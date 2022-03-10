News
Magic’s Markelle Fultz taking playing restrictions in stride; Jalen Suggs returns in win over Pelicans
Just as the momentum was shifting in the Orlando Magic’s favor in their 102-99 Tuesday loss to the Phoenix Suns, Markelle Fultz’s time had run out.
Fultz led the Magic on a run that reduced Orlando’s 15-point third-quarter deficit to 82-77 early in the fourth — a period Fultz appeared to have found his rhythm, recording 7 points and 1 assist.
But as Fultz was approaching his 18-minute playing restriction during a dead-ball situation with 10:23 remaining, he turned around and saw Cole Anthony ready to sub in for him.
Fultz smiled at Magic coach Jamahl Mosley as he headed to the sideline knowing his time on the floor had come to an end while Mosley smiled back at Fultz while saying, “I’m sorry,” before the two hugged and Fultz watched the rest of the game from the bench.
“The great part about ‘Kelle is that he’s going to do everything he’s asked to do on that court,” Mosley said. “He’s a competitor. He’s a fighter and he wants to be out there. The one important thing he also understands is that it’s about his health — making sure he stays healthy for the remainder of this year. I’m proud of how he comes out and plays with that sense of passion night in and night out.”
Fultz finished with 11 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 17 minutes against the Suns in his fourth game back since returning from his left knee anterior cruciate ligament tear last Monday.
He wasn’t available for Wednesday’s 108-102 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans because he’s not allowed to play in both games of back-to-backs. Jalen Suggs was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous two games because of a sprained right ankle.
Cole Anthony scored a team-high 19 points (6 of 9) to go with 5 assists in 25 minutes. Wendell Carter Jr. had 13 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.
The Magic (17-50) leaned on their bench to secure Wednesday’s victory, with Orlando’s reserves outscoring New Orleans’ 50-18. Gary Harris finished with 16 points (5 of 10) while Terrence Ross had 14 points, including 12 in the fourth.
Fultz said he has an “unbelievable belief” in the team’s medical staff and that they’re doing “what’s best for myself” while acknowledging playing with the restrictions can be difficult — especially once he’s found his rhythm.
“As a competitor being out there on the floor, especially when you have things rolling, it eats me up with wanting to be out there,” Fultz said. “But health comes first. I do what I can while I’m out there and when my time’s done, I support my teammates.”
Fultz said the restrictions haven’t prevented him from finding his rhythm after being sidelined for more than a year with the knee injury.
He’s averaged 9.5 points (54.8% shooting) and 3.8 assists in 16.8 minutes.
“I feel pretty good actually,” Fultz said. “The biggest thing is I’m just going out there and having fun. There are times when I’m out there and want things to go a little bit faster and I have to bring myself back in the moment and realize it’s only four games. Just taking every situation and trying to take the good things from it and keep it going.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.
Gophers have four starters play 40 minutes in 60-51 loss to Penn State
Gophers men’s basketball coach Ben Johnson looked to his bench during the first half of the Big Ten Tournament first-round game against Penn State on Wednesday.
Someone with Minnesota said they starting five — Payton Willis, Jamison Battle, Eric Curry, Sean Sutherlin and Luke Loewe — were rolling and suggested leaving them in the game.
“I got to go with my gut and go with my guys,” Johnson told Big Ten Network at halftime at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The 14th-seeded Gophers went with only their starting five for more than 36 minutes, but the Nittany Lions (13-16) pulled away for a 60-51 win. Penn State, a 3.5-point favorite Wednesday, will face No. 6 Ohio State on Thursday.
Johnson’s first team at his alma mater finished at 13-17, including 4-16 in the Big Ten regular season.
Throughout the season, Johnson has had to navigate a short bench, with three players — Battle, Willis and Loewe — each playing more than 34 minutes a game and only six going more than 20 per game.
Then before the tourney opener, guard EJ Stephens had a migraine headache and didn’t start. Sutherlin stepped in for his fourth start of the year and it created the U’s fifth different starting lineup this season.
Midway through the second half, Stephens told Johnson he was available to play, and he didn’t come into the game until the starters had each played 36 minutes apiece. It was short-lived as Stephens subbed out one minute later.
