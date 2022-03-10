News
House approves ban on Russian oil to US, bolstering Biden
By LISA MASCARO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House overwhelmingly approved legislation Wednesday night that would ban Russian oil imports to the United States, an effort to put into law the restrictions announced by President Joe Biden in response to the escalating war in Ukraine.
Going further than Biden’s import ban on Russian oil, the bill making its way through Congress would also encourage a review of Russia’s status in the World Trade Organization and signal U.S. support for sanctions on Russian officials over human rights violations, as the U.S. works to economically isolate the regime.
Lawmakers in both parties have been eager to act, willing to risk higher gas prices at home in order to support Ukraine with a show of U.S. bipartisanship. The legislation was approved Wednesday, 414-17, and now goes to the Senate.
Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, who helped draft the bill, acknowledged it may cost more to fill up tanks at home to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tanks abroad.
“It is one way to demonstrate our solidarity,” Doggett said during the debate.
The remarkable bipartisan resolve in Congress to deter Russia and help Ukraine has acted as an accelerant on the White House’s own strategy, pushing the Biden administration to move more quickly than it would have — a rare example of the legislative branch muscling its way into foreign policy.
Just days ago, the Biden administration was reluctant to ban Russian oil imports, worried about reducing the global energy supply and causing spikes in gas prices at a time when U.S. households already face record-setting inflation.
“We’ve been talking about doing the Russian (energy) ban for a while, and we’re so pleased the president has done that,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said ahead of the vote.
While Russian oil makes up only a small part of U.S. imports, it carries a high price for lawmakers in Congress who viewed the ban as a moral test in blocking an economic lifeline for Putin’s regime. Lawmakers appeared especially moved by Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy’s “desperate plea” for help during a weekend video call with lawmakers.
“We stand with the people of Ukraine, Democrats and Republicans alike,” said Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa.
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Republicans would have preferred a tougher bill on Russia, alongside efforts to allow more energy production in the U.S. Nevertheless, they wanted to send a show of support.
“Our conference overwhelmingly does not want Russian oil; we want American oil,” McCarthy said.
The GOP leader distanced himself from former President Donald Trump’s views that Putin is a “genius” for his Ukraine strategy.
“I do not think anything savvy or genius about Putin. I think Putin is evil. He’s a dictator,” McCarthy said.
The action comes as Congress is on track to approve nearly $14 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, a package that has swelled in size as the brutality of the war intensifies. More than 2 million Ukrainians have fled the country in the most rapid exodus since World War II.
The legislation in many ways is symbolic, since Biden has already announced the Russian oil ban. But the legislative push sets up the next showdown over Russia’s trade status as Congress presses for restrictions on other imports from Russia that the administration has so far resisted.
The White House intervened over the weekend as key lawmakers from both the House and Senate prepared a more punitive bill that would begin to strip Russia of its permanent normal trade relation status — a move that would have opened the door to tariffs on other goods coming from Russia to the U.S.
Amid the administration’s objections, Democratic leaders in Congress shelved the emerging bill rather than forcing a confrontation with their party’s president.
Instead, the new legislation approved by the House stops short of suspending Russia’s normal trade status. Rather, it calls for a review of Russia’s status at the World Trade Organization. The House bill also says the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act should be bolstered to allow the president to impose sanctions on any foreign person who has “directly or indirectly engaged in serious human rights abuse.”
The Democrats in Congress are toggling between pushing their priorities and allowing the Biden administration leeway as it works with allies in Europe and beyond to stop Putin’s war.
Senators, though, remain eager to curb Russian trade with restrictions on imports to the U.S., and Republican senators may try to amend the bill once it comes up for a Senate debate, likely in the week ahead. The bipartisan bill as initially drafted would have suspended normal trade relations with Russia as well as Belarus, the neighboring Russian ally that has been used as a launch point for incursions into northern Ukraine.
Live updates: U.S. House approves Russia oil import ban bill
By The Associated Press
The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation that would ban Russian oil imports to the United States, an effort to put into law the restrictions announced by President Joe Biden in response to the escalating war in Ukraine.
Going further than Biden’s import ban on Russian oil, the bill making its way through Congress would also encourage a review of Russia’s status in the World Trade Organization and signal U.S. support for sanctions on Russian officials over human rights violations, as the U.S. works to economically isolate the regime.
