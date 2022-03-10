News
‘Star Trek: Picard’ S2E2 Recap: Lost in a Corrupted Timeline
This week’s Star Trek: Picard indulges in one of the franchise’s favorite tropes — the dark parallel universe — and delivers the most heightened, borderline silly episode of the series to date. “Penance” establishes the stakes for the season’s story arc, but it remains to be seen how any of this adventure in spacetime will relate to the emotional themes set up in the premiere.
We pick up where “The Star Gazer” left us, as Picard finds himself on an alternate, fascist Earth with his old adversary Q (John de Lancie). In this reality, Picard is a genocidal conquering General of the Confederation of Earth, and has personally executed dozens of alien leaders (such as Deep Space Nine’s Dukat and Martok and Spock’s father, Sarek). But he’s shaken not only by the revelations about this parallel world, but by Q’s uncharacteristic displays of anger, instability and perhaps even disorientation. Nearly three decades apart have done nothing to diminish the chemistry between de Lancie and Patrick Stewart, who hide kernels of their characters’ concern for one another in their verbal sparring, but there’s also a new layer of intensity to their performances. We last saw Picard and Q together in the series finale of The Next Generation, when they parted on good terms; here Q goes so far as to strike Picard across the face, drawing blood.
Picard assumes that he has found himself in a nightmare of Q’s making, but Q holds Picard responsible for this broken world, claiming it’s a reflection of Picard’s fear, the result of some failure we don’t yet fully understand. Picard might, though — when he asks Q what he needs to atone for, Q replies, “I think you know,” and Picard falls silent, breaking eye contact. Might this have something to do with the flashback to Picard’s childhood that we glimpsed last week? Or with the Stargazer’s disastrous confrontation with the Borg? Or, even, somehow, to Picard’s emotional barriers? It seems we’ll have to wait a while longer for an answer.
True to his usual m.o., Q has provided Picard with some help to set things right. The rest of his gang (save for Soji, who is conspicuously absent) has also retained their memories of their previous lives. Seven of Nine finds that she is now President Annika Hansen, a version of herself who was never assimilated by the Borg and is married to a man she knows only by his title, “Magistrate” (Jon Jon Briones). Rios is back in command of La Sirena and leading the charge in the Confederacy’s war against Vulcan. Elnor is a member of a rebel band who narrowly avoids execution thanks to Raffi, herself a high-ranking intelligence officer. Dr. Jurati discovers that her life is not much different, as she’s a lonely lab rat whose only companion is a cartoon cat AI she programmed herself (voiced by Patton Oswalt). One by one, the crew reassembles in San Francisco, the site of the Confederacy’s annual Eradication Day ceremony where Seven and Picard are expected to execute the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching) in front of a live audience. This Borg Queen is of a more familiar variety than the one seen in last episode; I’ll dive more into her characterization and Wersching’s performance in next week’s review.
Star Trek has a long tradition of introducing nasty, warlike counterparts of our characters and their idyllic United Federation of Planets. The Mirror Universe and its tyrannical Terran Empire have allowed the casts of The Original Series, Deep Space Nine, Enterprise, and Discovery the opportunity to ham it up as piratical or vampiric “evil twins,” to varying levels of success. Discovery, produced in the 2010s and ‘20s in the shadow of rising American fascism, has taken a far less campy approach to the Mirror Universe, suggesting (correctly) that there isn’t anything fun about a ruthless xenophobic empire ruling the galaxy through fear. Though specifically not the Mirror Universe, the Confederation of Earth is essentially the same idea, positing that humanity could have easily become the villains had they given into hate and fear rather than embracing diversity and peaceful exploration. “Penance” similarly highlights the cruelty of this timeline rather than milking comically evil versions of familiar characters for cute gags. The episode’s most powerful moment is when Seven, reading a militaristic speech written for her counterpart, reluctantly forces her way through the word “resistance.”
Nevertheless, the tone of the episode is never permitted to become too grim. There’s some fish-out-of-water humor, as Seven attempts to hide that she doesn’t know her husband’s name. Raffi, who resents taking a backseat to Seven’s work in their own timeline, makes a few cracks about President Hansen’s marriage. Most of Elnor’s lines (of which he has very few) are jokes at the expense of his honesty and youthful enthusiasm. Both the best and worst gags of the episode belong to Dr. Jurati, who is in full Joss Whedon Motormouth Mode. Alison Pill is genuinely very good at delivering Jurati’s goofy, wordy, self-deprecating monologues, but “Penance” relies far too heavily on lazy “well, that just happened” humor, almost always from her character’s mouth. There’s also a squabble between former couple Jurati and Rios in the middle of the climax, and Rios calling out that this is not the time for such an argument doesn’t make it any less out of place.
