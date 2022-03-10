News
The Best Blazers That Add Polish to Any Outfit
When it comes to polished layering pieces, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a harder-working item than a quality blazer. The menswear-inspired garment, which was once synonymous with stuffy and frumpy corporate attire, has evolved into an essential wardrobe staple, with the ability to seamlessly pull together even the sloppiest of ensembles. Throwing on a blazer adds an instant air of sophistication and style, whether it’s elevating a casual jeans and a white tee outfit, spicing up a slip dress or going the suiting route with a pair of wide-legged pants.
Blazers are one of the most versatile items in your wardrobe since you can style them in so many different ways, whether you’re going a professional, buttoned-up route or opting for a more street style-esque vibe, and pair your blazer with denim and a crop top. An elegant, tailored blazer can easily take you into evening, while a slouchy, oversized silhouette adds a little edge to your ensemble. You can even throw one on with leggings and a tank. While blazers are a key wardrobe staple all year long, they’re another example of a powerhouse transitional piece, since they’re ideal for that awkward, in-between weather when a winter jacket is far too much, but it’s not quite time to head out without a light layer.
There’s truly a blazer for every type of dresser and all kinds of occasions, whether you’re seeking an edgy leather silhouette, a breezy linen version, a fitted double breasted style or a loose cotton style. Below, see the best blazers to shop right now.
Caleb Martin’s left knee is the Heat’s latest injury concern
The Miami Heat again find themselves in an injury waiting game, this time with forward Caleb Martin.
Injured during the first half of Wednesday night’s loss to the Phoenix Suns at FTX Arena, Martin initially was diagnosed with a hyperextended left knee, with an MRI expected to follow Thursday.
Martin already had been dealing with a sore left Achilles that has had him listed as questionable on recent injury reports. He missed five games in a seven-game stretch in February with that ailment, before returning to appear in the past eight games.
Even with the return of guard Victor Oladipo from an 11-month injury absence, Martin had remained in the rotation, with coach Erik Spoelstra instead shuffling Gabe Vincent and Max Strus into lesser roles.
Martin, 26, began the season on a two-way contract. He then was converted to a standard contract on Feb. 15, making him eligible for the playoff roster. He becomes a restricted free agent July 1, with the Heat able to match outside offers up to their salary-cap limit.
The Heat have 15 games remaining in their regular season, with the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers up next on Friday night. The regular season ends April 10, with the NBA playoffs opening April 16.
Added in the offseason after he was released by the Charlotte Hornets, Martin has made 52 appearances this season, including 10 starts. He is averaging 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in an average of 22:51, often playing with the closing lineup due to his defensive prowess.
With forward Markieff Morris still sidelined in his recovery from a neck injury sustained in his Nov. 8 run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Martin has been one of the few options for Spoelstra as the backup power forward to starter P.J. Tucker. Spoelstra’s remaining options are recently signed Haywood Highsmith, bigger lineups that feature dual big men, or going small, with Strus taking Martin’s minutes in Wednesday night’s second half.
For the Heat, it means additional time less than whole.
“I mean, one thing you don’t like to see is one of your brothers go down,” center Bam Adebayo said. “He’s an important piece for us. He does so many things defensively, and he kind of has an offensive game. So that hinders us.
“You never want to see one of your brothers go down, obviously, but he’ll bounce back.”
Why Highsmith
With the signing of Highsmith, the Heat do not have a roster spot for a Martin fill-in, if needed, already at the roster limit of 15 under standard contract, plus guards Kyle Guy and Javonte Smart on two-way contracts.
Spoelstra explained that the team signed Highsmith, 25, with the long view in mind. The 6-foot-7 forward was signed to a three-year contract that includes non-guaranteed 2022-23 and ‘23-24 seasons.
“We really like him as a two-way, offense-defensive player,” Spoelstra said. “He already kind of fits that mold of that 3-and-D guy. He can guard multiple positions. He’s strong. He can guard quicker guys. He can guard bigger guys. And he’s a more than capable 3-point shooter.”
The Heat initially signed Highsmith to a pair of emergency 10-day contracts in the wake of the team’s COVID outbreak in late December.
“We’re really excited about having him in the program,” Spoelstra said. “We really liked him when we had him in January, and we were hoping that we’d be able to get something done at the end of the year, and we did.
“He’s been terrific so far, even just being around the guys and developing. And we’re looking forward to having a great summer with him.”
Bad moments
Wednesday’s 111-90 loss to the Suns was the Heat second worst home loss of the season, eclipsed only by their 111-85 Dec. 1 loss to the Cavaliers, Friday’s opponent at FTX Arena.
Also, the Heat’s 55-38 rebounding deficit Wednesday was their third-worst deficit of the season, worst since being outrebounded by 18 in a Dec. 4 loss in Milwaukee.
“Obviously unacceptable,” guard Duncan Robinson said. “We’ve been pretty good about it all year, but definitely a learning experience that now we know that definitely can’t happen.” . . .
