News
Mike Preston: The ‘all in’ approach is spreading across the NFL. Can the Ravens make it work? | COMMENTARY
The NFL is a copycat league, so the Los Angeles Rams are in vogue.
The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on Feb. 13 to win Super Bowl 56, and they did it by acquiring high-priced players like wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey, quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller during the past two years.
It’s called the “all in” approach. Basically, win now and worry about the consequences later.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did it two years ago when they brought in quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, receiver Antonio Brown and running back Leonard Fournette and won a title.
Then came Tuesday, when the Green Bay Packers reportedly made Aaron Rodgers the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback and the Denver Broncos traded five draft picks, including their first and second-round selections in 2022 and 2023, and three players for disgruntled Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Can we now say that “all in” is trending throughout the NFL?
The movement is deeper than just playing musical chairs with franchise quarterbacks. It certainly brings up conversations about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s negotiations with the Ravens, even though the team doesn’t need to be in any hurry to give the fourth-year signal caller a new deal.
The Ravens have already picked up the fifth-year option on Jackson’s rookie contract, which will pay him $23 million in 2022, and they can place the franchise tag on him in 2023 for an estimated $40 million. The tag is calculated by taking the average of the top-five salaries at a player’s position, and that only stands to increase when Rodgers’ deal — which could be worth $50 million annually — is completed.
Of course, there are some who suggest that Rodgers’ contract will have an impact on Jackson’s negotiations because both are franchise-caliber quarterbacks.
That’s funny. Like, “come on, man” funny. Aaron Rodgers versus Lamar Jackson.
In the history of the NFL, there has never been a better pure passer with a quicker release than Rodgers. Some quarterbacks might have been more astute, and others have won more titles, but Rodgers is still at the top of his game at age 38. Besides winning Super Bowl 45, Rodgers has been the league’s Most Valuable Player four times and is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons.
Jackson has won one MVP award and one playoff game.
Granted, Jackson has been in the NFL for just four seasons, but he’ll never be able to throw the ball like Rodgers. Right now, Rodgers is the exception to any of the quarterback rules. Plus, Jackson is a runner first and a quarterback second. You ever wonder what his body might feel like at age 38?
The Seattle deal was made because Seahawks management simply got tired of Wilson complaining every offseason. The 33-year-old veteran wanted out, and the Seahawks made the best of a bad situation as the Broncos gave up two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris in return for Wilson and a fourth-rounder.
With Wilson gone and more draft picks coming in, Seattle can put some excitement back into a team that went 7-10 last year, its worst season ever under Wilson. The former third-round pick missed three games with a broken finger, but the Seahawks only went 6-8 in the games he started.
Meanwhile, Denver went “all in” because it takes too long to build teams these days.
Since Hall of Famer Peyton Manning retired after winning the Super Bowl in 2015, the Broncos have gone through as many quarterbacks as former coach Brian Billick did when he was with the Ravens from 1999 to 2007. But the Broncos believe they finally have the player who can put them over the proverbial hump in Wilson, who won the Super Bowl in 2013, lost another in 2014, has been to the Pro Bowl nine times, has a career record of 104-53-1 and will be throwing to talented receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.
The addition of Wilson makes the Broncos a contender. With him now in the AFC, will the Buccaneers lure quarterback Tom Brady out of retirement? The Rams are the defending Super Bowl champions, but they don’t scare anyone. The only serious threat to Brady and the Bucs in the NFC is Rodgers and the Packers.
Now, that brings us back to Jackson.
If the Ravens are smart, they’ll let him play out his current deal and see where that takes them. If he can lead the team to a Super Bowl or deep into the playoffs and stay healthy, then it’s time to pay him market value. If not, then it’s time to part ways. Regardless, the Ravens can still take enough measures to circumvent the salary cap and sign a big-name free agent. Remember, it’s just a matter of when a team wants to pay the bill.
Jackson is rolling the dice, hoping he can take the Ravens to a title and then cash in on a lucrative contract. If I were Jackson, and the Ravens agreed, I’d take a three-year deal right now worth roughly $40 million a season. When you run the ball as much as he does, it increases the chance of suffering a serious injury.
In his case, it’s better to be paid now and not have to worry about getting paid later.
The “all in” mantra is working in a lot of NFL cities, but not in Baltimore. Not yet anyway.
()
News
Candidates crowd into battleground Washington County House race
A teacher, a school board member, a respiratory therapist, a small business owner, and, as of Thursday, a St. Paul cop.