Lawmakers in both parties have been eager to act, willing to risk higher gas prices at home in order to support Ukraine with a show of U.S. bipartisanship. The legislation was approved Wednesday, 414-17, and now goes to the Senate.
Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, who helped draft the bill, acknowledged it may cost more to fill up tanks at home to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s tanks abroad.
“It is one way to demonstrate our solidarity,” Doggett said during the debate.
___
TOKYO — Japanese electronics and entertainment giant Sony is suspending all shipments of its PlayStation video game consoles as well as game software to Russia because of the war in Ukraine.
Launch of “Gran Turismo 7,” a popular racing car game, is being suspended, and the PlayStation store in Russia will close, Sony Interactive Entertainment said in a statement Thursday.
The company “joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine,” it said.
Sony, which has movies and music businesses, earlier said it’s halted theatrical releases of its movies in Russia. Sony Group Corp. has also announced $2 million in humanitarian aid to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees and the international aid group Save the Children to help war victims.
___
TOKYO — Japanese machinery and technology company Hitachi Group is suspending exports to Russia and has temporarily stopped manufacturing there.
Hitachi said Thursday products and services related to electric power equipment “indispensable to the daily lives of people” will continue. Operations in Ukraine have resumed by moving employees and families to safer areas, it said.
“Hitachi Group considers the safety and health of all employees and their families as its top priority. In Ukraine, the company is engaged in various activities to realize this goal and hopes that peace will return as soon as possible,” it said.
__
IRPIN, Ukraine — Hundreds of Ukrainians living in towns occupied by Russian troops on the outskirts of Kyiv fled Wednesday.
Streams of cars — some fixed with white flags — filed down the road, joined by lines of yellow buses marked with red crosses.
The Interior Ministry said about 700 people were evacuated from Vorzel and Irpin. People from three other Kyiv suburbs were unable to leave. Some who managed to get out said they hadn’t eaten in days.
“I forgot when I ate last,” said an Irpin resident who gave only her first name, Olena. “I’m so scared. I need to keep walking.”
Iuliia Bushinska, a Vorzel resident, said: “Occupiers came to our house and they were ready to shoot us.”
“They took away our house, our car, they took away our documents. So we need to start our life from the beginning. We survived things that I never experienced in my life,” Bushinska said.
___
WASHINGTON — The U.S. government publicly warned that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, after Russia, without evidence, accused Ukraine of having chemical weapons labs.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Russia’s claim “preposterous” and said it could be part of an attempt by Russia to lay the groundwork for using such weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine itself.
“This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine,” said Psaki.
“Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them.”
Russia has used chemical weapons before in carrying out assassination attempts against Putin enemies like Alexey Navalny and former spy Sergei Skripal. It also supports the Assad government in Syria which has used chemical weapons against its people in a decade-long civil war.
___
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the West to impose even tougher sanctions on Russia after the airstrike on the maternity hospital in Mariupol.
“A genocide of Ukrainians is taking place,” Zelenskyy said Wednesday in his daily late evening video address to the nation. Wearing his now traditional wartime army green, he said the West should strengthen the sanctions so Russia “no longer has any possibility to continue this genocide.”
He said 17 people were injured in the attack, including pregnant women.
Mariupol has been blockaded by Russian troops for nine days. City officials said Wednesday that about 1,200 residents have been killed.
Zelenskyy again called on Western leaders to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, something NATO members have refused to do for fear of provoking a wider war with Russia. Short of that, Zelenskyy called for the delivery of more fighter jets to Ukraine, a proposal the Pentagon rejected on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy said about 35,000 civilians have used humanitarian corridors to flee to western Ukraine to escape the fighting.
____
NEW YORK — Wall Street titan Citigroup said it would wind down its Russian banking business, with the ultimate goal of finding a seller. But the bank also acknowledged that selling the business may be difficult due to the Russian economy “being disconnected from the global financial system.”
Citigroup had a robust presence in Russia for several years, operating branches in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other major Russian cities. The company also did investment banking and business banking in the region.
