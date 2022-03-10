News
House passes spending bill that includes $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid
(The Hill) – The House passed a sweeping $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package on Wednesday night to fund the government, hours after lawmakers scrapped billions in funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic amid resistance from Democrats upset about plans to yank already allocated relief from states.
The last-minute revolt over the COVID-19 funding from Democrats angered over a GOP-demanded offset upended a delicately negotiated package between congressional leaders of both parties.
As part of those bipartisan negotiations, the House passage of the omnibus package, which funds the federal government through September, was split into two votes so that lawmakers could register specific support for the defense spending portions.
The House first voted 361-69 to back funding for the Pentagon, Department of Homeland Security and other national security priorities, and then 260-171, with one Democrat voting “present,” to adopt the provisions largely related to domestic programs.
Congress faces a time crunch to get the legislation to President Biden for his signature, since current federal funding expires this Friday.
Lawmakers also passed a stopgap measure by voice vote that lasts until next Tuesday to ensure that the Senate has enough time to clear the omnibus package without risking a government shutdown.
The omnibus package includes about $13.6 billion in emergency funding to boost humanitarian, security and economic assistance for Ukraine and central European allies in response to the Russian invasion — as lawmakers on both sides of the push for more support to Ukraine.
The legislation was delayed for several hours after a number of Democrats came out against plans to repurpose previously allocated COVID-19 funds from state governments to help finance federal pandemic response efforts.
“I’m not going to tolerate that. If they can pull that out, we might be able to move forward,” Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) said before the bill moved to the floor while noting that her state would be affected by the plans.
Negotiators included more than $15 billion in COVID-19 supplemental funding in an earlier version of the package unveiled at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, after the White House last week called on lawmakers to authorize $22.5 billion to bolster federal coronavirus efforts.
A White House official warned Wednesday that there will be “dire” consequences from stripping the COVID-19 aid it requested from the package.
“Without additional COVID response resources, the results are dire: In March, testing capacity will decline; in April, the uninsured fund – which offers coverage of testing and treatments for tens of millions of Americans who lack health insurance – will run out of money; and in May, America’s supply of monoclonal antibodies will run out. Simply put, failing to take action now will have severe consequences for the American people,” the White House official said.
Plans for new COVID-19 funding were met with fierce opposition from Republicans, who, in turn, demanded the spending be paid for and pressed for further information on relief that had already been allocated and gone unspent.
Some top Republicans indicated more openness to the supplemental funding after the Senate leaders signaled the aid would be offset through previously appropriated funds earlier this week. The push also came amid mounting pressure on both sides of the aisle to wrap up months of negotiations overspending, as lawmakers eyed the omnibus as a vehicle for emergency funding for Ukraine.
But a number of House Democrats fumed Wednesday morning after learning of the language making it into the 2,741-page bill text that reflected plans to pull previously allocated coronavirus relief, shortly before they were scheduled to vote on it before leaving town.
“This deal was cut behind closed doors. Members found out this morning, this is completely unacceptable,” said Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), whose state is among the dozens that would be impacted by the plans, told reporters after leaving Pelosi’s office earlier on Wednesday.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told The Hill on Wednesday that some progressives were also upset by the plans, in addition to defense funding boosts outlined in the omnibus that exceeded President Biden’s request for the operations.
“A lot of us continued to be horrified that we just keep increasing military spending even beyond what President Biden asked for, which was already an increase,” Jayapal said, “and so I think you will see some progressive votes against the defense part of the question.”
“Why is it that we can create new money for defense spending, but when it comes to investing in our communities, the only way Congress can make a deal is by taking that same life-saving American Rescue Plan money away from our communities?” Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), another progressive, said in a statement. “We cannot turn our backs on the progress this money is intended to fund.”
In lieu of including the COVID-19 funding in the omnibus package, Democratic leaders plan to set up a standalone vote next week on that funding without the controversial offset from state and local relief funds.
Democrats are touting the package for having the biggest increase to non-defense discretionary spending in four years, with historic funding boosts for education, science, research and development, as well as climate change.
Republicans have also lauded funding secured in the package, including the more than $780 billion set aside for the Department of Defense and other defense functions, as well as an 11 percent increase from the previous fiscal year for the Department of Homeland Security.
Senate negotiators are hopeful the package will pass by Friday. But without an agreement to speed up the bill’s passage, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said on Tuesday that it’s possible the Senate might not pass the omnibus until after Friday.
“There’s no reason why you couldn’t get it done by Friday. But if we need Saturday or Sunday, we’ll do it then,” he told The Hill on Tuesday afternoon. “We’ll get it done.”
Peter Sullivan contributed.
Magic’s Markelle Fultz taking playing restrictions in stride; Jalen Suggs returns in win over Pelicans
Just as the momentum was shifting in the Orlando Magic’s favor in their 102-99 Tuesday loss to the Phoenix Suns, Markelle Fultz’s time had run out.
Fultz led the Magic on a run that reduced Orlando’s 15-point third-quarter deficit to 82-77 early in the fourth — a period Fultz appeared to have found his rhythm, recording 7 points and 1 assist.
But as Fultz was approaching his 18-minute playing restriction during a dead-ball situation with 10:23 remaining, he turned around and saw Cole Anthony ready to sub in for him.
Fultz smiled at Magic coach Jamahl Mosley as he headed to the sideline knowing his time on the floor had come to an end while Mosley smiled back at Fultz while saying, “I’m sorry,” before the two hugged and Fultz watched the rest of the game from the bench.
“The great part about ‘Kelle is that he’s going to do everything he’s asked to do on that court,” Mosley said. “He’s a competitor. He’s a fighter and he wants to be out there. The one important thing he also understands is that it’s about his health — making sure he stays healthy for the remainder of this year. I’m proud of how he comes out and plays with that sense of passion night in and night out.”
