The importance of cyber security for managers and stakeholders
Cyber security is an essential element of all businesses that need to be addressed at varying levels involving every stakeholder in place including the software vendors, government, economists and ISPs.
A brand must represent the quality of investment made by stakeholders to create networks and infrastructures that can exist independent of each other.
This is a great way to mitigate multiple points of attack within the network and identify the extent to which the cyber frameworks are interdependent and interconnected.
This blog post will allow you to enlighten yourself about the benefits of cyber security measures within a business and why should you opt for the cyber security course for managers and stakeholders in London.
Keep reading to find out the importance of being aware of cyber security procedures and protocols and why every business should make it a point to integrate cyber security operations within their network systems.
Why do every business stakeholder and manager need to be aware of cyber security measures?
Corporate businesses and luxury brands tend to rely on digital operations to attract the evolving minds of their target audience and stay on board with the latest happenings.
With the entire world becoming more and more connected by the internet every second, the demand for cyber security professionals to protect the network systems is only rising by the minute.
Undergoing a digital academic programme on cyber security from London can help you keep your company more secure as a stakeholder and predict threats as a manager, thereby protecting your business in the long run by leveraging sophisticated methods of combating cyber threats and malicious attacks.
Implementing corrective cyber security measures almost immediately by integrating rapid communication can help managers and stakeholders identify situations and prevent potential risks from occurring.
As a cyber security digital academic candidate here in London, you will undergo practical training to customise cyber security measures based on the stability of a brand’s technical environment, making the task of securing sensitive data from exfiltration a part of your development cycle.
Why should you learn cyber security professional of course from London?
Understanding the risks associated with cyber technology can help you recommend significant upgrades within the network systems or modifications to the company networks and conduct quarterly penetration tests as part of the regular business operations.
By the time you have completed the cyber security programme for managers and stakeholders, you will be better at gauging the potential impact of an open attack on the system, as well as gaining a deeper understanding of the confidentiality and integrity of all data.
If you want to become an expert at predicting threats and maintaining your company’s security by implementing actionable cyber security measures, then you must register for cyber security professional programme for managers and stakeholders offered by our digital academy division in London, UK.
Apply risk assessment effectively and predict the likelihood of upcoming attacks by signing up for the cyber security certification programme today!
Is Product Designing a wise career option to choose?￼
Product is designing is an exceptional career choice in today’s modern working environment. Nearly all leading industries and business organisations require a product designer to give shape and structure to their products. Hence, there is a massive demand for skilled and qualified product designers, but there is a colossal shortage of talented and professional product designers in the market. Hence, this could be the best time to enroll in a product design course and earn qualifications to bridge the design industry’s skill gap.
Product designers are associated with products like iPhones or skittles. The title product designers sound like an exciting job which indeed is. An individual with an artistic mind and immense creative potential can opt for product designing, and it would be a wise career option because it matches their capabilities.
In this article, we will find out why it is wise to choose a product designing career.
Let’s get straight into it.
What is product design?
It is the process of developing, designing, and emphasizing products to solve consumer issues or meet market needs. Product designing involves a deep understanding of the target customer, at whom the product is being aimed, which is vital. The product designers focus on solving real problems for real people by carefully combining empathy and understanding the customers’ needs, habits, and demands.
How to become a product designer?
The proven pathway to succeed as a product designer is to pursue a formal product design course. The increasing demand for product designers across many sectors has led to the introduction of courses at all levels. However, the most popular product design course is a Bachelor of Design(B.Des.). A four-year degree programme that offers a well-designed curriculum and provides optimum industry exposure for better learning. This undergraduate programme emphasises a product-centric approach to shaping a student’s education.
The course curriculum of this bachelor’s course in product design is designed in the best way to increase complexity levels gradually. It covers the broad areas that a product designer will encounter in their career.
Career prospects in product designing
With patience, perseverance, and allowing adequate time to hone skills required to become a product designer, you can land a dream job. A career in product designing demands constant learning and improvement. Here are some of the career prospects of product designing:
- Exhibition Designer
- Furniture Designer
- Interior Designer
- Clothing/Textile Technologist
- Production Manager
- Consumer Designer
Conclusion
A career in product designing is an ever-evolving and changing process. But one thing that remains constant in a product designer’s career path is the need to learn and keep updating new knowledge and apply it in designing their products.
Product designing is a wise career option because it is currently very high in demand. There is no shortage of jobs for qualified and skilled product designing professionals across the globe. If you are on the verge of choosing a career path, then product designing could be a solid career path to go ahead with. To know more about the rewarding product designing course, log on to our website now!
LoginID – Competitor Analysis
As global technology advances, traditional password systems may not just be enough to protect users worldwide. It is pretty alarming how hackers can now easily slip through online security measures thus, a more reliable authentication is needed today.
Advance eCommerce fraud prevention solutions keep on improving their services and develop their existing method of protection such as biometrics, smartcards, and tokens are a few of some popular alternatives to passwords.
DEMAND FOR ADVANCED AUTHENTICATION
Due to the rising threat of techy hackers and data breaches, companies and enterprises are now more dependent on security agencies specializing in electronic data and computer works. Nowadays, businesses revolve heavily around online transactions, significantly that the global pandemic is still rising, and tighter security measures are needed. Many company owners are now implementing two-way authentication systems that involve microchip-equipped cards to tighten up their security and protect their business and their customers.
Here are some of the current market players when it comes to the authentication industry:
LoginID
Known as a leader in biometric authentication, LoginID provides SaaS-based Passwordless Authentication, Digital Onboarding, Digital Identity Verification, and PSD2 Strong Customer Authentication solutions that are FIDO2 Certified. LoginID’s Passwordless authentication allows the organization to implement secured biometric authentication on all major browsers and platforms. The company also offers free trials to navigate and easily see how the system works.
