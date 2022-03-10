News
Julius Randle, Knicks take advantage of Mavericks’ 38 missed three-point shots in blowout win in Dallas
DALLAS — It was a miraculous display of misfiring. Rim clank after rim clank. The Mavericks could’ve built the Great Wall of China with all those bricks.
The Knicks caught Dallas on the right night, at least the right first half, and, to their credit, fully capitalized in a 107-77 blowout victory Wednesday night. The Mavs, one of the hottest teams in the NBA, missed their first 19 three-point shots, yet they kept chucking, unashamedly.
In the end, the Mavs (40-26) missed treys — 38!! — and had their five-game winning streak snapped. Luka Doncic (31 points) got no help.
The Knicks (28-38), showing signs of life as winter fades into spring, won their third consecutive game behind a balanced attack and committed perimeter defense, with Dallas native Julius Randle playing Homecoming King while scoring 26 points with eight rebounds in 34 minutes.
Randle’s squad moved to 3 ½ games behind the Hawks for the final play-in spot, and he remains focused on the postseason.
“I’m a glass half-full kind of guy,” he said.
The Knicks swept the season series against the Mavs and still represent the only NBA team Doncic hasn’t defeated at home.
Even during this Knicks season of collapses and failures, Wednesday’s monster lead never felt doomed. The Mavs made a brief run in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 14. But the Bockers responded and the lopsided first half carried the night.
The Mavs managed just 34 points by the break and trailed by 27 points, ultimately insurmountable. Just five minutes after tip-off, the Knicks were up by double-digits. They led by as many as 28 in the second quarter. If it weren’t for Spencer Dinwiddie mercifully converting with 48 seconds left in the half, the Mavericks would’ve started 0-for-20 from deep.
Retired Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki, watching from courtside, could’ve easily suited up to a better shooting performance.
The Knicks, meanwhile, benefitted from six players scoring in double digits — Randle, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Taj Gibson and Mitchell Robinson. On the other side, Reggie Bullock symbolized the Mavericks’ shooting woes by going 0-for-8 from beyond the arc and 0-for-2 from the foul line.
Randle, whose mother, wife and son watched from courtside seats Wednesday, has played with extra oomph and motivation in American Airlines Center, averaging 27.8 points in his previous six games. He dropped a 44-point double-double in last season’s appearance in his hometown, perhaps the best performance of his entire All-Star campaign.
He was also coming off Monday’s career-best 46-point gem in a victory over Sacramento. Wednesday in Dallas wasn’t so much spectacular but the Knicks didn’t need an offensive gem with so many Mavericks bricks.
()
News
DeMar DeRozan’s 43 points help the Chicago Bulls end a 5-game skid with a 114-108 win over the Detroit Pistons
DeMar DeRozan’s late-game heroics have become almost commonplace for the Chicago Bulls. But in Wednesday’s 114-108 road win over the Detroit Pistons, the Bulls needed their star forward off the court as much as on it.
The Bulls needed a win, but they weren’t playing like it. The defense was sluggish and shooting was frigid. DeRozan is known for his relative calm on the bench, preferring to pull teammates aside for quick one-on-ones rather than hyping up his team.
But in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena, he joined Tristan Thompson and Zach LaVine on the sideline in delivering an impassioned plea: Snap out of it.
DeRozan finished with 43 points, 23 in the fourth quarter. But it was the Bulls defense — which limited the Pistons to 17 points on 6-for-20 shooting in the final quarter — that put an end to the team’s five-game losing streak.
“We’ve got to play like that from the gate,” DeRozan said. “We’ve got to stop putting ourselves in a hole and working that much harder to get back in games and win games. We showed we could do it. We should do it out of the gate.”
The game should have afforded the Bulls (40-26) a much-needed chance to breathe. The Pistons (18-48) have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. Center Nikola Vučević was cleared shortly before tipoff after missing the last game with a hamstring injury, creating a beneficial size mismatch for the Bulls in the paint.
And the Bulls simply needed the win. Five straight losses had shaken their confidence, and they couldn’t afford to slip any lower in the East standings. Nothing was easy about their first win in nearly two weeks, but the result brought relief as the Bulls ended their longest losing streak of the season.
“Tonight was definitely a desperate night for us to get a win,” DeRozan said. “We all kind of got on each other in that third quarter to pick it up, and we did.”
Some losing teams are still competitive in at least one aspect of their game. On paper, the Pistons aren’t one of those teams. They dwell on the bottom rungs on both ends of the court (25th in the NBA in defense, 28th in offense) and they started a diminished lineup without the injured Isaiah Stewart.
But the Pistons had won six of eight heading into Wednesday’s game, riding a wave of confidence sparked by rookie guard Cade Cunningham. They took advantage of the inconsistent Bulls defense, going on a 14-2 run in the second quarter to take a seven-point lead.
For two quarters, the Bulls were sluggish to react each time the Pistons brought up the ball. They were a step late when players drove to the rim, allowing too much time for Cunningham and others to bulldoze their way through wide-open space.
