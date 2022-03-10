News
Malik Beasley erupts for 11 3-pointers as Timberwolves trounce Thunder
The Timberwolves’ game against the Thunder was well in hand, but there was one thing left on the line: an 11th 3-pointerfor Malik Beasley.
The sharpshooter already had 10 — tying him with Anthony Edwards for the franchise record. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch left Beasley in the game amid the blowout, likely to give him a chance to take the record for himself.
And, sure enough, late in the fourth, Beasley put on a dazzling dribbling display, pulled up and fired just prior to the shot clock’s expiration.
Splash.
The record was his, putting an exclamation point on the Timberwolves’ dominant 132-102 win over the Thunder on Wednesday at Target Center.
Immediately after, timeout was called and Beasley flashed a massive grin. He was quickly swarmed by teammates as they started dancing in celebration. The crowd erupted into a “Beasley! Beasley” chant, Patrick Beverley doused water on Beasley’s head, and D’Angelo Russell chased it with a bottle of yellow Gatorade.
The latter drew a skeptical look from Karl-Anthony Towns. No one wants a sugary mess on their head.
As the dust settled, Towns snitched on the point guard, walking over to Beasley to say, “I just want you to know, that was DLo that dumped that Gatorade on you.”
It was about the only thing that went wrong for Beasley. The guard finished with, appropriately, 33 points. That marks the most points in NBA history by a player who scored all of his points on triples. There’s a reason the guard is referenced as “Malik Threesley” by public address announcer Shawn Parker every time he hits a triple at home.
It took one quarter for him to essentially put the Timberwolves (38-29) into the winner’s column. He drained six triples in the first quarter alone to stake Minnesota to a double-digit advantage.
The win marked Minnesota’s sixth straight win — their first six-plus game winning streak since the 2003-04 campaign that ended in the Western Conference finals. It was Minnesota’s fifth straight win by 14-plus points, a franchise record.
“We’re just getting started,” Beasley said in his postgame, on-court interview. “We’re just getting started.”
United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending bill
By ALAN FRAM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved a massive spending bill Wednesday night that would rush $13.6 billion in U.S. aid to battered Ukraine and its European allies, after top Democrats were forced to abruptly drop their plan to include fresh funds to battle COVID-19.
Passage of the Ukraine aid and the $1.5 trillion government-wide legislation that carried it let both parties lay claim to election-year victories for their priorities. Democrats won treasured domestic initiatives, Republicans achieved defense boosts, and both got their imprint on funds to counter Russia’s brutal invasion of its western neighbor. Senate approval was assured by week’s end or perhaps slightly longer.
Hours earlier, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had to abandon the bill’s $15.6 billion for combating the pandemic, a decision she called “heartbreaking” and that spelled defeat for a top priority of President Joe Biden and party leaders. The money was mostly to bolster U.S. supplies of vaccines, treatments and tests and battle the disease around the world, but a Democratic revolt over Republican-demanded state aid cuts to cover the new initiatives’ costs forced her to scrap that spending.
“We’ve got a war going on in Ukraine,” Pelosi told reporters, explaining the urgency Democrats felt in making concessions in bargaining with Republicans. “We have important work that we’re doing here.” She said with her party in the 50-50 Senate needing at least 10 GOP votes to pass legislation, Democrats “are going to have to know there has to be compromise.”
The House approved the overall bill in two separate votes. The measure’s security programs were overwhelmingly approved by 361-69, the rest by 260-171, with most Republicans opposed.
The Ukraine aid included $6.5 billion for the U.S. costs of sending troops and weapons to Eastern Europe and equipping allied forces there in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion and repeated, bellicose threats. There was another $6.8 billion to care for refugees and provide economic aid to allies, and more to help federal agencies enforce economic sanctions against Russia and protect against cyber threats at home.
Biden had requested $10 billion for the package.
Pelosi said she talked to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for 45 minutes Wednesday. She said they discussed the weapons and other assistance his country needs and “the crimes against humanity that Putin is committing,” including a Russian airstrike that destroyed a maternity hospital. “This is the beast that Putin is,” Pelosi said.
While enmity toward Putin and a desire to send assistance to the region is virtually universal in Congress, lawmakers have had a hard time finding unity on other steps. In one area of agreement, the House also planned a vote on a bill banning Russian oil imports — Biden imposed such a ban this week — and levying other sanctions, underscoring lawmakers’ eagerness to demonstrate they’re taking action.
Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., called the $1.5 trillion measure a “reasonable compromise” and said its extra defense spending was “clearly necessary in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.”
In a remarkable and widespread rank-and-file rebellion, Democratic lawmakers froze the House into inactivity for most of Wednesday. Their demand: a refusal to accept Republicans’ insistence that the new COVID-19 spending be paid for with cuts in previously enacted pandemic aid to 30 states.