Until the business is sold, Citi said it is “operating the business on a more limited basis” and is helping its U.S. and other corporate clients unwind or suspend their businesses in Russia.
Weeks before Russia invaded, Citi had announced it was leaving several Asian markets including Russia as part of a company-wide strategic review of its major markets. Citi is probably the most global of the Wall Street banks, operating consumer banking franchises in Asia, Latin America and Europe.
____
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon slammed the door Wednesday on any plans to provide MiG fighter jets to Ukraine, even through a second country, calling it a “high-risk” venture that would not significantly change the Ukrainian Air Force’s effectiveness.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with his Polish counterpart on Wednesday and told him the U.S. assessment. He said the U.S. is pursuing other options that would provide more critical military needs to Ukraine such as air defense and anti-armor weapons systems.
Poland had said it was prepared to hand over MiG-29 planes to NATO that could then be delivered to Ukraine, but Kirby said U.S. intelligence concluded that it could trigger a “significant” Russian reaction.
____
LVIV, Ukraine — Russian aircraft bombed Zhytomyr on Wednesday evening, while artillery fire continued pounding the suburbs of Kyiv and Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city.
In Zhytomyr, a city of 260,000 to the west of Kyiv, bombs fell on two hospitals, one of them a children’s hospital, Mayor Serhii Sukhomlyn said on Facebook. He said the number of casualties was still being determined.
“Oh, this is a hot night,” he said in a video address to city residents. “Russia understands that it is losing strategically, but we have to hold out.”
Russian artillery shelled Kharkiv, destroying a police headquarters, killing at least four people and wounding 15, prosecutors office representative Serhii Bolvinov said on Facebook. He said since the invasion began nearly two weeks ago, 282 city residents have been killed, including six children.
After darkness fell, Russian artillery again began shelling Kyiv suburbs.
“Russian troops are methodically turning our life into a hell. People day and night have to sit underground without food, water or electricity,” the head of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Ukrainian television.
____
UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations has received official notification from Ukraine that it intends to withdraw about 250 troops serving in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo as well as military equipment, including some aircraft.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed the withdrawal on Wednesday stressing that every country has a right to withdraw military forces contributed to peacekeeping operations. He acknowledged “the tremendous role Ukraine has played, especially on issues of transport and helicopters.”
Dujarric said it is up to the Ukrainian government to explain why it asked to pull out the troops and the U.N. will be contacting other countries to replace the troops and equipment in the Congo mission known as MONUSCO which has about 17,800 personnel.
The U.N. spokesman said Ukrainians remain present in smaller numbers in other U.N. peacekeeping missions — 13 in South Sudan, 12 in Mali, five in Cyprus, four in Abyei and three in the U.N. political mission in Kosovo.
____
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that President Volodymr Zelenskyy has told her that it will take “everybody’s help” in rebuilding Ukraine after the war with Russia.
Pelosi said she had a more than 45 minute call Wednesday with Zelenskyy. She said the Ukrainian president again asked for U.S. help in sending warplanes, anti-aircraft missiles and tanks to fight the Russian invasion.
But Pelosi said Zelenskyy also told her: “We’re going to need everybody’s help in rebuilding Ukraine as soon as we end this war.”
Pelosi said she hopes the U.S. can help facilitate the transfer of Soviet-era MiG fighter planes that Ukraine has requested from neighboring NATO allies. But she noted there’s a school of thought that suggests anti-aircraft missiles could also help Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
The Pentagon has rejected the idea of sending any fighter jets to Ukraine.
____
UNITED NATIONS — Russia’s “illegal, unprovoked” and “cruel” war against Ukraine is underscoring the many different ways in which peace, security and a stable climate are linked, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Wednesday.
Kerry told an informal U.N. Security Council meeting on Climate Finance for Sustaining Peace that “the crisis in Ukraine really does underscore the risks that we face in the current volatile and uncertain energy markets.”
The U.S. special presidential envoy for climate said in a virtual speech that “Russia has attacked a nuclear facility in Ukraine, dangerous in and of itself, risky.”
There was increasing concern Wednesday over the safety of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, which Russian troops seized early in the invasion and which lost power and had to revert to backup generators. And there is also concern about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the largest in Europe, which Russia seized last week.
