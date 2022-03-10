News
Over 200 pounds of drugs captured during traffic stop in Missouri
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers captured over 200 pounds of drugs Wednesday during a traffic stop in Lafayette County.
During the stop, they found 16.35 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.2 pounds of cocaine, 4.8 pounds of suspected fentanyl, and 200 pounds of marijuana, and approximately $7,400 cash. Three people in the car were arrested. They are all from Tennessee.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes avialable.
Soaring gas prices prompt electric vehicle conspiracy theories
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some social media users suggest that soaring fuel prices in the U.S. aren’t the result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, increased consumption or supply chain issues as daily life resumes after two years of stagnation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the flurry of Facebook and Twitter posts offer, without evidence, that a nefarious scheme is underway: President Joe Biden’s administration is intentionally driving up the price of gas to get more American drivers behind the wheel of an electric car.
“$6.00 a gallon gas is how you get people to buy electric cars,” claims one popular meme, shared thousands of times across Facebook and Instagram since Tuesday.
The newest internet fabrication shows that Americans’ obsession with conspiracy theories continues to play an outsize role in how they interpret political decision-making, even during times of war.
“At this point, conspiracy theories have become so ingrained in people’s psyche and because of social media, they spread like wildfire,” said Mia Bloom, a Georgia State University professor who recently authored a book examining the QAnon conspiracy theory. “If it’s not this conspiracy theory this week, it’ll be another one next week.”
The conspiracy theory-laden memes, Twitter posts and videos began swirling as the average price of regular gas broke $4 a gallon for the first time in nearly 14 years. The output of posts increased Tuesday after Biden announced a ban on Russian oil imports, a move he warned would almost certainly drive up U.S. gas prices further but would deal a “blow” to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offensive in Ukraine.
The claims about electric vehicles echo the core themes at the center of several conspiracy theories peddled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by followers of QAnon, a conspiracy theory that cast then-President Donald Trump as a hero fighting a cabal of elites who operate child sex trafficking rings. Many QAnon social media accounts pushed false conspiracy theories that the government would try to microchip people with a vaccine or that a coin shortage during the pandemic was a plot to push Americans into a cashless society that would be easier for the federal government to control.
The electric vehicle appears to be the latest reiteration of those conspiracy theories.
Some social media posts have suggested that the government wants to push people to use electric vehicles so they can shut down a driver’s car at will.
“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but high gas prices will push more people to electric cars that can be frozen just like your bank account,” one false post circulating across social media platforms claims.
Contrary to that assertion, electric vehicles work similarly to gas-powered ones; the government cannot shut down individual vehicles at will. With electric cars, drivers can use public or at-home, private charging stations to recharge. In fact, 80% of electric vehicle charging is done from a driver’s home, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
These types of conspiracy theories are popular during times of crisis — such as when a pandemic shuts down much of the world or during a war — because they give people an explanation for the inexplicable, Bloom said.
“Conspiracy theories provide such comfort during these very stressful times,” she said. “Having an explanation, even if it’s that someone is pulling the strings is, for whatever reason, less distressing” for some people. “If there’s a conspiracy behind everything — ‘OK it makes sense. Now I understand.’”
Mentions of “electric cars” and the “government” have increased by 400% over the last four days across public social media accounts, news websites and television news, according to an analysis social media intelligence firm Zignal Labs conducted for The Associated Press.
The spike in conversation also was driven by conservative social media accounts that seized on comments made Monday by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during an event with Vice President Kamala Harris. The pair promoted the federal government’s funding for public transportation and electric vehicles under Biden’s infrastructure law passed last year.
“Last month, we announced $5 billion to build out a nationwide electric vehicle charging network so the people from rural to suburban to urban communities can all benefit from the gas savings from driving an EV,” Buttigieg said.
But misleading posts across social media took Buttigieg’s comments out of context, suggesting that he was responding directly to the recent jump in gas prices by telling people to buy electric vehicles. Some posts claimed Buttigieg’s answer to rising gas prices was for Americans to buy a “$50,000 electric car.”
“Pete Buttigieg says if we don’t like gas prices, we should change vehicles,” claimed one post, shared thousands of times across Facebook and Instagram.
Buttigieg, appearing to respond the claims, shared a website link that lists electric car prices that range from $27,400 to $181,450 on Twitter.
