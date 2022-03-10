News
Magic fall to Suns as R.J. Hampton takes on higher-profile assignments
Jalen Suggs’ absence from the Orlando Magic’s last two games has given R.J. Hampton a chance that he’s been relishing.
With Suggs missing Tuesday’s 102-99 home loss to the Phoenix Suns with a sprained right ankle, Hampton was once again in the starting lineup and guarding the opponent’s top guard — Suggs’ normal task.
Hampton’s defensive assignment in Saturday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies was All-Star guard Ja Morant. The Suns were without their All-Star guards Chris Paul (right thumb fracture) and Devin Booker (COVID-19 health and safety protocols), so Hampton started on Cameron Payne. He isn’t anywhere near that level, but he was averaging 15 points and 10.7 assists in his previous three games.
“These are going to be great matchups for him in different instances,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said ahead of Tuesday’s matchup. “It’s a great opportunity and chance to excel defensively.”
Hampton finished with 3 steals, including one for a layup with less than three minutes that helped the Magic keep the score close down the stretch. The Magic (16-50) fell to the Suns (52-13) after Mikal Bridges blocked Franz Wagner’s 3-point attempt with 4 seconds to seal the win.
Payne finished with 18 points (6 of 16), 12 assists and 6 rebounds. Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 21 points (10 of 19) and 19 rebounds.
Defense wasn’t Orlando’s problem. It held Phoenix to 38.5% shooting (35 of 91), but the Magic were 35 of 92 for 38%.
Hampton’s on-ball defense was a focal point while he missed 14 games leading into the All-Star break with a left knee injury.
“My team calls on me to do that every night,” Hampton said. “I take pride in that and it’s something I love doing. It’s fun. Playing against some of the tougher guards has been great for me. I’ve seen a lot and learned a lot from them.”
With Hampton’s size (6-4) and speed, the Magic believe the 21-year-old guard has the tools to be a high level on-ball defender.
“Defensively, what he’s done and shown early on is his ability to just get into the basketball,” Mosley said. “Disrupt the point guard. His on-ball defense is going to be his calling card.”
Wendell Carter Jr. returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games because of a non-COVID-19 illness. He finished with a team-high 20 points (8 of 14) and 12 rebounds for his seventh consecutive double-double and team-high 29th. Carter entered Tuesday averaging 19.3 points (66.7% shooting), 14 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his previous three games post-All-Star break.
The Magic traveled to New Orleans after Tuesday’s game for Wednesday’s road game with the Pelicans.
Markelle Fultz (11 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 17 minutes), who returned from his left knee anterior cruciate ligament tear last Monday, won’t be available because he’s still not allowed to play in both games of back-to-backs. Orlando’s last set of back-to-back games will come against the Golden State Warriors at home on March 22 and at the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 23.
“We’re just going to continue to monitor it,” Mosley said of Fultz. “We’re just going to continue to see how he responds to the one game and go from there.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.
News
Heat close out memorable week with 99-82 decision over Embiid, 76ers
Hell Week turned into a helluva week for the Miami Heat, with victories over three leading Eastern Conference contenders.
The week was capped by Saturday night’s 99-82 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at FTX Arena.
Granted the 76ers lacked James Harden, who was given the second night of Philadelphia’s back-to-back set off, but the Heat also continued in the absence of Kyle Lowry, who remained away for family reasons.
So even with the botched fourth-quarter lead in Wednesday’s road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, there still was Monday’s home victory over the Chicago Bulls, Thursday’s road victory over the Brooklyn Nets and Saturday’s showing.
“If we could have won that Milwaukee game, I would have given us a better grade,” Heat guard Tyler Herro said. “But these last four were good for us.”
So three wins and a one-point loss in a week against DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid.
“You grow from these moments,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “These have been good steps for our team.”
Not that any of it was easy, including this one, with Embiid going for 22 points and 15 rebounds.
But the Heat again showed multiple answers.