The United States is responding by banning the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal, “and many other nations are now rethinking their reliance on Russian energy sources,” Kerry said. The “instability, conflict, death destruction” in Ukraine is happening in the context of “a global existential crisis” of global warming that scientists have warned about for decades, he said.
“We are actually living through the consequences of that crisis,” Kerry said.
____
WASHINGTON — The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday it will urge OPEC to consider boosting oil output.
The announcement followed a U.S. ban on imports of Russian oil, the latest in a series of sanctions designed to punish Russia for the war in Ukraine. Oil prices have risen sharply since Russia — the world’s third-largest oil producer — invaded Ukraine late last month.
“We favor production increases and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher production levels,” UAE’s ambassador to the United States, Yousef Al Otaiba, said in a statement posted on his embassy’s website. He said his country believes that stability in energy markets is critical to the global economy.
The UAE is a longtime member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which last week, along with its oil-producing allies including Russia, said it was sticking to its plan to gradually increase oil production rather that opening the spigots further.
The UAE was the world’s seventh-largest oil producing nation in 2020, according to U.S. Department of Energy figures published in December of last year.
Oil prices surged Tuesday after President Joe Biden announced the U.S. ban on Russian oil. But the possibility of increased OPEC output helped send prices tumbling Wednesday. A barrel of U.S. crude oil dropped 11% to $110.12.
____
BERLIN — The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said he will travel to Antalya in Turkey on Thursday at the invitation of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as concerns rise over the security of Ukraine’s nuclear reactors.
Cavusoglu will host a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Antalya as the two-week-long war in Ukraine claims more victims. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi tweeted Wednesday evening that he will attend meetings and hopes “to make progress on the urgent issue of ensuring the safety and security of #Ukraine’s nuclear facilities. We need to act now!”
Concerns rose Wednesday over the safety of the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, which Russian troops seized early in the invasion and which lost power and had to revert to backup generators. The state communications agency said the power outage could put systems for cooling nuclear material at risk. The site has been under control of Russian troops since last week.
Ukraine’s nuclear regulator said remote data transmission from monitoring systems at Chernobyl has been lost.
The Vienna-based U.N. nuclear watchdog said it saw no critical impact on safety at Chernobyl because there could be “effective heat removal without need for electrical supply” from spent nuclear fuel at the site.
____
SEATTLE — Amazon said it will suspend shipments of products sold on its website to customers based in Russia and Belarus.
The e-commerce giant said late Tuesday in a blog update on its website that it will also suspend Prime Video access for customers based in Russia and will stop taking orders for New World, the only video game the company says it sells directly in the Russia. The retailer added new Russia and Belarus-based third-party sellers won’t be able to sell on its site.
The retailer had said earlier in the day that its cloud computing network, Amazon Web Services, will also stop allowing new sign-ups in Russia and Belarus. Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov had called on the company to stop providing AWS in Russia, suggesting in a letter sent to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos that not doing so could be supporting “bloodshed and disinformation that can be leveraged through digital infrastructures.”
____
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed humanitarian corridors and other issues with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.
Zelenskyy tweeted that they agreed on “the need to ensure effective humanitarian corridors for civilians” during the call.
The Ukrainian president noted that he again raised the issue of EU membership for Ukraine and expressed his gratitude for another EU sanctions package against Russia.
____
WASHINGTON — U.S. gasoline prices hit another record on Wednesday, with the national average rising to $4.25 a gallon, an overnight increase of eight cents, according to the AAA auto club.
Motorists in California continue to pay the highest prices, with the statewide average at $5.57 a gallon. Prices topped $4.50 in Illinois, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii.
Gasoline prices have been rising for nearly two years, following the trend in oil prices. Production fell at the outset of the pandemic, and producers have not pumped enough oil since then to meet rising demand.
The national average for gas has spiked 60 cents in just the past week, which analysts say is almost entirely due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led President Joe Biden to announce Tuesday that the U.S. will ban the import of Russian oil.
____
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon said Wednesday that two U.S. Army Patriot air defense batteries have been shifted from Germany to Poland as a precautionary defensive move.
It said the decision was made by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in consultation with the Polish government, which asked for the Patriots.