In scoring 17 against the Suns, guard Tyler Herro saw his franchise-record streak snapped at seven consecutive 20-point games off the bench. The previous Heat record was four in a row by Chris Gatling in March 1996 . . .
Wednesday was the Heat’s first loss when Robinson scored 20 or more, now 11-1 in such situations, after Robinson led the Heat with 22.
Bill would establish Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday in Minnesota, replacing Columbus Day
The Minnesota House is considering legislation that would replace Minnesota’s existing Columbus Day holiday with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
A bill introduced by Rep. Heather Keeler, DFL-Moorhead, would change the name of Columbus Day in Minnesota law and require state and local governments to recognize it as a holiday. The executive branch does not currently recognize Columbus Day as an official holiday and other branches and subdivisions of government can decide whether to observe the day.
The move is part of a national push to rename the holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus, the Italian explorer whose expeditions to the Americas ushered in an era of European colonization. Proponents of changing the day’s name to honor Indigenous people argue Columbus’ brutality toward America’s original inhabitants should not be celebrated.
During a Wednesday, March 9, hearing for the bill on the House Education Policy Committee, Rep. Peggy Bennett, R-Albert Lea, asked Keeler to explain why she wanted to rename Columbus Day rather than create a separate new holiday.
“Columbus is not somebody that I think we all agree is worth celebrating. I will bring to attention that there are other holidays that celebrate white settlement and we can continue to have those conversations in those holidays,” said Keeler, who is Native American. “Columbus directly had a negative impact … he was a rapist, he was a murderer, we know this from history. Many of the non-Natives I talk to don’t want to honor and celebrate a man like that.”
Many cities across Minnesota and the U.S. have changed the holiday’s name, including Bemidji , Detroit Lakes, Duluth, Moorhead, Rochester, Minneapolis and St. Paul. Gov. Tim Walz proclaims the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day each year he has been in office, starting in 2019.
In North Dakota, Fargo and Grand Forks also changed the name. South Dakota has celebrated Native Americans’ Day, rather than Columbus Day, since 1990.
Columbus Day is one of the state holidays schools can remain in session. Keeler’s proposal would require one hour of school programs to be devoted to the observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Schools could provide instruction to students or professional development to teachers on Indigenous history, language, culture and issues currently affecting Indigenous communities.
Groups testifying in favor of the change included the Minnesota Department of Education and the Prairie Island Indian Community in southeast Minnesota.
On an 11-7 vote, the education committee passed the bill along to the Committee on State Government Finance and Elections.
White supremacist graffiti suspect’s connection to a Chesterfield candidate
ST. LOUIS — There’s new information about the defacing of a black history mural at Washington University: the man accused of the crime, the group he allegedly “tagged” with white supremacist graffiti, and his connection to a Chesterfield political candidate.
The alleged December vandalism is a felony property damage crime. Mitchell Wagner, 24, of Florissant covered the faces of black historical figures with white paint and in red letters, added the web address of the white supremacist group, Patriot Front, according to police.
Patriot Front is for “flash mob” demonstrations with participants covering most of their heads and faces with white scarfs and ball caps.
“It’s definitely a revisit to the KKK days where you may as well put a hood over your head,” said John Bowman, President of the St. Louis County NAACP.
For him, the group’s message and tactics may be more concerning than the garb.
Its website features claims such as: “Americans will fully recognize themselves as a people, not merely citizens or residents of a country, but a people bearing a unique national interest rooted in our heritage on this continent. Our people, born to this nation of our European race, must reforge themselves…The corrupt and ineffective State which subverts the national interest to favor a global plutocracy is no longer legitimate to govern and must face alteration or abolition.”
“Here you are, you want to take and demean the best of us … you want to diminish their value because of your hatred and your ignorance. It’s serious,” Bowman said.
A St. Louis artist along with six young people he was mentoring painted the mural in August of 2020.
University officials are still aghast by what happened, calling it a “despicable act of vandalism to a beautiful and meaningful work of art.” The statement also said, “It’s reassuring to know someone is being held accountable.”
There’s also new information about Mitchell Wagner that has nothing to do with that group, Patriot Front. It turns out he’s the stepson of a candidate for the Chesterfield City Council.
His stepmother, candidate Tamarah Wagner issued a statement through her attorney, Travis Noble, saying she “had no prior knowledge of any action he may have taken; no knowledge of the investigation or action alleged to have occurred. She obviously wouldn’t condone this type of behavior.”
“It’s not something that can just be blown off and taken as just another story. There’s an organized effort out there to bring harm to people simply because of their color, their religion, or their sexual orientation,” Bowman said.
Mitchell Wagner faces up to four years in prison if convicted. He’s due in court, next month.
Surveillance video revealed three other people with Wagner defacing the mural, according to police. So far, he’s the only suspect to be arrested and charged.