Pelosi eventually relented and decided to remove all pandemic spending from the government-wide, $1.5 trillion package. That underscored the pressure Congress feels to help Ukraine resist the Russian invasion before it’s too late and to help nearby nations bolster their militaries and absorb over 2 million refugees fleeing the fighting.
The House planned to vote next week on a separate measure providing the full $15.6 billion for pandemic programs, without cutting state aid. It was expected to pass but face an uphill fight in the Senate, where strong GOP opposition seemed fatal.
The $1.5 trillion measure and its 2,741 pages would keep agencies functioning through Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year. Since it began Oct. 1, the government has functioned on short-term measures that prevented federal shutdowns but held programs to levels agreed to under President Donald Trump.
Democrats won a 6.7% increase over last year in domestic programs, to a total of $730 billion. Republicans were able to boost defense programs to $782 billion, a 5.6% increase.
Last spring, Biden proposed increases of 16% for domestic and just 2% for defense programs for this year. Neither was realistic because of Democrats’ tiny congressional majorities.
Since then, Russia’s pummeling of Ukraine made it impossible for Democrats to resist defense increases. And the relentless pandemic, families’ growing costs from inflation and collapse of Biden’s huge social and environment bill made it harder to stop Democrats’ domestic boosts.
The bill would increase spending for child nutrition and child care, local law enforcement, improving broadband in rural areas, and education aid for disabled students and historically black colleges and universities.
The IRS would get an infusion to whittle down a big backlog of tax returns. There would be boosts for veterans’ medical care, biomedical research and processing migrants entering the U.S. at the southwestern border.
The measure retains strict decades-old curbs against using federal money for nearly all abortions. It has $300 million in military assistance for Ukraine and $300 million to help nearby countries like the Baltic nations and Poland. Service members would get 2.7% pay raises, and Navy shipbuilding would get a boost in a counter to China.
More money would be spent to prevent and respond to sexual assaults in the military. There was $1 million to change the names of bases and roads in installations named after Confederate leaders.
There was also language saying a plaque should be installed outside the Capitol listing all police officers who battled Trump supporters who attacked the building on Jan. 6, 2021.
Helping propel the bill to approval were thousands of hometown projects for both parties’ lawmakers. In the House alone, there were 2,021 such projects for Democrats worth $2.5 billion, and 706 worth $1.7 billion for Republicans, according to figures from that chamber. Totals for Senate projects were not immediately available.
These expenditures, once called earmarks but now dubbed community projects, were ubiquitous until Congress banned them in 2011 but revived in more limited form this year. This legislation includes money for an agricultural education program in Vermont, a water project in central California and money for the Ulysses S. Grant Presidential Library in Starkville, Mississippi.
As a backstop against delays in the Senate, the House by voice vote passed a bill keeping government agencies afloat through Tuesday. Agencies would have to start shutting down on Saturday if the Senate doesn’t complete the $1.5 trillion package.
___
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.
Suns run rebounding roughshod in 111-90 rout of Heat
The Phoenix Suns shrunk the Miami Heat down to size on Wednesday night in a meeting of conference leaders.
Pummeling the Heat on the glass, the Suns played as the far superior of the shorthanded teams, dumping the Heat 111-90 at FTX Arena.
With the Heat lacking Jimmy Butler and the Suns without Chris Paul, Phoenix had more than enough, on the night they outrebounded the Heat 55-38.
With the exception of Duncan Robinson raining 3-pointers, the Heat struggled to get into offense, even with point guard Kyle Lowry closing with 10 assists.
The Suns, boosted by 14 offensive rebounds and a 14-4 scoring advantage on second-chance points, got chance after chance with their superior aggression, getting 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds from guard Devin Booker, who returned from COVID protocols, 19 points and 10 rebounds from center Deandre Ayton and 21 points from forward Mikal Bridges.
For the Heat there were 22 points from Robinson, who closed 6 of 11 on 3-pointers, and 17 apiece from Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. No Heat player had more rebounds than the six apiece of Adebayo and P.J. Tucker.
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday’s game:
1. No Butler: The previous time the teams met, the Heat won 123-100 Jan. 8 in Phoenix despite being without Butler, Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon.
This time Butler was out due to sinus congestion, with the Heat falling to 13-8 in his absences.
Rather than disrupt the second unit as Victor Oladipo acclimates, Heat coach Spoelstra returned Gabe Vincent to the starting lineup a game after Vincent was limited to mop-up duty in Monday night’s victory over the Houston Rockets.
2. Brief night: Reserve forward Caleb Martin then was lost for the night midway through the second quarter with a knee injury, landing awkwardly after a pass.
His night was limited to 9:40, closing 1 of 5 from the field, with three rebounds, two points, two blocked shots and a steal.
Martin again was playing as eighth man, entering ahead of Oladipo and over Max Strus, who did not enter for the first time until late in the third period.
3. Oladipo 2.0: Oladipo again was solid but unspectacular in his limited, measured minutes in his second game back from May quadriceps surgery.
He was particularly adept with his playmaking, which likely again will have Vincent out of the rotation once Butler returns.
