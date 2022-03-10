News
State boys hockey: Class 2A tournament primer
Anyone can win: This is technically true any year, but it certainly feels most pertinent to say in 2022. Every team — one through eight — has the potential to win three straight games this week in downtown St. Paul.
Look at the unseeded teams — Edina is a perennial power, Lakeville South is the defending runner-up and Prior Lake features a Mr. Hockey candidate in Alex Bump, a Vermont commit who enters this week with 41 goals and 34 assists.
The teams with the top seeds have them for a reason — Hill-Murray and Cretin-Derham Hall are very good — but there are no layups this week.
Best of the best: Bump is one of five Mr. Hockey finalists in the Class 2A field. He’s joined by Hill-Murray forward Dylan Godbout, a Wisconsin commit with 29 goals; Hill-Murray defenseman Leo Gruba, who may possess the best shot of all defensemen in the state; Cretin-Derham Hall forward Drew Fisher, who has 59 points; and Moorhead forward Gavin Lindberg and his 43 assists.
Two of the three finalists for the Frank Brimsek award — given to the state’s top senior goalie — are also in the Class 2A field in Cretin-Derham Hall’s Marko Belak and Andover’s Austin Braun. The third finalist is Mahtomedi’s Ben Dardis, who has the Zephyrs in the Class A semifinals.
Newcomers collide: Cretin-Derham Hall hasn’t been in the state tournament since 2009. Its opponent Thursday, Prior Lake, is making its first state tournament appearance.
Magic’s Markelle Fultz taking playing restrictions in stride; Jalen Suggs returns against Pelicans
Just as the momentum was shifting in the Orlando Magic’s favor in their 102-99 Tuesday loss to the Phoenix Suns, Markelle Fultz’s time had run out.
Fultz led the Magic on a run that reduced Orlando’s 15-point third-quarter deficit to 82-77 early in the fourth — a period Fultz appeared to have found his rhythm, recording 7 points and 1 assist.
But as Fultz was approaching his 18-minute playing restriction during a dead-ball situation with 10:23 remaining, he turned around and saw Cole Anthony ready to sub in for him.
Fultz smiled at Magic coach Jamahl Mosley as he headed to the sideline knowing his time on the floor had come to an end while Mosley smiled back at Fultz while saying, “I’m sorry,” before the two hugged and Fultz watched the rest of the game from the bench.
“The great part about ‘Kelle is that he’s going to do everything he’s asked to do on that court,” Mosley said. “He’s a competitor. He’s a fighter and he wants to be out there. The one important thing he also understands is that it’s about his health — making sure he stays healthy for the remainder of this year. I’m proud of how he comes out and plays with that sense of passion night in and night out.”
Fultz finished with 11 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds in 17 minutes against the Suns in his fourth game back since returning from his left knee anterior cruciate ligament tear last Monday.
He wasn’t available for Wednesday’s road game against the New Orleans Pelicans because he’s not allowed to play in both games of back-to-backs. Jalen Suggs was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous two games because of a sprained right ankle.
Fultz said he has an “unbelievable belief” in the team’s medical staff and that they’re doing “what’s best for myself” while acknowledging playing with the restrictions can be difficult — especially once he’s found his rhythm.
“As a competitor being out there on the floor, especially when you have things rolling, it eats me up with wanting to be out there,” Fultz said. “But health comes first. I do what I can while I’m out there and when my time’s done, I support my teammates.”
Fultz said the restrictions haven’t prevented him from finding his rhythm after being sidelined for more than a year with the knee injury.
He’s averaged 9.5 points (54.8% shooting) and 3.8 assists in 16.8 minutes.
“I feel pretty good actually,” Fultz said. “The biggest thing is I’m just going out there and having fun. There are times when I’m out there and want things to go a little bit faster and I have to bring myself back in the moment and realize it’s only four games. Just taking every situation and trying to take the good things from it and keep it going.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Purple Line bus-rapid transit project gets cold shoulder from White Bear Lake City Council
Plans for a 15-mile bus rapid transit route connecting the downtown St. Paul and White Bear Lake have been rolling along in recent months.
Not so fast, says the White Bear Lake City Council, which on a 3-2 vote Tuesday night passed a resolution that opposes the Purple Line line entering the city. It states, the city council “is expressing its desire, supported by a large number of its constituents, to not have White Bear Lake be part of the BRT Route.”
The resolution also notes that unlike a light-rail project or a change to a trunk highway, consent of affected cities is not required for a BRT project. Nevertheless, Mayor Dan Louismet said before Tuesday’s city council vote that it would send a “clear message” to the Metropolitan Council.