“Seeing some strange claims about EV prices out there,” Buttigieg wrote in the tweet.
Attack on Ukrainian hospital draws outrage as talks stall
By EVGENIY MALOLETKA and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital that killed three people brought condemnation down on Moscow on Thursday, with Ukrainian and Western officials branding it a war crime, while the highest-level talks yet yielded no progress in stopping the fighting.
Emergency workers renewed efforts to get food and medical supplies into besieged cities and get traumatized civilians out.
Ukrainian authorities said a child was among the dead in Wednesday’s airstrike in the vital southern port of Mariupol. In addition to the dead, 17 people were wounded, including women waiting to give birth, doctors, and children buried in the rubble.
Images of pregnant women covered in dust and blood dominated news reports in many countries and brought a new wave of horror over the 2-week-old war sparked by Russia’s invasion, which has killed thousands of soldiers and civilians, shaken the foundations of European security and driven more than 2 million people from Ukraine.
Millions more have been displaced inside the country. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Thursday that about 2 million people — half the population of the capital’s metropolitan area — have left the city, which has become virtually a fortress.
“Every street, every house … is being fortified,” he said. “Even people who in their lives never intended to change their clothes, now they are in uniform with machine guns in their hands.”
Bombs fell on two hospitals in a city west of Kyiv on Wednesday, its mayor said. The World Health Organization said it has confirmed 18 attacks on medical facilities since the invasion began.
Western officials said Russian forces have made little progress on the ground in recent days. But they have intensified the bombardment of Mariupol and other cities, trapping hundreds of thousands of people, with food and water running short.
Temporary cease-fires to allow evacuations and humanitarian aid have repeatedly faltered, with Ukraine accusing Russia of continuing its bombardments. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 35,000 people managed to get out on Wednesday from several besieged towns, and more efforts were underway on Thursday in eastern and southern Ukraine — including Mariupol — as well as in the Kyiv suburbs.
The Mariupol city council posted a video showing buses driving down a highway. It said a convoy bringing food and medicine was on the way despite several days of thwarted efforts to reach the city.
“Everyone is working to get help to the people of Mariupol. And it will come,” said Mayor Vadym Boychenko.
Images from the city, where hundreds have died and workers hurried to bury bodies in a mass grave, have drawn condemnation from around the world. Residents have resorted to breaking into stores for food and melting snow for water. The city has been without heat for days as nighttime temperatures fall below freezing and daytime ones hover just above it.
“The only thing (I want) is for this to be finished,” Volodymyr Bykovskyi said as he stood by a freshly dug trench where bodies were being buried. “I don’t know who’s guilty, who’s right, who started this. Damn them all, those people who started this!”
When the series of blasts hit the children’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol, the ground shook more than a mile away. Explosions blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building. Police and soldiers rushed to the scene to evacuate victims, carrying a bleeding woman with a swollen belly on a stretcher past burning and mangled cars. Another woman wailed as she clutched her child.
Regional Ukrainian police official Volodymir Nikulin, standing in the ruins, called the attack “a war crime without any justification.” Britain’s Armed Forces minister, James Heappey, said that whether the hospital was hit by indiscriminate fire or deliberately targeted, “it is a war crime.”
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, on a visit to Ukraine’s neighbor Poland, backed calls for an international war-crimes investigation into the invasion, saying, “The eyes of the world are on this war and what Russia has done in terms of this aggression and these atrocities.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed concerns about civilian casualties as “pathetic shrieks” from Russia’s enemies. He claimed without providing evidence that the Mariupol hospital had been seized by far-right radical fighters who were using it as a base — despite the fact that photographs from the aftermath showed pregnant women and children at the site.
Several rounds of talks have not stopped the fighting, and a meeting in a Turkish Mediterranean resort between Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, failed to find much common ground.
In their highest-level talks since the war began, the two sides discussed a 24-hour cease-fire but did not make progress, Kuleba said. He said Russia was still seeking “surrender from Ukraine.”
“This is not what they are going to get,” he said, adding that he was willing to continue the dialogue.
Lavrov said Russia was ready for more negotiations but showed no sign of softening Moscow’s demands.