The Gophers wouldn’t have been the only team to play with five players this season, Per Big Ten Network, IUPUI only had five players available for their game against Oakland in the Hiozon League tournament on March 1.
The Gophers held the Nittany Lions without a basket for 5 minutes and 14 seconds and took a 22-15 lead. Among those starters and finishers, four had at least six or eight points in the first half.
Minnesota was scrappy defensively, holding the Nittany Lions to 32 percent shooting in the first half. PSU shot nearly 60 percent in the second half.
The Gophers split the regular-season series with the Nittany Lions, winning 76-70 Feb. 12 at Williams Arena and losing 67-46 in State College, Pa., on Feb. 17.
The Gophers fell to 4-1 all-time against the Nittany Lions in Big Ten Tournament.
Malik Beasley erupts for 11 3-pointers as Timberwolves trounce Thunder
The Timberwolves’ game against the Thunder was well in hand, but there was one thing left on the line: an 11th 3-pointerfor Malik Beasley.
The sharpshooter already had 10 — tying him with Anthony Edwards for the franchise record. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch left Beasley in the game amid the blowout, likely to give him a chance to take the record for himself.
And, sure enough, late in the fourth, Beasley put on a dazzling dribbling display, pulled up and fired just prior to the shot clock’s expiration.
Splash.
The record was his, putting an exclamation point on the Timberwolves’ dominant 132-102 win over the Thunder on Wednesday at Target Center.
Immediately after, timeout was called and Beasley flashed a massive grin. He was quickly swarmed by teammates as they started dancing in celebration. The crowd erupted into a “Beasley! Beasley” chant, Patrick Beverley doused water on Beasley’s head, and D’Angelo Russell chased it with a bottle of yellow Gatorade.
The latter drew a skeptical look from Karl-Anthony Towns. No one wants a sugary mess on their head.
As the dust settled, Towns snitched on the point guard, walking over to Beasley to say, “I just want you to know, that was DLo that dumped that Gatorade on you.”
It was about the only thing that went wrong for Beasley. The guard finished with, appropriately, 33 points. That marks the most points in NBA history by a player who scored all of his points on triples. There’s a reason the guard is referenced as “Malik Threesley” by public address announcer Shawn Parker every time he hits a triple at home.
It took one quarter for him to essentially put the Timberwolves (38-29) into the winner’s column. He drained six triples in the first quarter alone to stake Minnesota to a double-digit advantage.
The win marked Minnesota’s sixth straight win — their first six-plus game winning streak since the 2003-04 campaign that ended in the Western Conference finals. It was Minnesota’s fifth straight win by 14-plus points, a franchise record.
“We’re just getting started,” Beasley said in his postgame, on-court interview. “We’re just getting started.”
United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a massive spending bill Wednesday night that would rush $13.6 billion in U.S. aid to battered Ukraine and its European allies, after top Democrats were forced to abruptly drop their plan to include fresh funds to battle COVID-19.
Passage of the Ukraine aid and the $1.5 trillion government-wide legislation that carried it let both parties lay claim to election-year victories for their priorities. Democrats won treasured domestic initiatives, Republicans achieved defense boosts, and both got their imprint on funds to counter Russia’s brutal invasion of its western neighbor. Senate approval was assured by week’s end or perhaps slightly longer.
Hours earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had to abandon the bill’s $15.6 billion for combating the pandemic, a decision she called “heartbreaking” and that spelled defeat for a top priority of President Joe Biden and party leaders. The money was mostly to bolster U.S. supplies of vaccines, treatments and tests and battle the disease around the world, but a Democratic revolt over Republican-demanded state aid cuts to cover the new initiatives’ costs forced her to scrap that spending.
“We’ve got a war going on in Ukraine,” Pelosi told reporters, explaining the urgency Democrats felt in making concessions in bargaining with Republicans. “We have important work that we’re doing here.” She said with her party in the 50-50 Senate needing at least 10 GOP votes to pass legislation, Democrats “are going to have to know there has to be compromise.”
The House approved the overall bill in two separate votes. The measure’s security programs were overwhelmingly approved by 361-69, the rest by 260-171, with most Republicans opposed.