He closed with four points on 2-of-4 shooting, three assists and two rebounds in 16:39.
Spoelstra made it clear pregame that circumstances, injuries elsewhere or otherwise, would not impact the goal of keeping Oladipo initially to about 15 minutes per game.
“Nope. Same,” Spoelstra said. “I’m going to give that same answer for a while.”
4. Passing fancy: Lowry had five assists in the opening 4:27, including a fullcourt touchdown pass to Vincent that led to the Suns timeout.
That came when the Heat led by 11 points, their lone sustained success of the night. A 19-point third period would follow, as would a 16-point fourth quarter.
With his ninth assist, Lowry moved past Norm Nixon for 30th on the NBA all-time list.
Lowry, though was limited to five points, taking only three shots on a night his offense could have helped.
5. Early range: Robinson opened 4 of 4 on 3-pointers, the sixth time in the last seven games he has converted multiple 3-pointers.
But for as good a start as it was for Robinson, it went south in a hurry, with the Heat closing the opening period 1 of 10 from the field, with just two points over the final 6:05 of the first quarter, with three turnovers.
Robinson was then 1 of 4 on his next four 3-point attempts.
()
Winderman’s view: Caleb Martin the latest injury concern, plus other Heat-Suns thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Wednesday night’s 111-90 loss to the Phoenix Suns:
— Perhaps it is as simple as the Heat cannot have good things.
— Prior to Wednesday night’s game, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke of his team’s ability to overcome adversity.
— He was talking about Jimmy Butler being out due to sinus congestion.
— Then, in the second quarter, the Heat lost Caleb Martin to a knee injury.
— No, he is not as essential as Butler.
— But his activity makes him plenty essential.
— Which is why even with Victor Oladipo back, Spoelstra made sure Martin remained in the primary rotation.
— Wednesday it was 9:40 and then done.
— With no one else in the Heat mix offering his measure of defense, athleticism and energy.
— Meanwhile, with Butler out, Gabe Vincent went from back end of rotation on Monday against the Rockets to starting Wednesday in place of Butler.
— The opening lineup rounded out with Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, PJ Tucker.
— It was the Heat’s 18th lineup of the season.
— The move to Tucker kept Martin with reserves, with additional time to work with Victor Oladipo.
— As long as that lasted.
— Adebayo’s first block was the 300th of his career.
— With his ninth assist, Lowry moved past Norm Nixon for 30th on the NBA all-time list.
— Spoelstra said discussing anything beyond 15 minutes per game for Oladipo is not even a talking point at this juncture.
— “Nope. Same,” he said. “I’m going to give that same answer for a while.”
— It again was Tyler Herro again as sixth man.
— Followed by Dewayne Dedmon and then Martin.
— With 1:24 left in the opening period, Oladipo then entered.
— Again playing ahead of Max Strus.
— That had the Heat closing the first quarter with a three-guard lineup of Lowry, Herro and Oladipo.
— Haywood Highsmith played the final seconds of the quarter.
— Strus then entered for the first time with 3:16 left in the third period.
— Markieff Morris again shot pregame with Heat assistant coach Caron Butler. Still no change on his status, just “Return to Competition Reconditioning.”
— Of Butler being out, Suns coach Monty Williams said pregame, “They have the ultimate plug-and-play system. They play the same way every night, no matter who is out there. Whoever they play in their rotation, those guys play hard and shoot the ball well.”
— Williams added, “They have it all, and that’s one of the reasons why I watch a ton of their games, because I admire the way that Spo goes about his business.”
— Spoelstra pregame discussed the connection between Suns guard Devin Booker and Herro.
— “I mean that’s that Kentucky Mafia, that fraternity,” Spoelstra said. “I think he’s been a great mentor, a resource for Tyler, going back to his year in college. And I can see the comparisons.”
— Spoelstra also cautioned, “I don’t like to get into the comparisons. Book, he is a world-class player at this point in his career. He’s helped take a team from basically the bottom of the league to NBA Finals last year. He’s an Olympian, a multiple-year All-Star. Tyler is just getting going.”
— Of the Booker-Herro comparisons, Williams said of Herro, “I can see it. He scores on every level. He’s more athletic than you realize. More than anything, you can see the competitive spirit and the heart, the willingness to take big shots. You can tell he has been in the weight room.”
— Spoelstra also discussed pregame the reasoning behind signing Highsmith to a standard contract for the rest of the season and beyond.
— “We really like him as a two-way, offense-defensive player,” Spoelstra said. “He already kind of fits that mold of that 3-and-D guy. He can guard multiple positions. He’s strong. He can guard quicker guys. He can guard bigger guys. And he’s a more than capable 3-point shooter.”
— Spoelstra added, “So we’re really excited about having him in the program. We really liked him when we had him in January, and we were hoping that we’d be able to get something done at the end of the year, and we did. He’s been terrific so far, even just being around the guys and developing. And we’re looking forward to having a great summer with him.”
()