On offense, the Bulls seemed unfocused. Coby White scrambled to dribble up the court in transition, only to have his pocket picked for a transition layup. Ayo Dosunmu fumbled the ball off his chest and into an opponent’s arms. DeRozan and LaVine missed block-out assignments to give up easy put-backs.
It wasn’t only the Pistons starters scorching the Bulls — their bench finished with 43 points, led by Kelly Olynyk (12), Hamidou Diallo (10) and Saben Lee (10).
It took those huddle conversations led by DeRozan, LaVine and Thompson to break the Bulls out of their stupor.
“They were just going by us, forcing rotations, and when we had rotational block-outs, we didn’t come up with rebounds,” coach Billy Donovan said. “In the fourth quarter, it looked like a level of desperation with the way we were playing. That was good to see.”
Despite growing pains in the second and third quarters, the game showcased what can work for the Bulls in the final stretch of the regular season.
The offense fired most effectively when LaVine and DeRozan slashed toward the rim. Quick ball movement allowed the Bulls to batter the Pistons with Vučević, who utilized his size advantage to finish with 21 points despite being limited to six-minute stretches.
The Bulls scored 60 of their 114 points in the paint, helping them absorb a 3-for-15 night from behind the 3-point line. They also recorded double-digit steals (13) for the first time in nearly two months, leading to 13 points in transition and returning an edge to the defense even as Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball remain sidelined.
The game also served as another reminder of DeRozan’s ability to turn a game on its heel. With the game on the line, he requested to return to the court several minutes before his typical rotation. He found the most success taking the ball directly at Cunningham, so Donovan drew up a succession of plays for DeRozan to pound the ball at the rookie in the final minutes.
DeRozan’s readiness for such close-game moments — and the Bulls’ ability to feed their star even when teams blitz him defensively — is a key to the remainder of the regular season.
“At this point of the season, every game matters,” he said. “If I have to play 48 (minutes), I’m willing to play 48 because everything matters. There’s no time for rest.
“We’ve got 16 games left, it’s crazy. It feels like we just started. Every one of these games is critical.”
()
News
House passes spending bill that includes $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid
(The Hill) – The House passed a sweeping $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package on Wednesday night to fund the government, hours after lawmakers scrapped billions in funding to combat the COVID-19 pandemic amid resistance from Democrats upset about plans to yank already allocated relief from states.
The last-minute revolt over the COVID-19 funding from Democrats angered over a GOP-demanded offset upended a delicately negotiated package between congressional leaders of both parties.
As part of those bipartisan negotiations, the House passage of the omnibus package, which funds the federal government through September, was split into two votes so that lawmakers could register specific support for the defense spending portions.
The House first voted 361-69 to back funding for the Pentagon, Department of Homeland Security and other national security priorities, and then 260-171, with one Democrat voting “present,” to adopt the provisions largely related to domestic programs.
Congress faces a time crunch to get the legislation to President Biden for his signature, since current federal funding expires this Friday.
Lawmakers also passed a stopgap measure by voice vote that lasts until next Tuesday to ensure that the Senate has enough time to clear the omnibus package without risking a government shutdown.
The omnibus package includes about $13.6 billion in emergency funding to boost humanitarian, security and economic assistance for Ukraine and central European allies in response to the Russian invasion — as lawmakers on both sides of the push for more support to Ukraine.
The legislation was delayed for several hours after a number of Democrats came out against plans to repurpose previously allocated COVID-19 funds from state governments to help finance federal pandemic response efforts.
“I’m not going to tolerate that. If they can pull that out, we might be able to move forward,” Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.) said before the bill moved to the floor while noting that her state would be affected by the plans.
Negotiators included more than $15 billion in COVID-19 supplemental funding in an earlier version of the package unveiled at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, after the White House last week called on lawmakers to authorize $22.5 billion to bolster federal coronavirus efforts.
A White House official warned Wednesday that there will be “dire” consequences from stripping the COVID-19 aid it requested from the package.
“Without additional COVID response resources, the results are dire: In March, testing capacity will decline; in April, the uninsured fund – which offers coverage of testing and treatments for tens of millions of Americans who lack health insurance – will run out of money; and in May, America’s supply of monoclonal antibodies will run out. Simply put, failing to take action now will have severe consequences for the American people,” the White House official said.
Plans for new COVID-19 funding were met with fierce opposition from Republicans, who, in turn, demanded the spending be paid for and pressed for further information on relief that had already been allocated and gone unspent.
Some top Republicans indicated more openness to the supplemental funding after the Senate leaders signaled the aid would be offset through previously appropriated funds earlier this week. The push also came amid mounting pressure on both sides of the aisle to wrap up months of negotiations overspending, as lawmakers eyed the omnibus as a vehicle for emergency funding for Ukraine.
But a number of House Democrats fumed Wednesday morning after learning of the language making it into the 2,741-page bill text that reflected plans to pull previously allocated coronavirus relief, shortly before they were scheduled to vote on it before leaving town.
“This deal was cut behind closed doors. Members found out this morning, this is completely unacceptable,” said Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), whose state is among the dozens that would be impacted by the plans, told reporters after leaving Pelosi’s office earlier on Wednesday.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told The Hill on Wednesday that some progressives were also upset by the plans, in addition to defense funding boosts outlined in the omnibus that exceeded President Biden’s request for the operations.