Magic.Link
This company also offers passwordless login into existing applications through a developer SDK. Magic is based in the US and involves email, SMS, FIDO2 WebAuthn, and social login for their security system. Although some users have noted difficulties in using Magic’s authentication product, an in-house IT expert with sufficient knowledge and experience might be the only one who can run the system.
Auth0
With various services like FIDO WebAuthn-based biometrics, email, SM, and magic link logins in replacements for passwords, Auth0’smay be quite expensive, depending on a business; requirements, and needs. They offer their services by using mobile, web, or single-page apps. Although they offer lots of services, some users implied that using their services can sometimes be complicated, and their custom login features need improvement.
As the need for stricter and more reliable authentication systems, service providers are now developing other options that are way better than the traditional password setup the market has. The growing biometric authentication industry may be a good sign of a more trusted system in the market but firms and enterprises should be careful in choosing what system to implement. It is best to thoroughly search for different providers first, see which one offers everything needed and if their system is easy to navigate.
To know more about the competitor analysis of LoginID, you can read this infographic from LoginID.
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Over the years, software development methods have also upgraded parallelly with technological advancements. Agile software development methods are one approach in the current software development trends. Agile methodology breaks up the project into many phases and distributes the workloads across the teams. We prioritize continuous improvement at each stage rather than working on changes at the deployment stage altogether. Progress is constantly updated with the team members during the daily scrum meetings. The examples of agile-based development methods are Scrum, eXtreme Programming (XP), Feature Driven Development (FDD), Adaptive Software Development (ADD), Crystal, Dynamic Systems Development (DSD), Lean Software Development, etc. The methods are selected according to the type of product/service to be developed. All these agile methods follow a set of dedicated principles. In this blog, we will focus on five crucial principles of agile methodology.
- Be open to challenges and changes
The agile methodology focuses on being highly responsive to changes at all phases of software development. Our teams must be aware of what is going on in the project at any development phase. The agile method splits the tasks and deliverables into iterations to achieve this high degree of clarity. The iterations must be completed in shorter time frames, usually from a week to four. Ensure that the time frames align with the overall time allocated to the project.
JIRA is a tool that helps us improve our code by enabling the creation of quick filters. JIRA gives a clear insight into the agile processes via reporting functionalities and custom workflows. We can build, test, and release software using this tool.
2. Embrace user inputs
Since agile software development methods adopt a communicative and responsive approach, the customers are on priority. Feedback from the customers should be gathered frequently after each iteration, based on which we can improve the product. Thinking from the user’s perspective instead of pre-assuming things helps us develop better products. A new function suggested by one of your customers may turn into a breakthrough for your company’s products!
Sprints by Zoho is a tool that helps in this process. It enables the team to comment on the code changes easily. We can also gather product feedback using this tool and work on the changes in the early stages of development.
3. Facilitate live interaction with actionable software for better visualization and feedback
We need to create working and actionable software, instead of theoretical representations. Documentation does play a part in software development, but it is for the records only. If you want to gain insights from your customers and stakeholders, create small working pieces of a product. We may question this aspect, stating that documentation is necessary to support our claims and give surety to the clients. Well, to justify the implementation of the ideas which you have proposed in the documentation, there is no better method than to provide actionable products! When a user comes into live contact with the software, their understanding and perception change. It gives room for improvement and ensures that we are on the same page with our clients. For example, you state that you have used JavaScript to trigger a warning on the web page when users enter a weak password while registering. When this feature is displayed in the prototype, it helps the client visualize it and supports our claims. Keep in mind that your documentation should be short and precise. Mention only the things you have implemented in your outputs, instead of futuristic proposals. We can use tools like AdobeXd, InVision, Webflow, Framer, etc. to create prototypes before we move on to the backend coding.
4. Effective communication to step up software development
Inculcating effective communication practices amongst your team members may benefit your project more than adopting a high-end technology stack. Agile software development methods keep the team members engaged through principles like daily scrum meetings and pair programming.
Daily scrum calls are used to update the project status from each team member’s side. It helps us devise solutions for problems that the team members might be facing. For example, if the tester has not received the deployable code from the development teams, the testing process gets lagged. It is a high priority task for the testing team than the development team, so plans must be made to compensate for the same. The team can get in touch with each other and negotiate, to come up with effective solutions. Risks can be managed better if the communication between the team is on point. We can assist a team member who might be on the wrong track!
Pair programming is a technique where two programmers work together at one workstation, either remotely or in person. While one person takes up the driver role, the other can be the observer/navigator. The driver writes the code, whereas the observer checks each line of code as it is typed in. The programmers must switch roles frequently to ensure equality of workloads.
Project communication tools like Teams, Slack, Trello, etc. can help in communication between the teams or within the team. Features like channel creation, tasks assignment, messaging, meeting tools boost the collaborative experience for the Agile teams.
5. Quality over quantity
While we are engrossed with meeting the deadlines, we may miss the focus on qualitative aspects of the project during the development cycle. We can provide parts of the software that meet the industrial standards for security and stability. The software can be updated and improvised further. For example, if your login system onboards the user in 2 minutes, try to reduce the time by working on the server’s latency. Remember to keep realistic quality goals and standards so that you don’t waste time in high-pressure situations to achieve something out of your reach.
Performance testing tools like Selenium, Soap UI, Apache JMeter help to evaluate our work against test cases, to ensure that the quality standards are met.
The above agile principles are tailored according to the specific methodologies we choose, the type of projects, and business requirements. We can further improvise our agile software development methods by incorporating DevOps practices.
