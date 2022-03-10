News
MLB cancels 93 more games, gap narrows in bargaining
By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games Wednesday, appearing to close the remaining chance to play a full 162-game schedule and threatening locked out players with loss of salary and service time.
After the sides narrowed many economic differences and became bogged down over management’s attempt to gain an international amateur draft, MLB announced two additional series had been canceled through April 13. That raised the total to 184 games wiped out from the 2,430-game regular season, or 7.6%.
“Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that opening day is postponed until April 14,” Manfred said.
The union’s latest counteroffer was hand delivered by chief negotiator Bruce Meyer to MLB’s office after he walked three blocks through a wintry mix from union headquarters.
While the gaps slimmed on the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salary, management continued to press for its long-held goal of an international amateur draft. Players have repeatedly rejected the proposal since it was made on July 28.
“The owners’ decision to cancel additional games is completely unnecessary,” the union said in a statement. “After making a set of comprehensive proposals to the league earlier this afternoon and being told substantive responses were forthcoming, players have yet to hear back.”
MLB said it would not make a new counteroffer to players unless the union first chose one of three options: agreeing to the international draft in exchange for the elimination of direct amateur draft pick compensation for qualified free agents; keeping compensation in exchange for MLB dropping the international draft proposal; or dropping compensation while giving players until Nov. 15 to accept an international draft starting in 2024 while giving MLB the right to re-open the labor contract after the 2024 season if players fail to accept the draft.
On the 98th day of baseball’s first work stoppage since 1995, the last alternative would leave open the possibility of another labor conflict in less than three years between parties that regard each other with disdain.
Players rejected all three options and instead proposed to drop compensation for this year, have the sides agree to a draft by Nov. 15 or then revert to compensation for the 2022-23 offseason.
“In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately,” Manfred said. “The clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.”
Opening day was to have been March 31 but has been wiped out by baseball’s ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995.
If April 14 games are canceled and players do not receive credit for service time in the eventual settlement, free-agent eligibility would be pushed back for many players, including Shohei Ohtani from 2023 to 2024, Pete Alonso from 2024 to 2025, Jake Cronenworth from 2025 to 2026 and Jonathan India from 2026 to 2027.
Players dropped their threshold for the luxury tax to $232 million this year, with increases to $235 million in 2023, $240 million in 2024 and $245 million in 2025 and $250 million in 2026.
Players had been at $238 million to $263 million in their previous proposal of a week earlier. They were within 2.5% of management’s starting figure of $230 million in Tuesday’s proposal. Players were within 3.2% of MLB’s $242 million for 2026.
Management’s desire for an additional fourth tax threshold at $60 million above the first threshold is among the contentious points remaining.
Players dropped to $65 million from $80 million for their proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration-eligible players, a day after MLB raised its offer from $30 million to $40 million. The union is asking for $5 million annual increases, while management’s offer is the same for all five years.
The union dropped its proposed minimum salary to $710,000 from $725,000, a figure rising to $780,000 by 2026. Management is at $700,000 this year, rising to $770,000. The union’s proposals on the tax threshold and bonus pool were first reported by The Athletic.
In the proposal for an international draft, teams would rotate picking in different quadrants of the first round over a four-year period, A slotting system would be installed similar to what the union agreed to starting in 2012 for the amateur draft covering residents of the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada.
The international draft proposal includes hard slots that could not be negotiated by individuals. MLB estimates $17 million in additional spending for the drafted international players above the $166.3 million spent by the 30 teams in 2021, plus an additional $6 million on non-drafted players. The draft would start in 2024.
International players would lose the right to pick which team they sign with. The age for the draft would be in the year a player turns 16.
State hockey: Thanks to the ‘Big boy plays,’ Cretin-Derham Hall is back at state for the first time since 2009
To say this has been the dream of Cretin-Derham Hall’s players since they joined the program would be a lie.
It goes back much, much further than that. Thursday’s Class 2A state tournament appearance for the No. 2 seed — the Raiders will meet Prior Lake in the 11 a.m. quarterfinal at the Xcel Energy Center — fulfills a goal more than 10 years in the making.
“It’s been all of our goal since we even knew what the state tournament was when we were young kids,” senior forward Drew Fisher said. “I think I’ve been watching the state tournament since I was 6 or 7 years old, and I think that’s been the majority of our team, too.”
It has been building in this direction for years for the Raiders (24-3), who are making their first state appearance since 2009. Fisher — who leads the team with 28 goals and 31 assists — and his fellow seniors made the decision to come to Cretin-Derham Hall. Then his brother Jake, one year Drew’s junior, and his classmates made the same call. Many of Cretin-Derham Hall’s current players came up through the St. Paul Capitals Hockey Association and have been on the roster for three-plus years.
Cretin-Derham Hall coach Matt Funk has looked at this specific group with optimism for years, and for good reason. It’s filled with talent. That potential as a team is now being realized.
Drew Fisher admitted there was a hope the Raiders would make it to state and contend for a title when they were sophomores and being led by then-senior standout Matthew Gleason. It didn’t happen, as the Raiders were dropped in the section semifinals by Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Cretin-Derham Hall suffered the same fate last winter.
The Raiders made a revelation.
“We’ve got guys that can really skate and play the game fast,” Funk said. “But we liked to play, in the last couple years, from the perimeter. … We know the way to beat us in the past was to take away our time and space and make it tougher.”
Which would inevitably be a strategy deployed by postseason opponents. Something had to change.
Cretin-Derham Hall had to get grittier and more physical. They’ve done that this season, evolving their style of play into one that’s better built to advance into March. Part of the growth, Funk noted, comes from the natural maturation of players as they age and grow. Another piece, he said, is that his players are “rink rats” who watch the game be played at the highest level and make the necessary adaptations to achieve similar success.
