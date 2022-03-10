News
St. Louis firefighter among residents of burned apartment building
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Gavin Alfred has been a St. Louis firefighter for three years. He was working on a medic unit Wednesday when he requested to leave work because his own apartment unit was on fire. The two-alarm fire was at the Laurel Park Apartments on Jacobi Avenue in north St. Louis County.
Firefighters from multiple departments, including Metro-North, North County, Ferguson, and St. Louis City were at the scene. An apartment building with approximately eight units was damaged.
“A fireman went to work and lost his home today,” said apartment building resident Pamela Washington.
Alfred said his background gave him a unique perspective and was just relieved no one was hurt.
“Not too many people get second chances at life,” he said.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Alfred was unable to get into his unit to assess the damage Wednesday, but it appeared to be a total loss.
“There are people out there who go through so much worse than I do,” he said.
Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control without any injuries. Kim Allen was grateful everyone was okay and hopes the St. Louis community will rally behind anyone needing help replacing what they lost. His daughter lives in one of the units that appeared to be a total loss.
“You can replace material things, said Allen. “Your life you know, you can’t get that back.”
Alfred was thankful no one in the building, including his partner and 8-year-old goddaughter, were injured. He also had a promise for his goddaughter.
“We’ll have a big Christmas this year,” said Alfred. “I will walk until I can’t walk anymore to make sure that she is happy and not upset about this anymore.”
DeMar DeRozan’s 36 points help the Chicago Bulls end a 5-game skid with a 114-108 win over the Detroit Pistons
DeMar DeRozan’s late-game heroics have become almost commonplace for the Chicago Bulls. But in Wednesday’s 114-108 road win over the Detroit Pistons, the Bulls needed their star forward off the court as much as on it.
The Bulls needed a win, but they weren’t playing like it. The defense was sluggish and shooting was frigid. DeRozan is known for his relative calm on the bench, preferring to pull teammates aside for quick one-on-ones rather than hyping up his team.
But in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena, he joined Tristan Thompson and Zach LaVine on the sideline in delivering an impassioned plea: Snap out of it.
DeRozan finished with 36 points, 16 in the fourth quarter. But it was the Bulls defense — which limited the Pistons to 17 points on 6-for-20 shooting in the final quarter — that put an end to the team’s five-game losing streak.
“We’ve got to play like that from the gate,” DeRozan said. “We’ve got to stop putting ourselves in a hole and working that much harder to get back in games and win games. We showed we could do it. We should do it out of the gate.”
The game should have afforded the Bulls (40-26) a much-needed chance to breathe. The Pistons (18-48) have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. Center Nikola Vučević was cleared shortly before tipoff after missing the last game with a hamstring injury, creating a beneficial size mismatch for the Bulls in the paint.
And the Bulls simply needed the win. Five straight losses had shaken their confidence, and they couldn’t afford to slip any lower in the East standings. Nothing was easy about their first win in nearly two weeks, but the result brought relief as the Bulls ended their longest losing streak of the season.
“Tonight was definitely a desperate night for us to get a win,” DeRozan said. “We all kind of got on each other in that third quarter to pick it up, and we did.”
Some losing teams are still competitive in at least one aspect of their game. On paper, the Pistons aren’t one of those teams. They dwell on the bottom rungs on both ends of the court (25th in the NBA in defense, 28th in offense) and they started a diminished lineup without the injured Isaiah Stewart.
But the Pistons had won six of eight heading into Wednesday’s game, riding a wave of confidence sparked by rookie guard Cade Cunningham. They took advantage of the inconsistent Bulls defense, going on a 14-2 run in the second quarter to take a seven-point lead.
For two quarters, the Bulls were sluggish to react each time the Pistons brought up the ball. They were a step late when players drove to the rim, allowing too much time for Cunningham and others to bulldoze their way through wide-open space.
On offense, the Bulls seemed unfocused. Coby White scrambled to dribble up the court in transition, only to have his pocket picked for a transition layup. Ayo Dosunmu fumbled the ball off his chest and into an opponent’s arms. DeRozan and LaVine missed block-out assignments to give up easy put-backs.
It wasn’t only the Pistons starters scorching the Bulls — their bench finished with 43 points, led by Kelly Olynyk (12), Hamidou Diallo (10) and Saben Lee (10).
It took those huddle conversations led by DeRozan, LaVine and Thompson to break the Bulls out of their stupor.
“They were just going by us, forcing rotations, and when we had rotational block-outs, we didn’t come up with rebounds,” coach Billy Donovan said. “In the fourth quarter, it looked like a level of desperation with the way we were playing. That was good to see.”
Despite growing pains in the second and third quarters, the game showcased what can work for the Bulls in the final stretch of the regular season.
The offense fired most effectively when LaVine and DeRozan slashed toward the rim. Quick ball movement allowed the Bulls to batter the Pistons with Vučević, who utilized his size advantage to finish with 21 points despite being limited to six-minute stretches.