This time there were 21 points apiece from Jimmy Butler and Herro, 16 from Gabe Vincent, 14 from Caleb Martin, as well as enough timely 3-pointers to compensate for the 76ers’ edge on the offensive glass.
The victory made it 11 in the last 13 games for the Heat, now three games ahead of the pack atop the Eastern Conference.
“Without Kyle,” Herro said, “we knew this stretch wasn’t going to be easy, that we just had to rally together as a team.”
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat went up 20 in the first half and led 54-40 at halftime.
The 76ers then got in the bonus early in the third quarter and moved within 73-68 going into the fourth.
From there, a 5-0 Herro run helped push the Heat to an 82-74 lead. Later, a pair of Martin steals and as Max Strus 3-pointer with 3:06 left extended the Heat advantage to 92-80.
Behind an emerging zone defense and energy of Martin, the Heat put it away from there.
“I always try to bring my energy,” Martin said, “but there’s always a time when we notice we might need it a little bit more.”
2. Butler back: After shooting 2 of 14 in Wednesday night’s road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and then being held out of Thursday’s road win over the Brooklyn Nets with what was listed as a sore toe, Butler returned refreshed.
He opened by converting a 3-pointer on his first shot attempt and went on to score 10 in the first period, four more than he scored in Milwaukee.
Butler opened 4 of 5 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line, with 14 points at the intermission.
“I felt great,” he said. “We played incredibly well tonight, got stops when we needed to. I think we know how good of a team we are.”
2. Still going: Herro continued his solid play since the All-Star break, this time up to 13 points by halftime, all in the second quarter, when he was 5 of 6 from the field, again playing as Heat sixth man.
Herro became the first Heat player to score at least 20 points off the bench in six consecutive games.
“I come in and try to give a spark,” he said. “I feel good right now.”
4. Doubling up: With Harden out, the Heat were not shy early about bringing double-teams against Embiid.
At one point in the first quarter, in fact, the Heat brought a triple-team. That sequence resulted in a Furkan Korkmaz air-balled 3-point attempt.
Embiid was 2 of 10 from the field in the first half, including a jumper blocked back into his hands by Heat backup center Dewayne Dedmon.
But what the Heat weren’t able to stop was Embiid’s parade to the foul line, hardly helping themselves when they got into the penalty with 9:28 left in the third period. He closed 14 of 14 from the line.
Spoelstra acknowledged Embiid as a big problem.
“He is,” he said, “literally and figuratively.”
5. Home run: The game opened a seven-game homestand and a stretch of 11 of 12 at home, the most home games the Heat have had over such a span in the franchise’s 34 seasons.
The lone road game over that span is March 21 in Philadelphia, which could present the lone regular-season opportunity to face the Harden-Embiid tandem.
“I think that’s too much to look that far ahead,” Spoelstra said of the 12-game run. “We know where our schedule has been like to get to this point. So we’ve earned this opportunity to have home games and be here for a little bit of time. But we have to continue to stay on edge.”
News
Museum Murals, Gallery Musings and Intimate Exhibitions to Check Out This Spring
New York weather is famously unpredictable between February and April (and actually, all the time), but as soon as the sun peeks through the clouds and the temperature begins to climb, all bets are off: it’s time to gallery-hop, socialize and fire off a hot take or two. Warm evenings are beckoning, and the gallery halls are decked with stimulating work by exciting talents. You could wander through Tribeca or take a sharp left at Citi Field to make your way towards the Queens Museum, where simultaneous exhibitions from Suzanne Lacy, Christine Sun Kim, and Stephanie Dinkins are about to launch.