____
TIRANA, Albania — The U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, or SOCEUR, opened its forward-based headquarters in Albania on Wednesday, aiming at enhancing regional stability, its head Maj. Gen. David Tabor said.
A 12- to 15-member Task Force Balkans group will be based in Tirana to coordinate joint and combined exchange training and civil military support element engagements, Tabor said. Tabor said Albania’s central location in the Balkans was behind the decision to open the command there, he said.
It will be the first-ever U.S. permanent military presence in Albania, said U.S. Ambassador in Tirana Yuri Kim.
Albanian senior officials said that opening such a U.S. military office is more important now.
The opening of the command in Tirana “came at the proper moment, at the culmination of the insecurity due to the gloomy situation in the continent after Russian aggression,” said Defense Minister Niko Peleshi.
____
PRAGUE — The Czech government has agreed to give refugees from Ukraine free access to the labor market without any work permit.
Labor and Social Affairs Minister Marian Jurecka said Wednesday that the refugees will be in a position “of any other citizen” if they want to get a job.
The refugees will only need to get a visa for their stay in the Czech Republic to work. Assistance centers in all regions of the Czech Republic are working around the clock to provide all necessary documents and other initial help, including housing, to the refugees.
It’s estimated some 150,000 people have arrived in the country that doesn’t border Ukraine invaded by the Russian troops.
Jurecka said there are some 350,000 jobs currently available in the Czech Republic.
The government also approved a plan to give all the refugees a financial contribution of $215 on arrival. They would be able to receive it monthly six times if needed.
____
NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus said the first 165-ton batch of humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine has been shipped to Poland via the Greek port city of Thesaloniki.
The foreign ministry said in a statement Wednesday that the shipment will reach a European Union logistics hub set up in conjunction with Polish authorities.
The aid — collected mainly from individual donations — includes 88 tons of foodstuffs, sleeping bags, tents blankets and portable toilets, 5,000 pairs of shoes, bottled water, an electricity generator, personal hygiene kits and 14 tons of medical supplies.
The aid is a “tangible demonstration of the solidarity of Cyprus to the Ukrainian people,” the ministry said. Freight costs were covered by the ministry.
____
Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Ukrainian “nationalists” for hampering the evacuation of civilians from besieged Ukrainian cities.
The Kremlin said that Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine in Wednesday’s phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with a “special emphasis given to the humanitarian aspects.” It said that Putin told Scholz about Russian “efforts to organize humanitarian corridors for civilians to exit areas of fighting and attempts by militants from nationalist units to hamper safe evacuation of people.”
Ukrainian officials said that the continuous Russian shelling has derailed efforts to evacuate civilians from areas affected by fighting.
____
LONDON — British American Tobacco said it has suspended all planned capital investment in Russia but continues to operate there, even as many other Western brands announce they’re halting all business in the country because of the Ukraine invasion.
The company, one of the so-called Big Four tobacco producers, said Wednesday that it has a “duty of care” to all its 2,500 employees in Russia. BAT said it’s focusing on its locally produced tobacco products in Russia, where it has substantial manufacturing and has been operating since 1991.
“Furthermore, we are scaling our business activities appropriate to the current situation, including rationalising our marketing activities,” the company said, adding it’s complying with all international sanctions related to the conflict.
The company said it is “deeply concerned about the conflict in Ukraine,” where it employs 1,000 people and has suspended all business and manufacturing.
In contrast, another major tobacco producer, Imperial Brands, said earlier Wednesday it would halt all operations in Russia, including production at its factory in Volgograd and ceasing all sales and marketing activity.
Separately, S&P Global Ratings said it has suspended commercial operations in Russia. The credit rating agency said it would maintain analytical coverage from outside Russia.
____
LYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials say a Russian strike has hit a children’s hospital and maternity facility in the besieged southeastern port city of Mariupol.
A statement on the city council’s social media account on Wednesday said the hospital suffered “colossal” damage.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that there were “people, children under the wreckage.” He called the strike an “atrocity.”
The deputy head of Zelenskyy’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said authorities are trying to establish the number of people who may have been killed or wounded.
____
GENEVA — The international Red Cross says civilians caught up in places affected by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces should have “broader relocation alternatives” for evacuation – including to other parts of Ukraine – beyond the Russian government’s offer to take them into Russian territory.
