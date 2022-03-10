Connect with us

MoDOT warns of Thursday, Friday commutes ahead of snowy forecast

MoDOT warns of Thursday, Friday commutes ahead of snowy forecast
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–With a late winter storm bringing a warning for the Kansas City region and up to three inches of snow for the St. Louis area, the Missouri Department of Transportation is warning that Friday’s “commute could be difficult for most parts of the state,” according to a news release.

Snow could start accumulating in the state Wednesday and continue through Friday morning’s commute.

“Most forecast models show the entire state being impacted by varying amounts of accumulation. Everyone should be prepared to drive in less-than-perfect road conditions for the next two days,” Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer said.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.

MoDOT will have crews working around the clock until roads are considered “mostly clear.”

Missouri House tries again for photo voter ID requirement

Missouri House tries again for photo voter ID requirement
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri lawmakers are trying again to require photo identification to vote.

The GOP-led House on Tuesday advanced a photo identification requirement for voters. The bill needs another vote of approval to go to the Senate.

Missouri voters in 2016 amended the state constitution to require photo IDs. But the Missouri Supreme Court later gutted the rule.

Republican supporters say photo identification makes voting more secure. Democrats argue photo IDs only prevent voter impersonation, which they say is not an issue.

Another measure approved Tuesday would amend the Constitution again to try to require photo identification.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones discloses recent surgery amid offseason where he could be traded

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones discloses recent surgery amid offseason where he could be traded
Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones posted an image on Instagram on Wednesday morning, indicating he had a recent surgery performed on his lower left leg.

Jones, who has trade buzz surrounding him this offseason, posted two pictures — one that shows his left leg shaved up to the knee before the procedure and another of the lower leg in a boot, kicked up on a hospital bed with crutches leaned up against the boot.

“Having a shaved leg is cool but it is NOT worth the free surgery afterwards,” Jones, 29, wrote in the caption to the post that had a geographic tag of New York City.

Although posted on Wednesday, it is unknown when the surgery took place. Several Dolphins teammates commented on the post, wishing him a speedy recovery.

The surgery was reportedly on a lingering left ankle injury, according to NFL Network. The report said it’s expected to keep him out for two months, which wouldn’t put Jones’ availability for training camp ahead of the season in jeopardy.

Jones, the Dolphins’ highest-paid player last year with a cap hit of $16.1 million, missed one game during the season, the Oct. 17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London with Achilles and groin injuries, according to the team’s injury report that week.

In the weeks that followed, he had the same two injuries listed on the report as he returned to play. He also once had a quadriceps injury listed that he played through against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 10. For much of November through the end of the season, Jones was largely off the injury report, aside from missing two practices for veteran rest.

In what could be purely coincidental, the post comes the day after reported interested from the Dolphins in top free-agent cornerback J.C. Jackson, who had 17 interceptions the past two seasons for the New England Patriots.

Boston Globe columnist Ben Volin tweeted Tuesday there has been “some buzz” about the Dolphins pursuing Jackson, who would be a high-priced free agent. Such a move would pair Jackson with Miami defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who once coached him in New England, and fellow Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard, who seeks more money this offseason in a renegotiation of his contract.

Such an acquisition would likely mean that the Dolphins will be looking to trade Jones, a process that could get complicated if Jones is coming off recent surgery.

Jones’ base salary of $14.375 for the 2022 season is fully guaranteed, which would also make an outright release difficult.

In two seasons with the Dolphins, Jones has two interceptions — both in 2020 — 95 tackles, 14 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. While outplayed by Howard on the opposite side, the single coverage Howard and Jones are asked to play on boundary receivers has been instrumental in allowing Miami’s defense to send extra pass rushers, including blitzing safeties.

Resolution in Congress would light Gateway Arch in support of Ukraine

Resolution in Congress would light Gateway Arch in support of Ukraine
ST. LOUIS–U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin) has introduced legislation in Congress that would allow the Gateway Arch in St. Louis to be lit up to support Ukraine.

The monument has only been lit up in colors twice before. The first came in October 2004 when Congress passed legislation requiring the Arch be lit up with pink light to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The second was in 2015, when the Department of Interior approved gold lighting to celebrate the monument’s 50th anniversary. It was paid for with private funding.

While other landmarks around the country and around the world have been bathed in yellow and blue at times as a show of support for the country, which has been under attack by Russian military forces, the Gateway Arch National Park has said it can’t accommodate all requests and doesn’t want to pick and choose which ones it supports over others.

Wagner’s resolution is co-sponsored by the entire Missouri delegation in the House.

“The world is united behind Ukraine and lighting up symbols like the Gateway Arch in Ukrainian colors will send a message to our friends and allies in Europe, and across the globe, that the American people are supportive of the sovereign Ukrainian nation,” Wagner, who just returned from visiting the Ukrainian border with Poland, said in a news release.

