doesn’t stand ahead of the likes of Robinson, Herro, Vincent or even Max Strus or Martin is his 3-point shooting.
In his four Heat appearances last season, Oladipo was 4 of 17 on 3-pointers, and an overall .326 from beyond the arc, when also factoring in his 29 games with the Indiana Pacers and Rockets.
If spot-up shooting remains a priority, it is not something Oladipo does as well as Strus. If moving off the ball is prioritized, Oladipo is at a deficit to Martin in that regard.
Still, there is an embrace from the bench bunch.
“He’s going to add a huge boost to us, Martin said. “Obviously, just adding somebody to his caliber to our team is always going to be a positive. He’s too good. He’s going to find his way. We’re all going to adjust to him and figure out how we look with him in it.”
Long view: Although he returned to the Heat for the veteran minimum, Oladipo maintained his Bird Rights, meaning that when he hits free agency in July, he is eligible with the Heat to return to the $21 million range (or beyond) that he earned in 2020-21.
But Oladipo’s free agency also will come in the same offseason that Herro becomes eligible for a rookie-scale extension and Martin is eligible for a raise of his own from his minimum-scale salary.
The decision with Oladipo will not necessarily impact the salary cap, since the Heat can exceed that total to retain him, but it could come down to a luxury-tax economics as the Heat factor in Herro, Martin and even P.J. Tucker’s ability to return to free agency.
Those are decisions for Heat President Pat Riley and General Manager Andy Elisburg.
For Spoelstra, it is about living in the moment, and Oladipo being able to move on to a better moment.
“The toughest thing for a professional athlete is to get injured and most of your time is away from the team,” Spoelstra said. “That, probably, when you talk about mental health, that is the most challenging thing for an athlete. You don’t necessarily always feel like you’re a part of it. You have doubts. You don’t know what it’s going to look on the other side, when you do get healthy. You’re not sure if all the work is really mattering.
“That’s a tough place for an athlete.”