The Bulls scored 60 of their 114 points in the paint, helping them absorb a 3-for-15 night from behind the 3-point line. They also recorded double-digit steals (13) for the first time in nearly two months, leading to 13 points in transition and returning an edge to the defense even as Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball remain sidelined.
The game also served as another reminder of DeRozan’s ability to turn a game on its heel. With the game on the line, he requested to return to the court several minutes before his typical rotation. He found the most success taking the ball directly at Cunningham, so Donovan drew up a succession of plays for DeRozan to pound the ball at the rookie in the final minutes.
DeRozan’s readiness for such close-game moments — and the Bulls’ ability to feed their star even when teams blitz him defensively — is a key to the remainder of the regular season.
“At this point of the season, every game matters,” he said. “If I have to play 48 (minutes), I’m willing to play 48 because everything matters. There’s no time for rest.
“We’ve got 16 games left, it’s crazy. It feels like we just started. Every one of these games is critical.”
Crews working to fix force main break in Maryland Heights
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Repair work is underway right now in Maryland Heights after a force main break.
Crews are working at John Pellet Court and Hog Hollow Road. Some pump stations have been shut down during the repair work, which increases the likelihood of wastewater overflows.
Areas that may be affected include Caulks Creek West of Crystal Springs Drive, Bonhomme Creek behind Chesterfield Commons, and near Interstate 64.
The Metropolitan Sewer District said it’s using storage tanks and trucks to minimize any overflows.
‘The Adam Project’: Ryan Reynolds Goes Back to the Future
There’s a real sense of nostalgia embedded in Shawn Levy’s The Adam Project, a family-friendly sci-fi adventure that pays tribute to films like Back to the Future and E.T. It’s the sort of thing you might have gathered on the sofa to watch on VHS on a Friday night in the ‘80s, which is as much of a recommendation for the film as some may need. For those who need more convincing, there are several other key draws, namely Ryan Reynolds, who stars and produces. The actor plays a wise-cracking fighter pilot from 2050, who accidentally crash-lands back in 2022, where he encounters his 12-year-old self (played by Walker Scobel). It’s the sort of the set-up that’s ripe for comedy, but also for poignant reflection as Adam is—quite literally—faced with his past.
THE ADAM PROJECT ★★★ (3/4 stars)
In 2022, Adam has just been suspended from school for fighting, although he wasn’t so much fighting as being sucker punched by bullies. His dad has died a year before, leaving him alone with his mom Ellie (Jennifer Garner). Young Adam is just as wise-cracking as his older self, which often puts him at odds with those around him, and he’s hardened himself against his mom. Mostly, he plays video games and hangs out with his dog, Hawking, unwilling to fully acknowledge the grief that clearly consumes him. His adult self isn’t doing much better. Adam’s wife, Laura (Zoe Saldaña), vanished while time traveling to 2018, the year he’s actually trying to reach, and his accumulated repressed grief has transformed into a punchy sort of anger. Not to mention a severe woman named Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener) is hot on his tail with vanishing spaceships and futuristic soldiers.
It might sound easy to predict where this story is going, but Levy keeps things surprising, even in the more expected emotional moments. A scene in a bar where the elder Adam encounters his mom, drinking white wine alone and commiserating with the bartender over her son’s troubled demeanor is especially effective in conveying how much regret can linger. What should you have said when it mattered? What happens if you don’t? And how do you reconcile having hurt someone you love, so long ago? These questions resonate at the heart of The Adam Project, which is as much about family as it is about time travel.
The best part of the movie is, of course, the reunion of Garner and Mark Ruffalo, who plays Adam’s father Louis in 2018. Is there a universe in which Adam is actually the child of Jenna Rink and Matt Flamhaff in 13 Going on 30? It’s clever casting, as is Ruffalo playing a scientist who inadvertently invents time travel. Although Avengers: Endgame is never mentioned by name, young Adam questions his older self about the mechanics of quantum jumping, suggesting the existence of the multiverse. (Older Adam ignores the query and tells himself not to watch so many movies.) Levy cleverly avoids getting bogged down in the minutia of time travel—the film operates around the principle that if you change the past, it will impact the future—and instead keeps The Adam Project light-hearted and fun. There are nods to Stars Wars and the aforementioned Back to the Future, and action is full-on, with dynamic fight scenes and explosive chase sequences.
Still, for all its adventure and flash, The Adam Project welcomes feelings. Levy doesn’t shy away from heart-warming, tear-jerker scenes, just like those beloved films of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. Reynolds is essentially a brand at this point, and here Ryan Reynolds is doing Ryan Reynolds, which largely works. But he also knows when to sink into the more emotional moments. Scobell impressively holds his own against the movie star and the pair have a really entertaining back and forth. But more importantly, together they believably play with the idea that sometimes you have to call yourself out on your own shit. To make peace with your past, sometimes you have to confront it. And sometimes, even if you don’t have the benefit of time travel, it confronts you back with a surprisingly wise sentiment.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
