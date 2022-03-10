Missing person’s car found in St. Louis County pond

ST. LOUIS — Rich LoRusso was revered and respected when it came to fine dining. His kitchens have kept customers satisfied for decades.

LoRusso, the chef and co-owner of LoRusso’s Cocina, died Wednesday morning after a battle with a rare form of ALS. He was 63.

Frank Cunetto, the owner of Cunetto’s House of Pasta, shared fond memories of his longtime friend.

“I always thought of him as a friend first and colleague more than a competitor,” said Cunetto. “We shared customers, a lot of customers. He would bounce ideas off of me or borrow something from me and I’d borrow something from him.”

LoRusso and Cunetto would take vacations together with their families, sharing laughs, many meals, and a whole lot of memories. Friends and family knew of the struggles LoRusso was facing.

His civic-mindedness made him an upstanding member of the St. Louis community.

“He is just one of those who rose above and wasn’t just a guy who owned a restaurant,” said John Carney, a radio host and LoRusso’s longtime friend.

Over the past 22 years, LoRusso donated his time and food to Carney’s nonprofit foundation, even while his health was failing.

“This year, obviously with the ALS, he was having trouble speaking, and he couldn’t get out of bed,” said Carney. “He whispered to his wife, ‘I don’t care, I want to have a restaurant there.’ So, we had them do food at my event which was just two weeks ago.”

On the same day he died, the restaurant bearing his last name was open for business – just as LoRusso would have requested, serving the public and making meals and memories for many St. Louisans.

“What a great guy and great friend, and they don’t make too many like that. And he’s going to be missed,” said Cunetto.