Fultz finished with 11 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 17 minutes against the Suns in his fourth game back since returning from his left knee anterior cruciate ligament tear last Monday.
He wasn’t available for Wednesday’s 108-102 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans because he’s not allowed to play in both games of back-to-backs. Jalen Suggs was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous two games because of a sprained right ankle.
Cole Anthony scored a team-high 19 points (6 of 9) to go with 5 assists in 25 minutes. Wendell Carter Jr. had 13 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.
The Magic (17-50) leaned on their bench to secure Wednesday’s victory, with Orlando’s reserves outscoring New Orleans’ 50-18. Gary Harris finished with 16 points (5 of 10) while Terrence Ross had 14 points, including 12 in the fourth.
Fultz said he has an “unbelievable belief” in the team’s medical staff and that they’re doing “what’s best for myself” while acknowledging playing with the restrictions can be difficult — especially once he’s found his rhythm.
“As a competitor being out there on the floor, especially when you have things rolling, it eats me up with wanting to be out there,” Fultz said. “But health comes first. I do what I can while I’m out there and when my time’s done, I support my teammates.”
Fultz said the restrictions haven’t prevented him from finding his rhythm after being sidelined for more than a year with the knee injury.
He’s averaged 9.5 points (54.8% shooting) and 3.8 assists in 16.8 minutes.
“I feel pretty good actually,” Fultz said. “The biggest thing is I’m just going out there and having fun. There are times when I’m out there and want things to go a little bit faster and I have to bring myself back in the moment and realize it’s only four games. Just taking every situation and trying to take the good things from it and keep it going.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Gophers have four starters play 40 minutes in 60-51 loss to Penn State
Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson looked to his bench during the first half of the Big Ten Tournament first-round game against Penn State on Wednesday.
Someone with Minnesota said they starting five — Payton Willis, Jamison Battle, Eric Curry, Sean Sutherlin and Luke Loewe — were rolling and suggested leaving them in the game.
“I got to go with my gut and go with my guys,” Johnson told Big Ten Network at halftime at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The 14th-seeded Gophers went with only their starting five for more than 36 minutes, but the Nittany Lions (13-16) pulled away for a 60-51 win. Penn State, a 3.5-point favorite Wednesday, will face No. 6 Ohio State on Thursday.
Johnson’s first team at his alma mater finished at 13-17, including 4-16 in the Big Ten regular season.
Throughout the season, Johnson has had to navigate a short bench, with three players — Battle, Willis and Loewe — each playing more than 34 minutes a game and only six going more than 20 per game.
Then before the tourney opener, guard EJ Stephens had a migraine headache and didn’t start. Sutherlin stepped in for his fourth start of the year and it created the U’s fifth different starting lineup this season.
Midway through the second half, Stephens told Johnson he was available to play, and he didn’t come into the game until the starters had each played 36 minutes apiece. It was short-lived as Stephens subbed out one minute later.
The Gophers wouldn’t have been the only team to play with five players this season, Per Big Ten Network, IUPUI only had five players available for their game against Oakland in the Hiozon League tournament on March 1.
The Gophers held the Nittany Lions without a basket for 5 minutes and 14 seconds and took a 22-15 lead. Among those starters and finishers, four had at least six or eight points in the first half.
Minnesota was scrappy defensively, holding the Nittany Lions to 32 percent shooting in the first half. PSU shot nearly 60 percent in the second half.
The Gophers split the regular-season series with the Nittany Lions, winning 76-70 Feb. 12 at Williams Arena and losing 67-46 in State College, Pa., on Feb. 17.
The Gophers fell to 4-1 all-time against the Nittany Lions in Big Ten Tournament.
Malik Beasley erupts for 11 3-pointers as Timberwolves trounce Thunder
The Timberwolves’ game against the Thunder was well in hand, but there was one thing left on the line: an 11th 3-pointerfor Malik Beasley.
The sharpshooter already had 10 — tying him with Anthony Edwards for the franchise record. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch left Beasley in the game amid the blowout, likely to give him a chance to take the record for himself.
And, sure enough, late in the fourth, Beasley put on a dazzling dribbling display, pulled up and fired just prior to the shot clock’s expiration.
Splash.
The record was his, putting an exclamation point on the Timberwolves’ dominant 132-102 win over the Thunder on Wednesday at Target Center.
Immediately after, timeout was called and Beasley flashed a massive grin. He was quickly swarmed by teammates as they started dancing in celebration. The crowd erupted into a “Beasley! Beasley” chant, Patrick Beverley doused water on Beasley’s head, and D’Angelo Russell chased it with a bottle of yellow Gatorade.
The latter drew a skeptical look from Karl-Anthony Towns. No one wants a sugary mess on their head.
As the dust settled, Towns snitched on the point guard, walking over to Beasley to say, “I just want you to know, that was DLo that dumped that Gatorade on you.”
It was about the only thing that went wrong for Beasley. The guard finished with, appropriately, 33 points. That marks the most points in NBA history by a player who scored all of his points on triples. There’s a reason the guard is referenced as “Malik Threesley” by public address announcer Shawn Parker every time he hits a triple at home.
It took one quarter for him to essentially put the Timberwolves (38-29) into the winner’s column. He drained six triples in the first quarter alone to stake Minnesota to a double-digit advantage.
The win marked Minnesota’s sixth straight win — their first six-plus game winning streak since the 2003-04 campaign that ended in the Western Conference finals. It was Minnesota’s fifth straight win by 14-plus points, a franchise record.
“We’re just getting started,” Beasley said in his postgame, on-court interview. “We’re just getting started.”