They’re among a growing list of candidates from both parties vying for an open Minnesota House seat that could prove to be among the battlegrounds that will determine who controls the chamber.
The seat is House District 33B in Washington County. The district, newly redrawn as part of a once-a-decade process following the census, encompasses all or parts of Stillwater, Stillwater Township, Forest Lake, Marine on St. Croix, Scandia, Oak Park Heights, May Township and Bayport.
No equivalent of an incumbent will be on the ballot in November. Rep. Shelly Christensen, DFL-Stillwater, a retired teacher, announced in January she’s not running this year. Parts of the new district are currently represented by state Rep. Bob Dettmer, R-Forest Lake, who also is not seeking re-election — although Dettmer doesn’t live in District 33B.
Christensen was elected in 2018 when she defeated four-term incumbent Kathy Lohmer, a Republican, as part of a “blue wave” of Democratic victories that appeared to benefit from dissatisfaction with then-President Donald Trump’s first two years in office. Republicans are hoping for a mirror-image GOP wave capitalizing on dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden.
In 2020, voters in the district favored Biden over former Trump by a comfortable margin.
At least five candidates have announced their candidacies. Here’s an introduction, with quotes from their websites or campaign announcements:
GOP CANDIDATES
- Charlie Anderson, a St. Paul police commander, Army combat veteran and captain with the Minnesota National Guard who has served on the Marine on St. Croix City Council since 2018. Quote: “We need strong leadership at the Capitol to ensure our police officers, deputies, and first responders are supported with the best statutes, licensure standards, training, equipment, compensation, and support (to include mental health).”
- Mark Bishofsky, a respiratory therapist. Quote: “Mark was thrust into politics in the summer of 2021 when he was faced with unconscionable vaccine mandates at work.”
- Tina Riehle, a business owner and member of the Stillwater School Board since 2018. Quote: “As a conservative on the Stillwater School Board I stand for transparency, the rights of parents to have a voice in their child’s education, and being a good steward of the tax dollars that go to our schools. In the legislature, I’ll bring those same principles to the House floor, amplify our community’s voice in Saint Paul, and work to address the attacks on Constitutional rights.”
DFL CANDIDATES
- Josiah Hill, a Stillwater High School language arts teacher who has served as president of the St. Croix Education Association since 2010. Quote: “I believe that when families earn quality wages, have access to affordable health care and have strong local public schools, the entire residential and business community prospers and grows stronger together.”
- Joe Widmer, a communications consultant. Quote: “I am running a positive campaign focused on the Economy, Education, and the Environment. I am a progressive and a DFLer, however I will not fall into the partisan trap that has ensnared so many at the Legislature.”
Parties will hold local endorsing conventions later this month. Party endorsements aren’t binding, and if more than one candidate from either party is still running, they will square off in the Aug. 9 primary. Primary winners will meet in the Nov. 8 general election.
News
High temps in upper-40s Thursday, winter system moves in at night
ST. LOUIS – Thursday morning has mostly cloudy skies. It will be dry through the day with highs in the upper-40s. A winter system moves in late Thursday night. There is a slight chance of rain/snow mix, then all snow.
Expect snow during Friday morning’s commute. Snow will last until late Friday afternoon. There will be about 1-3” of accumulation in metro St. Louis.
Saturday will be dry, sunny, breezy, and very cold Saturday with high temps in the low-30s. It will be much warmer on Sunday with temperatures near 60.
News
Bret Stephens: New rules for a new world
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is being described as the end of the post-Cold War era. This isn’t quite accurate. Since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, we’ve seen three different eras. Each of them lasted about a decade.
There were the End of History years of the 1990s, when Washington thought the main task of foreign policy was to usher the world into a more democratic, free-market, rules-based order. Those priorities faded after 9/11, when no international issue mattered more to policymakers than the fight against militant Islamism. A decade later, after Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011, Barack Obama effectively called an end to the war on terror, saying it was time to “focus on nation building here at home.”
This was a decade whose animating instincts were typified by two telling reactions by two presidents to two crises — both involving Ukraine.
The first was Obama’s tepid response to Russia’s 2014 seizure of Crimea, after which he refused to provide Kyiv with lethal military aid on the theory that Ukraine’s future was a core Russian interest but not an American one. The second was Donald Trump’s attempted shakedown of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2019, in which he tried to hold up security assistance to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on the Biden family.