“We’ve gotten guys that have gone to tough spaces now and make what we call ‘Big-boy plays,’ and do it in a style that it’s a little bit more gritter,” Funk said. “So now, we’re going to those tough spaces and doing that same thing to these other teams.”
The end result is a trip to the X.
“We’ve kind of figured out how to play the playoff hockey, which is a lot more intense and a lot more physical, and you’ve got to sell out and do all the gritty stuff, too,” Fisher said. “I think that helped a lot.”
The payoffs have been obvious throughout the season.
Cretin-Derham Hall beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s during the regular season, a clear sign of progression. Then came the Raiders’ dominant run through sections. Now they enter the Class 2A dance as one of the favorites to lift the trophy on Saturday night.
“We’re kind of on a revenge tour,” said senior goalie Marko Belak. “It’s been our goal since our freshman year; we all came here with one goal in mind: to win a state tournament. We’re finally here, so we’ve just got to execute.”
Funk noted the eight teams in the Class 2A tournament —all of great quality — bring unique styles of play. Thursday’s opponent, Prior Lake, likes to open up the ice. While that would’ve suited the Raiders of old to perfection, Cretin-Derham Hall wants to keep playing its brand of hockey throughout.
“For us, the biggest thing we’ve been preaching all year is finally play our style and make teams adjust to us,” Funk said.
Funk plans to utilize the team’s depth to its advantage, rolling 10 forwards and six defensemen. He believes the Raiders are built to succeed this week. Now they just need to show it.
“I think we have some of the best top-end talent, I think we have the deepest team in the state and the best goaltender in the state,” Fisher said, “so I think we definitely have what it takes to win a state tournament.”
State boys hockey: Class 2A tournament primer
Anyone can win: This is technically true any year, but it certainly feels most pertinent to say in 2022. Every team — one through eight — has the potential to win three straight games this week in downtown St. Paul.
Look at the unseeded teams — Edina is a perennial power, Lakeville South is the defending runner-up and Prior Lake features a Mr. Hockey candidate in Alex Bump, a Vermont commit who enters this week with 41 goals and 34 assists.
The teams with the top seeds have them for a reason — Hill-Murray and Cretin-Derham Hall are very good — but there are no layups this week.
Best of the best: Bump is one of five Mr. Hockey finalists in the Class 2A field. He’s joined by Hill-Murray forward Dylan Godbout, a Wisconsin commit with 29 goals; Hill-Murray defenseman Leo Gruba, who may possess the best shot of all defensemen in the state; Cretin-Derham Hall forward Drew Fisher, who has 59 points; and Moorhead forward Gavin Lindberg and his 43 assists.
Two of the three finalists for the Frank Brimsek award — given to the state’s top senior goalie — are also in the Class 2A field in Cretin-Derham Hall’s Marko Belak and Andover’s Austin Braun. The third finalist is Mahtomedi’s Ben Dardis, who has the Zephyrs in the Class A semifinals.
Newcomers collide: Cretin-Derham Hall hasn’t been in the state tournament since 2009. Its opponent Thursday, Prior Lake, is making its first state tournament appearance.
Magic’s Markelle Fultz taking playing restrictions in stride; Jalen Suggs returns against Pelicans
Just as the momentum was shifting in the Orlando Magic’s favor in their 102-99 Tuesday loss to the Phoenix Suns, Markelle Fultz’s time had run out.
Fultz led the Magic on a run that reduced Orlando’s 15-point third-quarter deficit to 82-77 early in the fourth — a period Fultz appeared to have found his rhythm, recording 7 points and 1 assist.
But as Fultz was approaching his 18-minute playing restriction during a dead-ball situation with 10:23 remaining, he turned around and saw Cole Anthony ready to sub in for him.
Fultz smiled at Magic coach Jamahl Mosley as he headed to the sideline knowing his time on the floor had come to an end while Mosley smiled back at Fultz while saying, “I’m sorry,” before the two hugged and Fultz watched the rest of the game from the bench.
“The great part about ‘Kelle is that he’s going to do everything he’s asked to do on that court,” Mosley said. “He’s a competitor. He’s a fighter and he wants to be out there. The one important thing he also understands is that it’s about his health — making sure he stays healthy for the remainder of this year. I’m proud of how he comes out and plays with that sense of passion night in and night out.”
Fultz finished with 11 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 17 minutes against the Suns in his fourth game back since returning from his left knee anterior cruciate ligament tear last Monday.
He wasn’t available for Wednesday’s road game against the New Orleans Pelicans because he’s not allowed to play in both games of back-to-backs. Jalen Suggs was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous two games because of a sprained right ankle.
Fultz said he has an “unbelievable belief” in the team’s medical staff and that they’re doing “what’s best for myself” while acknowledging playing with the restrictions can be difficult — especially once he’s found his rhythm.
“As a competitor being out there on the floor, especially when you have things rolling, it eats me up with wanting to be out there,” Fultz said. “But health comes first. I do what I can while I’m out there and when my time’s done, I support my teammates.”
Fultz said the restrictions haven’t prevented him from finding his rhythm after being sidelined for more than a year with the knee injury.
He’s averaged 9.5 points (54.8% shooting) and 3.8 assists in 16.8 minutes.
“I feel pretty good actually,” Fultz said. “The biggest thing is I’m just going out there and having fun. There are times when I’m out there and want things to go a little bit faster and I have to bring myself back in the moment and realize it’s only four games. Just taking every situation and trying to take the good things from it and keep it going.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