The International Committee of the Red Cross, which in particular is trying to arrange evacuations of civilians from the hard-hit port city of Mariupol, made the comments Wednesday after Russia offered in recent days to allow safe-passage corridors for Ukrainian civilians across the Russian border. Ukrainian authorities have rejected that idea.
ICRC has said authorities on both sides need to agree on any evacuation plan, and evacuations should be voluntary for the civilians concerned.
Some civilians might refuse evacuation “if the only escape route available to them implies resettling in the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus,” said ICRC spokesman Jason Straziuso in an email, referring to Russian ally Belarus. “In the view of the ICRC, civilians affected by the hostilities should be given broader relocation alternatives, including within Ukraine itself.”
____
NEW YORK — Russia has admitted that conscript soldiers have been sent into Ukraine and that some have been captured by Ukrainian troops.
The admission comes after President Vladimir Putin vowed that conscripts would not be deployed and that Russian forces would rely on professional troops.
Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that “unfortunately there have been detected several instances of the presence of conscript-service military personnel” with units in Ukraine but that “almost all” of them had been recalled to Russia.
He added that some conscripts were taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces while serving in a logistics unit and efforts are under way to free them. Konashenkov didn’t specify how many conscripts had served in Ukraine or how many were captured.
Julius Randle, Knicks take advantage of Mavericks’ 38 missed three-point shots in blowout win in Dallas
DALLAS — It was a miraculous display of misfiring. Rim clank after rim clank. The Mavericks could’ve built the Great Wall of China with all those bricks.
The Knicks caught Dallas on the right night, at least the right first half, and, to their credit, fully capitalized in a 107-77 blowout victory Wednesday night. The Mavs, one of the hottest teams in the NBA, missed their first 19 three-point shots, yet they kept chucking, unashamedly.
In the end, the Mavs (40-26) missed treys — 38!! — and had their five-game winning streak snapped. Luka Doncic (31 points) got no help.
The Knicks (28-38), showing signs of life as winter fades into spring, won their third consecutive game behind a balanced attack and committed perimeter defense, with Dallas native Julius Randle playing Homecoming King while scoring 26 points with eight rebounds in 34 minutes.
Randle’s squad moved to 3 ½ games behind the Hawks for the final play-in spot, and he remains focused on the postseason.
“I’m a glass half-full kind of guy,” he said.
The Knicks swept the season series against the Mavs and still represent the only NBA team Doncic hasn’t defeated at home.
Even during this Knicks season of collapses and failures, Wednesday’s monster lead never felt doomed. The Mavs made a brief run in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 14. But the Bockers responded and the lopsided first half carried the night.
The Mavs managed just 34 points by the break and trailed by 27 points, ultimately insurmountable. Just five minutes after tip-off, the Knicks were up by double-digits. They led by as many as 28 in the second quarter. If it weren’t for Spencer Dinwiddie mercifully converting with 48 seconds left in the half, the Mavericks would’ve started 0-for-20 from deep.
Retired Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki, watching from courtside, could’ve easily suited up to a better shooting performance.
The Knicks, meanwhile, benefitted from six players scoring in double digits — Randle, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Taj Gibson and Mitchell Robinson. On the other side, Reggie Bullock symbolized the Mavericks’ shooting woes by going 0-for-8 from beyond the arc and 0-for-2 from the foul line.
Randle, whose mother, wife and son watched from courtside seats Wednesday, has played with extra oomph and motivation in American Airlines Center, averaging 27.8 points in his previous six games. He dropped a 44-point double-double in last season’s appearance in his hometown, perhaps the best performance of his entire All-Star campaign.
He was also coming off Monday’s career-best 46-point gem in a victory over Sacramento. Wednesday in Dallas wasn’t so much spectacular but the Knicks didn’t need an offensive gem with so many Mavericks bricks.
()
DeMar DeRozan’s 43 points help the Chicago Bulls end a 5-game skid with a 114-108 win over the Detroit Pistons
DeMar DeRozan’s late-game heroics have become almost commonplace for the Chicago Bulls. But in Wednesday’s 114-108 road win over the Detroit Pistons, the Bulls needed their star forward off the court as much as on it.