In other words, Obama looked at Ukraine and asked, “What’s in it for us?” Trump looked at Ukraine and asked, “What’s in it for me?” For neither president was the question of staving off another Russian invasion, much less of encouraging Ukraine’s democratic development, a particular priority.
Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin looked at Ukraine and concluded: “It’s all for me.”
The Russian president may have had various motives for invading Ukraine. But it would be foolish to suppose that he wasn’t also enticed — by our seeming indifference to Ukraine’s fate; by the willingness of successive American presidents to continue to do business with him even as he invaded neighbors, poisoned dissidents, hacked our networks and meddled in our elections; by Europe’s military weakness and growing reliance on Russian energy; by the coalescing of an Axis of Autocracy bent on overthrowing the American-led liberal order.
All of this made Putin’s Ukraine gambit seem like a good bet — except for his failure to reckon with the courage of the Ukrainian people, their magnificent president, and his own military’s ineptitude. That courage has given the West time to regroup to help save Ukraine. It should also be an opportunity to rethink the way in which we look at foreign affairs for the next decade. We need new rules for a new world.
What should they be? A few ideas:
Free trade for the free world.
Economic nationalism never works. De-linking the Russian economy from the rest of the world is already painful. And the only long-term hope for decoupling from China is through deeper economic integration of free and allied nations.
That means the revival of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and a free-trade agreement with the European Union and another one with Britain.
Help those who help themselves.
If a lesson of the past 20 years is that we cannot fight for the freedom of those who won’t fight for it themselves, the lesson of Ukraine is that we can at least give those who will fight the tools so they can finish the job.
One model is the deal for nuclear-powered submarines that the U.S. and Britain signed last year with Australia, which the administration needs to accelerate if it’s going to be a deterrent to China.
Another model is Israel, which we arm with American jets so that we never need defend it with U.S. troops.
Parallel global institutions.
China has trashed the World Trade Organization by refusing to meet its commitments. Russia trashed Interpol by using the agency to persecute political dissidents. The Biden administration may not want to exit those legacy organizations, but it can downgrade their relevance by investing in new or nascent organizations in which democracy buys membership.
Be honest about energy.
The world will need carbon-based fuels for decades to come. And we are better off extracting more of it in North America — including on U.S. federal land — than by asking Saudi Arabia to ramp up production or hoping to get more from Venezuela and Iran with sanctions relief.
The alternative to increasing domestic oil and gas production isn’t only clean alternative energy. It’s also filthy petrostate energy.
Get serious about defense.
The dumbest debate in foreign-policy circles is whether China or Russia is the graver threat. The real answer is that we don’t have the luxury of choosing.
But we do have the luxury of spending more on defense, which, at less than 4% of gross domestic product, is about half of what we spent in the prosperous 1980s. A 500-ship Navy — a 200-ship increase — should be a national priority.
Play to win.
“Here’s my strategy on the Cold War,” Ronald Reagan once told his adviser Richard Allen: “We win, they lose.”
He said that in 1977, when it seemed like a pipe dream. Twelve years later, it was a fact.
Let’s aim for a world unhaunted by the likes of Vladimir Putin.
Mike Preston: The ‘all in’ approach is spreading across the NFL. Can the Ravens make it work? | COMMENTARY
Candidates crowd into battleground Washington County House race
High temps in upper-40s Thursday, winter system moves in at night
Bret Stephens: New rules for a new world
ASK IRA: Do Heat need Kyle Lowry with eyes on the rim?
Truck rams west St. Louis Walgreens and tries to steal ATM
Conor Sen: Progressive economic policy only gets harder from here
Celebrate Pi Day with our favorite local pies
Little Free Library launches a mobile app
‘Star Trek: Picard’ S2E2 Recap: Lost in a Corrupted Timeline
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing
Jennifer Aniston’s Dogs Won’t Stop ‘Smothering’ Her During A Workout At Home — Watch
Residence visa in Dubai: how can you obtain one?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Amp Price Prediction — Will AMP Hit $0.08 Soon?
-
News3 weeks ago
Charges: St. Paul man released from custody for burglary, broke into another home, raped a 14-year-old girl
-
News1 week ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
Reward offered for man wanted on sexual abuse, weapons charges
-
Business4 weeks ago
What Are the Common Moving Challenges and How to Fix Those?
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Viral Video: Rapper Nelly accidentally livestreams sex tape | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
-
News4 weeks ago
Under pressure to ease up, Biden weighs new virus response
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to Make Custom Gift Card Boxes Printing