View this post on Instagram
Broadway Gallery — Jo Nigoghossian, March 31 – April 30
TriBeCa’s recently-hatched Broadway Gallery has already made a name for itself via the stewardship of Pascal Spengemann, former vice president of the embattled Marlborough Gallery, but let’s not get bogged down in industry brouhaha. On March 31, Broadway is launching an exhibition spotlighting British-American artist Jo Nigoghossian, a 2009 graduate of the Yale School of Art whose gnarled sculptural works flicker with aggressive neon flourishes. Nigoghossian’s oil paintings, though, are the focus of the Broadway show, and the offerings ooze late-capitalist menace. In Launch (2020), a rocket with an uncertain future blasts from its bearings surrounded by acrid black smoke; it looks like Elon Musk’s worst nightmare. Escape Cruise, meanwhile, evokes the equally mesmerizing and terrifying boat bearing the titular figures in Spirited Away.
O’Flaherty’s — Anthea Hamilton, March 31
High-spirited East Village output O’Flaherty’s just wrapped up a killer homage to the warped mind of Ashley Bickerton, a 1980s New York Neo-minimalist who ditched the Big Apple for Bali in 1993 and never looked back. Next up is Anthea Hamilton, a Turner Prize-shortlisted artist whose multiplicitous practices include curation, sculpture-making and immersive installations. “Things I produce are often physically unstable – even relying on a precariousness of equilibrium – because I’m interested in the image of a solution or the image of a question, or how one asks the question,” Hamilton told artist, writer and musician Ross Simonini in November. “I feel like the work I’m making is just about making public the questions that are going through my head, rather than solutions.”
Queens Museum — Stephanie Dinkins, Suzanne Lacy and Christine Sun Kim, March 13
On March 13, the Queens Museum is launching three separate exhibitions simultaneously. “Stephanie Dinkins: On Love and Data” centers around the artist’s use of artificial intelligence, techno, video and other mediums to further ideas such as the ones expressed in her 2020 manifesto Afro-now-ism. “The Medium is Not the Only Message” covers decades of performance artist and activist Suzanne Lacy’s work, which has always been geared towards upending cultural norms and challenging conventional modes of expression. Finally, “Time Owes Me Rest Again,” artist Christine Sun Kim’s mural homage to ASL communication that also evokes Pop Art, will remain on view at the museum until January 2023.
Theta — Hannah Taurins, “Cover Girl,” February 23 – March 26
We can’t say enough good things about Theta, Jordan Barse’s less-than-a-year-old Tribeca gallery. Barse has pulled off intimate, thoughtfully-curated shows back to back; right now, you can check out Hannah Taurins: “Cover Girl,” which is running through March 26. It’s the artist’s debut solo exhibition, and Taurins renders feminine figures in pencil and paint, sometimes homing in on a brightly patterned pair of tights or the provocative gaze of a topless woman viewed from below.
Anonymous — Cristine Brache, “Bermuda Triangle,” February 24 – April 2
Artist Christine Brache was raised strictly Catholic, and for a long time harbored ambitions of becoming a nun. Her parents’ divorce shocked her: “I thought divorce defied the laws of physics, like unbreaking glass,” Brache wrote. “I went down a spiral questioning whether anything was real. I even tried to summon satan, to prove god existed. But satan never came and my walls of perception collapsed along with my belief in a Christian god.” “Bermuda Triangle” is an excavation of Brache’s crisis of faith. In the center of Anonymous gallery sits an inflatable pool, and upon the water the artist has projected a Super 8 film of a kissing couple that cuts to footage of mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Stills of the scenes line the walls, hemming in the viewer with the suggestion that a cruel summer is set to follow spring.
News
Cannabis activists urge Missouri House to legalize marijuana
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Cannabis activists lined up in Jefferson City to urge lawmakers to fully legalize marijuana.
Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report they’re looking for support for “The Cannabis Freedom Act”. It combines numerous marijuana-related bills into one. The measure would legalize possession and use of the drug for those 21 and older.
They want lawmakers to act quickly to derail a competing ballot initiative called “Legal Missouri 2022”.
It would give current medical marijuana businesses the first shot at full recreational sales, however, the state would still have the ability to limit licenses.
