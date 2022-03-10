State hockey: Thanks to the ‘Big boy plays,’ Cretin-Derham Hall is back at state for the first time since 2009

To say this has been the dream of Cretin-Derham Hall’s players since they joined the program would be a lie.

It goes back much, much further than that. Thursday’s Class 2A state tournament appearance for the No. 2 seed — the Raiders will meet Prior Lake in the 11 a.m. quarterfinal at the Xcel Energy Center — fulfills a goal more than 10 years in the making.

“It’s been all of our goal since we even knew what the state tournament was when we were young kids,” senior forward Drew Fisher said. “I think I’ve been watching the state tournament since I was 6 or 7 years old, and I think that’s been the majority of our team, too.”

It has been building in this direction for years for the Raiders (24-3), who are making their first state appearance since 2009. Fisher — who leads the team with 28 goals and 31 assists — and his fellow seniors made the decision to come to Cretin-Derham Hall. Then his brother Jake, one year Drew’s junior, and his classmates made the same call. Many of Cretin-Derham Hall’s current players came up through the St. Paul Capitals Hockey Association and have been on the roster for three-plus years.

Cretin-Derham Hall coach Matt Funk has looked at this specific group with optimism for years, and for good reason. It’s filled with talent. That potential as a team is now being realized.

Drew Fisher admitted there was a hope the Raiders would make it to state and contend for a title when they were sophomores and being led by then-senior standout Matthew Gleason. It didn’t happen, as the Raiders were dropped in the section semifinals by Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Cretin-Derham Hall suffered the same fate last winter.

The Raiders made a revelation.

“We’ve got guys that can really skate and play the game fast,” Funk said. “But we liked to play, in the last couple years, from the perimeter. … We know the way to beat us in the past was to take away our time and space and make it tougher.”

Which would inevitably be a strategy deployed by postseason opponents. Something had to change.

Cretin-Derham Hall had to get grittier and more physical. They’ve done that this season, evolving their style of play into one that’s better built to advance into March. Part of the growth, Funk noted, comes from the natural maturation of players as they age and grow. Another piece, he said, is that his players are “rink rats” who watch the game be played at the highest level and make the necessary adaptations to achieve similar success.

“We’ve gotten guys that have gone to tough spaces now and make what we call ‘Big-boy plays,’ and do it in a style that it’s a little bit more gritter,” Funk said. “So now, we’re going to those tough spaces and doing that same thing to these other teams.”

The end result is a trip to the X.

“We’ve kind of figured out how to play the playoff hockey, which is a lot more intense and a lot more physical, and you’ve got to sell out and do all the gritty stuff, too,” Fisher said. “I think that helped a lot.”

The payoffs have been obvious throughout the season.

Cretin-Derham Hall beat Benilde-St. Margaret’s during the regular season, a clear sign of progression. Then came the Raiders’ dominant run through sections. Now they enter the Class 2A dance as one of the favorites to lift the trophy on Saturday night.

“We’re kind of on a revenge tour,” said senior goalie Marko Belak. “It’s been our goal since our freshman year; we all came here with one goal in mind: to win a state tournament. We’re finally here, so we’ve just got to execute.”

Funk noted the eight teams in the Class 2A tournament —all of great quality — bring unique styles of play. Thursday’s opponent, Prior Lake, likes to open up the ice. While that would’ve suited the Raiders of old to perfection, Cretin-Derham Hall wants to keep playing its brand of hockey throughout.

“For us, the biggest thing we’ve been preaching all year is finally play our style and make teams adjust to us,” Funk said.

Funk plans to utilize the team’s depth to its advantage, rolling 10 forwards and six defensemen. He believes the Raiders are built to succeed this week. Now they just need to show it.

“I think we have some of the best top-end talent, I think we have the deepest team in the state and the best goaltender in the state,” Fisher said, “so I think we definitely have what it takes to win a state tournament.”