MET COUNCIL LISTENING
On Wednesday, Metro Transit spokeswoman Laura Baenen said the Met Council will discuss the city’s stance with project partners, including the other cities along the planned corridor, Ramsey County and the Federal Transit Administration. The county and FTA plan to split the project cost, which has been estimated at approximately $475 million, Baenen said.
“I would say that the Met Council, the project partners, Ramsey County, have listened to White Bear Lake and are still listening and will continue to listen, however, this is resolved,” she said.
In December, the Purple Line project, formally called the Rush Line, was transferred from Ramsey County to the Met Council after receiving approval to enter the development phase of the FTA’s New Starts program. The phase is the third of five stages in a federal process to complete the Metro Transit line, which has been pegged to start passenger service in 2026.
Plans call for the Purple Line to connect St. Paul, Maplewood, White Bear Township, Vadnais Heights, Gem Lake and White Bear Lake. The planned route mostly follows Robert Street and Phalen Boulevard from the Union Depot in downtown St. Paul, Ramsey County rail right-of-way (shared with the Bruce Vento Regional Trail) and U.S. 61 north of Interstate 694 into White Bear Lake, which would run 89 electric buses a day, arriving at stops every 15 minutes.
LINE HAS SUPPORTERS, OPPONENTS
Supporters of the line say it would provide round-trip service to 21 stations along the entire route from early morning to late evening daily, providing access to employment, education, healthcare, shopping and recreation destinations.
In White Bear Lake alone, they say, it will move larger volumes of travelers along U.S. with fewer vehicles, and provide pedestrian improvements including new sidewalks, a key segment of the Bruce Vento Regional Trail extension and new traffic signals.
Opponents, besides some White Bear Lake City Council members and residents, include a group called the No Rush Line Coalition. Critics of the line say ridership will be much lower than what is projected, take roughly twice as long as the current driving time and bus lanes will require tearing out miles of greenery. They also question the projected price tag.
Planners expect the line will see approximately 7,000 average weekday ridership by 2040, according to a federal environmental assessment released last May. The FTA requires that projected ridership be re-evaluated before the Met Council submits a final application for federal funding, Baenen said.
WHITE BEAR LAKE RESIDENTS VOICE CONCERNS
Baenen said Ramsey County planners made adjustments throughout the corridor after considering public input given at nearly 200 events and meetings with more than 3,400 people between 2018 and 2021.
Baenen said that after White Bear Lake residents voiced concerns about impacts to downtown, a transit station was moved from Clark Avenue and Second Street to Seventh Street and Washington Avenue “to better serve the center of downtown” and so it was not on the lakeside of U.S. Highway 61. Another change was the realignment of U.S. 61 near the Whitaker Street Station to facilitate a future extension of the Bruce Vento Regional Trail and address existing pedestrian safety issues, she said.
Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt lives in White Bear Lake and has been a big supporter of the project.
“The benefits of this line are pretty obvious,” Reinhardt said Wednesday.
She said that in 2020 the cities of St. Paul, White Bear Lake, Vadnais Heights and Maplewood approved resolutions of support for the project’s preliminary plans. Last year, White Bear Lake adopted a comprehensive plan embracing the Purple Line, she said.
“As far as this resolution, the White Bear Lake City Council has had 23 years worth of input,” she said. “They’ve taken many votes over that time. But I think it’s important that we listen to it, and I am confident that the Metropolitan Council will take it into consideration along with the implications.”
‘DESTRUCTION OF OUR DOWNTOWN COMMUNITY FEEL’
Voting in favor of the resolution were council members Steven Engstran, Heidi Hughes and Bill Walsh. Kevin Edberg and Dan Jones voted against it. A mayor does not cast a vote under the city’s charter, but Louismet had urged the council to pass the resolution.
In November, both Louismet and Hughes were voted onto the council. They were outspoken opponents of the project, with Hughes saying on her website it would cause “the destruction of our downtown community feel.”
At Tuesday meeting, Walsh and Louismet were the only council members who spoke about the resolution, which was introduced Feb. 22 and drew comments and opinions from all members. But after they could not agree on the resolution’s wording, a vote was tabled and it returned to the council Tuesday amended and shorter.
Walsh said council members have received a lot of emails from residents both for and against the project, then read a few of them that landed in his inbox.
He said one was a resident who lives downtown and wrote: “I believe the Purple Line is necessary to dampen the effect of increased traffic as areas north of us continue to develop. The addition of 89 buses a day will not be a problem on a roadway that already has 34,000 vehicles passing each day.”
Walsh said another resident wrote: “Send the Met Council a message that they maybe can do this to us, but they won’t do this with us.”
Missing person’s car found in St. Louis County pond
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking into a possible drowning in a pond in north county off Dunn Road.
A spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department says a car was located in the water with plates registered to someone who was reported missing.
The MSHP’s water patrol is now assisting the county fire department with the search.
