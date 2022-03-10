News
Sunset Hills approves Bass Pro Shops project in South St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS–The St. Louis region will soon be home to a second Bass Pro Shop location.
The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen gave approval this week to a plan to bring the outdoor retailer to the South County municipality on the site of the former Toys R’ Us at 3600 Lindbergh Blvd., near Watson Road.
Demolition is expected to start immediately on the roughly 8.5 acre site with an opening date scheduled in November.
Bass Pro Shops will be a joy to many city residents and shoppers throughout South county, the St. Louis metropolitan area, and beyond. We will truly be a destination city. Direct sales tax revenues will be substantial for our city and secondary sales tax revenues will also significantly increase with considerable increases in sales at surrounding sunset hills businesses. We are all excited and proud of our city!” Sunset Hills Mayor Patricia Fribis said in a news release.
This will be the second Bass Pro location in the St. Louis region, joining one on Fifth Street in St. Charles.
Women’s basketball: Gophers’ season might not be over
The Minnesota women’s basketball team might have more games to play.
Although knocked out of the Big Ten Conference tournament with a losing overall record last week, the Gophers might be an attractive team for the Women’s National Invitation Tournament, which will announce its field Sunday night.
Minnesota has officially entered its name for consideration.
The Gophers finished 14-17 overall and 7-11 in conference play but teams aren’t required to finish above .500 for one of the tournament’s 32 at-large bids. Automatic bids are offered to the best finisher in conference standings that didn’t receive an NCAA tournament bid.
That won’t be Minnesota, which finished 10th in the Big Ten, with attractive NCAA bubble teams such as Purdue (16-14), Michigan State (15-15) and Northwestern (17-12) finishing above them. The Gophers might, however, tick some other boxes.
“The remaining team slots in the Postseason WNIT will be filled by the top (Division I) teams available,” the tournament said on its website.
Messages to WNIT director Jared Rudiger and the tournament’s spokesperson were not returned, and Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen declined to comment.
Among considerations are a team’s strength of schedule, how it performed in its final 10 games and its standing in the NCAA’s NET rankings, a complicated index that has replaced the Ratings Percentage Index as the key factor in selecting postseason tournament teams.
The Gophers were 5-5 in their last 10 regular-season games, a run that included their two best victories — over Michigan State and Northwestern — and close road losses at No. 11 Indiana and No. 8 Iowa. They’re ranked 89th of 356 Division I teams in the NET standings, ahead of winning teams such as Charlotte (19-9), Seton Hall (19-12) and Old Dominion (22-8).
Another plus, Gophers junior guard Sara Scalia’s 105 made 3-pointers rank second nationally, tied with Ohio State’s Taylor Mikesell and behind only Oklahoma’s Taylor Robertson, who has 110. Scalia ranks fourth in 3-pointers per game (3.47) and 13th in 3-point percentage (42.5).
The Gophers played in the 2019 WNIT in Whalen’s first season coaching at her alma mater, beating Northern Iowa at Williams Arena and then losing at Cincinnati.
Architect responsible for many St. Louis landmarks Gyo Obata dies at 99
ST. LOUIS – World-famous St. Louis architect Gyo Obata died at 99 years old.
He’s the “O” in the HOK architectural firm. He designed many of the city’s landmarks including Lambert International Airport, the planetarium, the Eagleton courthouse, the Living World exhibit at the zoo, and SIUE.
He also designed the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois and the National Air and Space Museum in DC.
Obata graduated from Washington University in 1945.
Church in Webster Groves hosts fundraiser for tornado victims
ST. LOUIS – The First Congregational Church of Webster Groves is celebrating March 10th, “International Day of Awesomeness”, with a fundraiser for survivors of a tornado in Mayfield, Ky.
Rod Cooper is a First Congregational member, who grew up in Kentucky. He, along with Emeritus Reverend Jan Barnes, Phil Schoulberg, and other members gathered people to help in the disaster zone and provide resources to send to Kentucky.
The tornado devastated the town in December 2021. If you want to help with the International Day of Awesomeness Fundraiser, you can make a tax-deductible donation.
Community Foundation of West Kentucky
Attn: Mayfield DRS
PO Box 7
Paducah, KY 42002
Make your check payable to Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
In the Check Memo spot, please insert the following: CFWK-STL.