The Ukraine aid included $6.5 billion for the U.S. costs of sending troops and weapons to Eastern Europe and equipping allied forces there in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion and repeated, bellicose threats. There was another $6.8 billion to care for refugees and provide economic aid to allies, and more to help federal agencies enforce economic sanctions against Russia and protect against cyber threats at home.
Biden had requested $10 billion for the package.
Pelosi said she talked to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for 45 minutes Wednesday. She said they discussed the weapons and other assistance his country needs and “the crimes against humanity that Putin is committing,” including a Russian airstrike that destroyed a maternity hospital. “This is the beast that Putin is,” Pelosi said.
While enmity toward Putin and a desire to send assistance to the region is virtually universal in Congress, lawmakers have had a hard time finding unity on other steps. In one area of agreement, the House also planned a vote on a bill banning Russian oil imports — Biden imposed such a ban this week — and levying other sanctions, underscoring lawmakers’ eagerness to demonstrate they’re taking action.
Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., called the $1.5 trillion measure a “reasonable compromise” and said its extra defense spending was “clearly necessary in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.”
In a remarkable and widespread rank-and-file rebellion, Democratic lawmakers froze the House into inactivity for most of Wednesday. Their demand: a refusal to accept Republicans’ insistence that the new COVID-19 spending be paid for with cuts in previously enacted pandemic aid to 30 states.
Pelosi eventually relented and decided to remove all pandemic spending from the government-wide, $1.5 trillion package. That underscored the pressure Congress feels to help Ukraine resist the Russian invasion before it’s too late and to help nearby nations bolster their militaries and absorb over 2 million refugees fleeing the fighting.
The House planned to vote next week on a separate measure providing the full $15.6 billion for pandemic programs, without cutting state aid. It was expected to pass but face an uphill fight in the Senate, where strong GOP opposition seemed fatal.
The $1.5 trillion measure and its 2,741 pages would keep agencies functioning through Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year. Since it began Oct. 1, the government has functioned on short-term measures that prevented federal shutdowns but held programs to levels agreed to under President Donald Trump.
Democrats won a 6.7% increase over last year in domestic programs, to a total of $730 billion. Republicans were able to boost defense programs to $782 billion, a 5.6% increase.
Last spring, Biden proposed increases of 16% for domestic and just 2% for defense programs for this year. Neither was realistic because of Democrats’ tiny congressional majorities.
Since then, Russia’s pummeling of Ukraine made it impossible for Democrats to resist defense increases. And the relentless pandemic, families’ growing costs from inflation and collapse of Biden’s huge social and environment bill made it harder to stop Democrats’ domestic boosts.
The bill would increase spending for child nutrition and child care, local law enforcement, improving broadband in rural areas, and education aid for disabled students and historically black colleges and universities.
The IRS would get an infusion to whittle down a big backlog of tax returns. There would be boosts for veterans’ medical care, biomedical research and processing migrants entering the U.S. at the southwestern border.
The measure retains strict decades-old curbs against using federal money for nearly all abortions. It has $300 million in military assistance for Ukraine and $300 million to help nearby countries like the Baltic nations and Poland. Service members would get 2.7% pay raises, and Navy shipbuilding would get a boost in a counter to China.
More money would be spent to prevent and respond to sexual assaults in the military. There was $1 million to change the names of bases and roads in installations named after Confederate leaders.
There was also language saying a plaque should be installed outside the Capitol listing all police officers who battled Trump supporters who attacked the building on Jan. 6, 2021.
Helping propel the bill to approval were thousands of hometown projects for both parties’ lawmakers. In the House alone, there were 2,021 such projects for Democrats worth $2.5 billion, and 706 worth $1.7 billion for Republicans, according to figures from that chamber. Totals for Senate projects were not immediately available.
These expenditures, once called earmarks but now dubbed community projects, were ubiquitous until Congress banned them in 2011 but revived in more limited form this year. This legislation includes money for an agricultural education program in Vermont, a water project in central California and money for the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library in Starkville, Mississippi.
As a backstop against delays in the Senate, the House by voice vote passed a bill keeping government agencies afloat through Tuesday. Agencies would have to start shutting down on Saturday if the Senate doesn’t complete the $1.5 trillion package.
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.