The Bulls needed a win, but they weren’t playing like it. The defense was sluggish and shooting was frigid. DeRozan is known for his relative calm on the bench, preferring to pull teammates aside for quick one-on-ones rather than hyping up his team.
But in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena, he joined Tristan Thompson and Zach LaVine on the sideline in delivering an impassioned plea: Snap out of it.
DeRozan finished with 43 points, 23 in the fourth quarter. But it was the Bulls defense — which limited the Pistons to 17 points on 6-for-20 shooting in the final quarter — that put an end to the team’s five-game losing streak.
“We’ve got to play like that from the gate,” DeRozan said. “We’ve got to stop putting ourselves in a hole and working that much harder to get back in games and win games. We showed we could do it. We should do it out of the gate.”
The game should have afforded the Bulls (40-26) a much-needed chance to breathe. The Pistons (18-48) have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. Center Nikola Vučević was cleared shortly before tipoff after missing the last game with a hamstring injury, creating a beneficial size mismatch for the Bulls in the paint.
And the Bulls simply needed the win. Five straight losses had shaken their confidence, and they couldn’t afford to slip any lower in the East standings. Nothing was easy about their first win in nearly two weeks, but the result brought relief as the Bulls ended their longest losing streak of the season.
“Tonight was definitely a desperate night for us to get a win,” DeRozan said. “We all kind of got on each other in that third quarter to pick it up, and we did.”
Some losing teams are still competitive in at least one aspect of their game. On paper, the Pistons aren’t one of those teams. They dwell on the bottom rungs on both ends of the court (25th in the NBA in defense, 28th in offense) and they started a diminished lineup without the injured Isaiah Stewart.
But the Pistons had won six of eight heading into Wednesday’s game, riding a wave of confidence sparked by rookie guard Cade Cunningham. They took advantage of the inconsistent Bulls defense, going on a 14-2 run in the second quarter to take a seven-point lead.
For two quarters, the Bulls were sluggish to react each time the Pistons brought up the ball. They were a step late when players drove to the rim, allowing too much time for Cunningham and others to bulldoze their way through wide-open space.
On offense, the Bulls seemed unfocused. Coby White scrambled to dribble up the court in transition, only to have his pocket picked for a transition layup. Ayo Dosunmu fumbled the ball off his chest and into an opponent’s arms. DeRozan and LaVine missed block-out assignments to give up easy put-backs.
It wasn’t only the Pistons starters scorching the Bulls — their bench finished with 43 points, led by Kelly Olynyk (12), Hamidou Diallo (10) and Saben Lee (10).
It took those huddle conversations led by DeRozan, LaVine and Thompson to break the Bulls out of their stupor.
“They were just going by us, forcing rotations, and when we had rotational block-outs, we didn’t come up with rebounds,” coach Billy Donovan said. “In the fourth quarter, it looked like a level of desperation with the way we were playing. That was good to see.”
Despite growing pains in the second and third quarters, the game showcased what can work for the Bulls in the final stretch of the regular season.
The offense fired most effectively when LaVine and DeRozan slashed toward the rim. Quick ball movement allowed the Bulls to batter the Pistons with Vučević, who utilized his size advantage to finish with 21 points despite being limited to six-minute stretches.
The Bulls scored 60 of their 114 points in the paint, helping them absorb a 3-for-15 night from behind the 3-point line. They also recorded double-digit steals (13) for the first time in nearly two months, leading to 13 points in transition and returning an edge to the defense even as Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball remain sidelined.
The game also served as another reminder of DeRozan’s ability to turn a game on its heel. With the game on the line, he requested to return to the court several minutes before his typical rotation. He found the most success taking the ball directly at Cunningham, so Donovan drew up a succession of plays for DeRozan to pound the ball at the rookie in the final minutes.
DeRozan’s readiness for such close-game moments — and the Bulls’ ability to feed their star even when teams blitz him defensively — is a key to the remainder of the regular season.
“At this point of the season, every game matters,” he said. “If I have to play 48 (minutes), I’m willing to play 48 because everything matters. There’s no time for rest.
“We’ve got 16 games left, it’s crazy. It feels like we just started. Every one of these games is critical.”
()
