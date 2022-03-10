Entertainment
Kelly Clarkson settles divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson has agreed to pay her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, $45,601 a month in child support for their two kids River, seven, and Remington, five, until they turn 18, as well as $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 31, 2024.
The Week in Drag – New DragCon panels, Trixie and Ariana have a kiki, Adore takes her show on the road and more
In the latest The Week in Drag, we get caught up with the latest from the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World (actually, it’s now just RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The US) and check in with some of your favorites.
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Joe Jonas spent two months living in Islington, north London, with his wife Sophie Turner and although he “loved” their time there, he admitted the people next door were not so keen on them because of the noise from one of their parties.
Colin Farrell jokes the crotch on his Batman action figure is ‘too ample’
Colin Farrell stars in Matt Reeves’ The Batman as villain The Penguin alongside Robert Pattinson in the title role as the DC Comics superhero, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as Riddler, and he has jokingly complained that the pelvic area on his toy likeness is “all wrong.”
Beloved St. Louis chef Rich LoRusso dies at 63
Missouri GOP feud peaks in fight over sexual assault bill
McGovern’s Pub hosts tent party Saturday; Landmark Center brings back two days of Irish dance, culture
In Minneapolis strike, teachers say kids aren’t all right
Wild get back on track with GREEF Line leading the way
Firm Pentagon ‘no’ to Polish plan to send jets to Ukraine
MLB cancels more games, postpones Opening Day until April 14
Dems set for House approval of Ukraine aid, drop COVID funds
Senate Republicans advance bill to block ‘clean car’ rules established by MPCA
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