Similarities to the Mirror Universe aside, our heroes soon learn that this is not an alternate universe but their own corrupted timeline. Via her transdimensional awareness, the Borg Queen surmises that this reality is the result of a single change to history, presumably made by Q in Los Angeles in the year 2024. The Confederacy has no time travel technology, so Picard and company plan to jump to the past the old-fashioned way, using the slingshot maneuver perfected by Kirk and Spock in The Original Series and The Voyage Home. Since they don’t have a genius Vulcan at their disposal, they’ll have no choice but to bring the Borg Queen with them to make the necessary calculations for the trip. This means rescuing her from execution and escaping together to La Sirena before Seven’s guards realize that they’re not who they appear to be. Disabling the facility’s defenses takes longer than expected, and La Sirena is pursued and boarded by the Magistrate. Elnor takes a gnarly-looking disruptor blast, and the rest of the party is held at gunpoint as the episode comes to a close.
It’s difficult to judge the shape of any story from the first few chapters, and that goes double for a story involving time travel. We can only assume that the themes and questions introduced last week in the prime timeline somehow relate to the disastrous future seen in this one, and that we will eventually understand Q’s intervention and how it connects to Picard’s personal baggage. So far, though, it’s a lot to chew on, as we have now been introduced to two settings in spacetime and been promised that the real plot will take place in a third. The mysteries are still piling up, and our only hint as to the nature of the true flashpoint of the story is a talking statue seen in the dark timeline’s San Francisco Bay of Adam Soong (Brent Spiner), yet another identical ancestor of Data’s who we will presumably meet in the 21st century. Once we get there, the story will no doubt balloon to incorporate more characters and subplots, each with their own questions to answer. With any luck, everything we’ve seen so far is part of a complex domino rally. For the time being, we’re just along for the ride, and fortunately the ride is pretty entertaining.
News
Report: Shopping trip led up to daycare child wandering alone near busy road
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — We now know what led up to the shocking story of a toddler who wandered alone out of his Belleville daycare.
According to a Belleville police report and an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigative report, the daycare owner needed to leave the daycare to buy grapes. That trip reportedly left a sick worker alone with 12 children.
In December 2021, a 21-month-old wandered alone from an in-home provider. A stranger spotted him crying. We interviewed the good Samaritan this past December when she said, “To just pull up and see a baby, I was just so shocked by it.”
She said she found the toddler feet away from North Belt West. She added, “He was just standing there, just crying, and I picked him up like, ‘What’s wrong? Where’d you come from?’”
She said it took a while to find out where he came from. She described knocking on random apartment doors and asking, “Is anybody missing a baby?” She eventually learned the child had wandered from the daycare a football field away.
The daycare provider wouldn’t say much to FOX 2 at the time. Ladonna Tunstall said back then, “I wasn’t horrified by it. I know the little boy was fine.”
The investigative reports we obtained offer more detail. In a DCFS report, we obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, a social worker wrote that the daycare owner said “…she left and drove across the street to pick up some grapes for lunch.”
The report does not say if the grapes, which are often considered choking hazards, were meant for the children.
The report continued, “She left one assistant alone with 12 children,” and also, “She also leaves her assistant at one end of the home behind a closed door.”
A police officer wrote in his separate report that the worker left behind told him, “I was not feeling good, so I secured the front door and was in the restroom for about 3-5 minutes. (The child) broke the cloth strap that helped keep the door secured and went out the front door.”
The daycare owner did not respond to our follow-up phone calls and text message. The in-home daycare maintains its Illinois license, with DCFS warnings from the State to keep a proper worker/child ratio and to start keeping an attendance record.
News
St. Louis firefighter among residents of burned apartment building
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Gavin Alfred has been a St. Louis firefighter for three years. He was working on a medic unit Wednesday when he requested to leave work because his own apartment unit was on fire. The two-alarm fire was at the Laurel Park Apartments on Jacobi Avenue in north St. Louis County.
Firefighters from multiple departments, including Metro-North, North County, Ferguson, and St. Louis City were at the scene. An apartment building with approximately eight units was damaged.
“A fireman went to work and lost his home today,” said apartment building resident Pamela Washington.
Alfred said his background gave him a unique perspective and was just relieved no one was hurt.
“Not too many people get second chances at life,” he said.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Alfred was unable to get into his unit to assess the damage Wednesday, but it appeared to be a total loss.
“There are people out there who go through so much worse than I do,” he said.
Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control without any injuries. Kim Allen was grateful everyone was okay and hopes the St. Louis community will rally behind anyone needing help replacing what they lost. His daughter lives in one of the units that appeared to be a total loss.
“You can replace material things, said Allen. “Your life you know, you can’t get that back.”