“A lot of us continued to be horrified that we just keep increasing military spending even beyond what President Biden asked for, which was already an increase,” Jayapal said, “and so I think you will see some progressive votes against the defense part of the question.”
“Why is it that we can create new money for defense spending, but when it comes to investing in our communities, the only way Congress can make a deal is by taking that same life-saving American Rescue Plan money away from our communities?” Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), another progressive, said in a statement. “We cannot turn our backs on the progress this money is intended to fund.”
In lieu of including the COVID-19 funding in the omnibus package, Democratic leaders plan to set up a standalone vote next week on that funding without the controversial offset from state and local relief funds.
Democrats are touting the package for having the biggest increase to non-defense discretionary spending in four years, with historic funding boosts for education, science, research and development, as well as climate change.
Republicans have also lauded funding secured in the package, including the more than $780 billion set aside for the Department of Defense and other defense functions, as well as an 11 percent increase from the previous fiscal year for the Department of Homeland Security.
Senate negotiators are hopeful the package will pass by Friday. But without an agreement to speed up the bill’s passage, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said on Tuesday that it’s possible the Senate might not pass the omnibus until after Friday.
“There’s no reason why you couldn’t get it done by Friday. But if we need Saturday or Sunday, we’ll do it then,” he told The Hill on Tuesday afternoon. “We’ll get it done.”
Peter Sullivan contributed.
News
Magic’s Markelle Fultz taking playing restrictions in stride; Jalen Suggs returns in win over Pelicans
Just as the momentum was shifting in the Orlando Magic’s favor in their 102-99 Tuesday loss to the Phoenix Suns, Markelle Fultz’s time had run out.
Fultz led the Magic on a run that reduced Orlando’s 15-point third-quarter deficit to 82-77 early in the fourth — a period Fultz appeared to have found his rhythm, recording 7 points and 1 assist.
But as Fultz was approaching his 18-minute playing restriction during a dead-ball situation with 10:23 remaining, he turned around and saw Cole Anthony ready to sub in for him.
Fultz smiled at Magic coach Jamahl Mosley as he headed to the sideline knowing his time on the floor had come to an end while Mosley smiled back at Fultz while saying, “I’m sorry,” before the two hugged and Fultz watched the rest of the game from the bench.
“The great part about ‘Kelle is that he’s going to do everything he’s asked to do on that court,” Mosley said. “He’s a competitor. He’s a fighter and he wants to be out there. The one important thing he also understands is that it’s about his health — making sure he stays healthy for the remainder of this year. I’m proud of how he comes out and plays with that sense of passion night in and night out.”
Fultz finished with 11 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 17 minutes against the Suns in his fourth game back since returning from his left knee anterior cruciate ligament tear last Monday.
He wasn’t available for Wednesday’s 108-102 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans because he’s not allowed to play in both games of back-to-backs. Jalen Suggs was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous two games because of a sprained right ankle.
Cole Anthony scored a team-high 19 points (6 of 9) to go with 5 assists in 25 minutes. Wendell Carter Jr. had 13 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.
The Magic (17-50) leaned on their bench to secure Wednesday’s victory, with Orlando’s reserves outscoring New Orleans’ 50-18. Gary Harris finished with 16 points (5 of 10) while Terrence Ross had 14 points, including 12 in the fourth.
Fultz said he has an “unbelievable belief” in the team’s medical staff and that they’re doing “what’s best for myself” while acknowledging playing with the restrictions can be difficult — especially once he’s found his rhythm.
“As a competitor being out there on the floor, especially when you have things rolling, it eats me up with wanting to be out there,” Fultz said. “But health comes first. I do what I can while I’m out there and when my time’s done, I support my teammates.”
Fultz said the restrictions haven’t prevented him from finding his rhythm after being sidelined for more than a year with the knee injury.
He’s averaged 9.5 points (54.8% shooting) and 3.8 assists in 16.8 minutes.
“I feel pretty good actually,” Fultz said. “The biggest thing is I’m just going out there and having fun. There are times when I’m out there and want things to go a little bit faster and I have to bring myself back in the moment and realize it’s only four games. Just taking every situation and trying to take the good things from it and keep it going.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Julius Randle, Knicks take advantage of Mavericks’ 38 missed three-point shots in blowout win in Dallas
DeMar DeRozan’s 43 points help the Chicago Bulls end a 5-game skid with a 114-108 win over the Detroit Pistons
House passes spending bill that includes $13.6 billion in Ukraine aid
Magic’s Markelle Fultz taking playing restrictions in stride; Jalen Suggs returns in win over Pelicans
Gophers have four starters play 40 minutes in 60-51 loss to Penn State
Malik Beasley erupts for 11 3-pointers as Timberwolves trounce Thunder
United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill
Suns run rebounding roughshod in 111-90 rout of Heat
Winderman’s view: Caleb Martin the latest injury concern, plus other Heat-Suns thoughts
Class A state boys hockey roundup: Top seeds cruise into state semis
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing