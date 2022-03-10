News
State boys hockey: Mahtomedi 4, Mankato East/Loyola 1
It’s well known in high school hockey circles that the Mahtomedi boys team loads up its schedule with quality opponents so the Zephyrs can be as prepared as possible for what they will see come tournament time.
That strategy continued to pay big dividends on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Class A boys state tournament at Xcel Energy Center as the Zephyrs skated past the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars, 4-1.
Led by senior goaltender Ben Dardis, the Zephyrs (17-11-1) entered the game having outscored their previous four opponents 25-0. While they got off to slow start on Wednesday, they put together another strong team performance to earn a shot against Warroad in Friday’s semifinals.
“We only have three players who have been here before,” Mahtomedi coach Jeff Poeschl said. “That was one of our concerns going in; How were we going to respond? You’re skating at the Xcel Energy Center, the lights are bright, you’re feeling a little bit intense.
“And I think we worked through that. The first 10 minutes or so I thought we were very tentative and sluggish. And we persevered.”
Dardis, one of the top goaltenders in the state, made his best saves immediately after the Zephyrs took a 1-0 lead early in the second period, stopping an initial shot and two rebounds in rapid succession.
“He’s our backbone,” said forward Charlie Drage, who scored one of the Zephyrs’ goals. “We feed off of him and his energy. He’s going to make the saves, and we’re going to build off of that. That’s huge for our team.”
Dardis is equally complimentary of the work his teammates do in front of him.
“They do a great job of keeping shots to the outside,” he said. “They had a few good chances today, but most of them were from the outside. And they block a ton of shots. I had my teammates laying out for me the whole game.”
The Cougars had the better of the play in the early part of a scoreless first period. Mahtomedi didn’t get its first shot on goal until the game was over six minutes old, and only a standout save by Cougars goaltender Caelin Brueske kept it out of the net.
Mahtomedi’s Corey Bohmert was in alone after taking a pass, but Brueske stopped him with a toe save. Brueske made another big stop in the closing seconds of the period when he stopped Jake Hodd-Chlebeck from in tight.
Carter Haycraft gave Mahtomedi a 1-0 lead at 1:10 of the second period. He intercepted the puck behind the Cougars net, moved out in front and slipped the puck past Brueske.
“Carter’s goal got us started,” Poeschl said. “You could kind of feel a little tension leave the bench.”
The Zephyrs went up 2-0 at 8:04 of the period when Nick Beiersdorf buried a centering pass from Hodd-Chlebeck.
There were only seconds to play in the period when Mahtomedi took a commanding 3-0 lead. Cav Bruner carried the puck into the Cougars’ zone on a two-on-one with Bohmert. Bruner’s centering pass hit Brueske’s pads and slid into the net.
When Aiden Prochaska scored a power-play goal early in the third period, the Cougars had hope. But Drage sealed things for the Zephyrs five minutes later when he scored on a rebound.
News
Fire breaks out at apartment complex in north St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Several firefighters responded to a blaze at an apartment complex in north St. Louis County Wednesday afternoon.
The fire erupted in the 9600 block of Jacobi Drive, near Lucas and Hunt Avenue around 4:15 p.m. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the scene and captured footage of flames burning through a roof.
It’s unclear what started the fire or if anyone was hurt.
FOX 2 will update this story as more information becomes available.
News
Sheltering from bombs, Ukraine’s ‘cellar violinist’ plays on
ROME, Italy (AP) — A gentle tune from a violin played by a musician who has been dubbed Ukraine’s “cellar violinist” is a lullaby for a child sheltered in the dark basement of an apartment building in the besieged Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
Vera Lytovchenko has become an internet icon of resilience as images of the concert violinist playing in the basement bomb shelter have inspired an international audience via social media.
When heavy Russian bombing of Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv started two weeks ago, Lytovchenko, her professor father and neighbors sought safety in their building’s basement.
“Bombs can fall everywhere in our city, so we decided to go down in the cellar,” the 39-year-old violinist told The Associated Press via Skype Wednesday during a brief respite from the bombing during a temporary cease-fire. “We’re about 12 people now. We have little boys. We have teenagers. We have old women.”
A week into their basement huddle, Lytovchenko decided to try to lift the spirits of her cellar mates by holding small concerts.
“All these people are my brothers and sisters now,” she said. “I was trying to make them think about something and not about the war for some minutes while I’m playing.”
Later she thought to post her recitals, featuring the calming strains of Vivaldi and even Lytovchenko singing a Russian folk song, on social media. The reaction surprised her: more than 40,000 views on Facebook and thousands more on YouTube.
“I didn’t expect that because I was posting just to reach my friends, my relatives. My aunt is near Kyiv and I’m afraid for her,” she said.
“My friends are in different cities all over Ukraine and I’m trying to keep a connection with them, I text them several times a day to know if they’re alive,” Lytovchenko said. “Many people text me now saying that my videos give them such support and hope. They can see that someone stays here” in Kharkiv.
“Someone is alive and someone keeps hope and is optimistic,” she said.
On Wednesday, during the temporary cease-fire in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, Lytovchenko was able to return to her apartment for a few hours. She told the AP she was happy to see sunlight after spending two weeks in the dark basement, adding that she and her neighbors are lucky because they have heating in the cellar and food.
Before the war, Lytovchenko played for the Kharkiv City Opera orchestra and taught music lessons.
“It was another life … a normal life,” she said of the time before the war. “I’m an orchestra player. I am a teacher in college. I have my students, I have friends, I play concerts, I play operas and ballets. I play Italian operas in the theater.”
Describing Ukraine before the war, Lytovchenko said: “We had a cultural life in our country, our cities, in spite of the coronavirus. We were vaccinated. It was a normal life. … But now we can’t understand what is happening.”
Lytovchenko says she hopes that her posts can help raise funds for Kharkiv’s music community.
“I dream about my little financial fund, because I received messages from all over the world, from all countries. They texted me, they want to help,” she said.
She wants “to help musicians … and to rebuild our city, our conservatory, our music college, our music school,” she said. “To help our musicians who lost their houses and help musicians to return to their own cities and not to be refugees.”
Lytovchenko said as frightening as it is, playing in the cellar to lift the spirts of others has given her new encouragement.
“This is why I do these videos, I try to help, I try to do all I can do,” she said.
News
NCAA women’s hockey: ‘Hangry’ Gophers prepare for quarterfinal
Last Sunday’s loss to Ohio State earned the Buckeyes the WCHA tournament championship, the No. 1 ranking and the top seed in this weekend’s NCAA tournament. But the Gophers also got something from their 3-2 overtime setback.
Something to work on.
It had been a while since Minnesota coaches had seen a soft spot in the Gophers’ game. They had won 10 in a row before the Buckeyes rallied from a 2-0, third-period deficit to beat the Gophers at Ridder Arena.
In the second intermission, Ohio State coach Nadine Muzerall said she “was challenging them to get to the net when the pucks were below the goal line and (then) put it at our feet.”
The strategy got pucks to the sticks of Sara Saekkinen and Sophie Jaques, who turned them into goals as the Buckeyes tied a game they eventually won on Jaques’ goal on an overtime power play.
The pattern, as Gophers coach Brad Frost called it, is something the Gophers are working on ahead of Saturday’s NCAA tournament quarterfinal against the winner of the first-round game between No. 8 Minnesota Duluth and No. 9 Harvard at 6 p.m. Thursday at Ridder.
“I think their goals are really easy fixes for us, as far as what they did,” Gophers wing Catie Skaja said. “It’s not anything we have to reinvent the wheel for, it’s more just being aware of our surroundings.”
“Things that we can improve on and get better at,” Frost said. “But I know they’re a motivated group.”
‘HANGRY’
Sunday’s loss ended a five-week stay atop the weekly polls for the Gophers (29-8-1), who won the WCHA’s regular-season championship. Now ranked No. 2, the Gophers also are the overall second seed in the tournament, earning a home regional and first-round bye.
Saturday’s game is set for 2 p.m. The winner will advance to the Frozen Four, something Minnesota hasn’t done since the 2018-19 season. In fact, Minnesota hasn’t played in any NCAA tournament game since losing to Wisconsin, 2-0, in that year’s championship game.
Blue liner Madeline Wethington reminded teammates Wednesday that she will be playing in her first tournament game as a junior, a rare occurrence on a team that had been to every NCAA tournament since 2006-07. The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic 36 hours before the fourth-seeded Gophers were scheduled to play Ohio State; last year, Minnesota was left out of the tournament with a 9-7-1 record.
Frost described his players as “hangry.”
“They’re ready. They’re ready,” he said. “They have a very strong belief in themselves as a group, and we certainly do as coaches, as well.”
UPSET STOMACH
Senior center Taylor Heise, one of the current Gophers who played in that NCAA final as freshmen, praised the team’s current freshmen for their poise this season, particularly in a 5-1 victory over UMD in the WCHA semifinals last weekend.
“I was really, really happy with how our response was right away,” Heise said. “I remember when we were freshmen and we came in, I think we were playing Princeton to get to the (Frozen Four), I remember I was like, ‘I am going to throw up. I’m going to throw up on the ice at the center faceoff.’ I was really nervous.”
This year, the big games have been “more of a fun thing,” she said.
BRIEFLY
Lauren Bench, a sixth-year senior, will remain the Gophers’ goaltender for however long the team plays the rest of the way. In four Final Faceoff games, she was 3-1 with a 1.25 goals-against average and 93.3 save percentage. … Peyton Hemp, a freshman wing from Andover, was named a finalist for Division I Rookie of the Year on Tuesday. She already was named WCHA Rookie of the Year after recording 12 goals and 31 points during the regular season.