Russia has alleged that Western-looking, U.S.-backed Ukraine poses a threat to its security. Western officials suspect Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to install a government friendly to Moscow in Kyiv as part of an effort to draw the former Soviet state back into its orbit.
Russia’s military is struggling, facing heavier losses and stronger Ukrainian resistance than it apparently anticipated. But Putin’s forces have used airpower to pummel key cities, often shelling populated areas.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, 91-year-old Alevtina Shernina sat wrapped in a blanket, an electric heater at her feet, as cold air blew in through a damaged window. She survived the brutal World War II siege of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, and is now under siege again, her health too fragile for her to be moved.
Her daughter-in-law Natalia said she was angry that Shernina “began her life in Leningrad under the siege as a girl who was starving, who lived in cold and hunger, and she’s ending her life” in similar circumstances.
“There were fascists there and there are fascists here who came and bombed our buildings and windows,” she said.
___
Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and Felipe Dana and Andrew Drake in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed along with other reporters around the world.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at
Heat’s Oladipo says he will remain driven by approach that’s ‘patient and persistent’
This time, the ovation was muted. This time, no chants on “O-La-DI-Po!” at FTX Arena. This time just another game — and, in this case, another loss — in the 82-game NBA regular-season grind.
If Monday night’s return from 11 months away from the game felt like fantasy for Victor Oladipo in the resounding victory over the Houston Rockets, Wednesday night’s blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns felt like reality.
And that, Oladipo said, is fine, too. Because this road back with the Miami Heat from May quadriceps surgery never was about ovations, just moving closer to the form that will be required by the April 16 start of the playoffs.
“It’s funny,” Oladipo said, still upbeat about where this ride already has delivered him, “the training staff here says it all the time, ‘You can do anything you want to prepare, but it doesn’t actually prepare you until you actually go out there and do it.’
“So at the end of the day, like I said before, I’m just staying patient. I’m going to go out there and pick my spots, continue to be aggressive and everything else will take care of itself.”
This time there were four points, three assists in 16:39, as well as a reintroduction into what elite-level basketball feels like, with the Suns becoming the league’s first team to clinch a playoff berth. It was an eye-opening contrast to the debut against a Rockets team at the other end of the Western Conference standings.
“It was great to compete against those guys,” he said, “great to compete against anyone, really, honestly, when you’ve been out for over 300 days, and you haven’t been able to play the game against anyone. So it’s pretty cool to be able to play against them.”
So it was the Suns’ Devin Booker, Cameron Payne, Mikal Bridges playing at one speed in Phoenix’s perimeter rotation, Oladipo at another.
“I’m not even close,” Oladipo said, not out of frustration, but out of candor, as the Heat turned their attention to Friday night’s visit by the Cleveland Cavaliers. “It’s going to take time. It’s going to take time. So I’m patient. And I’ve just got to keep playing, keep getting better. And eventually it’ll get comfy out there.”
Center Bam Adebayo said he appreciates the whirlwind.
“We’re happy Vic’s back,” he said of the 29-year-old former All-Star. “But we’ve got to give him time to really get in the flow of getting back to playing basketball. I felt like he still has those like those little butterflies, those jitters, because it’s his second game back.
“When he checks in, you got the crowd into it. You know they want him to score. And we want him to score, too. But you just have to give him time to play through everything.”
It is coming, Oladipo said.
But slowly.
“I felt like I was moving better even than the first game,” he said. “I’m starting to get more and more comfortable in my body, and just being out there and playing the game, you know, the speed of the game. And like I said, it’s going to take time. But I’m going to stay patient and persistent, as well.”
With coach Erik Spoelstra insistent on limiting these initial minutes to about 15 per game, the contributions will be limited. But Oladipo said he could eventually see himself as a difference maker on the nights when the offense isn’t flowing, which was the case when the Heat were limited to 19 third-quarter and 16 fourth-quarter points Wednesday.
“I mean, I feel like in my career I’ve done a pretty good job of scoring the basketball at all three levels, in the paint, mid-range, threes,” he said. “So when I get comfortable out there, I truly feel like I can contribute in pretty much any way offensively.
“So if that’s what the team needs me to do, that’s what I’m going to do, go out there and do whatever to help the team win. I just got to keep getting better, picking my spots and I’ll figure it out.”