Alfred was thankful no one in the building, including his partner and 8-year-old goddaughter, were injured. He also had a promise for his goddaughter.
“We’ll have a big Christmas this year,” said Alfred. “I will walk until I can’t walk anymore to make sure that she is happy and not upset about this anymore.”
News
DeMar DeRozan’s 36 points help the Chicago Bulls end a 5-game skid with a 114-108 win over the Detroit Pistons
DeMar DeRozan’s late-game heroics have become almost commonplace for the Chicago Bulls. But in Wednesday’s 114-108 road win over the Detroit Pistons, the Bulls needed their star forward off the court as much as on it.
The Bulls needed a win, but they weren’t playing like it. The defense was sluggish and shooting was frigid. DeRozan is known for his relative calm on the bench, preferring to pull teammates aside for quick one-on-ones rather than hyping up his team.
But in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena, he joined Tristan Thompson and Zach LaVine on the sideline in delivering an impassioned plea: Snap out of it.
DeRozan finished with 36 points, 16 in the fourth quarter. But it was the Bulls defense — which limited the Pistons to 17 points on 6-for-20 shooting in the final quarter — that put an end to the team’s five-game losing streak.
“We’ve got to play like that from the gate,” DeRozan said. “We’ve got to stop putting ourselves in a hole and working that much harder to get back in games and win games. We showed we could do it. We should do it out of the gate.”
The game should have afforded the Bulls (40-26) a much-needed chance to breathe. The Pistons (18-48) have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. Center Nikola Vučević was cleared shortly before tipoff after missing the last game with a hamstring injury, creating a beneficial size mismatch for the Bulls in the paint.
And the Bulls simply needed the win. Five straight losses had shaken their confidence, and they couldn’t afford to slip any lower in the East standings. Nothing was easy about their first win in nearly two weeks, but the result brought relief as the Bulls ended their longest losing streak of the season.
“Tonight was definitely a desperate night for us to get a win,” DeRozan said. “We all kind of got on each other in that third quarter to pick it up, and we did.”
Some losing teams are still competitive in at least one aspect of their game. On paper, the Pistons aren’t one of those teams. They dwell on the bottom rungs on both ends of the court (25th in the NBA in defense, 28th in offense) and they started a diminished lineup without the injured Isaiah Stewart.
But the Pistons had won six of eight heading into Wednesday’s game, riding a wave of confidence sparked by rookie guard Cade Cunningham. They took advantage of the inconsistent Bulls defense, going on a 14-2 run in the second quarter to take a seven-point lead.
For two quarters, the Bulls were sluggish to react each time the Pistons brought up the ball. They were a step late when players drove to the rim, allowing too much time for Cunningham and others to bulldoze their way through wide-open space.
On offense, the Bulls seemed unfocused. Coby White scrambled to dribble up the court in transition, only to have his pocket picked for a transition layup. Ayo Dosunmu fumbled the ball off his chest and into an opponent’s arms. DeRozan and LaVine missed block-out assignments to give up easy put-backs.
It wasn’t only the Pistons starters scorching the Bulls — their bench finished with 43 points, led by Kelly Olynyk (12), Hamidou Diallo (10) and Saben Lee (10).
It took those huddle conversations led by DeRozan, LaVine and Thompson to break the Bulls out of their stupor.
“They were just going by us, forcing rotations, and when we had rotational block-outs, we didn’t come up with rebounds,” coach Billy Donovan said. “In the fourth quarter, it looked like a level of desperation with the way we were playing. That was good to see.”
Despite growing pains in the second and third quarters, the game showcased what can work for the Bulls in the final stretch of the regular season.
The offense fired most effectively when LaVine and DeRozan slashed toward the rim. Quick ball movement allowed the Bulls to batter the Pistons with Vučević, who utilized his size advantage to finish with 21 points despite being limited to six-minute stretches.
The Bulls scored 60 of their 114 points in the paint, helping them absorb a 3-for-15 night from behind the 3-point line. They also recorded double-digit steals (13) for the first time in nearly two months, leading to 13 points in transition and returning an edge to the defense even as Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball remain sidelined.
The game also served as another reminder of DeRozan’s ability to turn a game on its heel. With the game on the line, he requested to return to the court several minutes before his typical rotation. He found the most success taking the ball directly at Cunningham, so Donovan drew up a succession of plays for DeRozan to pound the ball at the rookie in the final minutes.
DeRozan’s readiness for such close-game moments — and the Bulls’ ability to feed their star even when teams blitz him defensively — is a key to the remainder of the regular season.
“At this point of the season, every game matters,” he said. “If I have to play 48 (minutes), I’m willing to play 48 because everything matters. There’s no time for rest.
“We’ve got 16 games left, it’s crazy. It feels like we just started. Every one of these games is critical.”
