The different types of veterinary medicine

There is not just one type of vet who attends to everything, even though their training goes beyond general practice. But that said, there is more to basic veterinary medicine as there are many veterinarians who are specialists in some departments. Read on to learn about the many different types of veterinarians practicing different types of veterinary medicine.

1. ANESTHESIA AND ANALGESIA

Every licensed vet can administer anesthesia but some vets have specialized or earned additional training in this very department. Veterinary anesthesiologists are extremely skilled at negating or minimizing any risk or complications and are very efficient at managing pain of ill animals. They craft a specialized plan for each animal that has come in for treatment, diagnose and address their problems during surgery and also carefully monitor them after the completion of the procedure.

2. ANIMAL WELFARE

Some doctors or diplomats are highly qualified to advance the well-being of animals by offering accurate knowledge, advice and information to the public as well as other veterans as to how to manage animals. These people are the leaders in the animal welfare scheme. They understand the ethics and combine their knowledge to give the best advice, which makes them well-suited to work as advisors in universities, the government, as well as vet practices.

3. BEHAVIORAL MEDICINE

Vets who specialize in behavioral medicine are termed as veterinary behaviorists. They use a combination of behavioral knowledge, complied with their knowledge of medicine while working with animals. These vets treat the animals with needs by going beyond their basic issues on obedience. They take in detailed histories and try to identify the facts that are most relevant to the case. And if deemed necessary, a behaviorist vet will determine what medical protocol to follow as part of a particular animal’s treatment.

4. CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY



Just like human beings, drugs used on animals are also subject to regulation and thorough research. And that’s where diplomats and expert vets come in with their expertise and education on proper usage of drugs, drug development, and how these medications interact once incorporated in the treatment process. Veterinary clinical pharmacologists therefore mainly work to ensure the safe and effective treatment of animals.

5. DENTISTRY

Although there’s no need to have aesthetically appealing teeth set for animals, heavy chomping is a daily part of the lives of these animals – which leads to dental problems. Dental problems, if not attended to, can cause general discomfort and malnourishment. Vets specializing in dentistry can clean, extract, and adjust teeth of these animals as well as perform any oral surgery if necessary.

6. DERMATOLOGY

Veterinary dermatologists have experience of treating different types of skin problems in animals. Skin diseases in animals vary largely on the basis of their species and therefore the person handling dermatology ought to have experience with almost every kind of animal. These vet dermatologists also receive training in internal medicine, allergy, as well as immunology as dermatological issues often stem from these added health issues.

7. EMERGENCY AND CRITICAL CARE

When an injured animal is admitted or when a life-threatening health problem surfaces in an animal, they are usually brought straight to the emergency and critical care unit. Veterinary doctors in emergency and critical care are specifically trained to handle such high-pressure situations, and how to remain calm under them and provide medical care. No matter what the emergency is, vets need to act very swiftly and take all the immediate actions required to start the treatment.

These are several other specializations besides these 7. If you see yourself as a future vet, do your research and learn all you could about this profession and enroll on a program to get yourself started in this journey.