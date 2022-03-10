Connect with us

Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Published

1 min ago

on

Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock 1
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Kelly Clarkson has agreed to pay her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, $45,601 a month in child support for their two kids River, seven, and Remington, five, until they turn 18, as well as $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 31, 2024.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

The Week in Drag – New DragCon panels, Trixie and Ariana have a kiki, Adore takes her show on the road and more

Published

3 days ago

on

March 6, 2022

By

DragCon
google news

In the latest The Week in Drag, we get caught up with the latest from the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World (actually, it’s now just RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The US) and check in with some of your favorites.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing

Published

4 days ago

on

March 5, 2022

By

Joe Jonas iHeartRadio KISS 108 Jingle Ball 2021 - Show
google news

Joe Jonas spent two months living in Islington, north London, with his wife Sophie Turner and although he “loved” their time there, he admitted the people next door were not so keen on them because of the noise from one of their parties.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Colin Farrell jokes the crotch on his Batman action figure is ‘too ample’

Published

6 days ago

on

March 4, 2022

By

Colin Farrell The Batman
google news

Colin Farrell stars in Matt Reeves’ The Batman as villain The Penguin alongside Robert Pattinson in the title role as the DC Comics superhero, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as Riddler, and he has jokingly complained that the pelvic area on his toy likeness is “all wrong.”

google news
Continue Reading

Trending