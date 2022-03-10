Connect with us

News

High temps in upper-40s Thursday, winter system moves in at night

Published

28 seconds ago

on

High temps in upper-40s Thursday, winter system moves in at night
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:

ST. LOUIS – Thursday morning has mostly cloudy skies. It will be dry through the day with highs in the upper-40s. A winter system moves in late Thursday night. There is a slight chance of rain/snow mix, then all snow.

Expect snow during Friday morning’s commute. Snow will last until late Friday afternoon. There will be about 1-3” of accumulation in metro St. Louis.

Saturday will be dry, sunny, breezy, and very cold Saturday with high temps in the low-30s. It will be much warmer on Sunday with temperatures near 60.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Bret Stephens: New rules for a new world

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 10, 2022

By

Bret Stephens: New rules for a new world
google news

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is being described as the end of the post-Cold War era. This isn’t quite accurate. Since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, we’ve seen three different eras. Each of them lasted about a decade.

There were the End of History years of the 1990s, when Washington thought the main task of foreign policy was to usher the world into a more democratic, free-market, rules-based order. Those priorities faded after 9/11, when no international issue mattered more to policymakers than the fight against militant Islamism. A decade later, after Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011, Barack Obama effectively called an end to the war on terror, saying it was time to “focus on nation building here at home.”

This was a decade whose animating instincts were typified by two telling reactions by two presidents to two crises — both involving Ukraine.

The first was Obama’s tepid response to Russia’s 2014 seizure of Crimea, after which he refused to provide Kyiv with lethal military aid on the theory that Ukraine’s future was a core Russian interest but not an American one. The second was Donald Trump’s attempted shakedown of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2019, in which he tried to hold up security assistance to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on the Biden family.

In other words, Obama looked at Ukraine and asked, “What’s in it for us?” Trump looked at Ukraine and asked, “What’s in it for me?” For neither president was the question of staving off another Russian invasion, much less of encouraging Ukraine’s democratic development, a particular priority.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin looked at Ukraine and concluded: “It’s all for me.”

The Russian president may have had various motives for invading Ukraine. But it would be foolish to suppose that he wasn’t also enticed — by our seeming indifference to Ukraine’s fate; by the willingness of successive American presidents to continue to do business with him even as he invaded neighbors, poisoned dissidents, hacked our networks and meddled in our elections; by Europe’s military weakness and growing reliance on Russian energy; by the coalescing of an Axis of Autocracy bent on overthrowing the American-led liberal order.

All of this made Putin’s Ukraine gambit seem like a good bet — except for his failure to reckon with the courage of the Ukrainian people, their magnificent president, and his own military’s ineptitude. That courage has given the West time to regroup to help save Ukraine. It should also be an opportunity to rethink the way in which we look at foreign affairs for the next decade. We need new rules for a new world.

What should they be? A few ideas:

Free trade for the free world.

Economic nationalism never works. De-linking the Russian economy from the rest of the world is already painful. And the only long-term hope for decoupling from China is through deeper economic integration of free and allied nations.

That means the revival of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and a free-trade agreement with the European Union and another one with Britain.

Help those who help themselves.

If a lesson of the past 20 years is that we cannot fight for the freedom of those who won’t fight for it themselves, the lesson of Ukraine is that we can at least give those who will fight the tools so they can finish the job.

One model is the deal for nuclear-powered submarines that the U.S. and Britain signed last year with Australia, which the administration needs to accelerate if it’s going to be a deterrent to China.

Another model is Israel, which we arm with American jets so that we never need defend it with U.S. troops.

Parallel global institutions.

China has trashed the World Trade Organization by refusing to meet its commitments. Russia trashed Interpol by using the agency to persecute political dissidents. The Biden administration may not want to exit those legacy organizations, but it can downgrade their relevance by investing in new or nascent organizations in which democracy buys membership.

Be honest about energy.

The world will need carbon-based fuels for decades to come. And we are better off extracting more of it in North America — including on U.S. federal land — than by asking Saudi Arabia to ramp up production or hoping to get more from Venezuela and Iran with sanctions relief.

The alternative to increasing domestic oil and gas production isn’t only clean alternative energy. It’s also filthy petrostate energy.

Get serious about defense.

The dumbest debate in foreign-policy circles is whether China or Russia is the graver threat. The real answer is that we don’t have the luxury of choosing.

But we do have the luxury of spending more on defense, which, at less than 4% of gross domestic product, is about half of what we spent in the prosperous 1980s. A 500-ship Navy — a 200-ship increase — should be a national priority.

Play to win.

“Here’s my strategy on the Cold War,” Ronald Reagan once told his adviser Richard Allen: “We win, they lose.”

He said that in 1977, when it seemed like a pipe dream. Twelve years later, it was a fact.

Let’s aim for a world unhaunted by the likes of Vladimir Putin.

google news
Continue Reading

News

ASK IRA: Do Heat need Kyle Lowry with eyes on the rim?

Published

20 mins ago

on

March 10, 2022

By

ASK IRA: Do Heat need Kyle Lowry with eyes on the rim?
google news

Q: There are times when you actually need your starting point guard to score the ball. — Ray, Deerfield Beach.

A: I could not agree more, and that is one of the first things I noticed after moving past Kyle Lowry’s 10 assists on Wednesday night. It is one thing to defer when Jimmy Butler is available and when Tyler Herro is at the top of his game. But neither of those were the case on Wednesday night against the Suns. This was a game when Kyle needed to take more than three shots, especially after stepping into a 3-pointer on his first attempt of the night. Yes, there is honor among point guards in keeping the shots down and the assists up. But this one called for eyes on the rim, as well. To be fair, it also was Kyle’s second game back after being away from the team for week.

Q: We lost to the best team in the league. In my opinion, ain’t no shame in that. We blew them out last time and they responded with their own punch back. On to the next game. — Saint.

A: A reasonable take. Considering how the Heat competed recently against the Bulls, Bucks, Nets and 76ers, it’s almost as if the Suns are at a different level. And that was without Chris Paul on Wednesday night. But the Heat also were without Jimmy Butler. If the Heat’s greatest concern is losing out on homecourt advantage to the Suns in the NBA Finals, then that is a not a bad problem to have.

Q: Dewayne Dedmon cannot hold up any longer. Time for Omer Yurtseven to get that second spot. — Alex.

A: First, let’s not overstate Omer Yurtseven’s statistics during Wednesday night’s garbage time. Those are empty calories. But it certainly has been an uneven run for Dewayne Dedmon since he returned from his back spasms, with just 22 points in his last six games. I’m just not sold on Erik Spoelstra having playoff-race confidence in Omer at this stage. But if Caleb Martin is lost for any appreciable time with his hyperextended knee, and if Markieff Morris doesn’t make it back any time soon, then Spoelstra might have to consider more height in the power rotation.

()

google news
Continue Reading

News

Truck rams west St. Louis Walgreens and tries to steal ATM

Published

26 mins ago

on

March 10, 2022

By

Truck rams west St. Louis Walgreens and tries to steal ATM
google news

ST. LOUIS – A person tried to steal the ATM at a Walgreens in west St. Louis early Thursday morning.

A truck rammed the front door of the store located at Manchester and McCausland at about 4 a.m. The suspects then tried to hook the ATM to the truck and pull it out of the store.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.